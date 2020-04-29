Cuadernodetrabajomatematicas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MatemáticasMatemáticas Cuaderno de trabajo CompetenciasCompetencias Erika Morán Hernández • Alejandro Díaz Olea CTCOMPMAT2...
La presentación y disposición en conjunto y de cada página de Competencias Matemáticas 2 Cuaderno de trabajo Secundaria so...
Estimado estudiante: La presente obra, Competencias Matemáticas 2 Cuaderno de trabajo, tiene como propósito fundamental ap...
Índice 10 Lección 1: Multiplicación y división de números con signo Eje temático: Sentido numérico y pensamiento algebraic...
118 Lección 26: Productos y cocientes de potencias de la misma base y potencias de una potencia. Notación cientíﬁca Eje te...
Conoce tu libro Sistemas de ecuaciones ß 32 Exploremos 146 Compartamos 91 Con el estudio de este bloque:£ w w w w w 1 Entr...
Practiquemos Di Distancia(km) Tiempo (horas) 400 360 320 280 240 200 160 120 80 40 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Distancia(km) Tiempo ...
Con el estudio de este bloque:£ Resolverás problemas que implicanw efectuar sumas, restas, multiplicacio- nes y/o division...
Multiplicación y división de números con signo 1 Analicen la situación que se plantea y argumenten qué sucede en cada caso...
c) Teniendo en cuenta las regularidades observadas, resuelvan las multiplica- ciones. 3 × (–1) = –7 × (–1) = 3 × (–2) = –7...
1. Resuelve lo que se plantea en cada uno de los enunciados. a) Piensa un número. Al multiplicarlo por –5 y en seguida sum...
Conocimientos y habilidades.ß Resolver problemas que impliquen adición y sustrac- ción de expresiones algebraicas. Adición...
Compartamos 1. Teniendo en cuenta que cualquier número puede ser representado por medio de una literal, expresen algebraic...
1. Analiza lo que se plantea a continuación y contesta las preguntas. a) Si x representa un número natural cualquiera, ¿cu...
3. Dado el perímetro de cada una de las siguientes ﬁguras, obtén la expresión algebraica que representa la longitud del la...
Conocimientos y habilidades. Reconocer y obtener expresiones algebraicas equiva- lentes a partir del empleo de modelos geo...
Compartamos Reúnanse en equipos de cuatro integrantes y realicen las siguientes actividades. 1. Alejandro está colocando p...
Acordemos Identidades algebraicas Una identidad algebraica es la igualdad entre expresiones algebraicas que se veriﬁca num...
3. Identiﬁca los cuadriláteros que forman cada una de las siguientes ﬁguras. A partir de ello, expresa el área de dos mane...
Conocimientos y habilidades. Resolver problemas que impliquen reconocer, esti- mar y medir ángulos, utilizando el grado co...
Compartamos 1. En equipos de dos o tres integrantes lean el siguiente problema, propongan estrategias de solución y verifí...
El valor de un ángulo no depende de la longitud de sus lados; por ejemplo, un ángulo de 35º, cuyos lados miden 10 cm, tien...
Rectas y ángulos5 Conocimientos y habilidades. Determinar mediante construcciones las posiciones relativas de dos rectas e...
a) Los ángulos ZOW y WOX son ángulos adya- centes porque, además de compartir el seg- mento , suman º. b) ¿Qué pueden infe...
Acordemos La recta se describe como la sucesión continua e indeﬁnida de puntos en una sola dimensión, es decir, no posee p...
Practiquemos 2. ¿Cuánto deben medir dos ángulos que forman un ángulo recto si uno de ellos es el doble del otro? Justiﬁca ...
Ángulos entre paralelas6 Conocimientos y habilidades. Establecer las relaciones entre los ángulos que se forman entre dos ...
1. En parejas, analicen la ﬁgura y completen los enunciados siguientes. Validen sus res- puestas con las de sus compañeros...
Acordemos Cuando una secante corta dos o más rectas paralelas se originan ángulos con características especiales. Por ejem...
6. Las rectas de la ﬁgura son paralelas. De- termina los ángulos interiores del triángulo MPO a, c, b, y el w. 5. Calcula ...
Factor de proporcionalidad7 Conocimientos y habilidades. Determinar el factor inverso, dada una relación de proporcionalid...
Compartamos El factor de proporcionalidad es La magnitud de x es igual a El factor de proporcionalidad es igual a El facto...
Acordemos Una razón es la comparación de dos números o magnitudes a través de su cociente: a b . Las proporciones resultan...
2. Realiza tablas de datos para resolver los siguientes problemas y señala en cada uno el factor de proporcionalidad. Comp...
Proporcionalidad múltiple8 Conocimientos y habilidades. Elaborar y utilizar procedimientos para resolver pro- blemas de pr...
En parejas o tríos, comenten el siguiente problema y expongan sus estrategias de solución. 1. Si 18 litros de agua en una ...
Acordemos Los elementos de una proporción se representan de la siguiente manera: a b = c d Donde a y d son los extremos y ...
Rectángulo Largo (cm) Alto (cm) Perímetro Área X 9 5 Y 14 10 Z 26 15 b) El factor de proporcionalidad para disminuir de 8 ...
Problemas de conteo9 Conocimientos y habilidades. Anticipar resultados en problemas de conteo con base en la identiﬁcación...
a) Si los colores secundarios se obtienen mezclando al 50% dos colores pri- marios, ¿cuántos colores secundarios se obtien...
1. Analiza y resuelve cada uno de los siguientes problemas. a) En un estacionamiento hay 7 lugares para acomodar los autom...
2. Este candado tiene tres cilindros, cada uno con los números del 0 al 9. Para que pueda ser abierto se debe registrar la...
Polígonos de frecuencia Conocimientos y habilidades. Interpretar y comunicar información mediante polígo- nos de frecuenci...
Frecuencia Peso (Kg) Kilogramos 2o.C 2o.D 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 50-54 50-54 50-54 50-54 50-54 50-54 50-54 Reúnanse en equipos de...
Acordemos Polígono de frecuencia Un polígono de frecuencia es una gráﬁca formada por segmentos de recta que unen los punto...
2. La siguiente gráﬁca muestra (del ciclo escolar 2004-2005 al ciclo escolar 2009-2010) el número de alumnos de dos grupos...
Evaluación tipo Enlace Lee cada uno de los reactivos, elige la respuesta correcta y llena completamente el círculo corres-...
1. A B C D 2. A B C D 3. A B C D 4. A B C D 5. A B C D 6. A B C D 7. A B C D 8. A B C D 9. A B C D 10. A B C D 7. Mario qu...
  1. 1. 2 CompetenciasMatemáticasCuadernodetrabajo MatemáticasMatemáticas Cuaderno de trabajo CompetenciasCompetencias Erika Morán Hernández • Alejandro Díaz Olea El Cuaderno de trabajo Competencias Matemáticas 2 te ofrece los siguientes elementos: • Una lección por cada conocimiento y habilidad, en el orden en que aparecen en el programa de estudio. • Actividades en pareja, en equipo y en grupo para que puedas expresar tus ideas y enriquecerlas con las opiniones de los demás, lo cual te permitirá desarrollar una actitud de colaboración y habilidad para argumentar. • Actividades que te permitirán desarrollar las cuatro competencias matemáticas: Planteamiento y resolución de problemas, Argumentación, Comunicación y Manejo de técnicas. • Información conceptual que encontrarás en la sección Acordemos. • Una evaluación tipo Enlace para que te familiarices con la prueba que se aplica en nuestro país en todas las escuelas. Este cuaderno de trabajo te permitirá reaﬁrmar lo aprendido en cada bloque y mejorar el logro de los aprendizajes esperados propuestos en el programa oﬁcial.También te ayudará a repasar los contenidos que no te hayan quedado claros durante la clase de Matemáticas.
