-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
To the Edge and Back Displaying faith, courage, and perseverance, snowboard racer Chris Klug recounts how he battled for years to have his "extreme" sport accepted in the mainstream. He rose through the World Cup ranks and won a bronze medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics less than two years after undergoing a lifesaving liver transplant. Full description
Author : Chris Klug
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Chris Klug ( 8✮ )
Link Download : http://bit.ly/2wmiml9
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment