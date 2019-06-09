Moon Lists: Questions and Rituals for Self-Reflection: A Guided Journal by Leigh Patterson

















Book details







Title: Moon Lists: Questions and Rituals for Self-Reflection: A Guided Journal

Author: Leigh Patterson

Pages: 160

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781984822727

Publisher: Potter/Ten Speed/Harmony/Rodale









Description



Moon Lists is a guided journal structured around the phases of the moon. It provides a place to note feelings of gratitude and moments of mindfulness while celebrating the turn of the seasons.



Loosely organized around the phases of the moon and punctuated with references to '70s astrology, architecture, and art, Moon Lists encourages journalers to stop and reflect on the precious moments in their lives before time passes them by. A set of evolving monthly writing prompts and suggestions for physical activities can be completed individually or with a partner, and will offer readers some perspective on the present and their recent past.













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK

















Get it in epub, pdf , azw, mob, doc format. Publication Date of this book EPUB Moon Lists: Questions and Rituals for Self-Reflection: A Guided Journal By Leigh Patterson PDF Download. New PDF Moon Lists: Questions and Rituals for Self-Reflection: A Guided Journal by Leigh Patterson EPUB Download - Downloading to Kindle - Download to iPad/iPhone/iOS or Download to B&N nook. Read in your browser EPUB Moon Lists: Questions and Rituals for Self-Reflection: A Guided Journal By Leigh Patterson PDF Download Online file sharing and storage, read e-book online. Tweets EPUB Moon Lists: Questions and Rituals for Self-Reflection: A Guided Journal By Leigh Patterson PDF Download Paperback Fiction Secure PDF EPUB Readers.









Rate this book PDF Moon Lists: Questions and Rituals for Self-Reflection: A Guided Journal by Leigh Patterson EPUB Download novels, fiction, non-fiction. Share link here and get free ebooks to read online. Reviews in epub, pdf and mobi formats. Share the link to download ebook EPUB Moon Lists: Questions and Rituals for Self-Reflection: A Guided Journal By Leigh Patterson PDF Download Kindle edition free. PDF Moon Lists: Questions and Rituals for Self-Reflection: A Guided Journal by Leigh Patterson EPUB Download Kindle, PC, mobile phones or tablets.

