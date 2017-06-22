12 2.のぞいてみよう！世界の郷土菓子

のぞいてみよう！世界の郷土菓子
日本
日本
中国
中国 楊枝甘露（ヨン・ジー・ガム・ロウ）
ベトナム　タイ
ウイロウに そっくりだよ！ あま～い 錦糸卵 だよ！
トルコ
トルコ ロクム 甘いシロップパイ トルコアイス （ドゥンドゥルマ） 激甘ケーキ 甘党 天 国！
インド
インド カルダモンスパイスの香り と ピスタッチオの香ばしさが ミルクと溶け合い、 濃厚なのに清涼感がある チャイアイスだよ！
グルジア ジョージア（ ）
グルジア ジョージア（ ） チュルチヘラ（ Chrchkhela ） クルミ　 + 　薄力粉　 + 　ブドウジュース クルミ　 + 　薄力粉　 + 　チョコレート クルミ　 + 　薄力粉　 + 　着色寒天　 + 　砂糖
ルーマニア ボスニア・ヘルツェゴビナ
ルーマニア パパに はあげ ないよ ～ カッテージチーズ入り 揚げドーナツ ローマ時代から食べられている
ボスニア・ヘルツェゴビナ
スペイン
スペイン Crema Ctalana 　クリームブリュレ チュロス アロスコンレチェ 　お米を牛乳と砂糖で煮る マサパン ～トレドの伝統菓子～ タルタデサンティアゴ ～アーモンドケーキ～ トゥロン ～クリスマスのお菓子～ メンブリージョ マルメ...
ブラジル
ブラジル ドーシジレイチ （チョコレート味タイプ） 牛乳と砂糖を煮詰めたもの アンブロジーア ドーシジレイチに卵を和えたお菓子 アサイーのシャーベット アサイーはアマゾン原産ヤシ科植物 クレーミジママン バニラ味のアイスクリームと 熟したパパイ...
メキシコ
メキシコ ブニュエロス ドーナツ生地をシロップに 浸して食べる クレパス・コン・カヘータ クレープをヤギ乳ベースの キャラメルソースと食べる 大量ナッツのアイスクリーム ヘラド・コン・ナッツ ヘリカヤ メキシコ風クリームブリュレ ほろ苦く、冷た...
国によって 色んなおかしが あるんだね！ どれが一番 おいしそう だった？ ぜひ現地で 食べてみてね！
  • フォー・ボー・タイ 　牛肉フォー
  • カオトム　タイ風おかゆ
  • スリランカは1日3食カレーが当たり前！
    ご飯とカレー＆つけ合わせの組み合わせが一般的な食事で、朝昼晩このスタイルで食べているようです。「毎食カレーで飽きないのかな？」と思ってしまいますが、スリランカではスパイスを使ったカレー風の煮込み料理はぜーんぶ「カレー」と呼ぶそう。食材によってカレーの味わいが違うので、「えっ！またカレー」ってことにはならないようです。
    カレーに使われる食材はとても豊富で、野菜はキャベツ、かぼちゃ、大根、なすなど。肉は鶏肉、豚肉、牛肉など。魚はマグロ、かつお、いか、えびなど。ほかに豆や卵を使ったカレーもあります。食材はあれこれミックスせずに単品でカレーを作り、ご飯にかけて食べるときに混ぜ合わせるのがスリランカ式。朝食はカレー1種類だけということもあるようですが、昼食や夕食は数種類のカレーが食卓に並びます。
  • ブルガリアの国民食とも言われる朝の人気メニューが「バニツァ」。薄いパイ生地に具をはさんで焼いたキッシュのようなパンです。形は渦巻、棒状や三角形などさまざま。具のバリエーションも豊富で、白チーズ「シレネ」、ほうれん草、米、肉などを入れた食事系や、かぼちゃなどを入れたおやつ系もあるようです。
  • ミュンヘンの名物といえば、白ソーセージ、プレッツェル、ビールがセットになった伝統の朝ごはん。
  • 1日5食!?　スペイン人の驚くべき食事情
    最近は日本でもスペイン料理店やスペインバルが増え、以前よりもスペインの味が身近になりましたよね。パエリアやスペイン風オムレツ、アヒージョなど、どれもこれもおいしいものばかりですが、そんな「グルメの国」では、朝ごはんに何を食べているのでしょうか？
    さっそく、スペインの食事情を探ってみると、なんと、1日に5回も食事の時間があるらしいのです。なんとうらやましいお国柄！　7～8時に朝食を食べ、11時くらいになると仕事場近くのバルでちょっとつまみ、14時くらいに昼食となります。スペインでは昼食が1日のメインの食事なので、2時間くらいかけてしっかり食べるそう。そして夕方になると仕事帰りにバルで飲みながらタパス（おつまみ）を食べ、21時以降に夕食をとります。スペイン人は本当に食べることも飲むことも好き。だからおいしいメニューがたくさんあるんですね。
    朝は控えめと思いきや……。甘党にはたまりません！
    スペインの朝ごはんは基本的には軽いもので、ミルクコーヒーとクロワッサンやデニッシュパンといった感じが定番です。「朝はさすがに控えめなのね」なんて思っていたら、もう一つ定番が。それは、揚げ菓子の「チュロス」と濃厚な「ホットチョコレート」。チュロスにホットチョコレートをたっぷり浸して食べるんです。朝からテンション上がりそうですね～。クックパッドにもスペイン風のチュロスレシピがありました！
  • リマっ子に人気の朝ごはんは、“PAN CON CHICHARRON”、豚のから揚げとサツマイモ、お好みで紫タマネギのスライスを添えたサンドイッチ。“CHICHARRON”の材料は、豚バラ、水、塩のみ。まず豚バラと水を火にかけ、加熱すると同時に水を蒸発する。すると今度は、豚の脂がじわじわと出てきて、外側がカリッと揚がる。これに塩を振ってできあがり。
  • トルティーヤ
    メキシコ料理といって真っ先に思い浮かぶのは「トルティーヤ」。トルティーヤはメキシコの主食で、トウモロコシの粉に水分を加えて練った生地を薄い円形に伸ばして焼いたもの。メキシコ北部ではトウモロコシの粉ではなく、小麦粉で作ることが多いようです。
    その歴史はとても古く、マヤ文明など先住民族の人たちもトルティーヤを作って食べていたのだとか。以前は各家庭で手作りされていましたが、今では街のトルティーヤ屋さんで買うことが多くなったようです。

    ×