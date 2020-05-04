Covid-reference-phien-ban-tieng-viet

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.CovidReference.com Bernd Sebastian Kamps Christian Hoffmann covidreference.com COVID reference vnm | 2020.3
Bernd Sebastian Kamps Christian Hoffmann COVID Reference www.CovidReference.com Phiên bản 2020.3 Cập nhật ngày 4 tháng 5 n...
Bernd Sebastian Kamps Christian Hoffmann COVID Reference www.covidreference.com/vn VNM 2020.3 Steinhäuser Verlag
4 | Bernd Sebastian Kamps, M.D. www.Amedeo.com Christian Hoffmann, M.D. Infektionsmedizinisches Centrum Hamburg MVZ PartG ...
| 5 Lời nói đầu Mười bảy năm trước, vào lúc bùng phát dịch SARS, chúng tôi đã quyết định viết một văn bản y khoa ngắn tóm ...
6 | CovidReference.com/vn thông tin chính xác với lời đồn hoặc tin giả. Công việc tẻ nhạt - sàng lọc các tài liệu và dữ li...
Top 10 | 7 COVID Reference VNM 003 Contributing Authors Thomas Kamradt, M.D. Professor of Immunology President, German Soc...
8 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann COVID Reference International Español Anisha Gualani Gualani (Spanish) Medical ...
Top 10 | 9 COVID Reference VNM 003 Français Bruno Giroux (French) M. D., Paris Georges Mion (French) Professor, M.D., Serv...
10 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Deutsch Ulf Lüdeke (German) www.Sardinienintim.com Art + Editor Attilio Baghin...
Top 10 | 11 COVID Reference VNM 003 MỤC LỤC 0. Top 10 15 1. Timeline 17 2. Dịch tễ học 43 Sự lây nhiễm 43 Đại dịch 49 Kết ...
12 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann 5. Các quy trình xét nghiệm chẩn đoán 105 Chẩn đoán 105 Chẩn đoán hình ảnh 118...
Top 10 | 13 COVID Reference VNM 003 8. Quản lý bệnh nhân COVID-19 nặng 193 9. Bệnh nền 197 10. Nhi khoa 201 Nhiễm SARS-CoV...
14 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann
Top 10 | 15 COVID Reference VNM 003 0. Top 10 Vui lòng đánh dấu trang www.CovidReference.com/Top10Papers và truy cập lúc 1...
16 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann
Timeline | 17 COVID Reference VNM 003 1. Timeline Thứ năm, ngày 12 tháng 12, 2019 Tại Vũ Hán, các cơ quan y tế bắt đầu điề...
18 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Thứ năm, ngày 1 tháng 1, 2020 Chợ đầu mối hải sản Hoa Nam bị phong toả. Thứ sá...
Timeline | 19 COVID Reference VNM 003 khi kèm sốt và đau họng, chủ yếu vào mùa đông và đầu mùa xuân. Những vi rút này lây ...
20 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Thứ hai, ngày 20 tháng 1, 2020 Trung Quốc báo cáo ba trường hợp tử vong và hơn...
Timeline | 21 COVID Reference VNM 003 truyền từ người sang người (toàn văn: https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30154-9)...
22 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Thứ năm, ngày 6 tháng 2, 2020 Li Wenliang, người đã bị phạt vì cố gắng cảnh bá...
Timeline | 23 COVID Reference VNM 003 Thứ tư, 19 tháng 2, 2020 Iran báo cáo hai trường hợp tử vong do vi rút corona. Tại s...
24 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann thời gian từ ngày 23 tháng 1 đến ngày 2 tháng 2 và giảm dần sau đó (Bảng 1). h...
Timeline | 25 COVID Reference VNM 003 thứ có thể để làm cho [bệnh] Caronavi rút trông tệ nhất có thể, bao gồm cả việc gây ...
26 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Thứ 3, ngày 10 tháng 03, 2020 Tập Cận Bình tham quan Thành phố Vũ Hán và tuyên...
Timeline | 27 COVID Reference VNM 003 nhiễm vi rút, sau đó tạo được miễn dịch và tránh được những đợt bùng phát dịch vi rú...
28 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Mỹ, khoảng 264 triệu người, sẽ mắc bệnh. Trong số đó, 2,2 triệu người sẽ tử vo...
Timeline | 29 COVID Reference VNM 003 Thứ 6, ngày 20 tháng 03, 2020 Ý báo cáo 6000 ca mới và 627 người tử vong trong vòng ...
30 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann đối với tỉnh Hồ Bắc. Để đi lại, người dân cần phải có “Dấu Xanh” được cung cấp...
Timeline | 31 COVID Reference VNM 003 đã có 5,9 triệu và 7 triệu người đã bị nhiễm (xem bảng trực tuyến). Tại Đức, Áo, Đan...
32 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Thứ 5, ngày 02 tháng 04, 2020 Thế giới đã ghi nhận hơn 1 triệu ca nhiễm. Con s...
