Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
read ebook The Definitive Personal Assistant &Secretarial Handbook: A best practice guide for all secretaries, PAs, office...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Author : Sue Franceq Pages : 264 pagesq Publisher : Kogan Pageq Language :q ISBN-10 : 07494...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! read ebook The Definitive Personal Assistant &Secretarial Handbook: A best practice guide for all secre...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

read ebook The Definitive Personal Assistant & Secretarial Handbook: A best practice guide for all secretaries, PAs, office managers and executive assistants FOR IPAD - BY Sue France

4 views

Published on

The second edition of The Definitive Personal Assistant and Secretarial Handbook is the ultimate guidebook and friend for all management assistants, PAs, EAs, secretaries and office managers. Written by best-selling author and former UK Times Creme/DHL PA of the Year, Sue France, this book places special emphasis on professional development, providing help and advice on the skills necessary for career progression.  Chapters deal with:-Relationship management-Communication, listening and questioning skills-Confidence, self-belief and goal setting-The secrets of body language-Coping with pressure and stress-Dealing with difficult people and managing conflict-Time management and personal organization-Presentation skills-Networking-Minute-takingNow including a comprehensive checklist for managing events, as well as minute-taking templates and examples, there is also a chapter on how to take advantage of social networking. With free downloadable online resources to aid the day-to-day running of an office, this comprehensive and accessible guide is the ultimate desk companion to grow as a professional PA or office manager.

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

read ebook The Definitive Personal Assistant & Secretarial Handbook: A best practice guide for all secretaries, PAs, office managers and executive assistants FOR IPAD - BY Sue France

  1. 1. read ebook The Definitive Personal Assistant &Secretarial Handbook: A best practice guide for all secretaries, PAs, office managers and executive assistants FOR IPAD - BY Sue France The second edition of The Definitive Personal Assistant and Secretarial Handbook is the ultimate guidebook and "friend" for all management assistants, PAs, EAs, secretaries and office managers. Written by best-selling author and former UK Times Creme/DHL PA of the Year, Sue France, this book places special emphasis on professional development, providing help and advice on the skills necessary for career progression. Chapters deal with:-Relationship management-Communication, listening and questioning skills-Confidence, self-belief and goal setting-The secrets of body language-Coping with pressure and stress-Dealing with difficult people and managing conflict-Time management and personal organization-Presentation skills-Networking-Minute-takingNow including a comprehensive checklist for managing events, as well as minute-taking templates and examples, there is also a chapter on how to take advantage of social networking. With free downloadable online resources to aid the day-to-day running of an office, this comprehensive and accessible guide is the ultimate desk companion to grow as a professional PA or office manager.
  2. 2. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Author : Sue Franceq Pages : 264 pagesq Publisher : Kogan Pageq Language :q ISBN-10 : 074946576Xq ISBN-13 : 9780749465766q Description The second edition of The Definitive Personal Assistant and Secretarial Handbook is the ultimate guidebook and "friend" for all management assistants, PAs, EAs, secretaries and office managers. Written by best-selling author and former UK Times Creme/DHL PA of the Year, Sue France, this book places special emphasis on professional development, providing help and advice on the skills necessary for career progression. Chapters deal with:-Relationship management-Communication, listening and questioning skills-Confidence, self-belief and goal setting-The secrets of body language-Coping with pressure and stress- Dealing with difficult people and managing conflict-Time management and personal organization-Presentation skills- Networking-Minute-takingNow including a comprehensive checklist for managing events, as well as minute-taking templates and examples, there is also a chapter on how to take advantage of social networking. With free downloadable online resources to aid the day-to-day running of an office, this comprehensive and accessible guide is the ultimate desk companion to grow as a professional PA or office manager. read ebook The Definitive Personal Assistant &Secretarial Handbook: A best practice guide for all secretaries, PAs, office managers and executive assistants FOR IPAD - BY Sue France
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! read ebook The Definitive Personal Assistant &Secretarial Handbook: A best practice guide for all secretaries, PAs, office managers and executive assistants FOR IPAD - BY Sue France

×