Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROVEN PERFORMANCE LB95.B LB95.B Parts Catalog Catalogo parti di ricambio Catalogue des pièces détachées Ersatzteilkatalog...
ï 0.021  01  p1  12/05 ÛÒÙ×ÒÛ ÓÑÌÑÎ ÓÑÌÛËÎ ÓÑÌÑÎÛ
ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0....
ï 0.040  01  p1  12/05 ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÕ ÆÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÝÕ ÞÔÑÝ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÎÛÍ ÞÔÑÝÝÑ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎ× 2  5  6  3  3  4  7  1
ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0....
ï 0.040  02  p1  12/05 ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÕ ÆÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÝÕ ÞÔÑÝ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÎÛÍ ÞÔÑÝÝÑ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎ×
ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0....
ï 0.042  01  p1  12/05 Ñ×Ô ÐËÓÐô ÐßÒ JÔÐËÓÐÛÒÉßÒÒÛ ÐÑÓÐÛ ` ØË×ÔÛô ÝßÎÌÛÎ ÊßÍÝØÛÌÌß ÜÛÔÔß ÐÑÓÐß ÜÛÔÔùÑÔ×Ñ 1  3  9  0.040  7...
ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0....
ï 0.043  01  p1  12/05 ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÕ ó ÝÑÊÛÎÍ ÆÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÝÕ ó ÜÛÝÕÛÔ ÞÔÑÝ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÎÛÍ ó ÝÑËÊÛÎÝÔÛÍ ÞÔÑÝÝÑ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎ× ó ÝÑÐÛÎÝ...
ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0....
ï 0.043  02  p1  02/06 ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÕ ó ÝÑÊÛÎÍ ÆÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÝÕ ó ÜÛÝÕÛÔ ÞÔÑÝ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÎÛÍ ó ÝÑËÊÛÎÝÔÛÍ ÞÔÑÝÝÑ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎ× ó ÝÑÐÛÎÝ...
ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0....
ï 0.043  03  p1  12/05 ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÕ ó ÝÑÊÛÎÍ ÆÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÝÕ ó ÜÛÝÕÛÔ ÞÔÑÝ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÎÛÍ ó ÝÑËÊÛÎÝÔÛÍ ÞÔÑÝÝÑ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎ× ó ÝÑÐÛÎÝ...
ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0....
ï 0.045  01  p1  02/06 ÞÎÛßÌØÛÎ ó ÛÒÙ×ÒÛ ÛÒÌÔDÚÌÛÎ ó ÓÑÌÑÎ ÎÛÒ×ÚÔßÎÜ ó ÓÑÌÛËÎ ÍÚ×ßÌßÌÑ×Ñ ó ÓÑÌÑÎÛ 3  1  2  0.063
Suggest: If the above button click is invalid. Please download this document first, and then click the above link to downl...
ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Automotive
36 views
May. 19, 2021

New Holland Kobelco LB95.B Backhoe Loader Parts Catalogue Manual Instant Download





This parts manual is very helpful for you to disassemble and reassemble NEW HOLLAND KOBELCO LB95.B BACKHOE LOADER, which is exactly what you want.

This parts manual introduces NEW HOLLAND KOBELCO LB95.B BACKHOE LOADER in detail, with rich content and high-definition image analysis function. It has a great impact on your understanding and maintenance.

Maintenance personnel should read and understand the contents of this manual in detail, which will play a very important role in your future NEW HOLLAND KOBELCO LB95.B BACKHOE LOADER maintenance.
