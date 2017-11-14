Articulos en-pos-grado- undac

UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL “Daniel Alcides Carrión” ESCUELA DE POST GRADO ASESOR: Mg. David AURIS VILLEGAS V ILLA RICA - PASCO –...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Articulos en-pos-grado- undac
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Articulos en-pos-grado- undac

7 views

Published on

ARTICULOS EN POST GRADO_UNDAC_MAESTRANTES_VILLA RICA

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Articulos en-pos-grado- undac

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL “Daniel Alcides Carrión” ESCUELA DE POST GRADO ASESOR: Mg. David AURIS VILLEGAS V ILLA RICA - PASCO – PERÚ UNIDAD DE POSTGRADO EN EDUCACION DE LA UNDAC ARTICULOS CIENTIFICOS 2017
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II PRESENTACION Los artículos planteados hacen referencia a un proceso que permite organizar y desarrollar estrategias educativas. A través de esta estructuración se busca satisfacer las necesidades formativas de los estudiantes y profesores ideales. Plasmando una estructura de diferentes temas, detallando las características y proyectando los alcances de la formación educativa, objetivos, competencias, estrategias que persiguen ideales óptimos que necesita nuestra sociedad, brindando respuesta a interrogantes respecto a la acción de evaluar. Conceptos ideológicos, factores sociales, cuestiones vinculadas a la epistemología y temáticas propias de la psicología educativa, en definitiva, muestra procedimientos que posibilita la planificación general de las actividades académicas y de docencia universitaria, adaptándolo a las condiciones particulares de cada establecimiento educativo, siempre respetando los principios establecidos en el artículo. De esta manera se pretende garantizar que cada uno de los estudiantes y profesores puedan desarrollar su potencial, formarse y concluir el proceso educativo preparado para integrarse a un nivel superior o al universo laboral. ------------------------------------------------------------ Lic. Adm. Yeynis B. Zúñiga Castro Coordinadora de investigación
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II LA VERDADERA INNOVACION IMPACTANTE DE LA ESTRATEGIA DIDACTICA EN LA DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA Por: Yeynis Zuñiga* Resumen Las estrategias didácticas en la docencia universitaria, desde hace varias décadas están en crisis, porque las metodologías didácticas no están renovándose. La época actual denominada sociedad del conocimiento donde las tecnologías de la información y comunicación han saturado de información a la generación actual y ésta no posee las herramientas de aprendizaje para transformar en conocimientos esa cantidad de información que les llega por diversos medios de comunicación, sea radio, televisión, Internet, prensa entre otros. La investigación se orientó con el siguiente problema general: ¿Cómo se debe aplicar la estrategia didáctica en la docencia universitaria? En el estudio se analizaron y se confrontaron temas de aplicación estrategia con relevancia para la enseñanza, considerando las estrategias didácticas que se aplican para su desarrollo, según el criterio de docentes y alumnos. En este análisis se describe la coherencia de cómo se da la estrategia didáctica, las tendencias pedagógicas que subyacen en las estrategias didácticas y las innovaciones que se desarrollan como parte de los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje. El proceso investigativo demuestra que el plan de estudio considera como referencia pedagógica un enfoque. Humanista con valores aplicables, induciendo l maestro a la creatividad, practica en valores, innovador e implemente sus propias estrategias didácticas, haciendo del aula de clase un laboratorio para experimentar una cantidad de estrategias didácticas innovadoras. Palabras Claves: estrategia, didáctica, universidad, valores, innovación, creatividad…. Abstract didactic strategies in university teaching have been in crisis for several decades, because didactic methodologies are not being renewed. The current era known as the knowledge society - where information and communication technologies have saturated information to the current generation and it does not have the learning tools to transform this amount of information into various forms of communication into knowledge. radio, television, Internet, press among others. The research was oriented with the following general
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II problem: How should the didactic strategy be applied in university teaching? In the study, topics of strategy application with relevance for teaching were analyzed and confronted, considering the didactic strategies that are applied for their development, according to the criteria of teachers and students. This analysis describes the coherence of how the didactic strategy occurs, the pedagogical tendencies that underlie didactic strategies and the innovations that are developed as part of the teaching and learning processes. The research process shows that the study plan considers as a pedagogical reference an approach Humanist with applicable values, leading the teacher to creativity, practice values, innovate and implement their own teaching strategies, making the classroom a laboratory to experience a number of innovative teaching strategies. Key words: strategy, didactic, university, values, innovation, creativity Introducción El presente artículo de investigación centro sus estudios en analizar y desarrollar la estrategia didáctica en la docencia universitaria en nuestro país frente a los problemas que afectan al docente y alumno dando el mal uso de las estrategias didácticas, la falta de creatividad, etc. El objetivo de la presente investigación es poner de manifiesto la necesidad de abordar el cambio de la docencia universitaria a través de lo que está más próximo al profesorado: sus estrategias didácticas. Se aborda el significado de profesor innovador y creativo, el alcance de una enseñanza creativa, la caracterización de las estrategias didácticas innovadoras y la aplicación en el aula universitaria de algunas de ellas. La buena acogida pone de manifiesto otras formas de aprendizaje universitario que desarrolle habilidades de pensamiento y actitudes sin abandonar la adquisición de conocimientos. Nadie duda hoy que la enseñanza universitaria está en un momento de transformación y búsqueda de un nuevo sentido del conocimiento urgido por la realidad social y la demanda de calidad. Se tiene que estar dando paso a un espacio más abierto y flexible que prepare personal y profesionalmente para la vida, que responda a los problemas que tiene la sociedad actual. Los procesos de cambio que afectan a la sociedad en general y a la educación en particular, la marcha imparable de la globalización económica y socialización del conocimiento, la progresiva introducción de los paradigmas ecosistémicos, la eminente y acelerada presencia de la convergencia europea sobre la enseñanza universitaria nos hacen pensar que la creatividad debe tener un lugar destacado en este proceso de transformación. Si la creatividad se alimenta de problemas, crisis y situaciones de cambio, estamos en un momento propicio para recurrir a este
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II potencial humano. No es posible hoy referirnos a la enseñanza universitaria al margen de la convergencia europea. Dentro de unos años se convertirán en pautas a seguir por todas aquellas universidades que quieran estar entre las de mayor reconocimiento. En las orientaciones surgidas hasta el momento se hace hincapié en la metodología como herramienta o palanca esencial para llevar a cabo el cambio de los tradicionales contenidos académicos a contenidos profesionales centrados en el desarrollo de competencias y habilidades. Esto es, de una enseñanza basada en la información del profesorado a una enseñanza basada en la actividad formativa del estudiante. Esa es la principal aportación de los créditos europeos. Los créditos no se definen en términos de horas de dedicación del profesorado sino principalmente las actividades y del logro de competencias del alumnado. La creatividad, es el alma de las estrategias innovadoras orientadas al aprendizaje, por cuanto es el alumno, el que ha de ir mostrando la adquisición de las competencias convenidas en cada una de las carreras. El sentido de globalización del aprendizaje es una consecuencia inmediata de esta transformación. Un profesional es una persona competente en su ámbito capaz de analizar y resolver los problemas y proponer mejoras (innovar). El profesor universitario es un profesional de la enseñanza superior innovadora y creativa, con dominio del contenido formativo y de estrategias didácticas, capaz de hacer que los alumnos se entusiasmen por aprender. Esta sería la clave para plantear la acción docente en la universidad. Con este marco y prospectiva, tenemos que ir elaborando y aplicando en sus clases diferentes estrategias de carácter innovador y creativo. Dichas estrategias buscan, entre otros aspectos, desarrollar capacidades y habilidades de ideación, interacción, elaboración, competencia comunicativa, argumentación para expresar y defender los propios puntos de vista, trabajo colaborativo, desempeño de roles. Se caracterizan por ser estrategias orientadas al desarrollo de actitudes, valores, sensibilidad emocional y de persistencia en la tarea iniciada. Comporta una alta implicación en el proceso de aprendizaje así como la colaboración y el hecho de compartir con los demás las propias ideas. Se realiza esta investigación que diera voz a los docentes con la finalidad de proponer herramientas que facilitaran su tarea y aseguraran con ello la salvaguarda y apropiación orgullosa y responsable de la diversidad cultural y lingüística de los educandos. El aula se convirtió de todos modos en el marco preferente para analizar las metodologías de la alfabetización en lengua española, las formas de transmisión, recuperación o revitalización cultural y las actividades escolares (curriculares y extracurriculares) que
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II informaran sobre cómo se trata el tema de la identidad personal, comunitaria, en la escuela. Estando inmersa en este país con los docentes y alumnos en sus actividades cotidianas, copilando reflexiones conjuntas que sentaron las bases para que, en un trabajo se, pudieran identificarse posteriormente herramientas para mejorar la enseñanza de diferentes temas a los alumnos de la mano de todos los instrumentos y modalidades de la transmisión cultural en el salón de clases. Pues se plantea una metodología que se plasmó en el presente artículo que pretende apoyar al docente en el ejercicio de una verdadera educación intercultural. Este artículo constituye una herramienta para el fortalecimiento de la educación en las universidades del Perú para el mundo. En adelante, este trabajo pretende propiciar espacios de reflexión en otros territorios, latinoamericanos y mundiales con la finalidad de propiciar un diálogo urgente, constructivo, y contribuir a formas de desarrollo integrales para todos los pueblos del mundo. Ese mundo más sostenible no puede concebirse sin el conocimiento de la buena aplicación didáctica. 1.1 Descripción del problema. En cuanto a la relevancia de este problema de investigación, podría señalarse que en las últimas décadas ha venido creciendo el abordaje de temáticas ligadas al papel de la educación superior en el desarrollo de los países, en el estrechamiento de vínculos científicos y académicos globales, etc. Asimismo ha venido creciendo la cuestión de la internacionalización educativa en educación superior, especialmente en procesos de articulación (académica-institucional, curricular, evaluación y acreditación de carreras, etc.) en el marco general de la denominada “globalización” y en el marco de la didáctica Por lo que se plantea la siguiente interrogante ¿Qué están haciendo las universidades en la aplicación de metodologías para mejorar la enseñanza? Señala Jungenheimer (2016). 1.2 Antecedentes de estudios. García (2010), desarrolló una investigación sobre métodos didácticos en la educación de profesores y su influencia en el desarrollo y aprendizaje de los alumnos en la ciudad de México, con el propósito de analizar la situación actual de los colegios, universidades, proporcionando consejos a los profesores sobre cómo aplicar diferentes métodos de
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II estudios didácticos más eficientemente y sobre como los alumnos deben aprender de ello con un enfoque ético. 1.3 Justificación de estudios Con el fin de conocer la aplicación de diferentes didácticas creativas e innovadores se definieron indicadores que permitieran entender prácticas específicas, independientemente de que éstas colaborasen o no en el desarrollo educativo. Las estrategias didácticas en su diversidad y clasificación facilitan el ejercicio de la docencia en el proceso enseñanza aprendizaje, capacita al estudiante para que construya sus aprendizajes pudiendo ser implementadas en cualquier momento del proceso enseñanza aprendizaje. Las estrategias didácticas y la mediación pedagógica, son los dos elementos fundamentales para logara el aprendizaje significativo en el desarrollo del proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje, partiendo de lo que los estudiantes ya saben, unido a pensamientos, sentimientos y acciones de los interlocutores activos del proceso 1.4 objetivos de la investigación El objetivo de la presente investigación es poner de manifiesto la necesidad de abordar el cambio de la docencia universitaria a través de lo que está más próximo al profesorado: sus estrategias didácticas 1.5 Marco histórico de la didáctica El conocimiento se construye y crece en espiral en la articulación dinámica y simétrica de una gama de estrategias didácticas, implementadas en el debido proceso de la mediación pedagógica para gestar el aprendizaje significativo. Según Gonzáles (2010) ésta articulación aporta una propuesta pedagógica: Los procesos de aprendizaje se dan gracias a la construcción significativa de conocimientos, configuran y aportan al desarrollo del pensamiento. Las estrategias didácticas están compuestas por “Actividades, Tareas y procedimientos” al desarrollarlas da vida bajo una perspectiva y sentido común” (Uría 2011). Así “las estrategias 1 preparan al estudiante para ser generador activo de conocimientos en tres dimensiones: saber, saber hacer y saber ser” (UNAN, Managua 2017, p. 6.30-38). Se unen los esfuerzos de los interlocutores en el proceso enseñanza aprendizaje y se construye de manera conjunta. Además, el aprendizaje incluye 1 Se entiende por estrategia a los métodos, planes para llevar a cabo un proyecto o negocio
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II conocimientos, habilidades, destrezas y al mismo tiempo, se desarrollan sentimientos, convicciones, voluntad y el carácter. (Picardo 2004, p. 79) Son procedimientos que persiguen un propósito determinado. El término didáctica son procesos que se aplican en la enseñanza y aprendizaje en aula, para efectuarlos se preparan diferentes instrumentos. (Brack, p.8). De acuerdo al autor de la cita estipulada, la didáctica se realiza bajo diferentes acciones (revisión, análisis, discusión, etc). 1.5.1 El campo de la didáctica en el desarrollo de la investigación y creatividad. Uno de los objetivos de especial relevancia en el transcurso de los años de docencia universitaria, a sido: describir y determinar el impacto y grado de satisfacción del alumnado ante la utilización de estrategias innovadas2 , creativas diferentes, variando las asignaturas, la enseñanza, el profesorado. Caracterizamos dichas estrategias por la flexibilidad en la planificación, la adaptación contextual, la creación de un clima distendido y gratificante, roles participativos e interactivos entre el alumnado y éste con el profesorado, productividad o realizaciones personales, alto grado de satisfacción, conciencia de autoaprendizaje. Estos rasgos tienen que ver con las vertientes clave de la creatividad: la persona, el proceso, el ambiente y el resultado en su doble vertiente productiva3 y de satisfacción personal. Como vemos se trata de establecer los efectos que puedan tener las estrategias didácticas creativas entendidas en los términos indicados. Back (2015). Responder mejor a un enfoque interactivo y ecosistémico. 4 La realidad social, educativa, creativa no son lineales, ni rígidas, ni estáticas, sino por el contrario se caracterizan por ser complejas, adaptativas, cambiantes, interactivas, deudoras de entornos y contextos socioculturales. Es por ello que el concepto de estrategia responde mejor a nuestros propósitos, entendida como procedimiento adaptativo o conjunto de ellos por el que organizamos secuenciadamente la acción para lograr el propósito o meta deseado. Un concepto amplio, abierto, flexible, interactivo y sobre todo adaptativo, aplicable tanto a 2 Las estrategias innovadas son aquellas vinculadas con la tecnología y la informática 3 La productividad se entiende por la calidad de lo productivo 4 Ecosistémico es el conjunto de seres vivos que se interrelacionan entre si
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II la concreción de modelos de formación, de investigación5 , de innovación educativa, de evaluación, docencia o estimulación de la creatividad. Según Grager (2017) Según el autor nos quiere dar a entender que la las estrategias nos acompañan siempre haciendo de puente entre metas o intenciones y acciones para conseguirlos. 1.6 Hipótesis. Las universidades no estarían aplicando adecuadamente las estrategias didácticas, en consecuencia no estarían satisfaciendo las necesidades de los alumnos en el Perú. III Metodología El presente artículo se desarrolló apelando al método analítico6 , sintético, descriptivo, comparativo y crítico, citando autores expertos en historia de la ética 7 que nos han permitido desarrollar una solución desde un enfoque ético. IV. Resultados de investigación. Los docentes tienen que conocer lo que orienta el modelo educativo “Implementar estrategias y hacer mediaciones didácticas, promover la construcción de saberes, que tengan significado y relevancia en la solución de problemas, interacción, reflexión, pensamiento analítico y crítico, adecuar el currículo, formación de principios humanísticos”. V. Discusión propositiva. Los docentes implementan trabajos cooperativos, Investigaciones, interpretación de lecturas, lectura comprensiva, debates, lluvias de ideas, conferencias dialogadas y video fórum. De igual manera se constata que los docentes no conocen ninguna clasificación de las estrategias didáctica, implementan algunas estrategias contempladas en el modelo educativo de la sobre todo, las encaminadas a la dimensión hacer (aprendizaje de conceptos). Conclusiones 5 Investigación es la idea acción y efecto de introducir algo novedoso 6 Los métodos analítico, son acciones de aprender un arte u oficio 7 La ética es parte de la filosofía que estudia los fundamentos y normas de la conducta humana
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II ❖ En la observación los “ninguno de los docentes observados, parte de los conceptos previos”, “ninguno realiza recapitulación de los contenidos anteriores”, solamente “un docente presenta los objetivos y contenidos claramente” y “dos docentes realizan preguntas exploratorias”, de aquí se deduce que las estrategias no responden a la construcción de aprendizajes ❖ La forma en que las estrategias didácticas en la mediación pedagógica implementadas por los docentes, favorecen la construcción de aprendizajes significativos son las siguientes: Presentación de planes didácticos, unidades y modos de evaluación, los objetivos, lluvia de ideas, conocimientos previos, fundamentación científica, analizar el entorno, debates y aclaración de dudas. ❖ En dicho artículo se propone una mayor diversidad metodológica, con más estrategias que relacionen los contenidos teóricos brindados y la realidad educativa actual, superando el predominio de la ejemplificación y avanzando en estrategias más avanzadas en la relación entre teoría y práctica (por ejemplo, análisis de casos, resolución de problemas, trabajos de campo y proyectos de investigación, aunque sea acotados, realización de pruebas clínicas con materiales concretos Sugerencias: ➢ Especificar la forma en que las estrategias didácticas en la mediación pedagógica implementadas por los docentes favorecen la construcción de aprendizajes significativos. ➢ La motivación, fomentando la lectura y la investigación, relacionando los temas con la realidad, visualizando el futuro afirmaron los docentes. Introduciendo en los materiales ciertas estrategias para el aprendizaje significativo. ➢ Por otra parte, se sugiere aprovechar la oportunidad de formación y asistencia pedagógica con instancias de capacitación pedagógica, asesoramiento para innovaciones didácticas e investigaciones que se quieran encarar en la acción de enseñanza. Fuentes consultadas 1. Back, P, y Wiliam, D. (2015). Incidencias didácticas: assessment. Phi Delta Kappan, Vol. 80, No. 2, pp. 139-148.
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II 2. Berteley, Busquets, M. (2016). Interaprendizajes entre indígenas: de cómo las y los educadores pescan conocimientos y significados comunitarios en contextos interculturales. Ciudad de México. 3. Elyos, Y. (2017). Innovación estratégica en la educación disponible en: http://www.scribe.com/inovacion estrategica-educacion/ 4. Froy, P. (2008). Pedagogía estratégica en la educación superior disponible en: http://www.neoscientia.com/pedagogia estrategica-ciencia-arte/ 5. Gibbons, P. (2011). Lenguaje didáctico, Heinemann. 6. Gigante, E., Díaz Couder, E., Pellicer, A., y Olarte Tiburcio, E. (2015). Libros de texto y diversidad cultural. Los libros en lenguas indígenas. Revista Mexicana de Investigación Educativa, Vol. 6, No. 12, mayo-agosto. 7. Grager, F (2017). Áreas de la didáctica educacional superior.1° Edit Iraldo, Battaglia 546pp. 8. Grett. T (2017) artículos, disponible en: http://www.neoscientia.com/titulos-de- articulos-cientificos/ 9. Jungenheimer, R. (2016). Posicionamiento de las didácticas. Editorial Limusa, S.A. México. 506 p. 10. Manrique Serrano, Ángel. (2017). Didáctica y estrategias para la enseñanza aprendizaje .Editorial lima S. A. Lima-Perú. 345 pp. 11. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAV05M6Eo6Q 12. www. minedu.com.pe 13. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgaTK6xourY 14. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=le3Mg4VvtFA 15. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Od1Wgh9aQ4o 16. https://revistas.ucr.ac.cr/index.php/aie/article/download/9115/17497 17. https://educrea.cl › Biblioteca Docente › Didáctica Yeynis Bettsy Zuñiga Castro, cod. orcid (0000-0001-59746585), graduado en la Universidad Nacional Agraria de la Selva como Licenciada en administración de empresas, especialista en marketing y finanzas luego maestrista en docencia en el nivel superior por la Escuela de Post grado de la Universidad Nacional Daniel Alcides Carrión – Perú, quien elabora el presenta artículo de investigación en correspondencia de la Asignatura de seminario de currículo en la educación, en educación superior en la
  12. 12. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II Escuela de Post grado de la Universidad Nacional Daniel Alcides Carrión, asesorado por Mg. David Auris Villegas, se graduó en la Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos y luego obtuvo la maestría en Ciencias pedagógicas por la Universidad de La Habana de Cuba. Villa Rica Pasco-Perú (2017). El currículum oculto y la formación de valores. Sabina Ramírez Paredes RESUMEN La incorporación de valores humanos dentro de la educación superior es una tendencia general en las instituciones que la imparten. Sin embargo, la reflexión sobre este tipo de formación humanística permite percibir que se trata de una labor compleja. Una estrategia para estructurar la formación de valores en el ser humano debe iniciar con una revisión del concepto de valor, y de las condiciones en que puede establecerse un proceso de valoración. Esto conduce a la identificación y a la práctica de las virtudes como un instrumento para introducir conceptos de ética práctica en las estructuras curriculares, con el propósito de inducir en los individuos conductas consideradas socialmente como correctas, tales como el respeto, la tolerancia, la honestidad, entre otras. La formación de valores es un tema actual y polémico, su inclusión en el curriculo si bien es reciente puede considerarse como esencial para escalar hacia el logro de una educación más plena e integral del capital humano en formación en correspondencia con los nuevos requerimientos sociales. Sin embargo, la puesta en práctica del curriculo oculto presenta debilidades que podrían deberse a una inclusión deficiente de los valores en el curriculo formal ya que existen otros factores asociados al mismo que le brindan a esta inserción no sólo un carácter renovador sino también complejo y multideterminado.
  13. 13. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II En este sentido es necesario trabajar la transversalidad desde una perspectiva holística y re conceptualizada, incluyendo una mirada al curriculo oculto y a las nuevas necesidades de formación de los docentes universitarios. Palabras claves: Valores, , currículo oculto, transversalidad y formación docente. ABSTRACT The incorporation of human values into higher education is a general trend in the institutions that teach it. However, the reflection on this type of humanistic training allows us to perceive that it is a complex task. A strategy to structure the formation of values in the human being must begin with a review of the concept of value, and the conditions under which a valuation process can be established. This leads to the identification and practice of the virtues as an instrument for introduce concepts of practical ethics in curricular structures, with the purpose of inducing in individuals behaviors considered socially correct, such as respect, tolerance, honesty, among others. The formation of values is a current and controversial issue, its inclusion in the curriculum although it is recent can be considered essential to scale towards the achievement of a fuller and integral education of human capital in formation in correspondence with the new social requirements. However, the implementation of the hidden curriculum has weaknesses that could be due to a deficient inclusion of the values in the formal curriculum since there are other factors associated with it that give this insertion not only a refreshing character but also complex and multidetermined. .
  14. 14. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II In this sense, it is necessary to work on mainstreaming from a holistic and re- conceptualized perspective, including a look at the hidden curriculum and the new training needs of university teachers. Keywords: Values, hidden curriculum, transversality and teacher training. INTRODUCCIÓN El presente artículo de investigación se enfoca en la formación de los valores que con el pasar de los tiempos se ha ido perdiendo los valores pero de una u otra a estado siempre presente entre los debates, La incorporación de valores humanos dentro de la educación es una tendencia general en las instituciones que la imparten. Sin embargo, la reflexión sobre este tipo de formación humanística permite percibir que se trata de una labor compleja. Una estrategia para estructurar la formación de valores en el ser humano debe iniciar con una revisión del concepto de valor, y de las condiciones en que puede establecerse un proceso de valoración. Esto conduce a la identificación y a la práctica de las virtudes como un instrumento para Introducir conceptos de ética práctica en las estructuras curriculares, con el propósito de inducir en los individuos conductas consideradas socialmente como correctas, tales como el respeto, la tolerancia, la honestidad, entre otras. . De ahí que uno de los grandes asuntos contemporáneos que es necesario enfrentar, es precisamente, el de la crisis de valores y de la persona, respecto al cual la educación adquiere gran responsabilidad, que si bien la educación no es el único factor para la solución de las crisis sociales en los países y sociedades que requieren también
  15. 15. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II transformaciones socio estructurales básicas, la elaboración de nuevas concepciones acerca de que es educar, que es la formación de valores y de la persona, así como la disponibilidad de métodos propiciados de la elaboración muy profunda, reflexiona y creativa en el amplio campo del desarrollo ético y humano podrían aportar cambios significativos al complejo panorama social existente. Es incuestionable la responsabilidad de las instituciones educacionales como parte importante de la macro sociedad que interviene en la formación de los individuos, en la elaboración y materialización de los diseños curriculares y el alcance de sus expectativas. Desde esta perspectiva es necesario tener en cuenta que todo centro posee una línea educativa, aunque en algunos casos ésta se caracterice por la falta de relación entre lo que hace cada uno de los profesores y la imposibilidad real de establecer una condición entre ellos; lo que suele ocurrir en este caso, es un aumento de la función que en la escuela. cumple lo que se denomina “Curriculum oculto” Cada maestro cree ajustarse a las indicaciones oficiales establecidas para su nivel y considera que está utilizando la metodología más adecuada para llevarla a cabo. Pero la observación detenida de lo que sucede en el aula pone de manifiesto, que muy a menudo lo que se tiene en cuenta, son los aspectos más formales del currículum, mientras que el autentico interés de las actividades que llevan a cabo, va en sentido diferente. Ejemplo: clases de expresión en la que se limita considerablemente la expresión de los alumnos. Cuando el claustro no ha asumido todas estas eventualidades, se propicia que bajo la experiencia de actividades para orientar la expresión la de los alumnos, se estén desarrollando actividades en sentido contrario y con unas limitaciones y finalidades
  16. 16. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II no reconocidas. (3). Si estos elementos, como tantos otros, no son asumidos y discutidos en el claustro por los propios maestros pasan a formar parte del currículo oculto. 1.1 Descripción del problema Frente a uno de los mayores problemas de la sociedad actual es que carece o no quiere respetar los valores morales que representa la guía o el código de reglas que son necesarias para la mejor convivencia colectiva .En consecuencia si no tratamos de conducirnos en nuestra vida cotidiana ,tomando como referencia estas reglas morales o de conducta . Los cambios sociales acaecidos en el último cuarto de siglo son tan radicales que se puede hablar de una metamorfosis social y cultural, debido a que cualquier reajuste social y mucho más un cambio social, implica siempre un reflejo en el sistema de valores. En la configuración del curriculum, influyen componentes esenciales, por una parte las aspectos prescriptivos del Diseño Curricular: conjunto de contenido y objetivos, opción o las líneas educativas de la institución (aspectos que priman en la enseñanza, concepción que se tiene de la relación profesional/alumno, las pautas de comportamiento, etc.) y las propias opciones a la ideología pedagógica del claustro. De manera que, los elementos que más inciden en la configuración del curriculum son los acondicionamientos materiales y del entorno de cada institución, las opciones metodológicas en el momento de organizar la enseñanza, los recursos didácticos concretos y no por orden de importancia, la interacción que se establece entre el alumnado, entre alumnado y profesor, y entre el propio profesorado del centro. Estos son hechos fundamentales para entender las motivaciones de educadores y educandos, por los que se sienten estimulados a proyectar sus esfuerzos en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje. La actividad educativa es un sentido amplio va más allá de la enseñanza profesional, del conocimiento de las materias; abarca además del proceso de instrucción la formación
  17. 17. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II integral de los individuos en valores. Lo que supone la creación de un vínculo más estrecho con la cultura de la humanidad y sus realizaciones, con los problemas existenciales y vitales del hombre en su cotidianidad; incluye también las relaciones con conjunto de los temas de la vida del individuo y su contexto social y natural, su proyección practica en la construcción de un mundo más humano y más pleno. Los fines en la educación no deben limitarse a instruir y a desarrollar el conocimiento, sino que también deben contribuir al desarrollo de la persona de forma global y de la sociedad. La necesidad de una sociedad en la que las relaciones interpersonales estén basadas en el respeto y la tolerancia, y la participación social crítica y constructiva son razones suficientes que justifican la integración de valores y actitudes en el curriculum escolar, donde los contenidos generales sean: conceptuales, procedimentales y actitudinales El rol de la educación para el desarrollo humano y la formación de personas con valores en su contexto, la potenciación de la educación ética es también un reto en la sociedad; José Martí lo sentenció:” Educar es preparar al hombre para la vida”, entonces implica el desarrollo de las dimensiones del pensar, sentir y actuar en todas las áreas de relación social de la persona. Diversas propuestas pedagógicas han avanzado en esta dirección: los enfoques de desarrollo humano, de clasificación de valores, de pensamiento crítico y otros. En la comunidad educativa, es necesario que todos los implicados en su construcción, participemos de forma efectiva y coherente. Desarrollar la pedagogía de los valores es educar hacia la orientación del valor real de las cosas, donde las personas implicadas
  18. 18. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II interioricen que la vida tiene un sentido, reconozcan y respeten la dignidad de todos los seres. Todos los valores que configuran la dignidad del ser humano, son el fundamento de un diálogo que hará posible la paz entre todos los pueblos. Debe materializarse una enseñanza comprensiva e integradora que potencia al máximo las capacidades cognitivas, afectivas, psicomotrices, de relación interpersonal y de inserción social del alumno para conseguir- junto con los ejes transversales y el trabajo sobre valores y actitudes, integrados en todas las áreas e implicando a todos los profesores del Centro- una formación integral de la persona y así responder al gran reto de la educación contemporánea: aprender a aprender y aprender a vivir. La cultura espiritual constituye un complejo genético social, que incluye generalmente todos los resultados intelectuales alcanzados por la sociedad, que han resistido en alguna medida la práctica social y se trasmiten de generación en generación, formando parte de la conducta y la vida cotidiana del individuo. (6) El progreso social es inconcebible sin una alta conciencia, sin elevadas espiritualidad y moralidad, junto a una cultura de colectivismo. Las instituciones de salud con funciones educativas, deben fortalecer el desarrollo de la educación moral, para la formación integral de la persona, de tal manera que favorezca a los actores internos y externos a construir sus propios criterios. Facilitar la toma de decisiones, cómo enfocar la vida, cómo vivirla y orientarla. Educar en los valores es educar moralmente; tiene por objetivo lograr nuevas formas de entender la vida, de construir la propia historia personal. La actividad educativa no se limita a la transmisión de conocimientos. A lo largo de su desarrollo, el educando asimila e interioriza actitudes y valores que tienen tanta
  19. 19. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II importancia o más que los conocimientos, de ahí la importancia que alcanza el estudio y la reflexión sobre el “curriculum” en la actualidad, convirtiéndose en un elemento indispensable para fundamentar adquiere actividad educativa formal. La actual propuesta curricular establece una matizada diferenciación entre proyecto o diseño curricular y su desarrollo y aplicación. El curriculum incluye el diseño del currículo que recoge las intenciones y el plan de acción; y el desarrollo del currículo, incluye el proceso de puesta en práctica (3). Todo curriculum trata de facilitar que la actividad docente responda a las finalidades que una sociedad determinada otorga a su sistema educativo, concentrándolas en los elementos básicos que en la escuela deberá tener en cuenta, ya sean los contenidos y los objetivos básicos o también consideraciones respecto de los procedimientos para llevarlos a cabo. Así se proponen currículos abiertos (limita las prescripciones a aspectos genéricos que determinan poco la organización directa de la actividad escolar), cerrados (determinan de manera prescriptiva los programas de trabajo que debe llevar a cabo la escuela) y los semiabiertos (alcance de segundo y tercer nivel de concreción) (3). La concepción constructiva del proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje, precisa que no es un proceso lineal de acumulación de conocimientos, sino en todo caso como un proceso recurrente mediante el cual el alumno alcanza progresivamente cotas de conocimientos, más complejos, detallado y profundo. La necesidad de centrarnos en los aspectos
  20. 20. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II cognoscitivos del aprendizaje no puede hacer perder de vista que el punto de partida se localiza en los ámbitos afectivo y relacional. El tema de los valores ha estado presentado de una manera u otra entre los debates más importantes del mundo contemporáneo. Las crisis sociales, generacionales, asociadas a la perdida de la identidad, nacional, cultural e individual, la alienación de las masas de los procesos de dirección de la sociedad, la apatía e impotencia social, el agravamiento de los conflictos éticos y las diferencias socioeconómicas, los bruscos cambios de sistemas sociales, implican ciertas conmociones en las escala de valores de los individuos y la sociedad. En Cuba la formación de valores a la luz de un nuevo paradigma educativo crítico, reflexivo y creativo, cuenta con una rica tradición pedagógica; en la historia de la construcción de la nacionalidad, José de la Luz y Caballero, Felix Varela, José Martí, junto a Enrique José Varona, otros pensadores y pedagogos. Ellos aportaron el propósito de fundar una educación que rescatara la identidad nacional, la dimensión humana vital y cultural, contribuyera a una sociedad de progreso, justicia y dignidad humana y afirmara el valor del ejercicio del pensar frente al esquematismo y al dogmatismo. En nuestro país la educación ha puesto énfasis en la conciencia patriótica y solidaria en la formación integral del individuo, reforzamiento y profundización de las raíces de la nacionalidad, mediante el conocimiento de la historia, ideario martiano y el legado de los pensadores y revolucionarios cubanos, junto al ideario marxista.
  21. 21. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II No obstante a pesar de encontrarse generalizados en todos los niveles y tipos de enseñanza del país orientaciones metodológicas que propagan la formación de valores y constituir este un objetivo principal de trabajo de diversas organizaciones sociales, todo no está resuelto. Más allá de las remanencias del orden social anterior (capitalista), han de buscarse los factores causales en deficiencias educativas desarrolladas. No sólo se trata de promover el análisis de lo racional, sino de fomentar disposiciones y vías de acción que conformen una praxis transformadora en el proceso docente educativo dirigido a un sujeto como un ente reflexivo que da cuenta de sí, como expresión de la profundización de proyectos de vida socialmente aportadores. El análisis de la naturaleza de los procesos constitutivos de la dimensión ética de la persona, sus interacciones con los procesos y mecanismos de socialización, exigen la necesidad de una reconciliación entre moralidad y cognición. El desarrollo del currículum oculto a través de la educación en valores debe restituir la integralidad valorativa que el estudiante y el profesor han perdido, constituyendo así el punto de partida. 1.2 Formulación del problema La formación de Valores cobra una importancia pero a escala mundial constituye una preocupación, la perdida de valores que se aprecia hoy en dia en todas las naciones. En la actualidad es incuestionable el impacto que se ha producido en los escenarios universitarios condicionado de forma determinante por el desarrollo científico-tecnológico y las diferentes concepciones difundidas por las ciencias psicológicas y pedagógicas. En la universidad, se alcanza una transformación prospectiva en su objeto social: "La misión general de las universidades
  22. 22. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II es preservar, desarrollar y promover, a través de sus propios procesos sustantivos y en estrecho vínculo con la sociedad, la cultura de la humanidad, contribuyendo a su desarrollo sostenible", pero a la vez debe incorporar el desarrollo personológico de cada uno de sus educandos de manera que potencie a los sujetos y contribuya a su crecimiento social. El énfasis de lo persono lógico demanda de un sistema de influencias dirigido al desarrollo integral que desplaza la mera adquisición de habilidades y conocimientos hacia el profesional ético, comprometido con su realidad y poseedor de competencias tanto generales como específicas que se refieran no sólo a su disciplina sino que se aproximen a todas las áreas del conocimiento científico. Ante esta demanda eminentemente social es obligatoria una mirada a los micro contextos que permita el acercamiento a los sujetos implicados en el proceso que develan actitudes o creencias. Elementos claves, la necesidad de formar algo más que conocimientos, los valores, visiblemente están bien definidos, pero la manera en que debe hacerse y el nivel en el que deben potenciarse están acompañados de cierta incertidumbre. Esta demanda irresuelta ha impactado en los curriculum y si bien sería una necesidad expresar que la no explicitación de los valores en el curriculum o su especificación escueta ha determinado la escasa importancia que se les ha atribuido en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje, no es menos cierto que la formación de valores ha venido sucediéndose de manera empírica estrechamente vinculada al curriculum oculto. Desde la óptica contemporánea, sin olvidar que el enfoque histórico del curriculum son teorías sociales, encierran ideas sobre el cambio social donde el escenario educacional
  23. 23. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II alcanza una dimensión determinante en la transformación de la sociedad; se perfila una problemática: ¿Cómo instrumentar los valores en el curriculum? o ¿Qué aspectos deben tenerse en cuenta para desarrollar los valores en el curriculum? Uno de los grandes asuntos contemporáneos que es necesario enfrentar, es precisamente, el de la crisis de valores y de la persona, respecto al cual la educación adquiere gran responsabilidad, que si bien la educación no es el único factor para la solución de las crisis sociales en los países y sociedades que requieren también transformaciones socioestructurales básicas, la elaboración de nuevas concepciones acerca de que es educar, que es la formación de valores y de la persona, así como la disponibilidad de métodos propiciados de la elaboración muy profunda, reflexiona y creativa en el amplio campo del desarrollo ético y humano podrían aportar cambios significativos al complejo panorama social existente. La relación entre educador y educando como parte fundamental en todo proyecto curricular, demanda tener claro la necesaria unidad funcional que exista entre ellos para poder llevarlo a cabo con éxito y evaluar los resultados obtenidos. Al currículum no lo podemos entender sin tener claro que es una necesidad de sus actores: binomio alumno- profesor para transmitir integralmente aquello que le permita a éste último, trascender. Una vez determinada esta relación indisoluble, se da un acercamiento a la fuente del currículum como una necesidad humana de dar respuesta a los acontecimientos sociales, que día con día amenazan. Ante esto, planteamos la historia del curriculum para ser considerado una conjunción entre lo que debe ser y lo que es; es decir, entre la teoría y la práctica; entre lo que nuestra cultura nos dicta y lo que nos demanda la sociedad.
  24. 24. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II El estudio del curriculum ha llamado la atención no sólo de pedagogos, sino de toda la sociedad, ante la búsqueda de respuestas o líneas de acción para mejorar la educación. La década de los 90 condicionó una reorientación y readecuación del proceso educativo, a tono con la necesidad de fortalecimiento de las escalas valorativas, retos que se asumieron y se enfrentaron reflexivamente, reconociendo lo determinante del contexto macrosocial y no sólo la educación en la subjetividad social. Es considerado el curriculum como el conjunto de elementos que nos permiten explicar la actividad educativa y sobre los que pueden incidir, directa o indirectamente, sus principales protagonistas: alumnado y profesorado, pero también familia, administración, etc. Forman parte: objetivos de la enseñanza, contenidos previstos en las diferentes materias y ciclos; también otros componentes importantes con la posibilidad de incidir en la distribución del espacio y las opciones para mantener bibliotecas independientes en cada clase. De las diferentes concepciones sobre la actividad educativa y sobre el sentido y alcance del concepto de currículo, se precisa que El Currículo en su acepción más restrictiva se limita al conjunto de conocimientos que se han de transmitir a los alumnos, hasta que le otorgan su acepción más amplia, entendiéndose que comprende también lo que los alumnos aprenden y el estudio de los diferentes componentes que intervienen es la actividad educativa. En el currículum oculto, el aprendizaje y por tanto la asimilación, la interiorización, de normas, valores, actitudes y en general, la tendencia a la acción por parte de los alumnos
  25. 25. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II implica la actual propuesta curricular, que no debe limitarse a organizar lo que tradicionalmente se entendía como conocimiento, sino que explícita otros aprendizajes que siempre se han dado en la escuela. El currículum “abarca todo aquello que el escenario docente ofrece al educando como posibilidad de aprender: no sólo conceptos, sino también principios, procedimientos y actitudes”. “Escalón que se sitúa entre la declaración de principios generales y su traducción operacional... entre la planificación general y la acción, entre lo que se prescribe y lo que realmente ocurre en ámbito de aprendizaje”. El curriculum oculto es de suma importancia ya que el adecuado desarrollo personal y social depende seguramente más que del sistema de relaciones del binomio docente educativo (disciplina y forma de resolver los conflictos, comunicación, etc.) y entre los educandos, que de los contenidos formales tratados explícitamente. Es decir, es seguramente más una educación incidental que formal. Depende del estilo educativo, el clima de clase y de todas las normas y valores realmente vigentes. El educando y la sociedad, constituyen un núcleo de interés en el proceso educativo, dirigido a la formación de valores y de la persona. Así la contextualización de valor afirma que: “Los valores son determinadas maneras de apreciar ciertas cosas importantes en la vida por parte de las personas. Otras definiciones precisan mejor la formulación sociológica y psicológica del concepto, donde lo sociológico se refiere a que el valor sería “el significado social que se le atribuye a objeto y fenómenos de la realidad en una sociedad dada es decir histórico correcta en
  26. 26. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II el proceso de la actividad práctica en una relaciones sociales concretas” . En la oorientación de valor en el plano psicológico se considera, a partir de lo expresado por varios autores, como componentes estructurales de la personalidad que definen la posición de la persona, hacia determinadas situaciones vitales relacionadas con valores sociales y se manifiestan de manera más o menos estables, por lo que constituyen uno de los elementos importantes de la formación de sentido, orientación, regulación del comportamiento e integración de los proyectos de vida. En reconstrucción conceptual creada de valores, los valores son en efecto esquemas conceptuales- afectivos que estructuran nuestra experiencia en forma significativa, pues los que sentimos, pensamos o hacemos adquiere sentido referido a un buen último, que en su razón de ser. Puede afirmarse, que la educación es un proyecto ético en tanto que el campo propio de la etnicidad es la acción humana desde la voluntad y el conocimiento. Diversas propuestas pedagógicas han considerado a la persona como el sujeto moral de su propia acción, tomando en cuenta, las posibilidades actuales para asumir su propia existencia como proyecto ético en esta dirección: los enfoques de desarrollo humano, de clasificación de valores, de pensamiento crítico y otros . La educación en valores hace viable desarrollar el currículum oculto , y de esta forma el educando como actor del proceso en concreto, tiene la posibilidad de socializarse adecuadamente, de forma que pueda contribuir productivamente al funcionamiento social y verse beneficiado (aceptado, promocionado, recompensado, etc) o de rechazar la forma de socialización impuesta por la sociedad y queda marginado. Durkhein decía “La educación es la socialización metódica de la generación joven”.