  2. 2. MatemáticasMatemáticas Cuaderno de trabajo CompetenciasCompetencias Erika Morán Hernández • Alejandro Díaz Olea CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 1CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 1 5/4/10 8:18:35 PM5/4/10 8:18:35 PM
  3. 3. La presentación y disposición en conjunto y de cada página de Competencias Matemáticas 2 Cuaderno de trabajo Secundaria son propiedad del editor. Queda estrictamente prohibida la reproducción parcial o total de esta obra por cualquier sistema o método electró- nico, incluso el fotocopiado, sin autorización escrita del editor. D. R. © 2010 por EDITORIAL SANTILLANA, S. A. de C. V. Av. Universidad 767, colonia Del Valle. C. P. 03100, México, D. F. ISBN: 978-607-01-0497-8 Primera edición: mayo de 2010 Miembro de la Cámara Nacional de la Industria Editorial Mexicana Reg. Núm. 802 Impreso en México / Printed in Mexico Dirección de Investigación y Proyectos Dirección de Contenidos y Métodos Dirección de Procesos Editoriales Gerencia de Secundaria Gerencia de Arte y Diseño Coordinación Editorial Coordinación de Diseño Coordinación Iconográﬁca Coordinación de Realización Autores Revisión técnica Edición Corrección de Estilo Diseño de portada e interiores Diagramación Iconografía Ilustración Digitalización de imágenes Antonio Moreno Paniagua Lino Contreras Becerril Wilebaldo Nava Reyes Javier Anaya González Humberto Ayala Santiago Pilar Vergara Ríos Carlos A. Vela Turcott Nadira Nizametdinova Malekovna Alejo Nájera Hernández Erika Morán Hernández Alejandro Olea Díaz Patricia Colín Uribe Óscar Cerón Rodríguez Lidya Arana Lagos Pablo Mijares Muñoz Stephanie Iraís Landa Cruz Salvador Carmona/eltall3r Miguel Bucio Trejo Margarita Palacios Márquez María Eugenia Guevara José Perales Neria Gerardo Hernández El libro Competencias Matemáticas 2 Cuaderno de trabajo Secundaria fue elaborado en Editorial Santillana por el siguiente equipo: CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 2CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 2 4/28/10 12:59:19 PM4/28/10 12:59:19 PM
  4. 4. Estimado estudiante: La presente obra, Competencias Matemáticas 2 Cuaderno de trabajo, tiene como propósito fundamental apoyarte en el aprendizaje de la asignatura de Matemáticas, proporcionándote actividades adicionales a las de tu libro de texto, ya que parte importante de la comprensión de los conceptos matemáticos implica poner en práctica diversas estrategias, habilidades y procedimientos que no sólo son producto de una actividad exploratoria de los diferentes temas del programa, sino que necesitas profundizar y practicar en situaciones y problemas diversos. Competencias Matemáticas 2 Cuaderno de trabajo te permitirá explorar sobre lo aprendido en el salón de clases a través de varias facetas, las cuales complementan los ambientes básicos para aprender matemáticas, es decir; se proponen actividades que se desarrollan en un ambiente grupal, por equipo e individual, diversiﬁcando así las situaciones de aprendizaje que se proponen en el actual enfoque por competencias para la enseñanza y aprendizaje de las matemáticas. La estructura de las actividades hará posible que reﬂexiones respecto a la información brindada en cada una de ellas, además de que se desarrolle tu capacidad de análisis, lo cual te permitirá realizar inferencias, conjeturas y comunicar conclusiones; ya sea de manera verbal o escrita. En conjunto, esta propuesta implica que, al tiempo que resuelves problemas y te enfrentas a diversas situaciones, relaciones tus conocimientos matemáticos con cada una de las actividades, lo cual te permitirá reaﬁrmar lo aprendido y mejorar el logro de los aprendizajes esperados en cada uno de los apartados propuestos en el programa de Matemáticas de la educación secundaria. Los autores Presentación Estimado estudiante: La presente obra, Competencias Matemáticas 2 Cuaderno de trabajo, tiene como propósito fundamental apoyarte en el aprendizaje de la asignatura de Matemáticas, proporcionándote actividades adicionales a las de tu libro de texto, ya que parte importante de la comprensión de los conceptos matemáticos implica poner en práctica diversas estrategias, habilidades y procedimientos que no sólo son producto de una actividad exploratoria de los conocimientos y habilidades que marca el programa, sino que necesitas profundizar y practicar en situaciones y problemas diversos. Competencias Matemáticas 2 Cuaderno de trabajo te permitirá explorar sobre lo aprendido en el salón de clases en varias facetas, las cuales complementan los ambientes básicos para aprender matemáticas, es decir; se proponen actividades que se desarrollan en un ambiente grupal, por equipo e individual, diversiﬁcando así las situaciones de aprendizaje que se proponen en el actual enfoque por competencias para la enseñanza y aprendizaje de las matemáticas. La estructura de las actividades hará posible que reﬂexiones respecto a la información brindada en cada una de ellas, además de que se desarrolle tu capacidad de análisis, lo cual te permitirá realizar inferencias, conjeturas y comunicar conclusiones; ya sea de manera verbal o escrita. Enconjunto,estapropuestaimplicaque,altiempoqueresuelvesproblemas y te enfrentas a diversas situaciones, relaciones tus conocimientos matemáticos con cada una de las actividades, esto te permitirá reaﬁrmar lo aprendido y mejorar el logro de los aprendizajes esperados en cada uno de los apartados propuestos en el programa de Matemáticas de la educación secundaria. Los autores Presentación 3 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 3CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 3 4/30/10 6:08:47 PM4/30/10 6:08:47 PM
  5. 5. Índice 10 Lección 1: Multiplicación y división de números con signo Eje temático: Sentido numérico y pensamiento algebraico 13 Lección 2: Adición y sustracción de expresiones algebraicas Eje temático: Sentido numérico y pensamiento algebraico 17 Lección 3: Expresiones algebraicas equivalentes Eje temático: Sentido numérico y pensamiento algebraico 21 Lección 4: Estimación y medición de ángulos Eje temático: Forma, espacio y medida 24 Lección 5: Rectas y ángulos Eje temático: Forma, espacio y medida 28 Lección 6: Ángulos entre paralelas Eje temático: Forma, espacio y medida 32 Lección 7: Factor de proporcionalidad Eje temático: Manejo de la información 36 Lección 8: Proporcionalidad múltiple Eje temático: Manejo de la información 40 Lección 9: Problemas de conteo Eje temático: Manejo de la información 44 Lección 10: Polígonos de frecuencia Eje temático: Manejo de la información 48 Evaluación tipo Enlace 52 Lección 11: Jerarquía de las operaciones Eje temático: Sentido numérico y pensamiento algebraico 54 Lección 12: Problemas multiplicativos con expresiones algebraicas Eje temático: Sentido numérico y pensamiento algebraico 58 Lección 13: Cuerpos geométricos Eje temático: Forma, espacio y medida 62 Lección 14: Volumen. Justiﬁcación de fórmulas Eje temático: Forma, espacio y medida 66 Lección 15: Estimación, medición y cálculo de volúmenes Eje temático: Forma, espacio y medida 70 Lección 16: Comparación de razones Eje temático: Manejo de la información 74 Lección 17: Medidas de tendencia central Eje temático: Manejo de la información 78 Evaluación tipo Enlace 6 Conoce tu libro 1 2Bloque Bloque 4 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 4CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 4 4/28/10 12:59:19 PM4/28/10 12:59:19 PM
  6. 6. 118 Lección 26: Productos y cocientes de potencias de la misma base y potencias de una potencia. Notación cientíﬁca Eje temático: Sentido numérico y pensamiento algebraico 122 Lección 27: Congruencia de triángulos Eje temático: Forma, espacio y medida 126 Lección 28: Rectas notables en el triángulo Eje temático: Forma, espacio y medida 130 Lección 29: Probabilidad de eventos independientes Eje temático: Manejo de la información 134 Lección 30: Interpretación de gráﬁcas Eje temático: Manejo de la información 138 Lección 31: Gráﬁcas de segmentos Eje temático: Manejo de la información 142 Evaluación tipo Enlace 82 Lección 18: Sucesiones de números con signo Eje temático: Sentido numérico y pensamiento algebraico 86 Lección 19: Ecuaciones de primer grado de la forma: ax + bx + c = dx + ex + f Eje temático: Sentido numérico y pensamiento algebraico 90 Lección 20: Funciones lineales de la forma y = ax + b Eje temático: Sentido numérico y pensamiento algebraico 94 Lección 21: Ángulos interiores en polígonos Eje temático: Forma, espacio y medida 98 Lección 22: Teselaciones Eje temático: Forma, espacio y medida 102 Lección 23: Gráﬁcas de relaciones lineales asociadas a diversos fenómenos Eje temático: Manejo de la información 106 Lección 24: Gráﬁcas II Eje temático: Manejo de la información 110 Lección 25: Gráﬁcas III Eje temático: Manejo de la información 114 Evaluación tipo Enlace 146 Lección 32: Sistemas de ecuaciones Eje temático: Sentido numérico y pensamiento algebraico 150 Lección 33: Movimientos en el plano Eje temático: Forma, espacio y medida 153 Lección 34: Sistemas de ecuaciones. Método gráﬁco Eje temático: Manejo de la información 156 Lección 35: Probabilidad de eventos mutuamente excluyentes Eje temático: Manejo de la información 158 Evaluación tipo Enlace 4 3 5Bloque Bloque Bloque 160 Fuentes de información 5 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 5CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 5 4/28/10 12:59:37 PM4/28/10 12:59:37 PM
