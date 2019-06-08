Successfully reported this slideshow.
Atlas of Vascular Anatomy. An Angiographic Approach by Renan Uflacker
Title: Atlas of Vascular Anatomy. An Angiographic Approach
Author: Renan Uflacker
Pages: 928
ISBN: 9780781760812
Publisher: Lippincott Williams &amp; Wilkins




<p&gt;This atlas details the vascular anatomy seen on angiographic images and in the new imaging modalities. The book presents the complete anatomy of the arteries, veins, and lymphatic system by body region. Full-color drawings are correlated with angiographic images to guide evaluation and management of vascular disease and performance of endovascular procedures.</P&gt;
<p&gt;For this Second Edition, Dr. Uflacker has added more than 100 pictures and extensively reviewed the anatomical description of the vascular system. He has expanded the cardiac chapter with new CTA and MRI images, added percutaneous access where needed, and expanded the coverage of lower extremity anatomy.</P&gt;
