Book details







Title: Atlas of Vascular Anatomy. An Angiographic Approach

Author: Renan Uflacker

Pages: 928

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9780781760812

Publisher: Lippincott Williams & Wilkins









Description



<p>This atlas details the vascular anatomy seen on angiographic images and in the new imaging modalities. The book presents the complete anatomy of the arteries, veins, and lymphatic system by body region. Full-color drawings are correlated with angiographic images to guide evaluation and management of vascular disease and performance of endovascular procedures.</P>

<p>For this Second Edition, Dr. Uflacker has added more than 100 pictures and extensively reviewed the anatomical description of the vascular system. He has expanded the cardiac chapter with new CTA and MRI images, added percutaneous access where needed, and expanded the coverage of lower extremity anatomy.</P>