  27. 27. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II Ha de ser una prioridad, líneas de acción para la formación y enseñanza en el campo de los valores, con énfasis en la existencia de una Cátedra de formación de valores, una labor integradora y actividades orientadas a contenidos valorativos específicos, con enfoque adecuado que inserte la participación de la institución y la familia. La obra social de personas que participan de manera consciente y activa en la sociedad es producto de abordar el hombre y sus valores espirituales, en la consolidación de un mundo más nuevo, racional y humano que excluye toda forma de opresión material y espiritual, social y racional . 1.3 Objetivos de la investigación: Motivar la práctica de los valores mediante hechos sencillos en el tiempo y especiales de la institución educativa rural el diamante, buscan con ello el creciendo personal, ético y cultural de la comunidad que conlleve a una sana convivencia. Sensibilizar a la comunidad educativa mediante actos del diario vivir dela importancia de los valores y su práctica, fomentando su participación en todas las actividades por el desarrollo del proyecto. Reconocer y valorar la especificidad del ser humano como ser capaz para darse a si mismo principios racionales que orienten su vida, individual y colectivamente.
  28. 28. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II Identificar y analizar críticamente los problemas morales, valores y proyectos éticos de la comunidad donde se pertenece. Reconocer y analizar cuestiones relativas a los valores morales fundamentales en función de la vida personal, colectiva como joven 1.4 Justificación del estudio: Este proyecto parte mediante los sucesos que se observan en la sociedad que nos rodea que cada día se puede evidenciar el comportamiento de los individuos los cambios sociales que el país experimenta como la mayoría participan en las decisiones que involucran a grandes grupos sociales , mayor acceso a la información y por tanto diversidad de ideas y opiniones, mayor conciencia sobre los derechos y obligaciones de cada uno requiere de la formación de habilidades para ser honestos, respetuosos e íntegros. Estos valores elementales para la vivencia cotidianas están relacionados con la construcción de sociedades más justas. Mediante los sucesos que se observan en la sociedad que nos rodea que cada dia se puede evidenciar el comportamiento de los individuos Por ello se hace necesario replantear la formación integral del individuo profundizando en valores, el auto estima, la tolerancia, la responsabilidad, honradez y respeto a la diferencia, puntualidad y cortesía. Se espera que este proyecto ayude positivamente a la educación como proceso formativo en la crisis de valores que se presenta en el aula, haciendo necesario el replanteamiento en el papel que juega la educación encontrando alternativas que permitan orientar y realizar el cambio en las aulas de clase. 1.5 Limitaciones
  29. 29. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II Los mayores desafíos seria obtener buenos resultados de acuerdo a las metas propuestas para el logro de la formación de los valores en la sociedad. 1.6 Antecedentes de estudio Entre los trabajos que abordan directamente la temática relacionada con la formación en valores, se tomaron en cuenta los proyectos, estudios e investigaciones realizadas por otros investigadores en el área diferenciando aquellos antecedentes históricos la UNESCO ha hecho diversos estudios de investigación y afirma que “la educación está llamada, finalmente, a preparar los espíritus para asumir lo que constituye la originalidad de cada pueblo”. 1.7 Marco histórico de los valores El origen de los valores humanos se desprende desde el principio de la historia los valores humanos se definieron con el termino del absolutismo, debido al trato Que recibía el ser humano. Así mismo aparece una etapa importante de la creación de este concepto en el pensamiento de las personas insensibles quienes definían Los valores humanos como algo sin mayor jerarquía. Desde entonces se habla de los valores como la virtud la dignidad, la honestidad, respeto, tolerancia, respeto libertad, responsabilidad, solidaridad comprensión entre otros pero siempre teniendo en cuenta la igualdad humana. Los valores siempre han gozado de gran interés de tiempos pasados pero con el paso del tiempo se ha ido perdiendo pero en la actualidad vemos que en muchas organizaciones,familias,y en las relaciones interpersonales que establece los seres humanos, se presenta la carencia de algunos valores de gran importancia que con el paso de los años se han ido perdiendo.
  30. 30. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II Algunos de sus representantes de la filosofía como Platón, quien tenía su propio concepto sobre “el valor” decía lo que la verdad a los objetos comprensibles por su parte Aristóteles abordo el tema de la moral y las ideas del valor que tiene los bienes. El pensamiento filosófico de los siglos XVII Y XVIII donde se desarrolla el concepto de valores humanos sobre la base de que el valor de todas las cosas es su precio dado por el propio hombre. Los valores siempre han gozado de gran interés desde tiempos pasados; pero con el paso del tiempo se han ido perdiendo; y en la actualidad vemos que en muchas organizaciones, familias y en las relaciones interpersonales que establecen los seres humanos. Se presenta la carencia de algunos valores de gran importancia que con el paso de los años se han venidoperdiendo. Algunos de sus representantes de la filosofía como Platón; quien tenía su propio concepto sobre “valor” decía que "es lo que da la verdad a los objetos comprensibles; Por su parte, Aristóteles abordó el tema de la moral y las ideas del valor que tienen los bienes. El pensamiento filosófico de los siglos XVII y XVIII donde se desarrolla el concepto de valores humanos sobre la base de que el valor de todas las cosas es su precio dado por el propio hombre. Otro momento que da continuidad a la evolución del concepto de valores humanos se encuentra en el pensamiento clásico alemán de finales del siglo XVIII y principios del XIX; donde este concepto se eleva sobre el elemento del bien vinculándolo con significaciones económicas; pero siempre determinados por la posición del hombre como punto de partida. La cual le da permanencia a un punto de vista diferente con respecto al problema. En la segunda mitad del siglo XIX, con el agotamiento de las contradicciones propias de la sociedad capitalista; es cuando el estudio de los valores ocupó un lugar propio e
  31. 31. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II independiente en la filosofía burguesa; convirtiéndose en una de sus partes integrantes. Max Scheler fue el filósofo burgués que más abordó el tema en esta etapa; para él los valores son cualidades de orden especial que descansan en sí mismos y se justifican por su contenido. En la teoría marxista del capital se analizan los valores económicos; la doctrina leninista acerca de la coincidencia de los valores individuales de clase del proletariado; con las necesidades objetivas del desarrollo social. Así mismo los fundamentos acerca de la posibilidad de diferentes valoraciones de determinados fenómenos en dependencia de la pertenencia de clase de la persona a ser valorada. El concepto de valor es tan antiguo como la filosofía y ha tenido diversas connotaciones a lo largo de la historia de la misma desde los sofistas hasta Kant, pero parece que quien acierta verdaderamente con la ardua cuestión de los valores es el filósofo alemán H. Lotze quien afirma que nuestra razón posee, en la sensibilidad para el valor de las cosas, una facultad de notificación tan perentoria, como dispone de un indispensable instrumento de la experiencia en los principios de la investigación racional. Para Lotze, los valores no son, simplemente, valen. Su forma de ser es justamente ese valor.(Pág.176). 1.7.1 Definición de los Valores en nuestro país. El valor es tanto un bien que responde a necesidades humanas como un criterio que permite evaluar la bondad de nuestras acciones. Cuando hablamos de valor, generalmente nos referimos a las cosas materiales, espirituales, instituciones, profesiones, derechos civiles, etc., que permiten al hombre realizarse de alguna manera. El valor es, entonces, una propiedad de las cosas o de las personas. Todo lo que es, por el simple hecho de existir, vale. Un mismo objeto
  32. 32. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II (persona o cosa) puede poseer varios tipos de valores, por ejemplo, un coche puede ser útil además de bello. Los valores son principios que nos permiten orientar nuestro comportamiento en función de realizarnos como personas. Son creencias fundamentales que nos ayudan a preferir, apreciar y elegir unas cosas en lugar de otras, o un comportamiento en lugar de otro. También son fuente de satisfacción y plenitud. Nos proporcionan una pauta para formular metas y propósitos, personales o colectivos. Reflejan nuestros intereses, sentimientos y convicciones más importantes. Los valores se refieren a necesidades humanas y representan ideales, sueños y aspiraciones, con una importancia independiente de las circunstancias. Por ejemplo, aunque seamos injustos la justicia sigue teniendo valor. Lo mismo ocurre con el bienestar o la felicidad. Los valores valen por sí mismos. Son importantes por lo que son, lo que significan, y lo que representan, y no por lo que se opine de ellos. Valores, actitudes y conductas están estrechamente relacionados. Cuando hablamos de actitud nos referimos a la disposición de actuar en cualquier momento, de acuerdo con nuestras creencias, sentimientos y valores. Los valores se traducen en pensamientos, conceptos o ideas, pero lo que más apreciamos es el comportamiento, lo que hacen las personas. Una persona valiosa es alguien que vive de acuerdo con los valores en los que cree. Ella vale lo que valen sus valores y la manera cómo los vive.