Timeline | 33 COVID Reference VNM 003 Một chính trị gia người Ý, ít bị ảnh hưởng bởi các lý lẽ khoa học, cũng như một vài ...
34 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann tử vong đã được báo cáo. Gần một nửa trong số đó là từ New York và New Jersey....
Timeline | 35 COVID Reference VNM 003 Thứ sáu, ngày 10 tháng 04, 2020 Điều trị COVID-19 chỉ tốn một đô-la mỗi ngày? Các nh...
36 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann sống dậy). Nếu người dùng thông báo họ đã được chẩn đoán mắc COVID-19, hệ thốn...
Timeline | 37 COVID Reference VNM 003 Chủ nhật, ngày 12 tháng 04, 2020 Lễ Phục Sinh năm 2020. Ý ghi nhận 361 ca tử vong mớ...
38 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Thứ hai, ngày 13 tháng 04, 2020 Đại dịch COVID-19 bộc lộ những yếu điểm trong ...
Timeline | 39 COVID Reference VNM 003 Có quy định chung bắt buộc đeo khẩu trang khi mua sắm và sử dụng phương tiện công cộ...
40 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Thứ sáu, ngày 17 tháng 04, 2020 Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, cựu tổng thống Braz...
Timeline | 41 COVID Reference VNM 003 Chủ nhật, ngày 19 tháng 04, 2020 Hình 5. Số ca tử vong do COVID-19 tại Đức (màu xanh...
42 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Nguồn: Pixabay Lễ hội Oktoberfest của Đức bị hủy bỏ. Lễ hội bia mang tính biểu...
Dịch tễ học | 43 COVID Reference VNM 003 2. Dịch tễ học Bernd Sebastian Kamps Vào tháng 12 năm 2019, một số bệnh nhân tại ...
44 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann hấp được tạo ra khi ho và hắt hơi. Trong khi đó, các con đường lây truyền khác...
Dịch tễ học | 45 COVID Reference VNM 003 Khả năng lây nhiễm của SARS-CoV-2 dường như không bị giảm trong điều kiện ẩm và ấ...
46 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Illinois vào ngày 13 tháng 1 năm 2020 và truyền SARS-CoV-2 cho chồng. Mặc dù c...
Dịch tễ học | 47 COVID Reference VNM 003 Cơ sở chăm sóc dài hạn Các cơ sở chăm sóc dài hạn có nguy cơ cao đối với các bệnh...
48 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Tàu du lịch và tàu sân bay Tàu du lịch chở một lượng lớn người trong một không...
Dịch tễ học | 49 COVID Reference VNM 003 Các điểm nóng lây nhiễm trong thời gian phong tỏa Dường như trong các điều kiện p...
50 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Một số chính trị gia đã xem xét nghiêm túc một phiên bản Đại dịch 1.0 như vậy,...
Dịch tễ học | 51 COVID Reference VNM 003 những năm 1930, nhưng hầu như tất cả các chính phủ đều đánh giá việc cứu sống hàn...
52 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Âu đã tiết lộ rằng các trường hợp mắc COVID-19 được báo cáo chỉ đại diện cho m...
Dịch tễ học | 53 COVID Reference VNM 003 Bảng 2. Ước tính số người mắc bệnh kể từ ngày 28 tháng 3 năm 2020 Số tử vong vào ...
54 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann trong ICU (sự cân bằng giữa giữa người ra và vào ICU; Hình 2) bắt đầu âm một t...
Dịch tễ học | 55 COVID Reference VNM 003 người chết ở Ý và Tây Ban Nha từ ngày 4 tháng 3 đến ngày 19 tháng 4. Tuy nhiên, n...
56 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Các nước và châu lục Vào ngày 23 tháng 1, Trung Quốc đã ra lệnh phong tỏa quy ...
Dịch tễ học | 57 COVID Reference VNM 003 chặn dịch bệnh. Hình ảnh này trình bày các đường cong dịch bệnh COVID-19 ở Trung ...
58 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Ba tháng sau khi dịch bệnh bắt đầu, chính quyền Trung Quốc bắt đầu dỡ bỏ các h...
Dịch tễ học | 59 COVID Reference VNM 003 ngày 19 tháng 2 tại sân vận động San Siro ở Milan. Bốn mươi bốn ngàn người hâm mộ...
60 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Quyết định này được đưa ra sau khi một số công ty công nghệ lớn nhất (cùng với...
Dịch tễ học | 61 COVID Reference VNM 003 COVID-19 ít hơn. Các tàu cao tốc TGV và máy bay chuyên dụng đã được triển khai để...
62 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann Các phương pháp PCR đáng tin cậy đã được báo cáo vào cuối tháng 1 (Corman 2020...
Dịch tễ học | 63 COVID Reference VNM 003 Châu Phi và Nam Mỹ Các trường hợp mắc mới được báo cáo từ khắp nơi trên thế giới,...
64 | CovidReference.com/vn Kamps – Hoffmann triệu người, cả nước đã có 1.431 trường hợp vào ngày 19 tháng Tư. Mười hai ngư...