Parts manual covers:
Engine
Cylinder Block
Oil Pump
Cylinder Head
Manifold – Intake
Manifold – Exhaust
Crankshaft
Pistons – Connecting Rod
Flywheel – Engine
Pulley – Crankshaft
Fuel Injection Pump
Fuel Injection System
Fuel Filter
Oil Pump – Engine
Oil Filters – Engine
Piping – Engine Oil
Water Pump
Cooling System – Engine
Water Pump – Control
Fan Drive
Power Take-Off
Alternator
Accessory Engine
Fuel Tank
Transmission
Front Axle
Rear Axle
Electrical
Hydraulics
Body and Hood
Loader
Backhoe
Front Wheel
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader & WinZip


no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

New Holland Kobelco LB95.B Backhoe Loader Parts Catalogue Manual Instant Download

  1. 1. PROVEN PERFORMANCE LB95.B LB95.B Parts Catalog Catalogo parti di ricambio Catalogue des pièces détachées Ersatzteilkatalog Catálogo de piezas de repuesto Parts Catalog Catalogo parti di ricambio Catalogue des pièces détachées Ersatzteilkatalog Catálogo de piezas de repuesto Print No 604.04.314.01 Printed in Italy
  2. 2. ï 0.021  01  p1  12/05 ÛÒÙ×ÒÛ ÓÑÌÑÎ ÓÑÌÛËÎ ÓÑÌÑÎÛ
  3. 3. ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0.021  01  p1  12/05 ÓÑÌÑÎ ÓÑÌÑÎ ÓÑÌÑÎ ÓÑÌÑÎ LB95.B ï ï èêççðéïð ï ÛÒÙ×ÒÛô ó ßÍÍÇ ÓÑÌÑÎÛ ÓÑÌÛËÎ ÓÑÌÑÎ ïíðÓ ÓÑÌÑÎ ÓÑÌÑÎ ÓÑÌÑÎ ÓÑÌÑÎ ï èéíìîìïî ï ÛÒÙ×ÒÛô ó ßÍÍÇ ÓÑÌÑÎÛ ÓÑÌÛËÎ ÓÑÌÑÎ ïíðÓ ÓÑÌÑÎ ÓÑÌÑÎ ÓÑÌÑÎ ÓÑÌÑÎ øï÷ Ñ²´§ º±® Þçëô ÞçëÔÎô ÞçëÌÝ
  4. 4. ï 0.040  01  p1  12/05 ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÕ ÆÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÝÕ ÞÔÑÝ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÎÛÍ ÞÔÑÝÝÑ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎ× 2  5  6  3  3  4  7  1
  5. 5. ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0.040  01  p1  12/05 ÞÔÑÏËÛ ÜÛ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎÑÍ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÕ ÞÔÑÝÑ ÜÛ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎÑ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÕ LB95.B ï îèíððèî ï ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÕô ó ßÍÍÇÞßÍßÓÛÒÌÑ ÓÑÌÑÎÛ ÞÔÑÝ ÓÑÌÛËÎ ÕËÎÞÛÔÙÛØßÛËÍÛ ðîðÞ ÞÔÑÏËÛ ÜÛ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎÑÍ ÞÔÑÝÑ ÜÛ ÓÑÌÑÎ ÓÑÌÑÎÞÔÑÕ ÕÎËÓÌßÐØËÍ î ìèççðîê ïð ÜÑÉÛÔ ÙÎßÒÑ Ð×ÑÒ ÆÛÒÌÎ×ÛÎÞÑÔÆÛÒ ðçðÙ Ð×ÌÑÒ ÙË×ß ÍÌÛÔ ÐÛÒ ÜÇÊÛÔ í ìèçëðíç í ÐÔËÙô ïéòéí ³³ ÑÜ ÌßÐÐÑ ÞÑËÝØÑÒ ÍÌÑÐÚÛÒ ðëðÌ ÌßÐMÒ ÞËÖßÑ ÐÔËÙ ÐÎÑÐ ì ìèçëðíè ì ÐÔËÙô ëèòðê ³³ ÑÜ ÌßÐÐÑ ÞÑËÝØÑÒ ÍÌÑÐÚÛÒ ðëðÌ ÌßÐMÒ ÞËÖßÑ ÐÔËÙ ÐÎÑÐ ë ìèçëîîè î ÐÔËÙô íëòîí ³³ ÑÜ ÌßÐÐÑ ÞÑËÝØÑÒ ÍÌÑÐÚÛÒ ðëðÌ ÌßÐMÒ ÞËÖßÑ ÐÔËÙ ÐÎÑÐ ê ìèçïíëí ïð ÍÝÎÛÉô ÓïîÈïîð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ é ìèçëðìð ï ÞËÍØ×ÒÙ ÞÑÝÝÑÔß ÞßÙËÛ ÞËÛÝØÍÛ ðçëÞ ÝßÍÏË×ÔÔÑ ÝßÍÏË×ÔØÑ ÔßÙÛÎÞËÍ ÞÑÛÍÒ×ÒÙ
  6. 6. ï 0.040  02  p1  12/05 ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÕ ÆÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÝÕ ÞÔÑÝ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÎÛÍ ÞÔÑÝÝÑ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎ×
  7. 7. ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0.040  02  p1  12/05 ÞÔÑÏËÛ ÜÛ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎÑÍ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÕ ÞÔÑÝÑ ÜÛ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎÑ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÕ LB95.B ï ìèçìîïè ì ÍÝÎÛÉ Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ î ìèçëêðë ï ÐÔËÙô ïì¨ïòë ó ßÍÍÇ ÌßÐÐÑ ÞÑËÝØÑÒ ÍÌÑÐÚÛÒ ðëðÌ ÌßÐMÒ ÞËÖßÑ ÐÔËÙ ÐÎÑÐ í ìèççïïë ï ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ßÒÛÔÔÑ ÌÑÎÑ×ÜßÔÛ ÖÑ×ÒÌ ÌØÑÎ×ÏËÛ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ðëëß ÖËÒÌß ØÛÎÓÛÌ×Ýß ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ì ìèççððç ï ÐÔËÙô ïð¨ïòë ó ßÍÍÇ ÌßÐÐÑ ÞÑËÝØÑÒ ÍÌÑÐÚÛÒ ðëðÌ ÌßÐMÒ ÞËÖßÑ ÐÔËÙ ÐÎÑÐ ë ìèççðéî ï ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ßÒÛÔÔÑ ÌÑÎÑ×ÜßÔÛ ÖÑ×ÒÌ ÌØÑÎ×ÏËÛ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ðëëß ÖËÒÌß ØÛÎÓÛÌ×Ýß ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ê ìèçëíçî î ÐÔËÙô ïè¨ïòë ó ßÍÍÇ ÌßÐÐÑ ÞÑËÝØÑÒ ÍÌÑÐÚÛÒ ðëðÌ ÌßÐMÒ ÞËÖßÑ ÐÔËÙ ÐÎÑÐ é ìèçëíçí ï ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ßÒÛÔÔÑ ÌÑÎÑ×ÜßÔÛ ÖÑ×ÒÌ ÌØÑÎ×ÏËÛ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ðëëß ÖËÒÌß ØÛÎÓÛÌ×Ýß ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ è ìèçëðìç î ÜÑÉÛÔ ÙÎßÒÑ Ð×ÑÒ ÆÛÒÌÎ×ÛÎÞÑÔÆÛÒ ðçðÙ Ð×ÌÑÒ ÙË×ß ÍÌÛÔ ÐÛÒ ÜÇÊÛÔ ç ìèçëïèð è ÌßÐÐÛÌ ÐËÒÌÛÎ×ß ÐÑËÍÍÑ×Î ÍÌJÍÍÛÔÛ×ÒÍÌÛÔÔÍÝØÎßËÞÛ îìðÐ ÛÓÐËÖßÜÑÎ ×ÓÐËÔÍÑÎ ÔßÙÛÎô ÎÑÔ ÊÛÒÌ×ÔÔÑÛÚÌÛÎ ïð ëðìðìéîêð ì ÒÑÆÆÔÛô ÔËÞò Ñ×Ô ÖÛÌ ËÙÛÔÔÑ Ù×ÝÔÛËÎ ÜËÛÍÛ ðîðË ÌÑÞÛÎß ÐËÔÊÛÎ×ÆßÜÑÎ ÊÛÎÍÌË×ÊÛÎ ÜÇÍÛ
  8. 8. ï 0.042  01  p1  12/05 Ñ×Ô ÐËÓÐô ÐßÒ JÔÐËÓÐÛÒÉßÒÒÛ ÐÑÓÐÛ ` ØË×ÔÛô ÝßÎÌÛÎ ÊßÍÝØÛÌÌß ÜÛÔÔß ÐÑÓÐß ÜÛÔÔùÑÔ×Ñ 1  3  9  0.040  7  5  6  2  4  8  10
  9. 9. ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0.042  01  p1  12/05 ÞÑÓÞß ÜÛ ßÝÛ×ÌÛô ÞßÒÜÛÖß ÑÔ×ÛÐËÓÐÛô ÞËÒÜÕßÎ ÞÑÓÞß ÜÛ MÔÛÑô ÎÛÝ×Ð×ÛÒÌÛ ÐßÒÑÔ×ÛÐÑÓÐ LB95.B ï ìèççðîð î ÍÝÎÛÉô ÓèÈïòîëÈîð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ î ìèççðçï îî ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ Ú´¹ô Óè ¨ ïòîë ¨ ìðô ÓèÈïòîëÈìð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ î ìèçëìèç î ÍÝÎÛÉô ÓèÈïòîëÈïïð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ í ìèçèíðï ï ÙßÍÕÛÌ ÙËßÎÒ×Æ×ÑÒÛ ÖÑ×ÒÌ Ü×ÝØÌËÒÙô ÚÔßÝØ ïîíÙ ÖËÒÌß ØÛÎÓÛÌ×Ýß ÖËÒÌß Ü×ÝØÌ×ÒÙÍÍÌËÕ ÐßÕÒ×ÒÙ ì ëðìðìíëëð ï ÐßÒô ÛÒÙ×ÒÛ Ñ×Ô ÝÑÐÐß ÑÔ×Ñ ÝßÎÌÛÎ ÜùØË×ÔÛ ÓÑÌÑÎJÔÉßÒÒÛ îéìÝ ÝßÎÌÛÎ ÜÛ ßÝÛ×ÌÛ ÝßÎÌÛÎ ÜÛ ÑÔÛÑ ÑÔ×ÛÝßÎÌÛÎ ÞËÒÜÕßÎ ë ïéîèîîèð ï ÙßÍÕÛÌô îíôìÈîôê ÙËßÎÒ×Æ×ÑÒÛ ÖÑ×ÒÌ Ü×ÝØÌËÒÙô ÚÔßÝØ ïîíÙ ÖËÒÌß ØÛÎÓÛÌ×Ýß ÖËÒÌß Ü×ÝØÌ×ÒÙÍÍÌËÕ ÐßÕÒ×ÒÙ ê ìèçìïíç ï ÐÔËÙô îîÈïòë ÌßÐÐÑ ÞÑËÝØÑÒ ÍÌÑÐÚÛÒ ðëðÌ ÌßÐMÒ ÞËÖßÑ ÐÔËÙ ÐÎÑÐ é ëðìðêçééé ï ÙßÍÕÛÌ ÙËßÎÒ×Æ×ÑÒÛ ÖÑ×ÒÌ Ü×ÝØÌËÒÙô ÚÔßÝØ ïîíÙ ÖËÒÌß ØÛÎÓÛÌ×Ýß ÖËÒÌß Ü×ÝØÌ×ÒÙÍÍÌËÕ ÐßÕÒ×ÒÙ è ëðìðêîèïî ï ÍÐßÝÛÎ Ü×ÍÌßÒÆ×ßÔÛ ÛÒÌÎÛÌÑ×ÍÛ Ü×ÍÌßÒÆÍÌDÝÕ ðéëÜ ÍÛÐßÎßÜÑÎ ÛÍÐßÝßÜÑÎ ßÚÍÌßÒÜÍÎ×ÒÙ ßÚÍÌßÒÜÍÍÌÇÕÕÛ ç ëðìðìîïêë ï ÍÌÎß×ÒÛÎô ÛÔÛÓÛÒÌ ÛÔÛÓÛÒÌÑ Ú×ÔÌÎßÒÌÛ ÌßÓ×Í ÜÛ ÝÎWÐ×ÒÛ Í×ÛÞÛ×ÒÍßÌÆ èêðð ÌßÓ×Æ ÜÛ ßÔÝßÝØÑÚß ÌßÓ×Æ ÜÛ ßÔÝßÝØÑÚß ÍÌÎß×ÒÛÎô ÛÔÛÓÛÒÌ ÛÔÛÓÛÒÌÍ× ïð ìèçëëíè ï ÍÝÎÛÉô ÓïðÈïòëÈïîð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ
  10. 10. ï 0.043  01  p1  12/05 ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÕ ó ÝÑÊÛÎÍ ÆÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÝÕ ó ÜÛÝÕÛÔ ÞÔÑÝ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÎÛÍ ó ÝÑËÊÛÎÝÔÛÍ ÞÔÑÝÝÑ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎ× ó ÝÑÐÛÎÝØ×