  7. 7. Conoce tu libro Sistemas de ecuaciones ß 32 Exploremos 146 Compartamos 91 Con el estudio de este bloque:£ w w w w w 1 Entrada de bloque£ El inicio de cada bloque se señala mediante dos páginas que contienen una gran imagen. En ellas también se enuncian los aprendizajes que se esperan con el estudio del bloque. Compartamos£ En este momento de la lección, se proponen actividades de desarrollo y consolidación del contenido; en general, las trabajarás en pareja o en equipo con la ﬁnalidad de profundizar más en el contenido propio de la lección. Exploremos£ Todas las lecciones inician con una actividad detonante que te introduce en los contenidos que reforzarás. Su ﬁnalidad es rescatar tus conocimientos previos. 6 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 6CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 6 4/28/10 1:00:27 PM4/28/10 1:00:27 PM
  8. 8. Practiquemos Di Distancia(km) Tiempo (horas) 400 360 320 280 240 200 160 120 80 40 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Distancia(km) Tiempo (horas) 400 360 320 280 240 200 160 120 80 40 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Di Distancia(km) Tiempo (horas) 400 360 320 280 240 200 160 120 80 40 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Distancia(km) Tiempo (horas) 400 360 320 280 240 200 160 120 80 40 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 105 Poliedros£ w w w Prismas£ Pirámides£ Acordemos 60 Acordemos£ En este apartado encontrarás los conceptos involucrados en el contenido tratado en la lección. También se proponen ejemplos de solución de ejercicios o problemas que apoyan las explicaciones. Evaluación tipo Enlace£ Al ﬁnalizar cada bloque, encontrarás una evaluación de lo trabajado. Te familiarizará con la prueba que se aplica en nuestro país a todas las escuelas. Practiquemos£ En este apartado encontrarás un conjunto de ejercicios y problemas que te servirán para poner en práctica los conocimientos y habilidades adquiridos. Evaluación tipo Enlace 48 A B C D A B C D A B C D A B C D A B C D A B C D A B C D A B C D A B C D A B C D Respuestas 49 7 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 7CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 7 4/28/10 1:00:43 PM4/28/10 1:00:43 PM
  9. 9. Con el estudio de este bloque:£ Resolverás problemas que implicanw efectuar sumas, restas, multiplicacio- nes y/o divisiones de números con signo. Justiﬁcarás la suma de los ángulosw internos de cualquier triángulo o cuadrilátero. Resolverás problemas de conteo me-w diante cálculos numéricos. Resolverás problemas de valor faltantew considerando más de dos conjuntos de cantidades. Interpretarás y construirás polígonosw de frecuencia. CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 8CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 8 4/28/10 1:00:46 PM4/28/10 1:00:46 PM
  10. 10. 1 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 9CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 9 4/28/10 1:01:38 PM4/28/10 1:01:38 PM
  11. 11. Multiplicación y división de números con signo 1 Analicen la situación que se plantea y argumenten qué sucede en cada caso. Anoten el resultado en cada operación. Si (–8) + (–8) + (–8) = (3)(–8) = Entonces –24 3 = y –24 –8 = Comparen sus respuestas con sus compañeros y compañeras. Reúnanse en equipos de tres integrantes y realicen las actividades. 1. Resuelvan las multiplicaciones. 3 × 5 = –7 × 5 = 3 × 4 = –7 × 4 = 3 × 3 = –7 × 3 = 3 × 2 = –7 × 2 = 3 × 1 = –7 × 1 = 3 × 0 = –7 × 0 = a) ¿Qué regularidades observan en el segundo factor en cada una de las se- ries de multiplicaciones? b)¿Cómo varían los productos en cada serie de multiplicaciones? Justiﬁquen su respuesta. Exploremos Compartamos Conocimientos y habilidades.ß Resolver problemas que impliquen multiplicaciones y divisiones de números con signo. 10 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 10CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 10 4/28/10 1:01:39 PM4/28/10 1:01:39 PM
  12. 12. c) Teniendo en cuenta las regularidades observadas, resuelvan las multiplica- ciones. 3 × (–1) = –7 × (–1) = 3 × (–2) = –7 × (–2) = 3 × (–3) = –7 × (–3) = 3 × (–4) = –7 × (–4) = 3 × (–5) = –7 × (–5) = 3 × (–6) = –7 × (–6) = d)Considerando los ejemplos anteriores, ¿cuál es el signo del producto que se obtiene cuando se multiplica un número positivo por uno negativo? ¿Y cuando se multiplican dos números que tienen el mismo signo? 2. Resuelvan el siguiente problema: a) Si (–9) × (7) = –63, ¿cuál es el resultado que se obtiene al dividir –63 entre –9? ¿Y al dividir –63 entre 7? Argumenten sus respuestas. Comparen y validen sus respuestas con las de sus compañeros y compañeras. Acordemos Al multiplicar dos números positivos, el orden de los factores no altera el producto; esta propiedad se llama conmutativa. Así, se obtiene el mismo producto al multiplicar 6 × 7, que al multiplicar 7 × 6. La propiedad conmutativa también es válida cuando se multiplican números negativos; por lo que: −5 × 3 = 3 × (−5); −4 × (−8) = −8 × (−4); 9 × (−2)= −2 × 9 El producto de dos números del mismo signo, es positivo.w El producto de dos números de signo contrario, es negativo.w El cociente de dos números del mismo signo, es positivo.w El cociente de dos números de signo contrario, es negativo.w ÷ + − + + − − − + × + − + + − − − + 11 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 11CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 11 4/28/10 1:01:39 PM4/28/10 1:01:39 PM
  13. 13. 1. Resuelve lo que se plantea en cada uno de los enunciados. a) Piensa un número. Al multiplicarlo por –5 y en seguida sumar 21, obtengo 1. ¿De qué número se trata? Argumenta tu respuesta. b)¿Cuál es el número que, al dividirlo entre 3 y en seguida restarle 15, obten- go –19? Argumenta tu respuesta. c) Pensé en un número. Al multiplicarlo por –7 y en seguida restar –42, obten- go 98. ¿Cuál es ese número? Argumenta tu respuesta. 2. Obtén lo que se indica en los siguientes problemas numéricos. a) Encuentra al menos tres multiplicaciones de dos factores cuyo resultado sea –36. b)Encuentra dos números que, al sumarlos, resulte cero y multiplicados, –25. c) ¿Cómo deben ser el dividendo y el divisor para que el resultado de la divi- sión sea –1? 3. Realiza las multiplicaciones. a) –9 × 2 = b) –15 × (–8) = c) (–17) × (–23) = d) (0.5) × (–8) = e) –2.8 × 0.75 = f) (–5.4) × (–4.5) = g)(–10.7) × (–9.6) = h) 25 × (–15) = 4. Realiza las divisiones. a) –24 ÷ (–8) = b) –12 ÷ (–4) = c) (–36) ÷ (9) = d) (14) ÷ (–8) = e) –58 ÷ 0.5 = f) (19) ÷ (–19) = g)(–25) ÷ (–5) = h) 7.5 ÷ (–2.5) = Practiquemos 12 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 12CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 12 4/28/10 1:01:39 PM4/28/10 1:01:39 PM
  14. 14. Conocimientos y habilidades.ß Resolver problemas que impliquen adición y sustrac- ción de expresiones algebraicas. Adición y sustracción de expresiones algebraicas 2 Exploremos Reúnanse en equipos de cuatro integrantes y realicen las actividades. 1. De acuerdo con la información contenida en la tabla, escriban la expresión algebraica que se representa en cada caso. a) b) c) d) e) 2. Consideren lo que se plantea en los siguientes casos y, a partir de ello, con- testen las preguntas. a) Si suman las expresiones correspondientes a todas las ﬁguras rojas de la tabla, ¿qué expresión algebraica se obtiene? b) Si suman las expresiones correspondientes a todas las ﬁguras de la tabla, ¿qué expresión algebraica resulta? Justiﬁquen la respuesta. 3. Analicen las operaciones. Conviertan cada sumando a una expresión algebrai- ca y, a partir de ello, obtengan el resultado. a) ( ) + ( ) – ( ) = b) ( ) – ( ) – ( ) = c) ( ) – ( ) + ( ) = Comparen sus respuestas con las de sus compañeros. Figura Expresión algebraica m –m m2 –m2 m3 –m3 m4 –m4 1 –1 1313 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 13CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 13 4/28/10 1:01:39 PM4/28/10 1:01:39 PM
  15. 15. Compartamos 1. Teniendo en cuenta que cualquier número puede ser representado por medio de una literal, expresen algebraicamente lo que se plantea en los siguientes casos: a) Si el lado de un cuadrado mide a, ¿cuál es su perímetro? b) Si m y n son dos números cualesquiera, ¿cuál es la suma de uno de ellos más la mitad del otro? c) x + 2 y x + 5 representan los lados de un romboide, ¿cuál es la expresión que representa su perímetro? d) Si y representa el precio del litro de gasolina, ¿cuál es la expresión que representa el costo de cinco litros de gasolina? e) El precio del boleto para el cine es m y el del vaso de refresco es n. Si cuatro amigos entraron al cine, tres de ellos compraron refresco y pagaron $60.00 por unas golosinas, ¿cuál es el la expresión que representa el total del pago que hicieron? 2. Ahora, traduzcan al lenguaje algebraico las siguientes expresiones que están en lenguaje común. a) El triple de un número: b) La suma de dos números cualesquiera: c) La diferencia del doble de un número menos la quinta parte de otro: d) El cuadrado de un número disminuido en 5 es igual a 31: Comparen sus respuestas con las de sus compañeros. Acordemos Una expresión algebraica puede tener uno o más términos; por ejemplo: Las expresionesw 3m, 7x, 2y, 3ab2 tienen un término, por lo que se llaman monomios. Las expresionesw 2x + 3y, 5m + 2m, 4a² – 2b tienen dos términos, por lo que se llaman binomios. Las expresionesw 5x + 3y – 2z, –5a – 7a + 4b, 2ab + 3b – z tienen tres tér- minos, por lo que se llaman trinomios. En general, las expresiones algebraicas de dos o más términos se llaman polino- mios. 14 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 14CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 14 4/28/10 1:01:45 PM4/28/10 1:01:45 PM
