VICERECTORADO ACAD�MICO ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS JUR�DICAS Y POL�TICAS BARQUISIMETO ESTADO LARA Yesenis G�mez C.I 13.227.144
Explique cu�les son los criterios para la determinaci�n de la lex societatis, ello en atenci�n a Las Personas Jur�dica con especial atenci�n en las sociedades mercantiles
Explique cu�l es la Relevancia del lugar de constituci�n. Reconocimiento. Nacionalidad. Capacidad. Domicilio. Soluciones contenidas enla Ley Venezolana de Derecho InternacionalPrivado.
Explicar la problem�tica existente sobre las personas jur�dicas y Precisarlas solucionesdelsistema venezolano de Derecho Internacional Privado en materia de personas jur�dicas.
Explicar la problem�tica existente sobre las personas jur�dicas y Precisarlas solucionesdelsistema venezolano de Derecho I...
Cuadro Explicativo Personas Jurídicas.

Cuadro explicativo

Published in: Law
Cuadro Explicativo Personas Jurídicas.

  1. 1. VICERECTORADO ACAD�MICO ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS JUR�DICAS Y POL�TICAS BARQUISIMETO ESTADO LARA Yesenis G�mez C.I 13.227.144 Abril, 2020 PERSONAS JURIDICAS (CUADRO EXPLICATIVO)
  2. 2. Explique cu�les son los criterios para la determinaci�n de la lex societatis, ello en atenci�n a Las Personas Jur�dica con especial atenci�n en las sociedades mercantiles Se iniciara conceptualizando lo relativo a la Lex Societatis. Referirse a la Lex Societatis es hacerlo a una Ley que rige la capacidad, constituci�n, representaci�n, funcionamiento, transmisi�n, disoluci�n y extinci�n de la sociedad. A raz�n de lo cual abarca este �mbito la nacionalidad de la persona jur�dica en su amplia totalidad dentro del mundo de la competencia judicial internacional de las sociedades mercantiles. Asimismo existen criterios sustanciales a destacar para la determinaci�n de la Lex Societatis con especial atenci�n en las Sociedades Mercantiles entre ellos se destacan: 1. Criterio de Nacionalidad. 2. Criterio de Capacidad. 3. Criterio de Reconocimiento. 4. Criterio de Domicilio.
  3. 3. Explique cu�les son los criterios para la determinaci�n de la lex societatis, ello en atenci�n a Las Personas Jur�dica con especial atenci�n en las sociedades mercantiles RECONOCIMIENTO Determina el Derecho del Foro que reconocer� la Personalidad Jur�dica de una Sociedad Extranjera. NACIONALIDAD Es un Criterio donde se fija la nacionalidad del pa�s que ha intervenido en la constituci�n de la compa��a o sociedad, como autorizando, arrobando o netamente registr�ndola CAPACIDAD Son entes capaces de obligaciones y derechos. De Derecho P�blico tenemos: Estado, Municipio, Organismos y dependencias del Gobierno. De Derecho Privado: Asociaciones, Corporaciones, Fundaciones, Sociedades Civiles y Mercantiles. DOMICILIO En cuanto al pa�s de suscripci�n es el producto de verdadero aporte internacional pues lo ha sido por personas naturales o jur�dicas de nacionalidad o domicilio extranjero que aunque haya sido suscrito en determinado territorio la compa��a termina siendo extranjera debido al origen de la extracci�n del capital.
  4. 4. Explique cu�l es la Relevancia del lugar de constituci�n. Reconocimiento. Nacionalidad. Capacidad. Domicilio. Soluciones contenidas enla Ley Venezolana de Derecho InternacionalPrivado. Constituci�n: La importancia de Constituci�n de la sociedad tiene las mismas implicaciones jur�dicas establecidas en el contrato; de all� que son regidas por un principio base de la Lex Loci Celebrationis, por lo que se somete a lo establecido en la legislaci�n correspondiente a dicho contrato. Reconocimiento: Autorizaci�n de la personalidad jur�dica de una sociedad extranjera. Nacionalidad: Fijaci�n de la nacionalidad dentro del territorio. Capacidad: Bien sea en el Derecho P�blico como en el Derecho Privado debe existir una amplia gama de Derecho y Obligaciones que proporcionen seguridad jur�dica a las sociedades y por supuestos sin escapar a sus obligaciones mercantiles. Domicilio: Bastante debatida y compleja sin embargo donde se encuentre la sede dentro de un territorio adoptar� la nacionalidad y variar� de acuerdo a la extracci�n del capital. Las soluciones contenidas en la Ley Venezolana de Derecho Internacional Privado son nulas bajo el C�digo Civil Venezolano ya que guardan un silencio administrativo absoluto con relaci�n a la nacionalidad de entes jur�dicos de car�cter civil. Por su parte El C�digo de Comercio constituye que las compa��as establecidas en naci�n extranjera que posean en la comunidad su objeto principal de explotaci�n, comercializaci�n o manufactura, ser�n compa��as nacionales. Por otro lado, aquellas compa��as instituidas en naci�n extranjera s�lo posean en la comunidad agencias o actividad que no sean objeto principal, conservan su personalidad, pero se supondr�n resididas en Venezuela.
  5. 5. Explicar la problem�tica existente sobre las personas jur�dicas y Precisarlas solucionesdelsistema venezolano de Derecho Internacional Privado en materia de personas jur�dicas. Una problem�tica que ha implicado por lo general, el tratamiento de por lo menos tres problemas: el primero de ello , relacionado con la atribuci�n de nacionalidad a tales entes, el segundo, con su reconocimiento en la esfera internacional y, el tercero, con la determinaci�n del r�gimen jur�dico al cual est�n sometidas. Respecto al reconocimiento de la personalidad en la esfera internacional, hoy d�a, constituye un principio aceptado por la mayor�a de los pa�ses civilizados que todo ente distinto de la especie humana podr� ser titular de deberes y derechos. El primer aspecto fue ignorado por la Ley, por cuanto ni la doctrina ni las legislaciones mas modernas lo consideran relevante a los fines del reconocimiento de la personalidad jur�dica, ni tampoco para la determinaci�n del r�gimen jur�dico al cual est�n sometidas, como si lo fue en �pocas pasadas. Respecto al reconocimiento de la personalidad en la esfera internacional, hoy d�a, constituye un principio aceptado por la mayor�a de los pa�ses civilizados que todo ente distinto de la especie humana podr� ser titular de deberes y derechos. Ahora bien en cuanto a las soluciones del sistema venezolano de Derecho Internacional Privado en materia de personas jur�dicas prev� la regulaci�n de las personas jur�dicas (art�culo 20 Ley de Derecho Internacional Privado de Venezuela), seg�n lo dispuesto en la Convenci�n Interamericana sobre Personalidad y Capacidad de Personas Jur�dicas en el Derecho Internacional Privado.