  11. 11. ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0.043  01  p1  12/05 ÞÔÑÏËÛ ÜÛ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎÑÍ ó ÝËÞ×ÛÎÌßÍ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÕ ó ÜZÕÍÔÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÑ ÜÛ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎÑ ó ÝÑÞÛÎÌËÎßÍ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÕ ó ÜÛÕÍÛÔÍ LB95.B ï ìèççðîê î ÜÑÉÛÔ ÙÎßÒÑ Ð×ÑÒ ÆÛÒÌÎ×ÛÎÞÑÔÆÛÒ ðçðÙ Ð×ÌÑÒ ÙË×ß ÍÌÛÔ ÐÛÒ ÜÇÊÛÔ î ìèççðçï ì ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ Ú´¹ô Óè ¨ ïòîë ¨ ìðô ÓèÈïòîëÈìð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ í ìèççðçí ë ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ Ú´¹ô Óïð ¨ ïòë ¨ íðô ÓïðÈïòëÈíð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ í ìèççðéí î ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ Ú´¹ô Óïî ¨ ïòéë ¨ íðô ÓïîÈïòéëÈíð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ ì ìèçëíëë î ÍÝÎÛÉô ÓëÈðòèÈïé Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ ë ¥ëðìðçéïêì£ ï ê ëðìðéìððï ï ÝÑÊÛÎ ÝÑÐÛÎÝØ×Ñ ÝÑËÊÛÎÝÔÛ ßÞÜÛÝÕËÒÙ îêëÝ ÌßÐßÜÛÎß ÝÑÞÛÎÌß ÜÛÕÍÛÔ ÜZÕÍÛÔ é ïéîéèéèð ï ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ßÒÛÔÔÑ ÌÑÎÑ×ÜßÔÛ ÖÑ×ÒÌ ÌØÑÎ×ÏËÛ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ðëëß ÖËÒÌß ØÛÎÓÛÌ×Ýß ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ
  12. 12. ï 0.043  02  p1  02/06 ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÕ ó ÝÑÊÛÎÍ ÆÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÝÕ ó ÜÛÝÕÛÔ ÞÔÑÝ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÎÛÍ ó ÝÑËÊÛÎÝÔÛÍ ÞÔÑÝÝÑ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎ× ó ÝÑÐÛÎÝØ× 3  4  0.040  1  2  5  5