  16. 16. 1. Analiza lo que se plantea a continuación y contesta las preguntas. a) Si x representa un número natural cualquiera, ¿cuál es su consecutivo? ¿Y el consecutivo de éste? b) Si m + 3 es el consecutivo de m + 2, ¿cuál es el consecutivo de m + 3? Argumenta tu respuesta. c) ¿Cuál es la expresión algebraica que representa la suma de tres números consecutivos? ¿Es divisible entre 3 esta expresión algebraica? Justiﬁca tu respuesta. d) ¿Cuál es la expresión algebraica que representa la suma de cuatro núme- ros consecutivos? ¿Es divisible entre 4 esta expresión algebraica? Justiﬁca tu respuesta. e) En general, si n es un número natural, ¿en cuáles casos la suma de n nú- meros consecutivos es divisible entre n? Argumenta tu respuesta. 2. Calcula el perímetro de las siguientes ﬁguras. Los términos algebraicos se componen de un coeﬁciente y una parte literal. En el término 3w m, el coeﬁciente es 3 y la parte literal es m. En el término –2w b3 c, el coeﬁciente es –2 y la parte literal es b3 c. Los términos que tienen la misma parte literal se llaman términos semejantes y se pueden simpliﬁcar sumando sus coeﬁcientes. 5w x + 2x = 7x 4w a3 + 2b – a3 + 5b = 3a3 + 7b 8w y – 12y = –4y Practiquemos Perímetro Perímetro Perímetro Perímetro 5x 3y – 5 2y + 3 9n – 6 4n + 152y 7m + 4 15 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 15CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 15 4/28/10 1:01:45 PM4/28/10 1:01:45 PM
  17. 17. 3. Dado el perímetro de cada una de las siguientes ﬁguras, obtén la expresión algebraica que representa la longitud del lado que falta. 4. Simpliﬁca cada uno de los siguientes polinomios, sumando los términos que sean semejantes. a) 2x + 5y + 3 + 4x + 9y = b) –8m2 + 3n2 + 4m2 – 5m2 = c) a + 2 – 5b + 8a – 3b + 6 = d) 0.5x + 0.8y + 0.3y – 0.9x = e) – 1 2 a2 + 3 5 b4 – 1 4 a2 + 5 7 b4 = f) 2.8mn – 3.7ab + 4.5ab – 6.2mn = 5. Anota en el paréntesis el término que haga falta y que cumpla con la igualdad. a) 2x2 + ( ) = –8x2 b) ( ) – (–5ab3 ) = –9ab3 c) (3.5m) + (4.3m) – ( ) = 10m d) (10x2 y) – ( ) + (x2 y) = –20x2 y 6. Realiza las siguientes operaciones con polinomios. a) (2w – 3z) + (–9z – w) = b) –(2x + 3y) + (4x – 5y) = c) (2a3 + 15b2 + c) – (10b2 + 3a3 – 8c) = d) (7.2n + 4.8m) – (6.3n – 9.5m) = Base Base mayor Lado menor Altura Perímetro: 18y + 12 Perímetro: 6x + 8 Perímetro: 24n 4n + 2 –4x + 6 3m + 4 3m + 4 y 3m+ 4 Perímetro: 15m + 4 m –1 y + 1 16 CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 16CTCOMPMAT2p01.indd 16 4/28/10 1:01:46 PM4/28/10 1:01:46 PM
  18. 18. Conocimientos y habilidades. Reconocer y obtener expresiones algebraicas equiva- lentes a partir del empleo de modelos geométricos. Expresiones algebraicas equivalentes 3 Exploremos 1. Consideren las dimensiones del rectángulo y contesten las preguntas. a) ¿Cuál es el área del rectángulo? ¿Y el perímetro? b) ¿Cuál es el procedimiento que utilizaron para obtener el área del rectángu- lo? ¿Y para obtener el perímetro? c) Si la base del rectángulo fuera m + 4 y la altura 5, ¿cuál sería el área? ¿Y el perímetro? Justiﬁquen su respuesta. d) Expresen de dos maneras equivalentes entre sí el área y el perímetro del rectángulo al que se hace referencia en el inciso anterior. a) ¿Cuál es el área del rectángulo? ¿Y el perímetro? Justiﬁquen sus respuestas. b) Si tanto la base como la altura aumentan dos unidades, ¿cuál sería el área del rectángulo? ¿Y el perímetro? c) Si la base del rectángulo es el doble de la que tiene, ¿cuál sería su área? ¿Y su perímetro? Argumenten sus respuestas. d) Expresen de dos maneras equivalentes entre sí el área y el perímetro del rectángulo al que se hace referencia en el inciso anterior. Comenten y validen sus respuestas con las de sus compañeros. 2. Si ahora se tiene el siguiente rectángulo, respondan lo que se pide. 3 u 3 8 u b + 2 17 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 17CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 17 4/28/10 1:08:53 PM4/28/10 1:08:53 PM
  19. 19. Compartamos Reúnanse en equipos de cuatro integrantes y realicen las siguientes actividades. 1. Alejandro está colocando papel tapiz en las paredes de su casa. El primer día colocó únicamente la cuarta parte de una pared, como se observa a continuación. Parejas: 21 4 7 83 65 Comparen las parejas que cada equipo identiﬁcó y comiencen a jugar. a) Escriban tres expresiones algebraicas distintas que expresen el área que no cubre el papel tapiz. b) Simpliﬁquen las expresiones algebraicas y muestren que son equivalentes entre sí. c) Si al siguiente día, Alejandro cubrió otra cuarta parte de la pared, escriban por lo menos dos expresiones algebraicas distintas que expresen el área de la pared que falta de cubrir con papel tapiz. 2. Antonio hizo en una cartulina las piezas de un memorama en el que las parejas que lo forman serán expresiones algebraicas equivalentes. A la hora de recortarlo, olvidó cuáles eran cada una de las parejas. Ayuden a Antonio, identiﬁcando las ocho parejas de expresiones algebraicas equivalentes y re- gístrenlas abajo. 3(m2 + 2) 2m2 – 6m 3(m2 – 2) 2m2 – 6 3m2 – 6m 2m(m + 3) 3m2 + 6m 2(m2 + 3) 3m(m + 2) 3m2 – 6 2(m2 – 3) 2m2 + 6m 2m2 + 6 3m(m – 2) 3m2 + 6 2m(m – 3) w y 18 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 18CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 18 4/28/10 1:08:54 PM4/28/10 1:08:54 PM
  20. 20. Acordemos Identidades algebraicas Una identidad algebraica es la igualdad entre expresiones algebraicas que se veriﬁca numéricamente para cualquier valor de alguna variable de las tantas que intervienen. Por ejemplo: a2 + 3a = a(a + 3) Es una identidad porque cualesquiera que sean los valores que se le asignen a la variable a, se cumple la igualdad numérica. Así, para a = 2 a2 + 3a = (2)2 + 3(2) = 4 + 6 = 10 a(a + 3) = 2(2 + 3) = 2(5) = 10 Es decir, (2)2 + 3(2) = 2(2 + 3). Por lo tanto, la igualdad numérica se cumple para estos valores y para cualquier otro que se le asigne a la variable a. Las identidades algebraicas son útiles para transformar una expresión algebraica en otra más sencilla o más adecuada a la ﬁnalidad que se pretende. 1. Expresa de dos maneras diferentes el área de cada uno de los rectángulos. 2. Si el área de uno de los rectángulos fuera 5m + 30 y uno de los lados estuvie- ra representado por m + 6, ¿cuál sería el valor del otro lado? Practiquemos 5 y – 3 n n + 10 15 3b + 2 m 2m 3x 9x 7 a – 9 19 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 19CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 19 4/28/10 1:08:55 PM4/28/10 1:08:55 PM
  21. 21. 3. Identiﬁca los cuadriláteros que forman cada una de las siguientes ﬁguras. A partir de ello, expresa el área de dos maneras diferentes (identidades algebraicas). 4. Escribe dos identidades para cada una de las expresiones algebraicas. a) 3(m + 2) = = b) 8x(x – 1) = = c) 7(n + 2) = = d) 4b(b + 8) = = e) 2y(y + 5) = = f) a(a + 2) = = A = A = A = A = A = A = A = A = A = A = A = A = 5 2 y a b 3 m x 1 1 1 y a b d 3 2 1 20 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 20CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 20 4/28/10 1:08:58 PM4/28/10 1:08:58 PM
  22. 22. Conocimientos y habilidades. Resolver problemas que impliquen reconocer, esti- mar y medir ángulos, utilizando el grado como unidad de medida. Estimación y medición de ángulos 4 1. En un salón de clases se diseñaron carátulas de relojes como las siguientes. Se propusieron diferentes representaciones para estimar las medidas de los ángulos formados por las manecillas de cada reloj. Observen las imágenes y comenten con sus compañeros las preguntas que se plantean. a) Sin utilizar instrumentos de medición, ¿cuál consideras que sea el valor de los ángulos formados por las manecillas? Reloj A: Reloj B: Reloj C: b) Describe cuál fue tu procedimiento para calcular el valor de los ángulos anteriores. 2. En el siguiente reloj, dibuja las manecillas de tal modo que señalen las 2:00 horas. a) ¿Cuál es el valor del ángulo formado entre las manecillas? b) Por lo tanto, el valor del ángulo exterior a las manecillas mide: Justiﬁca tu respuesta. Exploremos A B C comenten con sus comp ñero AA s las preguntas que se BB añeros plantean. CC plan 21 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 21CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 21 4/28/10 1:09:00 PM4/28/10 1:09:00 PM
  23. 23. Compartamos 1. En equipos de dos o tres integrantes lean el siguiente problema, propongan estrategias de solución y verifíquenlas para llegar al resultado correcto. Para un trabajo de manualidades, se van a elaborar abanicos de colores que constan de 30 láminas de igual tamaño. Se debe considerar que, al abrirse totalmente, el abanico formará un ángulo llano. a) ¿Cuál es el valor en grados del ángulo que forma una de las 30 láminas? Explica tu procedimiento. b) Si el abanico se diseña de tal manera que tenga cinco bloques de colores, ¿cuántas láminas se necesitan en cada bloque? c) ¿Con cuántas láminas cubres el ángulo correspondiente a la mitad del aba- nico? Justiﬁca tu respuesta. 2. En el semicírculo realiza lo siguiente: a) Traza los ángulos correspondientes a tres bloques completos de láminas. b) Colorea el primer bloque de rojo, el segundo de azul y el tercero de verde. c) Si se prolongara más el largo de cada lámina, ¿sería necesario aumentar el número de láminas que forman el abanico? Acordemos Un ángulo está formado por dos semirrectas, llamadas lados del ángulo, que se cortan en un punto llamado vértice (O). Algunas maneras convencionales de nombrar los ángulos son: Utilizando tres letras. En la ﬁgura anterior, por ejemplo, se utilizan A y B para señalar los puntos que determinan los lados del ángulo y, para el vértice, la letra O; ésta se coloca en medio de las letras que forman los lados. De esta manera, se tiene el ángulo AOB. Utilizando el símbolo del vértice (P) o utili- zando el símbolo que se encuentra entre los lados del ángulo (B ). Ángulo AOB Lado OA Lado OB Vértice O Ángulo P Ángulo B A B P B 22 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 22CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 22 4/28/10 1:09:02 PM4/28/10 1:09:02 PM
  24. 24. El valor de un ángulo no depende de la longitud de sus lados; por ejemplo, un ángulo de 35º, cuyos lados miden 10 cm, tiene el mismo valor que otro ángulo de 35º con lados de 2 metros. 1. Dibuja en tu cuaderno los ángulos con las medidas que se indican en cada inciso. Utiliza transportador y compás para dibujarlos. a) 25° b) 165° c) 214° d) 86º 2. ¿Cuántos grados recorrerá el minutero de un reloj en 40 minutos? 3. Determina el valor del ángulo que se forma entre las manecillas de un reloj cuando marca las siguientes horas. a) A las 11:00 el ángulo mide b) A las 6:00 el ángulo mide 4. Observa la ﬁgura y calcula el valor de los siguientes ángulos. 5. Escribe los ángulos que se te piden e indícalos en la ﬁgura. a) Tres ángulos obtusos: POT, , b) Dos ángulos agudos: , Para recordar: clasiﬁcación de los ángulos Nombre del ángulo Característica Agudo Mide menos de 90º Recto Mide 90º Obtuso Mide más de 90º pero menos de 180º Llano Mide 180º Cóncavo Es mayor de 180º pero menor que 360º Perígono Mide 360º Ángulos complementarios Ángulos que suman 90º Ángulos suplementarios Ángulos que suman 180º Practiquemos a) Ángulo AOF = b) Ángulo BOD = c) Ángulo COF = d) Ángulo AOD = A O P S Q R T B C D F O 20.2º 25.8º 64.9º 45.5º 23 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 23CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 23 4/28/10 1:09:04 PM4/28/10 1:09:04 PM
  25. 25. Rectas y ángulos5 Conocimientos y habilidades. Determinar mediante construcciones las posiciones relativas de dos rectas en el plano y elaborar deﬁniciones de rectas paralelas, per- pendiculares y oblicuas. Establecer relaciones entre los ángulos que se forman al cortarse dos rectas en el plano, reconocer ángulos opuestos por el vértice y adyacentes. 1. Observen el siguiente bosquejo, está formado por varios segmentos de recta que forman la ﬁgura de una casa cuya base es la recta m. 2. Completen los enunciados, validen sus respuestas con sus compañeros. a) Escriban todos los segmentos de recta que identiﬁquen: AB, b) El segmento de recta FH está formado por y c) ¿EC forma parte de ED? Justiﬁquen su respuesta. 3. Comenta con tus compañeros acerca de los ángulos que se forman en el diseño de la casa. a) Escriban al menos cuatro ángulos rectos: b) Ubiquen el ángulo ADG y márquenlo con color rojo. Este ángulo se forma por los ángulos contiguos ADE y c) ¿Qué similitudes observan entre los ángulos ADG y ABC? d) Dos de los ángulos que forman al ángulo EDC son el ángulo EDA y el ángu- lo . e) Los ángulos adyacentes EDA y ADC suman º. Otra pareja de ángulos adyacentes son FGD y porque suman 180º. Exploremos A E F G H m D C B 24 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 24CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 24 4/28/10 1:09:04 PM4/28/10 1:09:04 PM
  26. 26. a) Los ángulos ZOW y WOX son ángulos adya- centes porque, además de compartir el seg- mento , suman º. b) ¿Qué pueden inferir de los ángulos WOX y YOZ? 2. Recorten tres ﬁguras de papel de tamaño mediano de modo que puedan manipularlas. Pueden tener forma cuadrada, rectangular, poligo- nal, circular, etcétera. a) En una ﬁgura, realicen dos dobleces cua- lesquiera de tal modo que se crucen. Por ejemplo, observen los dobleces (líneas punteadas) de la siguiente ﬁgura. e) ¿Qué característica observan en la posi- ción de los ángulos que son iguales? b) La intersección de las dos líneas punteadas determina 4 ángulos. ¿Cómo pueden comprobar que hay parejas de ángulos iguales sin utilizar ningún instrumento de medición? c) Los ángulos que son iguales, ¿son adyacentes? Justiﬁquen su respuesta. d) Realicen el mismo procedimiento para las otras dos ﬁguras. ¿Encontraron parejas de ángulos adyacentes y de igual medida? Compartamos Formen equipos de tres integrantes para realizar la actividad, compartan sus con- jeturas con sus compañeros y validen sus respuestas. 1. Observen la circunferencia, en ella se trazaron dos segmentos de recta que se cruzan en el punto O y la cortan en los puntos W, X, Y, Z. Z Y X W O 25 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 25CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 25 4/28/10 1:09:05 PM4/28/10 1:09:05 PM
  27. 27. Acordemos La recta se describe como la sucesión continua e indeﬁnida de puntos en una sola dimensión, es decir, no posee principio ni ﬁn (R). Un segmento de recta es la porción de recta comprendida entre dos de sus puntos (AB). Una semirrecta es una línea recta que se extiende desde un punto, por ejemplo la recta R a partir del punto B. Las rectas paralelas son aquellas que, estando en un mismo plano, no se cor- tan y mantienen la misma distancia entre ellas. Para señalar que dos rectas son paralelas se utiliza el símbolo II. Las rectas perpendiculares son las que, al cortarse, forman ángulos rectos (90º) entre sí. El símbolo para señalar que dos rectas son perpendiculares es . Las rectas oblicuas son aquellas que, al cortarse, pueden formar cualquier án- gulo, menos ángulos rectos o ángulos llanos. Los ángulos adyacentes son dos ángulos que son, a la vez, consecutivos y suplementarios. Por ejemplo: Los ángulos a y b son adyacentes, además de suple- mentarios. La intersección de dos rectas determina ángulos que no son adyacentes, los cuales se llaman ángulos opuestos por el vértice. Los ángulos opuestos por el vértice son iguales. Practiquemos 1. Traza en el recuadro, con escuadras y transportador, un par de ángulos ad- yacentes, de modo que uno sea 30° mayor que el otro. ¿Cuánto debe medir cada uno de ellos? Comenta con tus compañeros tu estrategia de solución. R A B Y X a b Z 26 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 26CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 26 4/28/10 1:09:07 PM4/28/10 1:09:07 PM
  28. 28. Practiquemos 2. ¿Cuánto deben medir dos ángulos que forman un ángulo recto si uno de ellos es el doble del otro? Justiﬁca tu respuesta. 4. Traza un par de ángulos adyacentes de modo que uno sea 25.5° mayor que el otro. ¿Cuánto debe medir cada uno de los ángulos? 5. ¿Cuánto deben medir tres ángulos que forman un ángulo llano si el primero y el segundo miden cada uno el doble del tercero? Explica tu procedimiento. 6. Observa la ﬁgura. Localiza los elementos que se indican. a) Escribe cinco pares de rectas paralelas. b) Anota al menos tres pares de rectas perpendiculares. c) Dos pares de ángulos opuestos por el vértice. 3. En la siguiente imagen las rectas R y P cortan a las paralelas M y L. Calcula el valor de los ángulos a, b, c, d, y e. Justiﬁca cada una de tus aﬁrmaciones. R A E H D F C O G B M L P b e c a d 134.7º 95.7º 45.3º 27 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 27CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 27 4/28/10 1:09:07 PM4/28/10 1:09:07 PM
  29. 29. Ángulos entre paralelas6 Conocimientos y habilidades. Establecer las relaciones entre los ángulos que se forman entre dos rectas paralelas cortadas por una transversal. Justiﬁcar las relaciones entre las medidas de los ángulos interiores de los triángu- los y paralelogramos. 1. Trabajen con un cuadrado de papel y realicen tres dobleces de tal modo que dos de ellos representen dos rectas paralelas (A I I B) y que el tercer doblez, representado por la recta T (secante), las cruce como se indica en la ﬁgura. 2. Completen la tabla observando detenidamente cada esquema y los ángulos que señalaron en el dibujo anterior. Escriban su justiﬁcación apoyándose en los conceptos vistos hasta ahora. Comparen sus respuestas. a) Señalen sobre el dibujo o sobre su ﬁgura de papel todos los ángulos que se forman con las rectas A, B y T. Exploremos Nombre de los ángulos Esquema Características Aﬁrmación Justiﬁcación Ángulos correspondientes x = y Ángulos colaterales externos x + y = 180º Ángulos colaterales internos x + y = 180º Ángulos alternos internos x = y Ángulos alternos externos x = y A B T T T T T T A A A A A B B B B B x x x x x y y y y y 28 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 28CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 28 4/28/10 1:09:08 PM4/28/10 1:09:08 PM
  30. 30. 1. En parejas, analicen la ﬁgura y completen los enunciados siguientes. Validen sus res- puestas con las de sus compañeros. a) Las rectas L y M son y mediante el segmento PQ y el seg- mento , determinan el triángulo PQR. b) Los ángulos x, a y y forman un ángulo , por tanto suman º Es decir, x + a + y = º c) Si se considera PR como una secante que corta las rectas L y M, se tiene que el x es igual al c por ser ángulos d) De igual modo, si consideramos PQ como , el y es igual al porque son e) Hasta el momento tenemos que: f) Por tanto, los ángulos internos del triángulo PQR, c + a + b = º a) El paralelogramo PQRS está formado por los triángulos PQS y b) Si PQ II SR, el PQS es igual al ángulo c) El ángulo SQR mide º d) ¿Qué observas en comparación con los ángulos del trián- gulo PQS? a) Los triángulos YZW y YXW forman al paralelogramo b) El lado paralelo a WZ es y el segmento WY es la secante. c) El ángulo ZWY mide 36.1º y es igual al ángulo d) Si consideras que la suma de los ángulos interiores de un triángulo es igual a 180º, el ángulo YWX mide Compartamos 2. Analiza cada paralelogramo y realiza la suma de los ángulos que se indican. Comenta y compara tus respuestas con las de tus compañeros. P R Q L M x a c b y x + a + y = º c + a + b = º P S W X Z Y Q R 36.9º 24.5º 120.9º 36.1º 123.1º 29 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 29CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 29 4/28/10 1:09:10 PM4/28/10 1:09:10 PM
