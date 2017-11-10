Articulo yeynis bettsy zuñiga

UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II LA VERDADERA INNOVACION IMPACTANTE DE LA ESTRATEGIA DIDACTICA EN LA DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA Por: Yeynis Zuñiga* Resumen Las estrategias didácticas en la docencia universitaria, desde hace varias décadas están en crisis, porque las metodologías didácticas no están renovándose. La época actual denominada sociedad del conocimiento donde las tecnologías de la información y comunicación han saturado de información a la generación actual y ésta no posee las herramientas de aprendizaje para transformar en conocimientos esa cantidad de información que les llega por diversos medios de comunicación, sea radio, televisión, Internet, prensa entre otros. La investigación se orientó con el siguiente problema general: ¿Cómo se debe aplicar la estrategia didáctica en la docencia universitaria? En el estudio se analizaron y se confrontaron temas de aplicación estrategia con relevancia para la enseñanza, considerando las estrategias didácticas que se aplican para su desarrollo, según el criterio de docentes y alumnos. En este análisis se describe la coherencia de cómo se da la estrategia didáctica, las tendencias pedagógicas que subyacen en las estrategias didácticas y las innovaciones que se desarrollan como parte de los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje. El proceso investigativo demuestra que el plan de estudio considera como referencia pedagógica un enfoque. Humanista con valores aplicables, induciendo l maestro a la creatividad, practica en valores, innovador e implemente sus propias estrategias didácticas, haciendo del aula de clase un laboratorio para experimentar una cantidad de estrategias didácticas innovadoras. Palabras Claves: estrategia, didáctica, universidad, valores, innovación, creatividad…. Abstract didactic strategies in university teaching have been in crisis for several decades, because didactic methodologies are not being renewed. The current era known as the knowledge society - where information and communication technologies have saturated information to the current generation and it does not have the learning tools to transform this amount of
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II information into various forms of communication into knowledge. radio, television, Internet, press among others. The research was oriented with the following general problem: How should the didactic strategy be applied in university teaching? In the study, topics of strategy application with relevance for teaching were analyzed and confronted, considering the didactic strategies that are applied for their development, according to the criteria of teachers and students. This analysis describes the coherence of how the didactic strategy occurs, the pedagogical tendencies that underlie didactic strategies and the innovations that are developed as part of the teaching and learning processes. The research process shows that the study plan considers as a pedagogical reference an approach Humanist with applicable values, leading the teacher to creativity, practice values, innovate and implement their own teaching strategies, making the classroom a laboratory to experience a number of innovative teaching strategies. Key words: strategy, didactic, university, values, innovation, creativity Introducción El presente artículo de investigación centro sus estudios en analizar y desarrollar la estrategia didáctica en la docencia universitaria en nuestro país frente a los problemas que afectan al docente y alumno dando el mal uso de las estrategias didácticas, la falta de creatividad, etc. El objetivo de la presente investigación es poner de manifiesto la necesidad de abordar el cambio de la docencia universitaria a través de lo que está más próximo al profesorado: sus estrategias didácticas. Se aborda el significado de profesor innovador y creativo, el alcance de una enseñanza creativa, la caracterización de las estrategias didácticas innovadoras y la aplicación en el aula universitaria de algunas de ellas. La buena acogida pone de manifiesto otras formas de aprendizaje universitario que desarrolle habilidades de pensamiento y actitudes sin abandonar la adquisición de conocimientos. Nadie duda hoy que la enseñanza universitaria está en un momento de transformación y búsqueda de un nuevo sentido del conocimiento urgido por la realidad social y la demanda de calidad. Se tiene que estar dando paso a un espacio más abierto y flexible que prepare personal y profesionalmente para la vida, que responda a los problemas que tiene la sociedad actual. Los procesos de cambio que afectan a la sociedad en general y a la educación en particular, la marcha imparable de la globalización económica y socialización del conocimiento, la progresiva introducción de los paradigmas ecosistémicos, la eminente y acelerada presencia de la convergencia europea