  13. 13. ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0.043  02  p1  02/06 ÞÔÑÏËÛ ÜÛ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎÑÍ ó ÝËÞ×ÛÎÌßÍ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÕ ó ÜZÕÍÔÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÑ ÜÛ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎÑ ó ÝÑÞÛÎÌËÎßÍ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÕ ó ÜÛÕÍÛÔÍ LB95.B ï ìèçéðîì ï ÝÑÊÛÎ ÝÑÐÛÎÝØ×Ñ ÝÑËÊÛÎÝÔÛ ßÞÜÛÝÕËÒÙ îêëÝ ÌßÐßÜÛÎß ÝÑÞÛÎÌß ÜÛÕÍÛÔ ÜZÕÍÛÔ î ìèççðéè ë ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ Ú´¹ô Óè ¨ ïòîë ¨ ìëô ÓèÈïòîëÈìë Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ í ìèççðêí è ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ Ú´¹ô Óè ¨ ïòîë ¨ íð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ ì ìèçðèíî ï ÙßÍÕÛÌ ÙËßÎÒ×Æ×ÑÒÛ ÖÑ×ÒÌ Ü×ÝØÌËÒÙô ÚÔßÝØ ïîíÙ ÖËÒÌß ØÛÎÓÛÌ×Ýß ÖËÒÌß Ü×ÝØÌ×ÒÙÍÍÌËÕ ÐßÕÒ×ÒÙ ë ìèçïîðç î ÜÑÉÛÔ ÙÎßÒÑ Ð×ÑÒ ÆÛÒÌÎ×ÛÎÞÑÔÆÛÒ ðçðÙ Ð×ÌÑÒ ÙË×ß ÍÌÛÔ ÐÛÒ ÜÇÊÛÔ
  14. 14. ï 0.043  03  p1  12/05 ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÕ ó ÝÑÊÛÎÍ ÆÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÝÕ ó ÜÛÝÕÛÔ ÞÔÑÝ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÎÛÍ ó ÝÑËÊÛÎÝÔÛÍ ÞÔÑÝÝÑ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎ× ó ÝÑÐÛÎÝØ×
  15. 15. ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0.043  03  p1  12/05 ÞÔÑÏËÛ ÜÛ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎÑÍ ó ÝËÞ×ÛÎÌßÍ ÝÇÔ×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÕ ó ÜZÕÍÔÛÎ ÞÔÑÝÑ ÜÛ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÎÑ ó ÝÑÞÛÎÌËÎßÍ Ý×Ô×ÒÜÛÎÞÔÑÕ ó ÜÛÕÍÛÔÍ LB95.B ï ìèççðîê î ÜÑÉÛÔ ÙÎßÒÑ Ð×ÑÒ ÆÛÒÌÎ×ÛÎÞÑÔÆÛÒ ðçðÙ Ð×ÌÑÒ ÙË×ß ÍÌÛÔ ÐÛÒ ÜÇÊÛÔ î ìèççïðç í ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ô Óïð ¨ ïòë ¨ èðô ÓïðÈïòëÈèð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ î ìèçîçïë è ÍÝÎÛÉô ÓïðÈïòëÈìð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ î ìèççðéê ë ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ Ú´¹ô Óïî ¨ ïòéë ¨ èðô ÓïîÈèð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ î ìèççðéì î ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ Ú´¹ô Óïî ¨ ïòéë ¨ ïîðô ÓïîÈïôéëÈïîð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ î îèëîèêë î ÍÝÎÛÉô ÓïðÈíë Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ î ìèççïìí ï ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ Ú´¹ô