  31. 31. Acordemos Cuando una secante corta dos o más rectas paralelas se originan ángulos con características especiales. Por ejemplo: Si se tiene A II B con S como secan- te, vemos que: 1. Los ángulos alternos-internos 4 y 5, 2 y 8 son iguales. 2. Los ángulos alternos-externos 3 y 6, 1 y 7 son iguales. 3. Los ángulos correspondientes 1 y 5, 2 y 6, 3 y 8, 4 y 7 son iguales. 4. Los ángulos colaterales inter- nos 2 y 5, 4 y 8 son suplemen- tarios. 5. Los ángulos colaterales exter- nos 1 y 6, 3 y 7 son suplemen- tarios. Por su amplitud los ángulos se denominan: Ángulos congruentes, aquellos que tienen la misma amplitud. Ángulos complementarios, aquellos cuya suma de medidas es de 90º. Ángulos suplementarios, aquellos cuya suma de medidas es de 180º. Ángulos conjugados, aquellos cuyas medidas suman 360º. Un ángulo exterior de un triángulo es el formado por un lado y la prolongación de otro, por ejemplo en la ﬁgura los ángulos x, y y z son los ángulos exteriores del triángulo ABC. Practiquemos 1. Calcula el valor de los ángulos faltantes que se muestran en la primera ﬁgura de la siguiente página. Anota tus justiﬁcaciones para cada respuesta. Compar- te tus soluciones con tus compañeros y profesor y valídalas. S A B A x B y z C 1 5 2 6 3 8 4 7 30 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 30CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 30 4/28/10 1:09:12 PM4/28/10 1:09:12 PM
  32. 32. 6. Las rectas de la ﬁgura son paralelas. De- termina los ángulos interiores del triángulo MPO a, c, b, y el w. 5. Calcula el valor de los ángulos a, b y c del triángulo MNÑ y justiﬁca tus respuestas. 3. Con base en la suma de los ángulos interiores de un triángulo, ¿cuánto miden sus ángulos exteriores? 2. Justiﬁca tus aﬁrmaciones para cada valor de los ángulos siguientes: w = a = b = x = 4. Observa la ﬁgura. ¿Cuántos grados mide el ángulo que forman las dos diagonales de las caras del cubo? a a a c b M M M W O W Ñ Ñ O N N x b c c 65º 47º 97.9º 116.3º 40º 98º 38º 31 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 31CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 31 4/28/10 1:09:12 PM4/28/10 1:09:12 PM
  33. 33. Factor de proporcionalidad7 Conocimientos y habilidades. Determinar el factor inverso, dada una relación de proporcionalidad y el factor de proporcionalidad fraccionario. 1. En grupo, resuelvan las siguientes cuestiones. El segmento AB de 6 unidades se amplía de tal manera que se obtiene el segmento A'B' de 11 unidades; el factor de proporcionalidad se calcula: 6 u se amplió a 11u, es decir, 6 se multiplicó por un factor de tal manera que resultara 11: 6( ) = 11; 6k = 11 donde k es el factor de proporcionalidad k = 11 6 Sin embargo, para el triángulo a'b'c', se conoce el lado c'b' = 4, pero no el lado original. Es decir, se tiene que: (y)k = 4; de donde k = 5 12 se sustituye en (y) 5 12 = 4 entonces y = (4)12 5 Exploremos a) Si el segmento AB mide 5 u y A'B' aumentó a 18 u, ¿cuál es el factor de proporcionalidad? Valida tu respuesta con tus compañeros. 2. Analicen las imágenes. Escriban sus observaciones. a) Observa el primero y el segundo factor de proporcionalidad: k = 5 12 ; y = . Escribe tus conjeturas y discute con tus compañeros la relación entre los dos factores calculados. A 6 u 11 u B a a' c' b' b12 5 4 c B' A' El factor de proporcionalidad que modiﬁcó el triángulo abc e hizo que el 12 se redujera a 5 se calcula: 12k = 5; k = 5 12 12 5 32 CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 32CTCOMPMAT2p02.indd 32 4/28/10 1:09:14 PM4/28/10 1:09:14 PM
  34. 34. Compartamos El factor de proporcionalidad es La magnitud de x es igual a El factor de proporcionalidad es igual a El factor de proporcionalidad inverso utilizado para calcular w es 1. En parejas, calculen el factor de proporcionalidad que se utilizó para ampliar y reducir las siguientes fotografías. Escriban las nuevas dimensiones obtenidas. a) El factor de proporcionalidad es igual a b) El factor de proporcionalidad inverso es c) El costo de 8 libros es de d) ¿Cuántos libros se pueden comprar con $2 000? Valida tus respuestas con tus compañeros y tu profesor. 2. Analiza y resuelve el problema. Los padres de Juan fueron los encargados de comprar los libros de su grupo para la asignatura de Español. Sólo re- caudaron $1 252.50, con lo que se compraron 15 libros. Calcula y utiliza el factor de proporcionalidad para completar los espacios de la tabla. Número de libros 3 15 25 Costo $ 668 1 252.50 2 505 a) b) x 18 u 7 u 13 u 3 u 5 u w 14 u 33 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 33CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 33 4/28/10 1:11:19 PM4/28/10 1:11:19 PM
  35. 35. Acordemos Una razón es la comparación de dos números o magnitudes a través de su cociente: a b . Las proporciones resultan de la comparación de dos listas de números o canti- dades variables que guardan alguna razón entre sí. Si consideramos la siguiente tabla: x y Donde x puede tomar los valores de una cantidad variable, y toma los valores de otra y entre ellas guardan una proporción, entonces están relacionadas de la siguiente manera: y x = k y = kx Donde k es una constante que se llama factor de proporcionalidad. El factor inverso es recíproco al factor de proporcionalidad. El factor constante de proporcionalidad puede utilizarse para expresar la relación entre cantidades. Una tabla de variación proporcional es aquella que sigue una secuencia, utili- zando como base el precio de algún objeto u otra cosa que pueda aumentar o disminuir cierto número u objeto de manera proporcional, por ejemplo, cantidad de cosas y costo total. Practiquemos 1. Con los datos del siguiente dibujo, calcula el factor de proporcionalidad. Co- menta con tus compañeros tus estrategias de solución y compara tus resulta- dos con ellos. a) ¿Cuál es el factor de proporcionalidad? b) El factor de proporcionalidad inverso es 23 u Banderín 1 Banderín 211 u A A' E' D' C' B' C B D 3 E 34 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 34CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 34 4/28/10 1:12:56 PM4/28/10 1:12:56 PM
  36. 36. 2. Realiza tablas de datos para resolver los siguientes problemas y señala en cada uno el factor de proporcionalidad. Compara tus procedimientos con los de tus compañeros. a) Si 5 kg de carne para cocinar cuestan $342, ¿cuánto costarán 8.5 kg de la misma carne? b) Si un ciclista que marcha a una velocidad constante recorre 60 km en 5 horas, ¿cuánto tiempo tardará en recorrer 22 km? ¿Cuántos km recorre en 6.5 horas? c) Alberto compró en $455 una caja de galletas que contiene 40 paquetes. ¿Cuál es el costo de 8 paquetes? ¿Cuál sería el costo de 100 paquetes de galletas? 3. Analiza los datos y calcula las magnitudes de la nueva fotografía. 4. El modelo original de una puerta es más grande que el que se requiere. Si se manda cortar con las dimensiones señaladas en el dibujo, cambian las medi- das de las molduras. Calcula los valores faltantes y anótalos. Factor de proporcionalidad = m 3 u 18 u 5 u Puerta 1 Puerta 2 Factor de proporcionalidad El valor de m es AB I'J' • FG • D'G' 30 u 78 u 40 u 235 u 199 u A A' E E' I I' D D' F F' G G'H H'C C' B B' J' J 35 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 35CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 35 4/28/10 1:12:56 PM4/28/10 1:12:56 PM
  37. 37. Proporcionalidad múltiple8 Conocimientos y habilidades. Elaborar y utilizar procedimientos para resolver pro- blemas de proporcionalidad múltiple. 1. Observen el siguiente poliedro, analicen y escriban sus características. Compartan con sus compañeros sus criterios de análisis. 2. Analiza la siguiente imagen, completa los enunciados poniendo en común tus argumentos y los de tus compañeros. Exploremos a) El volumen del prisma es igual a: b) Si el largo se triplica y el ancho se du- plica, escribe las nuevas medidas del prisma: c) ¿La medida que determina el alto de la ﬁgura cambió al incrementar el largo y el ancho? Justiﬁca tu respuesta. d) ¿Cuál es el volumen de este nuevo prisma? a) El volumen de este poliedro es de cm³. b) Si el alto, largo y ancho del poliedro aumentan al doble, ¿también aumenta al doble el volumen del cubo? Argumenta tu respuesta. c) El nuevo volumen es de cm³. d) Si el alto y largo del poliedro permanecen de igual tamaño y sólo se duplica el ancho, ¿qué sucede con el volumen de la ﬁgura? 6 cm 2 cm 3 cm 8 cm 4 cm 12 cm 36 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 36CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 36 4/28/10 1:13:44 PM4/28/10 1:13:44 PM
  38. 38. En parejas o tríos, comenten el siguiente problema y expongan sus estrategias de solución. 1. Si 18 litros de agua en una sola clase son suﬁcientes para 22 niños que rea- lizan ejercicio físico, ¿cuántos litros de agua se necesitan para 70 niños que harán el mismo ejercicio físico en 5 clases? Como primer paso, escribe los datos en una tabla para encontrar relaciones entre las cantidades. 2. Retomando el problema anterior, si el número de niños disminuye a 35 y se consideran 5 clases, ¿cómo varían los litros de agua? Justiﬁca tu respuesta y anota tus procedimientos. Compartamos b) Ahora tenemos el dato del agua consumida en 5 clases por 22 niños. Com- pleta la siguiente tabla para calcular el consumo de 70 niños en ese mismo número de clases. Vamos a establecer relaciones de proporcionalidad de tal manera que se ob- tengan datos comunes. Por ejemplo: a) Si el mismo número de niños consume agua en cinco clases, ¿cuál es la cantidad de agua que se requiere? Tenemos una tabla parecida a la primera donde debes calcular la cantidad de agua: c) ¿Utilizaste el mismo factor de proporcionalidad para los cálculos de las dos últimas tablas? Justiﬁca tu respuesta. Niños Agua (litros) Clases Niños Agua (litros) Clases 22 18 1 22 5 Niños Agua (litros) Clases 22 5 70 5 37 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 37CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 37 4/28/10 1:13:45 PM4/28/10 1:13:45 PM