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II sobre la enseñanza universitaria nos hacen pensar que la creatividad debe tener un lugar destacado en este proceso de transformación. Si la creatividad se alimenta de problemas, crisis y situaciones de cambio, estamos en un momento propicio para recurrir a este potencial humano. No es posible hoy referirnos a la enseñanza universitaria al margen de la convergencia europea. Dentro de unos años se convertirán en pautas a seguir por todas aquellas universidades que quieran estar entre las de mayor reconocimiento. En las orientaciones surgidas hasta el momento se hace hincapié en la metodología como herramienta o palanca esencial para llevar a cabo el cambio de los tradicionales contenidos académicos a contenidos profesionales centrados en el desarrollo de competencias y habilidades. Esto es, de una enseñanza basada en la información del profesorado a una enseñanza basada en la actividad formativa del estudiante. Esa es la principal aportación de los créditos europeos. Los créditos no se definen en términos de horas de dedicación del profesorado sino principalmente las actividades y del logro de competencias del alumnado. La creatividad, es el alma de las estrategias innovadoras orientadas al aprendizaje, por cuanto es el alumno, el que ha de ir mostrando la adquisición de las competencias convenidas en cada una de las carreras. El sentido de globalización del aprendizaje es una consecuencia inmediata de esta transformación. Un profesional es una persona competente en su ámbito capaz de analizar y resolver los problemas y proponer mejoras (innovar). El profesor universitario es un profesional de la enseñanza superior innovadora y creativa, con dominio del contenido formativo y de estrategias didácticas, capaz de hacer que los alumnos se entusiasmen por aprender. Esta sería la clave para plantear la acción docente en la universidad. Con este marco y prospectiva, tenemos que ir elaborando y aplicando en sus clases diferentes estrategias de carácter innovador y creativo. Dichas estrategias buscan, entre otros aspectos, desarrollar capacidades y habilidades de ideación, interacción, elaboración, competencia comunicativa, argumentación para expresar y defender los propios puntos de vista, trabajo colaborativo, desempeño de roles. Se caracterizan por ser estrategias orientadas al desarrollo de actitudes, valores, sensibilidad emocional y de persistencia en la tarea iniciada. Comporta una alta implicación en el proceso de aprendizaje así como la colaboración y el hecho de compartir con los demás las propias ideas. Se realiza esta investigación que diera voz a los docentes con la finalidad de proponer herramientas que facilitaran su tarea y aseguraran con ello la salvaguarda y apropiación
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II orgullosa y responsable de la diversidad cultural y lingüística de los educandos. El aula se convirtió de todos modos en el marco preferente para analizar las metodologías de la alfabetización en lengua española, las formas de transmisión, recuperación o revitalización cultural y las actividades escolares (curriculares y extracurriculares) que informaran sobre cómo se trata el tema de la identidad personal, comunitaria, en la escuela. Estando inmersa en este país con los docentes y alumnos en sus actividades cotidianas, copilando reflexiones conjuntas que sentaron las bases para que, en un trabajo se, pudieran identificarse posteriormente herramientas para mejorar la enseñanza de diferentes temas a los alumnos de la mano de todos los instrumentos y modalidades de la transmisión cultural en el salón de clases. Pues se plantea una metodología que se plasmó en el presente artículo que pretende apoyar al docente en el ejercicio de una verdadera educación intercultural. Este artículo constituye una herramienta para el fortalecimiento de la educación en las universidades del Perú para el mundo. En adelante, este trabajo pretende propiciar espacios de reflexión en otros territorios, latinoamericanos y mundiales con la finalidad de propiciar un diálogo urgente, constructivo, y contribuir a formas de desarrollo integrales para todos los pueblos del mundo. Ese mundo más sostenible no puede concebirse sin el conocimiento de la buena aplicación didáctica. 1.1 Descripción del problema. En cuanto a la relevancia de este problema de investigación, podría señalarse que en las últimas décadas ha venido creciendo el abordaje de temáticas ligadas al papel de la educación superior en el desarrollo de los países, en el estrechamiento de vínculos científicos y académicos globales, etc. Asimismo ha venido creciendo la cuestión de la internacionalización educativa en educación superior, especialmente en procesos de articulación (académica-institucional, curricular, evaluación y acreditación de carreras, etc.) en el marco general de la denominada “globalización” y en el marco de la didáctica Por lo que se plantea la siguiente interrogante ¿Qué están haciendo las universidades en la aplicación de metodologías para mejorar la enseñanza? Señala Jungenheimer (2016).