  33. 33. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II Pero los valores también son la base para vivir en comunidad y relacionarnos con las demás personas. Permiten regular nuestra conducta para el bienestar colectivo y una convivencia armoniosa. Quizás por esta razón tenemos la tendencia a relacionarlos según reglas y normas de comportamiento, pero en realidad son decisiones. Es decir, decidimos actuar de una manera y no de otra con base en lo que es importante para nosotros como valor. Decidimos creer en eso y estimarlo de manera especial. Al llegar a una organización con valores ya definidos, de manera implícita asumimos aceptarlos y ponerlos en práctica. Es lo que los demás miembros de la organización esperan de nosotros. 1.7.2 Los valores en el desarrollo de la sociedad La sociedad, no ha sido ajena a este proceso, sino que se ha visto involucrada totalmente en él, ya que uno de los objetivos de este nuevo paradigma es generar un cambio positivo en el comportamiento de los grupos humanos. Por esto, se debe aceptar que parte de la función como miembros de un grupo social es la transmisión de estas corrientes a las nuevas generaciones, tomando en cuenta que la mejor enseñanza es el ejemplo los valores sociales e individuales ética y moral. La filosofía maneja esta vertiente del pensamiento humano, a través de la Axiología, definida como la parte de la Filosofía que estudia los valores, especialmente morales. Esta, divide a los Valores en sociales, denominados "ética"; e individuales, englobados en la "moral". En ambos casos los valores principales se aplican de manera directa, pero
  34. 34. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II además, se debe aceptar que si un valor no se aplica en lo individual, no se ejercerá hacia los demás miembros de la sociedad. La moral es un elemento que se asocia a las creencias religiosas, y en muchos casos a esta parte de la educación "espiritual" es a la que se deja como responsabilidad de otros, porque para muchos es cosa de curas, padres, pastores o cualquier otra entidad similar, cuando la "moral", debe emanar del núcleo familiar, en principio, y posteriormente, del resto de los elementos formadores de individuos (profesores, guías espirituales, etc.). Los valores permiten que sus integrantes interactúen de manera armónica. Influyen en su formación y desarrollo como personas, y facilitan alcanzar objetivos de humanidad y una mejor sociedad. Valores materiales permiten subsistir la importancia de los valores en el desarrollo de la sociedad y la humanidad son fundamentales que permiten realizarnos como personas sociales que pueden transformar la humanidad (andrea diaz diaz ).prezi. Según el autor no da a entender que los valores influyen en su formación y desarrollo como personaypermitealcanzarobjetivos 1.8 Los valores y la naturaleza humana El valor tiene una connotación de fuerza dirigida hacia el ser humano desde diversos ámbitos como: psicológico, ético, social, económico y artístico. El ser humano es un ser dotado de voluntad y de cultura, cuyo proceso de convertirse en persona es el que lo incorpora a participar en el mundo de los valores. Los valores son estudiados por la Axiología, que constituye la teoría filosófica que
  35. 35. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II conceptualiza las nociones de lo valioso, en el campo de lo que es bello, estético y verdadero, como esencias y cualidades contenidas en las creaciones humanas. El conocimiento objetivo de los valores se debe considerar mínimamente desde cuatro ángulos: ideal, empírico, cultural y personal. A partir de los cuatro planos considerados anteriormente se precisan las características generales de los valores: polaridad, gradación, modalidad y jerarquización. El ser humano es un ser dotado de voluntad y de cultura, cuyo proceso de convertirse en persona es el que lo incorpora a participar en el mundo de los valores( revista cubana en psicología).2007. según el autor los valores son cualidades tanto de las cosas como de las personas que nos hacen preferirlos y escogerlos entre una variedad de ellos empírico, cultural y personal. 1.9 La diferencia entre lo bueno y lo malo de los valores Enseñar la diferencia entre una cosa y la otra en este punto no parece ser fácil, aun cuando el límite entre las mismas muchas veces depende de la escala de valores personal y de la óptica y experiencias propias de cada individuo. Puesto que enseñar sin dejar espacio para las dudas lo que está bien hacer y lo que es inaceptable, es parte del minuto a minuto en la escuela. Requiere esfuerzo desligar los matices que deslizan a un lado u otro los límites entre las dos, pero es indispensable como educadores alcanzar la claridad suficiente, para transmitir desde la moral que incluye a todos una definición certera, que precisa trace una línea entre lo que si y lo que no.
  36. 36. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II Posiblemente nadie tenga dudas de que lo que está bien y lo que está mal no sean relativos, sin embargo al respecto se han formado nuestros jovencitos cierta escala, con todos los matices posibles, de lo que está bien y lo que no lo está, sea de acciones, de omisiones, o palabras. Así dudan permanentemente sobre la línea que divide el propio accionar respecto de lo moralmente aceptable o no, relativizándolo casi todo. De alguna manera no hemos logrado transmitirles claridad al respecto y mucho de lo que reciben es un gran más o menos, “no está bien pero tampoco mal…”, justificando casi todo en una gama de grises que no tiene una relación real respecto de lo correcto e incorrecto. Incluso desde una óptica más novedosa hasta parece un tanto anticuado reservar cualidades de este tipo, ¿Qué puede estar bien y qué mal? ¿Quién lo sabe…? y desde ese mismo relativismo un tanto inicuo y pretencioso por considerarse racional, se pierde cierta sabiduría que nos preserva como seres humanos. Requiere esfuerzo desligar los matices que deslizan a un lado u otro los límites entre las dos, pero es indispensable como educadores alcanzar la claridad suficiente, para transmitir desde la moral que incluye a todos una definición certera, que precisa trace una línea entre lo que si y lo que no. Educar con claridad (2011). III METODOLOGÍA El presente artículo se desarrolló apelando al método descriptivo, analítico, , comparativo y crítico, citando autores expertos en historia de los Valores que nos han permitido desarrollar una solución desde un enfoque de Valores IV. Resultados de investigación.
  37. 37. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II v. Discusión propositiva. Los problemas planteados se refieren a la falta de Valores que se puede observar a cada momento en nuestra sociedad como la corrupción de los gobernantes de nuestro pais como en lo económico social, educativo lo cual se ha generado mucha pobreza,delincuencia,violencia ya que muchos de nuestros gobernantes no tienen valores ni valoran a los demás asi siendo afectandos las zonas mas vulnerables de nuestro pais. vi. Este problema ha surgido desde que la humanidad de nuestro pais ha visto tener una mejor vida en tal sentido se ve que es un esmero pero esto no quiere decir que las personas se olviden los valores como persona ya que por la necesidad actual sin tomar en cuenta los valores ni las normas que exiten en nuestra sociedad. vii. la escasez de valores tiene a la sociedad encarcelada en una idea equivocada, el beneficio personal sin importar el de los demás, los parámetros que rigen hoy en día en nuestra sociedad como la injusticia, el egoísmo, el esteticismo, la corrupción burocrática, la intolerancia, libertinaje y falta de Fe; se puede lograr un cambio en nuestra sociedad concientizando a la población mediante reportajes televisivas, y también mejorar la educación de los ciudadanos del futuro (niños) porque la mentalidad del adulto ya esta formada y es muy difícil de cambiar sus ideas pero en los niños si se les puede inculcar que si queremos un mundo mejor las personas debemos estar sujetas a normas éticas y principios morales las cuales deben ser inquebrantables no dejando de lado la Fe en Dios, para poder tener una vida feliz. la escasez de valores tiene a la sociedad encarcelada en una idea equivocada, el beneficio personal sin importar el de los demás, los parámetros que rigen hoy en día en nuestra sociedad como la injusticia, el egoísmo, el esteticismo, la corrupción burocrática, la intolerancia, libertinaje y falta de Fe; se puede lograr un cambio en nuestra sociedad
  38. 38. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II concientizando a la población mediante reportajes televisivas, y también mejorar la educación de los ciudadanos del futuro (niños) porque la mentalidad del adulto ya esta formada y es muy difícil de cambiar sus ideas pero en los niños si se les puede inculcar que si queremos un mundo mejor las personas debemos estar sujetas a normas éticas y principios morales las cuales deben ser inquebrantables no dejando de lado la Fe en Dios, para poder tener una vida feliz. Conclusión: ❖ Llego a la conclusión que muchas de nuestras autoridades no tienen conciencia que la sociedad espera que actúen conforme a la normatividad establecida en nuestro país fomentando la práctica de valores que supuestamente ellos poseen, pero sin embargo buscan beneficiarse económicamente lo que hoy se conoce como lavado de activos; traicionando la confianza del pueblo. ❖ Llego a la conclusión que la sociedad prefiere vivir con los estereotipos traídas del extranjero que fomentar nuestra propia cultura de valores lo cual se entiende muchas veces por alienación; Lo que ocasiona que Las personas siguen siendo víctimas por ejemplo de discriminación en diferentes aspectos, no castigando severamente a las personas que cometieron ese error. ❖ Llego a la conclusión de que el sistema burocrático del país se encuentra en constante vulnerabilidad por la corrupción, sin tener la más mínima vergüenza al momento que son puestos al frente con evidencias mostradas; los profesionales de hoy en día se encuentran envueltos en problemas judiciales por la falta de moral siendo supuestamente personas preparadas rompen sus principios por dinero sucio. ❖ Llego a la conclusión de que el sistema educacional de nuestro país se encuentra dominado por ideas y pensamientos narcisistas y egocentristas, las cuales se han transmitido de generación en generación cometiendo los hijos los mismos errores que los
  39. 39. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II padres , que son pocas las personas que buscan el desarrollo humano y no el de ellos mismos. Sugerencias: ➢ Concientizar a la sociedad y a nuestros jóvenes mediante los medios de comunicación la importancia que tiene los valores para nuestro desarrollo personal,profesional. ➢ Concientizar a la la población mediante charlas de tener una madurez firme al momento de saber elegir bien a nuestras autoridades. ➢ Promover e incentivar mediante el reconocimiento nacional, a la población sobre la importancia y valor que tiene nuestra cultura de la cual deberíamos sentirnos orgullosos. ➢ Concientizar al estado mediante paneles publicitarios o afiches, que incentiven a la sociedad a hacer siempre lo que es correcto tomando en cuenta los valores. ➢ Concientizar a los padres de familia de promover el desarrollo y la práctica de valores a través de sus hijos las cuales son las mentes del futuro. BIBLIOGRAFÍA 1. D´Angelo Hernández Ovidio, (2001) S. La educación y formación de la persona un valor en el contexto latinoamericano cubano en Sociedad y educación para el desarrollo humano. Ciudad de La Habana: Acuario: 27-41. 2. Santos M A(2002) Curriculum oculto y aprendizaje en valores. En: INET: Málaga 3. González Díaz C, (2004) Sánchez Santos L. El diseño curricular por competencias en la educación médica, Educ Med Sup. 17(4). 4. http://mac-mediosmasivos.blogspot.pe/2010/08/curriculum-oculto-y-aprendizaje- en.html
  40. 40. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II 5. http://www.unife.edu.pe/centro-investigacion/revista/N19- Vol%201/Artu00EDculo%207.pdf 6. https://www.aporrea.org/actualidad/a130258.html 7. http://www.monografias.com/trabajos76/importancia-practica-valores/importancia- practica-valores3.shtml 8. http://repositorios.unimet.edu.ve/docs/34/ATLB1140S82B7.pdf 9. http://maryarehotmailcom.blogspot.pe/2009/11/articulo-historia-de-los-valores.html 10. http://www.monografias.com/trabajos21/educacion-en-valores/educacion-en- valores.shtml#ixzz4wofFKwFx 11. http://www.monografias.com/trabajos21/educacion-en-valores/educacion-en- valores.shtml 12. http://eprints.uanl.mx/1001/1/1020147482.PDF PLAN DE CLASES EN LA DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA Por: Madeleine Huerta Resumen El plan de clase es un instrumento teórico-metodológico que tenemos a nuestro alcance todos los profesores. Aprender y comprender la esencia de dicho instrumento permite a los educadores visualizar con antelación el camino viable para el logro de aprendizajes, los cuales es necesario visualizarlos dentro de planes estratégicos que dan dirección
  41. 41. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II general en lo referente a la formación integral de alumnos aptos para enfrentar el siglo XXI. Dentro del sistema de educación superior se encuentra que son muchas las instituciones que han formulado un Modelo Educativo que rescata la propuesta de la Secretaría de Educación Superior en el caso de México, así como de los preceptos enunciados por la UNESCO, los cuales emanan de un planteamiento sobre los requerimientos de los universitarios en este siglo. Palabras clave: Planeación didáctica, nuevos paradigmas educativos, investigación- acción, marco teórico. Abstract The process and development of ethics through history in our country presents problems today are the, main causes of social conflicts such as insecurity and the high levels of crime that exists in our country, the lack of importance about enforce the values is the main cause of corruption in our country, the goal is to inform society to live a life without morals and without ethical principles lead as to commit vigilante justice causing genocide, analysis of our culture is important as it helps us to recognize that good manners have been neglected by bad habits, it is for this reason that we have mentioned has experts to justify our research and based on that raise the solution awareness our leaders promoting values in different private and state institutions with the aim of reducing the high level of corruption in our country which genes violence In our society. Key words: Etics, hisrory, ….. Introduccion: Pocos serán los profesores que no estén de acuerdo con el siguiente refrán: “Dime y lo olvido, enséñame y lo recuerdo, involúcrame y lo aprendo”8. De hecho, cuando pensamos en nuestra propia educación, normalmente recordamos todo aquello que realmente nos involucró y por lo cual tuvimos que trabajar. Por esta razón, como profesores, deberíamos pensar en las formas de hacer que nuestros alumnos realmente se involucren en las clases. Sin embargo, son muchas las veces que decimos o escuchamos las siguientes palabras entre profesores: “Los alumnos son cada vez más pasivos. No hay manera de hacerles participar”. Por ello una herramienta principal en el dictado de clases es la planeación de las clases de una manera ordenada denominada el plan de clase es un instrumento teórico-metodológico que 8 Proverbio chino.
