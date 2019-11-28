Perfectionistic, Type-A personality Bridget Croteau had her whole life planned out, until life had different plans for her. Read about her personal struggles with the very common postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety after the birth of her two daughters. Walk with her on her journey as she tells you of her fears, pain and struggles with guilt, depression and anxiety. Follow her further and she will tell you how she became empowered to overcome her illness and become herself again. Her story can empower you and those close to you with encouragement, courage and hope that there can be real healing.