Óïð ¨ ïòë ¨ ïìðô ÓïðÈïôëÈïìð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ í ìèççðîð í ÍÝÎÛÉô ÓèÈîð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ ì ìèçëíéè î ÐÔËÙ ÌßÐÐÑ ÞÑËÝØÑÒ ÍÌÑÐÚÛÒ ðëðÌ ÌßÐMÒ ÞËÖßÑ ÐÔËÙ ÐÎÑÐ ë ìèçëíéç î ÑóÎ×ÒÙô Óîïòèî ×Ü ¨ íòëí Ì¸µ ßÒÛÔÔÑ ÌÑÎÑ×ÜßÔÛ ÖÑ×ÒÌ ÌØÑÎ×ÏËÛ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ðëëß ÖËÒÌß ØÛÎÓÛÌ×Ýß ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ÑóÎ×ÒÙ ê ìèççðéç ï ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ Ú´¹ô Óè ¨ ïòîë ¨ îë Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ é ïéîèëìèï ï ÙßÍÕÛÌô éëÈèéÈîôêî ÙËßÎÒ×Æ×ÑÒÛ ÖÑ×ÒÌ Ü×ÝØÌËÒÙô ÚÔßÝØ ïîíÙ ÖËÒÌß ØÛÎÓÛÌ×Ýß ÖËÒÌß Ü×ÝØÌ×ÒÙÍÍÌËÕ ÐßÕÒ×ÒÙ è ìèçðèíí ï ÙßÍÕÛÌ ÙËßÎÒ×Æ×ÑÒÛ ÖÑ×ÒÌ Ü×ÝØÌËÒÙô ÚÔßÝØ ïîíÙ ÖËÒÌß ØÛÎÓÛÌ×Ýß ÖËÒÌß Ü×ÝØÌ×ÒÙÍÍÌËÕ ÐßÕÒ×ÒÙ ç ìèççðêè î ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ô Óè ¨ ïòîë ¨ ïêô ÓèÈïôîëÈïê Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ ïð ëðìðêçééë ï ÝÑÊÛÎ ÝÑÐÛÎÝØ×Ñ ÝÑËÊÛÎÝÔÛ ßÞÜÛÝÕËÒÙ îêëÝ ÌßÐßÜÛÎß ÝÑÞÛÎÌß ÜÛÕÍÛÔ ÜZÕÍÛÔ ïï ìèçëïëë ï ÝÑÊÛÎ ÝÑÐÛÎÝØ×Ñ ÝÑËÊÛÎÝÔÛ ßÞÜÛÝÕËÒÙ îêëÝ ÌßÐßÜÛÎß ÝÑÞÛÎÌß ÜÛÕÍÛÔ ÜZÕÍÛÔ ïî îèëìðéí ï ÝÑÊÛÎô ó ßÍÍÇ ÝÑÐÛÎÝØ×Ñ ÝÑËÊÛÎÝÔÛ ßÞÜÛÝÕËÒÙ îêëÝ ÌßÐßÜÛÎß ÝÑÞÛÎÌß ÜÛÕÍÛÔ ÜZÕÍÛÔ
  16. 16. ï 0.045  01  p1  02/06 ÞÎÛßÌØÛÎ ó ÛÒÙ×ÒÛ ÛÒÌÔDÚÌÛÎ ó ÓÑÌÑÎ ÎÛÒ×ÚÔßÎÜ ó ÓÑÌÛËÎ ÍÚ×ßÌßÌÑ×Ñ ó ÓÑÌÑÎÛ 3  1  2  0.063
  17. 17. Suggest: If the above button click is invalid. Please download this document first, and then click the above link to download the complete manual. Thank you so much for reading
  18. 18. ï Î Ò ÐòÒò ÓÑÜ Ï Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Ü»²±³·²¿½·±² Ü»-½®·¦·±²» Ü»²±³·²¿9=± Ü»-½®·°¬·±² Þ»-½¸®·¶ª·²¹ Þ»¦»·½¸²«²¹ Þ»-µ®·ª»´-» ÔòÝò 0.045  01  p1  02/06 ÎÛÍÐ×ÎßÜÛÎÑ ó ÓÑÌÑÎ ËÜÔËÚÌÛÎ ó ÓÑÌÑÎ ÎÛÍÐ×ÎÑ ó ÓÑÌÑÎ ÑÒÌÔËÝØÌÛÎ ó ÓÑÌÑÎ LB95.B ï ëððíïëéçì ï ÞÎÛßÌØÛÎ ÍÚ×ßÌßÌÑ×Ñ ÎÛÒ×ÚÔßÎÜ ÛÒÌÔDÚÌÛÎ ïìëÍ ÎÛÍÐ×ÎßÜÛÎÑ ÎÛÍÐ×ÎßÜÑÎ ÑÒÌÔËÝØÌÛÎ ËÜÔËÚÌÒ×ÒÙÍÍÕÎËÛ î ëððíïëéçë ï ÙßÍÕÛÌ ÙËßÎÒ×Æ×ÑÒÛ ÖÑ×ÒÌ Ü×ÝØÌËÒÙô ÚÔßÝØ ïîíÙ ÖËÒÌß ØÛÎÓÛÌ×Ýß ÖËÒÌß Ü×ÝØÌ×ÒÙÍÍÌËÕ ÐßÕÒ×ÒÙ í ìèççïïð í ÍÝÎÛÉô Ø»¨ Ú´¹ô Óê ¨ ï ¨ îð Ê×ÌÛ Ê×Í ÍÝØÎßËÞÛ ðìðÊ ÌÑÎÒ×ÔÔÑ ÐßÎßÚËÍÑ ÍÝØÎÑÛÚ ÍÕÎËÛ

×