  42. 42. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II tenemos a nuestro alcance todos los profesores. Aprender y comprender la esencia de dicho instrumento permite a los educadores visualizar con antelación el camino viable para el logro de aprendizajes, los cuales es necesario visualizarlos dentro de planes estratégicos que dan dirección general en lo referente a la formación integral de alumnos aptos para enfrentar el siglo XXI. En el quehacer docente, la planeación didáctica es la parte medular para llevar acabo la propuesta de enseñanza del profesor y responder en el cómo implementar dicha propuesta. En las tendencias actuales de la enseñanza, los enfoques y modelos educativos diversifican y posibilitan una mayor planeación en las estructuras didácticas de una asignatura. Hoy las formas de interacción, la promoción de conocimientos, los recursos y los medios didácticos, abren horizontes ventajosos para organizar ambientes del aprendizaje flexibles y eficaces en las acciones educadoras. Para planear un curso se tiene que tomar en cuenta aspectos como: características de los estudiantes, los contenidos de aprendizajes, conocimientos previos de la asignatura, los recursos y medios didácticos, los objetivos educativos que se pretenden lograr, la metodología de trabajo, los tiempos disponibles para desarrollar las actividades, las características métodos y criterios de evaluación. El orden y la temporalización de las actividades de aprendizaje representan la estructura sistemática para controlar las acciones pedagógicas durante el proceso educativo y lograr los propósitos educativos. Debido a ello es importante el plan de clases en el quehacer del profesor refleja su creatividad al momento de seleccionar y organizar sus actividades de aprendizaje con enfoques que permitan al estudiante desarrollar competencias y actitudes críticas sobre lo que aprende. El modelo educativo institucional como medio de orientación a la comunidad universitaria, visualiza al estudiante como el centro de atención capaz de desarrollar valores, actitudes y aprendizajes pertinentes a este en su desempeño profesional dicho modelo toma al estudiante como un agente participativo, responsable reflexivo, crítico de su propio aprendizaje, capaz de seleccionar, elaborar, utilizar y comprender el conocimiento en su totalidad para el desempeño en su totalidad para el desempeño eficaz de sus tareas de aprendizaje, hoy el profesor ya no llena los cerebros de mera información en un aprendizaje duradero significativo para las acciones formativas con enfoques críticos y dinámicos para aprender a aprender. Hoy en día los enfoques de enseñar y aprender promueven diferentes estilos o modos de adquirir el conocimiento. En el marco teórico de Ausubel, sostiene que la estructura cognitiva de una persona es el factor que decide acerca de la significación del material nuevo y de su adquisición y retención, la nuevas ideas solo pueden aprenderse y retenerse últimamente si se refieren a conceptos y proposiciones.
  43. 43. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II 1.1. Descripción del problema. Los problemas que influyen en el clima del aula y en el normal desenvolvimiento de la clase, dificulta el proceso enseñanza-aprendizaje. Entre los aspectos que podemos resaltar desde la visión de los alumnos, está la falta de control en el aula, clases monótonas, reglas e instrucciones confusas. En cuanto en la opinión de los docentes prevalece la falta de cooperación, trabajo grupal deficiente, falta de compromiso, incumplimiento de tareas y relaciones con sus pares, carentes de respeto. La necesidad de reforzar la planificación de la oferta formativa que ofrece cada Facultad o Escuela desde las titulaciones hasta las materias. Cabría entender, en ese sentido, que una buena planificación de la formación constituye una pieza básica en la configuración de una docencia de calidad. Es por eso que, para facilitar la elaboración de buenos programas por parte de los profesores, se recomienda que las universidades, a través de los equipos técnicos que establezcan al efecto, faciliten guías, ofrezcan orientaciones y presten ayuda especializada sobre todo el proceso de planificación y desarrollo de la docencia. La programación de la docencia juega, desde luego, un importante papel en el desarrollo en una docencia de calidad. Dar coherencia a las titulaciones, coordinar los programas de las diversas materias, enriquecer informativamente los programas de forma que dejen claro el sentido del trabajo a desarrollar, homogeneizarlos para facilitar su lectura y el contraste con otros programas por parte de nuestros alumnos, y ponerlos en la red a disposición de los interesados, etc. Constituyen operaciones de planificación docente que necesariamente debemos realizar los profesores como parte de nuestra actuación docente. 1.2. Formulación del problema. De que manera el plan de clases influye en el aprendizaje de los alumnos de la maestria en educación superior? 1.3. Objetivos de investigación. Identificar como influye el plan de clases en el aprendizaje de los alumnos de la maestría en Educación Superior. 1.4. Justificación de estudios Hasta hoy las metodologías utilizadas con relación a la enseñanza se han centrado principalmente en darle al estudiante una definición o una fórmula, para luego resolver problemas siguiendo patrones de imitación, sin que los estudiantes entiendan a veces lo que están haciendo, y en general no se desarrollara la capacidad creadora e integradora del estudiante. No se enfatizan los conceptos, pero sí los procedimientos, sin mucho sentido y
  44. 44. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II dando énfasis a la memorización, estos indican que los sistemas tradicionales de enseñanza en la educación no dan al estudiante las herramientas para indagar, analizar y discernir la información, que lo lleve a la verdadera toma de decisiones. Los conocimientos impartidos son más bien atomizados, memorísticos y no fomentan el desarrollo de la iniciativa, la creatividad, ni la capacidad para comunicarse efectivamente por distintas vías. 1.5. Limitaciones Para comenzar, habría que reconocer que en el estado actual de la teoría curricular difícilmente se puede hablar de una metodología; sin embargo, las necesidades prácticas de las universidades imponen la definición de alguna de ellas, de manera que se pueda discutir la aprobación de un determinado plan de estudios. A partir de esta necesidad practica se puede hablar de una “metodología para la elaboración de planes”. Si bien estos pasos metodológicos se apoyan en la teoría curricular, valdría la pena puntualizar algunas de sus limitaciones, dado que a través de sus omisiones se vincula en estos planes, de alguna manera, un proyecto social. Por otra parte, en estas líneas procuramos destacar algunas oposiciones que se vienen efectuando en nuestro país, en el campo del diseño curricular y en el de la tecnología educativa. Para entender algunos elementos de la propuesta metodológica para la elaboración de un plan de estudios, se requiere esbozar previamente las grandes líneas que ha seguido la tecnología educativa en su desarrollo, ya que esta se ha convertido en la actualidad en una forma de pensamiento dominante y hegemónico respecto a la reflexión, análisis y explicación del acto educativo. Se requiere precisar algunos interrogantes sobre la metodología de elaboración de planes de estudios, en tanto la teoría curricular la presenta como una metodología vinculada con los problemas técnicos, cuando las dimensiones del problema curricular son de carácter político-social. Habría que pensar hasta donde un currículo formal responde a las ejecuciones prácticas que de ´él se derivan, esto es, si la modificación curricular existe ´únicamente en el plano de lo formal, o si la modificación curricular es un problema de lo real, donde quienes juegan el papel decisivo de esta modificación serian docentes y alumnos. Es necesario a la vez reflexionar sobre el valor “científico” de los planes de estudio elaborados a partir de esta propuesta, fundamentalmente cuando no responden a las necesidades de desarrollo económico-social de un país, ni a los avances científico- tecnológicos. La metodología de elaboración de planes de estudios se
  45. 45. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II mueve en este conjunto de contradicciones y a partir de ellas podemos reflexionar sobre sus propios limites 1.6. Antecedentes de estudios. Historia.- Actualmente en las instituciones de educación tanto en el nivel primario como en el superior se ha observado la importancia que tiene para el desarrollo del estudiante el aprendizaje significativo. Este concepto es acuñado dentro de la teoría cognoscitiva del aprendizaje, siendo David Ausubel (1983) uno de sus principales representantes. Este autor concibe el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje como un fenómeno complejo en donde existe una diversidad de variables que afectan el acto de aprender, es por ello que el cambio prioritario en el que se sustentan los preceptos de estos planes educativos estratégicos es buscar que los docentes comprendan que dentro de las aulas es prioritario el acto de aprender, lo cual implica lograr que el estudiante encuentre significativo lo que el docente pretende que él aprenda. Ausubel, mediante su teoría, enfatiza la importancia que tiene para los estudiantes la formación intelectual. Dicha situación implica para los docentes un reto, ya que supone para ellos la búsqueda de estrategias de enseñanza-aprendizaje así como actividades de aprendizaje y evaluación que conduzcan a interesar a los alumnos en el aprendizaje del contenido de la materia, lo cual a su vez será el medio por el cual se buscará desarrollar habilidades y valores implícitos en la disciplina estudiada, así como los requeridos para enfrentar un mundo cada vez más complejo. Esta situación implica un reto para los docentes, por ello surge la pregunta: ¿cómo enfrentarlo?, ¿existen medios que ayuden a superar este reto?, ¿qué sustento ofrecen las instituciones a los docentes? En este artículo se abordará esta problemática y se pretende dar a conocer a los docentes, principalmente de educación superior, un camino viable para enfrentar el desafío de lograr aprendizajes significativos en los alumnos. Asimismo, a los docentes universitarios se les plantea el reto de convertirse en investigadores de su propia tarea docente. La investigación dentro de aula surge como una necesidad de revitalizar los espacios educativos con el fin de buscar un mayor impacto en el desarrollo integral de los aprendices. Este desafío requiere equipar a los maestros de herramientas teóricas y metodológicas que les permitan replantear su comportamiento, técnicas de enseñanza-aprendizaje, actividades de aprendizaje realizadas dentro y fuera del aula así como los instrumentos con los cuales se evalúa el aprendizaje de los estudiantes a la luz de marco teórico conjuntamente con los