  39. 39. Acordemos Los elementos de una proporción se representan de la siguiente manera: a b = c d Donde a y d son los extremos y b y c son los valores medios. Una propiedad muy importante de las proporciones es la siguiente: En toda proporción, el producto de los extremos es igual al producto de los medios. a b = c d ad = bc Existen situaciones donde la proporcionalidad se analiza entre dos conjuntos de valores. Sin embargo, hay otras situaciones cuya resolución requiere relacionar tres o más conjuntos de cantidades. Proporción múltiple: Cuando se tienen tres o más razones iguales, éstas se pueden expresar como una proporción múltiple. Por ejemplo: 12 6 = 10 5 = 16 8 La cual es una serie de razones iguales. Practiquemos 1. Resuelve el siguiente problema. Comparte con tus compañeros tus estrate- gias de solución. Ana va a festejar el cumpleaños de su mamá y consiguió una receta para preparar un pastel. La receta es para 8 personas con los siguientes ingredien- tes: 450 g de harina, 190 g de mantequilla, cuatro huevos y 290 g de azúcar. ¿Qué ajustes tendrá que realizar Ana en los ingredientes si sólo van a estar 5 invitados, incluida ella? a) Completa la tabla con los datos del problema. Personas Harina (g) Mantequilla (g) Huevos Azúcar (g) 38 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 38CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 38 4/28/10 1:13:45 PM4/28/10 1:13:45 PM
  40. 40. Rectángulo Largo (cm) Alto (cm) Perímetro Área X 9 5 Y 14 10 Z 26 15 b) El factor de proporcionalidad para disminuir de 8 a 5 personas la receta es c) El factor de proporcionalidad te permite calcular la nueva cantidad de ingre- dientes de la receta; por ejemplo, para la harina tenemos: a) ¿Qué sucede con el perímetro de la ﬁgura cuando cambian las medidas iniciales? Justiﬁca tu respuesta. b) ¿Qué relación encuentras entre el perímetro y el área conforme aumentas las medidas del rectángulo? d) De igual modo, puedes calcular los valores faltantes de los ingredientes de la receta. Compara tus resultados con los de tus compañeros. Personas Harina (g) 8 450 5 Por el factor de proporcionalidad 2. La siguiente tabla muestra las variaciones en las dimensiones de un rectán- gulo. Complétala, realizando los cálculos necesarios 3. Dos albañiles construyen una barda de 15 metros cuadrados de superﬁcie en cuatro horas; ¿qué superﬁcie construirán cinco albañiles en seis horas? 4. Se calcula que se necesitan 15 litros de agua diarios por cada 8 niños durante el turno matutino en la escuela, ¿cuántos litros se necesitan para 100 niños durante 5 días para el mismo turno? 5. Un prisma rectangular tiene las siguientes dimensiones. Encuentra el volu- men de otro prisma semejante disminuido a un tercio del original. 3 Volumen del prisma original Las dimensiones del segundo prisma son: Largo Ancho Altura Volumen 11 3 4 39 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 39CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 39 4/28/10 1:13:45 PM4/28/10 1:13:45 PM
  41. 41. Problemas de conteo9 Conocimientos y habilidades. Anticipar resultados en problemas de conteo con base en la identiﬁcación de regularidades. Veriﬁcar los resultados mediante arreglos rectangulares, diagramas de árbol u otros recursos. Pedro construyó a un lado de su casa un estacionamiento con 6 lugares para que cuando sus familiares lo visiten puedan dejar ahí sus automóviles. Exploremos a) Juan fue el primero en llegar, por consiguiente, estacionó su coche en el lugar que preﬁrió, ¿cuántas opciones tiene Juan para estacionarse? b) Si al siguiente día Juan y David son los primeros en llegar, ¿cuáles son todas las maneras en las que pueden estacionarse? Representen esta situación en un diagrama de árbol. Comenten sus estrategias con sus compañeros y comparen sus resultados. c) Si al día siguiente también llega Sandra, ¿de cuántas maneras distintas pueden estacionar los coches los tres familiares de Pedro? ¿Resultan más o menos maneras que en el caso anterior? Argumenten su respuesta. d) Si un día llegan a visitar a Pedro seis familiares, todos con coche, ¿habrá un número mayor o menor de maneras diferentes de estacionarse? Comparen sus respuestas con sus compañeros y compañeras. 40 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 40CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 40 4/28/10 1:13:46 PM4/28/10 1:13:46 PM
  42. 42. a) Si los colores secundarios se obtienen mezclando al 50% dos colores pri- marios, ¿cuántos colores secundarios se obtienen? Justiﬁquen su respues- ta e investiguen los nombres de los colores que se obtienen. b) Si los colores terciarios se obtienen mezclando dos colores primarios y uno secundario, ¿cuántos colores terciarios se obtienen? Justiﬁquen su res- puesta e investiguen los nombres de los colores que se obtienen. Representa cada uno de los casos anteriores mediante un diagrama de árbol en tu cuaderno. b) Si agregan un dado al juego, ¿cuántas opciones diferentes hay en las que pueden caer la moneda y los dos dados? c) Supongan que el segundo dado nunca cae en 4, ¿cuántas combinaciones diferentes hay? a) Completen la siguiente tabla en la que observarán todas las opciones en las que pueden caer el dado y la moneda. ¿Cuántas opciones diferentes existen? ¿Qué operación tendrían que realizar para obtener de manera inmediata el resultado? Justiﬁquen su respuesta. En equipos de tres integrantes, realicen las actividades 1. Los colores primarios son aquellos que no pueden obtenerse mediante la mezcla de ningún otro, por lo que se consideran absolutos, únicos. Tres son los colores que cumplen con esta característica: amarillo, rojo y azul. 2. Jaime y Gina están jugando a lanzar simultáneamente una moneda y un dado y observan la cara en la que caen tanto el dado como la moneda. Compartamos Moneda/ Dado 1 2 3 4 5 6 sol (sol, 1) águila (águila, 3) (águila, 6) 41 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 41CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 41 4/28/10 1:13:47 PM4/28/10 1:13:47 PM
  43. 43. 1. Analiza y resuelve cada uno de los siguientes problemas. a) En un estacionamiento hay 7 lugares para acomodar los automóviles. Si en un día únicamente llegaron 4 automóviles, ¿cuántas maneras distintas se tienen para hacer el acomodo de los automóviles? Justiﬁca tu respuesta. Acordemos Problemas de conteo Aquellas situaciones en las que es necesario contar los resultados posibles de determinado proceso, o bien el total de combinaciones que pueden formarse a partir de ciertos elementos, se conocen, como problemas de conteo. Las ta- blas o diagramas de árbol son estrategias que pueden emplearse para resol- ver problemas de conteo. Diagrama de árbol Es una representación gráﬁca que permite visualizar las posibilidades de elec- ción o el número de resultados de un problema de conteo o de un experimento. Tabla de doble entrada En ella se representa una relación entre dos variables. En el encabezado de las columnas se anotan los posibles valores de una variable y, en el de los renglo- nes, se escriben los valores de la otra variable. El resto de las celdas se gene- ran, mediante la relación de los valores de los renglones y las columnas. Practiquemos Hombres/mujeres Martha Elsa Silvia Daniel (Martha, Daniel) (Elsa, Daniel) (Silvia, Daniel) Pablo (Martha, Pablo) (Elsa, Pablo) (Silvia, Pablo) En la tabla de doble entrada se muestran las diferentes parejas (hombre, mujer) que es posible formar con tres mujeres y dos hombres. El diagrama de árbol muestra los diferen- tes resultados que pueden obtenerse al lanzar dos monedas simultáneamente: A-A A-S S-A S-S A S A S A S 42 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 42CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 42 4/28/10 1:13:47 PM4/28/10 1:13:47 PM
  44. 44. 2. Este candado tiene tres cilindros, cada uno con los números del 0 al 9. Para que pueda ser abierto se debe registrar la combinación correcta de los tres cilindros. a) ¿Cuántas posibilidades se tienen en total para asignar la combinación del candado? b) Si, para asignar una combinación, no deben ser iguales los tres números, ¿cuántas opciones se tienen? c) Si se le agregara un nuevo cilindro al candado y no hubiera restriccio- nes para asignar la combinación que permita abrirlo, ¿cuántas opciones se tendrían? Compara tus respuestas con las de tus compañeros y compañeras. b) En un librero hay 5 espacios para acomodar tres libros, ¿cuántas maneras diferentes existen para acomodar los libros? Realiza en tu cuaderno un diagrama que ilustre la respuesta. c) En un restaurante ofrecen una comida de tres tiempos: sopa, guisado y postre. Si se tienen tres sopas distintas, cuatro guisados y dos postres, ¿cuántas maneras diferentes se tienen para armar el menú que se va a elegir? Dibuja en tu cuaderno el diagrama de árbol que ilustre el problema. d) ¿Cuántos equipos distintos de 3 personas se pueden formar con 10 inte- grantes? Argumenta tu respuesta. e) Cuatro mujeres y tres hombres se forman en una ﬁla. ¿De cuántas mane- ras distintas se pueden acomodar si el primero y el último lugar deben ser ocupados por mujeres? f) Cinco amigos van a un paseo en automóvil. Si sólo tres de ellos saben conducir, ¿de cuántas maneras distintas se pueden acomodar? Justiﬁca tu respuesta. 43 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 43CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 43 4/28/10 1:13:47 PM4/28/10 1:13:47 PM