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II 1.2 Antecedentes de estudios. García (2010), desarrolló una investigación sobre métodos didácticos en la educación de profesores y su influencia en el desarrollo y aprendizaje de los alumnos en la ciudad de México, con el propósito de analizar la situación actual de los colegios, universidades, proporcionando consejos a los profesores sobre cómo aplicar diferentes métodos de estudios didácticos más eficientemente y sobre como los alumnos deben aprender de ello con un enfoque ético. 1.3 Justificación de estudios Con el fin de conocer la aplicación de diferentes didácticas creativas e innovadores se definieron indicadores que permitieran entender prácticas específicas, independientemente de que éstas colaborasen o no en el desarrollo educativo. Las estrategias didácticas en su diversidad y clasificación facilitan el ejercicio de la docencia en el proceso enseñanza aprendizaje, capacita al estudiante para que construya sus aprendizajes pudiendo ser implementadas en cualquier momento del proceso enseñanza aprendizaje. Las estrategias didácticas y la mediación pedagógica, son los dos elementos fundamentales para logara el aprendizaje significativo en el desarrollo del proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje, partiendo de lo que los estudiantes ya saben, unido a pensamientos, sentimientos y acciones de los interlocutores activos del proceso 1.4 objetivos de la investigación El objetivo de la presente investigación es poner de manifiesto la necesidad de abordar el cambio de la docencia universitaria a través de lo que está más próximo al profesorado: sus estrategias didácticas 1.5 Marco histórico de la didáctica El conocimiento se construye y crece en espiral en la articulación dinámica y simétrica de una gama de estrategias didácticas, implementadas en el debido proceso de la mediación pedagógica para gestar el aprendizaje significativo. Según Gonzáles (2010) ésta articulación aporta una propuesta pedagógica: Los procesos de aprendizaje se dan gracias a la construcción significativa de conocimientos, configuran y aportan al desarrollo del
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II pensamiento. Las estrategias didácticas están compuestas por “Actividades, Tareas y procedimientos” al desarrollarlas da vida bajo una perspectiva y sentido común” (Uría 2011). Así “las estrategias 1 preparan al estudiante para ser generador activo de conocimientos en tres dimensiones: saber, saber hacer y saber ser” (UNAN, Managua 2017, p. 6.30-38). Se unen los esfuerzos de los interlocutores en el proceso enseñanza aprendizaje y se construye de manera conjunta. Además, el aprendizaje incluye conocimientos, habilidades, destrezas y al mismo tiempo, se desarrollan sentimientos, convicciones, voluntad y el carácter. (Picardo 2004, p. 79) Son procedimientos que persiguen un propósito determinado. El término didáctica son procesos que se aplican en la enseñanza y aprendizaje en aula, para efectuarlos se preparan diferentes instrumentos. (Brack, p.8). De acuerdo al autor de la cita estipulada, la didáctica se realiza bajo diferentes acciones (revisión, análisis, discusión, etc). 1.5.1 El campo de la didáctica en el desarrollo de la investigación y creatividad. Uno de los objetivos de especial relevancia en el transcurso de los años de docencia universitaria, a sido: describir y determinar el impacto y grado de satisfacción del alumnado ante la utilización de estrategias innovadas2 , creativas diferentes, variando las asignaturas, la enseñanza, el profesorado. Caracterizamos dichas estrategias por la flexibilidad en la planificación, la adaptación contextual, la creación de un clima distendido y gratificante, roles participativos e interactivos entre el alumnado y éste con el profesorado, productividad o realizaciones personales, alto grado de satisfacción, conciencia de autoaprendizaje. Estos rasgos tienen que ver con las vertientes clave de la creatividad: la persona, el proceso, el ambiente y el resultado en su doble vertiente productiva3 y de satisfacción personal. Como vemos se trata de establecer los efectos que puedan tener las estrategias didácticas creativas entendidas en los términos indicados. Back (2015). Responder mejor a un enfoque interactivo y ecosistémico. 4 La realidad social, educativa, creativa no son lineales, ni rígidas, ni estáticas, sino por el contrario se caracterizan por ser 1 Se entiende por estrategia a los métodos, planes para llevar a cabo un proyecto o negocio 2 Las estrategias innovadas son aquellas vinculadas con la tecnología y la informática 3 La productividad se entiende por la calidad de lo productivo 4 Ecosistémico es el conjunto de seres vivos que se interrelacionan entre si