  46. 46. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II resultados obtenidos por las acciones emprendidas. De acuerdo con la experiencia de la autora se considera que la investigación-acción es el tipo de investigación adecuado para lograr contrastar lo planeado con lo ocurrido con el propósito de ir transformando la práctica educativa de acuerdo a los requerimientos del siglo XXI. Pensar en la formación Universitaria desde la perspectiva del aprendizaje del estudiante supone centrar la atención al protagonismo del alumnado viéndolo como la persona que tiene que construir su aprendizaje, mediante el esfuerzo y la aplicación activa d En el propio proceso de aprendizaje, solo así puede concluir la universidad si cumple su papel social de proporcionar una formación adecuada. Plan de estudios, plan docente y programa: cada enseñanza tiene un plan de estudios. En este se recoge una serie de materias y de asignaturas9 . cada asignatura establece las características de la asignatura en el marco del plan de estudios. El programa concreta y desarrolla el plan docente para un grupo de estudiantes específico. Plan de estudios: las competencias como referente. Los objetivos de la universidad deben consistir en el desarrollo de capacidades de tener un puesto de trabajo mediante la adquisición de las competencias necesarias para promover la creatividad, la flexibilidad, la capacidad de adaptación y la habilidad para aprender a aprender y a resolver problemas, durante toda la vida. . El termino competencias a veces se usa como sinónimo de otros términos como conocimiento, saber, habilidad, etc, pero el concepto de competencia se ha de entender como una adquisición de la persona que contiene aquellos términos ( conocimiento, habilidades, etc) Componentes del plan docente: se presenta una propuesta de los componente de un plan docente: 1. Datos generales de la asignatura 2. Objetivos de la asignatura 3. metodología 4. Objetivos de la asignatura 5. metodología Criterios metodológicos: las estrategias que se usaran para enseñar, aprender debe ser coherente con los objetivos que se haya formulado (la metodología debe ayudar a alcanzar los objetifos), por otra parte la metodología debe procurar incluir elementos que favorezcan el proceso de aprendizaje del estudiante. El plan docente puede ser una buena oportunidad para pensar en las estrategias metodológicas y buscar estrategias nuevas que puedan ayudar mejor al alumnado a construir su aprendizaje tanto en lo que se reiere a las sesiones presenciales como la parte del trabajo no presencial. Las estrategias posibles a utilizarse pueden ser numerosas: exposiciones magistrales, conferencias, estudio de casos, técnicas de dinamizaci´n de grupos, 9 Cada asignatura debe tener su plan docente y su programa, por tanto se debe considerar tres niveles distintos de decisión y de concreción.
  47. 47. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II simulaciones, prácticas de laboratorio. Pero hay que tener en cuenta los siguientes elementos: - objetivos que se pretende (conocimientos, habilidades). - Características de los contenidos. - Características del alumnado. - Elementos que ayudan a construir el aprendizaje 1.7. HIPÓTESIS. III METODOLOGÍA El presente artículo se desarrolló apelando al método analítico, comparativo y crítico. IV. Resultados de investigación. - Hay una tendencia a asignar los diversos aspectos de la revisión de los planes de estudios a diferentes organismos (comités o comisiones), a grupos de no especialistas, tales como representantes de los padres, de la industria, el trabajo y las profesiones; y a los maestros o representantes de organizaciones del personal docente. - El papel que representan los profesores varía de un país a otro. Los profesores participan en toda clase de comités: comités centrales y subcomités, comités consultivos y de otros tipos. - Desempeñan diversas funciones, tales como: formar parte de comités establecidos para encargarse de la revisión continua de los planes de estudios, formular opiniones críticas o comentarios sobre el plan de estudios existente o sobre el propuesto, preparar proyectos de programas por materias, ensayar el nuevo plan durante cierto tiempo, dar clases experimentales para probar el modo de poner en ejecución las diferentes partes del nuevo plan de estudios, participar en comités o sesiones de estudios prácticos para determinar nuevos materiales de enseñanza. - En cierto número de países, no sólo se requiere una ley aprobada por el parlamento o por el Congreso para autorizar el plan de estudios o modificarlo, sino que el Parlamento por propia iniciativa puede prescribir la enseñanza de determinada materia; por ejemplo, una lengua extranjera. los planes de estudio están sujetos a revisión continua de un programa total de reforma de la educación. Esto suele ocurrir especialmente en los países en que se ha producido un cambio de situación política, por ejemplo, en una colonia que adquiere la independencia. El nuevo plan de estudios se aplica o pone en ejecución por etapas, con el fin de evitar confusiones inconvenientes y dar tiempo a los reajustes económicos necesarios y a la preparación de nuevos libros de texto y material de enseñanza; y para que los profesores
  48. 48. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II puedan ponerse al corriente de las nuevas disposiciones antes de tener que llevarlas a la práctica. - En algunos casos, el nuevo plan es en parte consecuencia del estudio comparado de los planes de otros países demostración pedagógica u organizan reuniones prácticas para orientar al personal docente en la aplicación del nuevo plan de estudios. CONCLUSION: • El docente actúe como agente facilitador o mediador en la construcción del conocimiento. • El docente sepa utilizar su experiencia, reconstruyendo y reorganizando el conocimiento del estudiante. • Las experiencias previas de los estudiantes son importantes en el desarrollo del significado sobre el curriculum. • La libertad personal es uno de los valores centrales. • La diversidad y el pluralismo son fines y medios para lograr esos fines. - Una vez que el profesor inicia un cambio hacia un proceso docente más democrático, resulta difícil retroceder, ya que unido a ese trabajo existe un compromiso de mejora por superar la rutina diaria. Con ello, está el compromiso también de implicarse en un tipo de enseñanza más compleja y diversa. Esta filosofía educativa hace que un grupo de educadores luchemos por ser fieles a nuestros principios pedagógicos, a partir de una educación que atienda las diversas problemáticas sociales, desde una actuación más democrática en el aula. Sugerencias: - Concientizar a la sociedad y a nuestros jóvenes mediante los medios de comunicación la importancia que tiene la moral en el desarrollo de nuestras vidas. - La formación con base en competencias conlleva integrar disciplinas, conocimientos, habilidades, prácticas y valores6. Como han señalado Gallego y Pérez son las competencias las que marcan los contenidos docentes y la forma de trabajarlos rompiendo “las estructuras y la lógica histórica de las disciplinas”, se hace necesario un enfoque “inter, co y transdisciplinar”7. Una misma competencia se desarrollará desde distintas asignaturas. FUENTES CONSULTADAS • . AURIS & OTROS (2017) REDACCION CIENTIFICA “Editorial Auris Educa Lima-Perú • Consejo Europeo (2007). Conclusiones del Consejo y de los Representantes de los Gobiernos de los Estados miembros, reunidos en el seno del Consejo, de 15 de
  49. 49. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II noviembre de 2007, sobre la mejora de la calidad de la educación del profesorado. Diario Oficial de la Unión Europea, C 300, pp. 6) • Rivera J. (2016)la problemática universitaria actual y una propuesta de solición, disponible en o recupardo de (copiar el link). • ZABALZA, M. (2009) Universidad de Santiago de Compostela guía para la planificación docente. Editorial?????? Boletin Innovación – Agosto del 2010 • Madeleine Huerta (código orcid.org/0000-0003-4357-6360) formación profesional de Economista, experta en finanzas, elaboración de proyectos, experiencia en gobiernos locales área de tributación, experiencia en docencia universitaria, maestría en Desarrollo Local y Regional, en la Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, estudiante de la maestria en docencia universitaria en la Escuela de Post grado de la Universidad Nacional Daniel Alcides Carrion, quien elabora el presenta artículo de investigación, Asesorado por David Auris Villegas, ……… EL PROFESOR IDEAL EN LAS UNIVERSIDADES Madeleyne Del C.H. MUÑOZ* Resumen La universidad, lugar donde el docente universitario desarrolla su trabajo, está en uno de los mayores momentos de transformación de su historia; algunos de estos procesos han sido provocados directamente por los cambios sociales que se están sucediendo, otros por la tendencia al “rendimiento de cuentas” que se está instaurando en el sector público y otros, concretamente, por la convergencia hacia un Espacio Europeo de Educación. Estos profundos cambios por la calidad y la internacionalización que está viviendo la universidad, conllevan alteraciones en las funciones, roles y tareas asignadas al profesor, exigiéndole a este el desarrollo de nuevas competencias para desarrollar adecuadamente sus funciones profesionales. Un docente ideal dentro de las cualidades esenciales a una formación académica superior el perfil ideal es imparcial, dinámico , conocimientos de los temas , empático , líder , profesor abiertos a las ideas de sus alumnos, un leguaje muy asertivo y comprensible, en los diferentes niveles de la educación aún más en el nivel superior ,en

×