  45. 45. Polígonos de frecuencia Conocimientos y habilidades. Interpretar y comunicar información mediante polígo- nos de frecuencia. 10 1. En un campeonato de tiros libres de basquetbol, participan los alumnos de 3o. A de una escuela secundaria. En la siguiente gráﬁca se muestran los re- sultados obtenidos, considerando que cada estudiante realizó 10 tiros. 2. Otro grupo que participó en el campeonato de tiros libres fue el de 3o. B. En la siguiente gráﬁca se observan de manera simultánea los resultados obteni- dos por los dos grupos de tercer grado. Exploremos a) ¿Cuántos alumnos anotaron 8 tiros libres? b) ¿Cuántos alumnos fallaron todos los tiros libres? c) ¿Cuántos alumnos anotaron todos sus tiros libres? a) ¿Participaron el mismo número de alumnos de cada grupo? Justiﬁquen su respuesta. b) En general, ¿cuál fue el grupo en el que se anotaron más tiros libres? c) ¿Cuántos alumnos lograron anotar los diez tiros libres? ¿De cuál grupo? Comenten y validen sus respuestas con las de sus compañeros. Tiros libres Tiros acertados Frecuencia 0 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 4 6 8 10 12 14 Tiros libres Tiros acertados Frecuencia 0 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 4 6 8 10 12 14 3o.A 3o.B 44 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 44CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 44 4/28/10 1:13:48 PM4/28/10 1:13:48 PM
  46. 46. Frecuencia Peso (Kg) Kilogramos 2o.C 2o.D 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 50-54 50-54 50-54 50-54 50-54 50-54 50-54 Reúnanse en equipos de tres integrantes y realicen las siguientes actividades. A los grupos 2o. C y 2o. D de una escuela secundaria, el profesor de Educación Física les tomó el peso y, con la información obtenida, construyó la siguiente gráﬁca. Con base en la información contenida en la gráﬁca, contesten las preguntas. a) ¿Cuántos alumnos hay en el grupo 2o. C? ¿Y en el grupo 2o. D? b) ¿Cuántos alumnos del grupo 2o. D pesan entre 70 y 74 kilogramos? c) ¿Cuántos alumnos del grupo 2o. D pesan entre 65 y 69 kilogramos? d) ¿En qué intervalo de peso se encuentra el mayor número de alumnos del grupo 2o. C? ¿Y del grupo 2o. D? e) Considerando los dos grupos, ¿cuántos alumnos pesan menos de 60 kilo- gramos? f) Si el peso ideal de un alumno de segundo grado de secundaria estuviera entre 65 y 69 kilogramos, ¿cuántos alumnos en total estarían en su peso ideal? Justiﬁquen su respuesta. g) Investiguen cuál es el peso ideal de cada uno de los integrantes de su equipo y veriﬁquen en una báscula si se encuentran en su peso ideal. h) Con ayuda de su profesor o profesora construyan y analicen un polígono de frecuencia utilizando el peso de cada uno de los alumnos del grupo. ¿Qué medidas de prevención se deben tomar para ubicarse en su peso ideal? Argumenten sus respuestas y compárenlas con sus compañeros. Compartamos 45 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 45CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 45 4/28/10 1:14:39 PM4/28/10 1:14:39 PM
  47. 47. Acordemos Polígono de frecuencia Un polígono de frecuencia es una gráﬁca formada por segmentos de recta que unen los puntos obtenidos al graﬁcar en un sistema de coordenadas los datos de una tabla de frecuencias. En el eje horizontal se ubican los datos y, en el eje vertical, la frecuencia correspondiente. Frecuencia absoluta y frecuencia relativa La frecuencia de un dato es el número de veces que éste se repite; también se llama frecuencia absoluta. La frecuencia relativa de un dato es la fracción o parte del total de observacio- nes que corresponde a dicho dato y puede ser expresada como una fracción, un porcentaje o un número decimal. El siguiente polígono de frecuencias corresponde al número de aciertos obte- nidos en un examen presentado por 100 estudiantes. Los datos se concentran en la tabla y, a partir de ella, se construye el polígono de frecuencia. Practiquemos 1. La información del siguien- te polígono de frecuencias corresponde al número de computadoras portátiles ven- didas en una tienda durante una semana. Aciertos Alumnos 0 1 1 3 2 2 3 0 4 5 5 11 6 13 7 15 8 20 9 14 10 16 Númerodealumnos Aciertos obtenidos en un examen Aciertos obtenidos 25 20 15 10 5 0 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 101 46 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 46CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 46 4/28/10 1:15:50 PM4/28/10 1:15:50 PM
  48. 48. 2. La siguiente gráﬁca muestra (del ciclo escolar 2004-2005 al ciclo escolar 2009-2010) el número de alumnos de dos grupos de tercer grado de secun- daria que no logran concluir sus estudios (cada grupo inicia con 40 alumnos y durante el ciclo escolar no hay registro de altas). a) ¿En qué ciclo escolar no concluyeron la secundaria el mismo número de alum- nos de ambos grupos? a) ¿En cuál mes se registró la venta más alta? ¿Qué compañía la realizó? 3. En la siguiente gráﬁca se muestran las ventas de teléfonos celulares de dos compañías diferentes (compañía A y compañía B) durante el primer semestre del año. 04-05 05-06 06-07 07-08 08-09 09-10 Grupo 3o.A Grupo 3o.B Ciclo escolar Frecuencia(No.Alumnos) Alumnos que no concluyeron sus estudios de secundaria 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Meses Venta de teléfonos celulares Ventas(unidades) Compañía B Compañía A Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Junio 4000 3500 3000 2500 2000 1500 1000 500 b) ¿En qué ciclo escolar se presentó la mayor diferencia entre el número de alumnos que no concluyeron la secundaria del grupo 3o. A con respecto al de 3o. B? ¿En qué ciclo escolar se presentó la menor diferencia? c) ¿Cuál fue el comportamiento del grupo 3o. B del ciclo escolar 2006-2007 al ciclo escolar 2007-2008? b) ¿En qué meses del primer semestre las ventas de la compañía A fueron superiores a las de la compañía B? ¿En cuáles fueron inferiores? c) ¿Qué sucedió con las ventas de la compañía A de marzo a abril? ¿Y con las ventas de la compañía B? a) ¿Cuál es el día de la semana en que hubo mejor venta? ¿En cuál se pre- sentó la venta más baja? b) ¿En qué días la venta estuvo entre 15 y 30 computadoras? c) Si cada computadora tiene un precio de $12 000.00, ¿en cuáles días la venta fue menor que $180 000.00? Argumenta tu respuesta. Compara tus respuestas con las de tus compañeros y compañeras. 47 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 47CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 47 4/28/10 1:15:50 PM4/28/10 1:15:50 PM
  49. 49. Evaluación tipo Enlace Lee cada uno de los reactivos, elige la respuesta correcta y llena completamente el círculo corres- pondiente en la sección de respuestas. 1. Mary pensó un número que, al multiplicarlo por –11 y sumarle 21, resulta –100. ¿De qué nú- mero se trata? A) –90 B) +11 C) –69 D ) 9 2. La expresión algebraica simpliﬁcada que representa la suma de tres números consecutivos es: A) x + 3 B) 3x C) 3x + 3 D) 6 3. La expresión algebraica que representa el área y el perímetro de la siguiente ﬁgura es: A) Área = 4a² + 8a B) Área = (10a)(2a) C) Área = 20a² D) Área = 4a² + 16a P = 8a + 8 P = 4a + 8 P = 8a² + 16 P = 8a + 16 4. Observa el reloj A, el cual marca las doce en punto. ¿Cuántos grados habrá recorrido la manecilla del minutero en el reloj B cuando marque las 12:40? A) 190º B) 240º C) 195º D) 40º 5. Observa el siguiente mapa, ¿cuáles son las calles perpendiculares a Av. de las Sirenas? A)Mar Mediterráneo y Av. Coral B)Calle Caribe e Islas C)Calle Pacíﬁco y Perla D)Calle Islas y Mar Rojo 6. El profesor Roberto propuso el siguiente esquema para su clase. Si s y p son paralelas, los valores de los ángulos m y n son: A) m = 63º, n = 117º B) m = 117º, n = 63º C) m = 81º, n = 99º D) m = 81º, n = 63º 2 a 2 a 4 4 s p n m 63 º 36 º A B 48 CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 48CTCOMPMAT2p03.indd 48 4/28/10 1:15:51 PM4/28/10 1:15:51 PM
  50. 50. 1. A B C D 2. A B C D 3. A B C D 4. A B C D 5. A B C D 6. A B C D 7. A B C D 8. A B C D 9. A B C D 10. A B C D 7. Mario quiere comprar una caja de frascos de mermelada. Si el precio de 3 frascos de merme- lada es de $68.25, ¿cuánto le costará la caja si su contenido es de 20 frascos? A) $22.75 B) $1 365 C) $682 D) $455 8. En una escuela se organizó una excursión donde se necesitarán 40 litros de agua diarios para 6 niños, ¿cuántos litros de agua se necesitan para 145 niños que salen de excursión 3 días? A) 48.33 litros B) 966.66 litros C) 1 000 litros D) 2 900 litros 9. Luisa tiene tres faldas y dos blusas, elige el diagrama que representa correctamente de cuán- tas maneras distintas puede elegir su vestuario. A) B) C) D) 10. La siguiente gráﬁca representa la cantidad de lápices que se vendió en una papelería durante una semana. De acuerdo con los datos que se muestran, ¿cuál fue el promedio de lápices vendidos en toda la semana? A) 37 B) 30 C) 32 D) 35 Respuestas falda 1 blusa 1 blusa 2 falda 1 falda 1 blusa 1 blusa 1 blusa 2 blusa 1 falda 1 falda 2blusa 1 blusa 2 falda 2 blusa 1 blusa 1 blusa 2 falda 2 falda 2 falda 2 falda 3 blusa 2 blusa 1 blusa 2 falda 3 blusa 1 blusa 1 blusa 2 blusa 2 falda 3 falda 3 49 CTCOMPMAT2p04.indd 49CTCOMPMAT2p04.indd 49 4/28/10 1:20:04 PM4/28/10 1:20:04 PM
  51. 51. 2 CompetenciasMatemáticasCuadernodetrabajo MatemáticasMatemáticas Cuaderno de trabajo CompetenciasCompetencias Erika Morán Hernández • Alejandro Díaz Olea El Cuaderno de trabajo Competencias Matemáticas 2 te ofrece los siguientes elementos: • Una lección por cada conocimiento y habilidad, en el orden en que aparecen en el programa de estudio. • Actividades en pareja, en equipo y en grupo para que puedas expresar tus ideas y enriquecerlas con las opiniones de los demás, lo cual te permitirá desarrollar una actitud de colaboración y habilidad para argumentar. • Actividades que te permitirán desarrollar las cuatro competencias matemáticas: Planteamiento y resolución de problemas, Argumentación, Comunicación y Manejo de técnicas. • Información conceptual que encontrarás en la sección Acordemos. • Una evaluación tipo Enlace para que te familiarices con la prueba que se aplica en nuestro país en todas las escuelas. Este cuaderno de trabajo te permitirá reaﬁrmar lo aprendido en cada bloque y mejorar el logro de los aprendizajes esperados propuestos en el programa oﬁcial.También te ayudará a repasar los contenidos que no te hayan quedado claros durante la clase de Matemáticas.

×