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II complejas, adaptativas, cambiantes, interactivas, deudoras de entornos y contextos socioculturales. Es por ello que el concepto de estrategia responde mejor a nuestros propósitos, entendida como procedimiento adaptativo o conjunto de ellos por el que organizamos secuenciadamente la acción para lograr el propósito o meta deseado. Un concepto amplio, abierto, flexible, interactivo y sobre todo adaptativo, aplicable tanto a la concreción de modelos de formación, de investigación5 , de innovación educativa, de evaluación, docencia o estimulación de la creatividad. Según Grager (2017) Según el autor nos quiere dar a entender que la las estrategias nos acompañan siempre haciendo de puente entre metas o intenciones y acciones para conseguirlos. 1.6 Hipótesis. Las universidades no estarían aplicando adecuadamente las estrategias didácticas, en consecuencia no estarían satisfaciendo las necesidades de los alumnos en el Perú. III Metodología El presente artículo se desarrolló apelando al método analítico6 , sintético, descriptivo, comparativo y crítico, citando autores expertos en historia de la ética 7 que nos han permitido desarrollar una solución desde un enfoque ético. IV. Resultados de investigación. Los docentes tienen que conocer lo que orienta el modelo educativo “Implementar estrategias y hacer mediaciones didácticas, promover la construcción de saberes, que tengan significado y relevancia en la solución de problemas, interacción, reflexión, pensamiento analítico y crítico, adecuar el currículo, formación de principios humanísticos”. V. Discusión propositiva. Los docentes implementan trabajos cooperativos, Investigaciones, interpretación de lecturas, lectura comprensiva, debates, lluvias de ideas, conferencias dialogadas y video fórum. De igual manera se constata que los docentes no conocen ninguna clasificación de las estrategias 5 Investigación es la idea acción y efecto de introducir algo novedoso 6 Los métodos analítico, son acciones de aprender un arte u oficio 7 La ética es parte de la filosofía que estudia los fundamentos y normas de la conducta humana
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II didáctica, implementan algunas estrategias contempladas en el modelo educativo de la sobre todo, las encaminadas a la dimensión hacer (aprendizaje de conceptos). Conclusiones ❖ En la observación los “ninguno de los docentes observados, parte de los conceptos previos”, “ninguno realiza recapitulación de los contenidos anteriores”, solamente “un docente presenta los objetivos y contenidos claramente” y “dos docentes realizan preguntas exploratorias”, de aquí se deduce que las estrategias no responden a la construcción de aprendizajes ❖ La forma en que las estrategias didácticas en la mediación pedagógica implementadas por los docentes, favorecen la construcción de aprendizajes significativos son las siguientes: Presentación de planes didácticos, unidades y modos de evaluación, los objetivos, lluvia de ideas, conocimientos previos, fundamentación científica, analizar el entorno, debates y aclaración de dudas. ❖ En dicho artículo se propone una mayor diversidad metodológica, con más estrategias que relacionen los contenidos teóricos brindados y la realidad educativa actual, superando el predominio de la ejemplificación y avanzando en estrategias más avanzadas en la relación entre teoría y práctica (por ejemplo, análisis de casos, resolución de problemas, trabajos de campo y proyectos de investigación, aunque sea acotados, realización de pruebas clínicas con materiales concretos Sugerencias: ➢ Especificar la forma en que las estrategias didácticas en la mediación pedagógica implementadas por los docentes favorecen la construcción de aprendizajes significativos. ➢ La motivación, fomentando la lectura y la investigación, relacionando los temas con la realidad, visualizando el futuro afirmaron los docentes. Introduciendo en los materiales ciertas estrategias para el aprendizaje significativo. ➢ Por otra parte, se sugiere aprovechar la oportunidad de formación y asistencia pedagógica con instancias de capacitación pedagógica, asesoramiento para innovaciones didácticas e investigaciones que se quieran encarar en la acción de enseñanza.
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION, ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO DE EDUCACIÓN, MAESTRIA EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA, 2017 -II Yeynis Bettsy Zuñiga Castro, cod. orcid (0000-0001-59746585), graduado en la Universidad Nacional Agraria de la Selva como Licenciada en administración de empresas, especialista en marketing y finanzas luego maestrista en docencia en el nivel superior por la Escuela de Post grado de la Universidad Nacional Daniel Alcides Carrión – Perú, quien elabora el presenta artículo de investigación en correspondencia de la Asignatura de seminario de currículo en la educación, en educación superior en la Escuela de Post grado de la Universidad Nacional Daniel Alcides Carrión, asesorado por Mg. David Auris Villegas, se graduó en la Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos y luego obtuvo la maestría en Ciencias pedagógicas por la Universidad de La Habana de Cuba. Villa Rica Pasco-Perú (2017).

