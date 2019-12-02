-
The second edition of The Definitive Personal Assistant and Secretarial Handbook is the ultimate guidebook and friend for all management assistants, PAs, EAs, secretaries and office managers. Written by best-selling author and former UK Times Creme/DHL PA of the Year, Sue France, this book places special emphasis on professional development, providing help and advice on the skills necessary for career progression. Chapters deal with:-Relationship management-Communication, listening and questioning skills-Confidence, self-belief and goal setting-The secrets of body language-Coping with pressure and stress-Dealing with difficult people and managing conflict-Time management and personal organization-Presentation skills-Networking-Minute-takingNow including a comprehensive checklist for managing events, as well as minute-taking templates and examples, there is also a chapter on how to take advantage of social networking. With free downloadable online resources to aid the day-to-day running of an office, this comprehensive and accessible guide is the ultimate desk companion to grow as a professional PA or office manager.
