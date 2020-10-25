Successfully reported this slideshow.
PARES CRANEALES MORFOFISIOLOGIA DEL SNC Yeny Rocío Acevedo Montañez psicología, universidad iberoamericana octubre 25 de 2020
Neurona olfatoria  Este nervio craneal se dedica a transmitir específicamente información nervioso sobre lo que se defect...
Nervio oculomotor  También conocido como nervio motor ocular común este nervio craneal manda ordenes a la mayoría de músc...
Nervio trigémino  se trata de uno de los craneales mixtos porque tiene funciones tanto motores como sensoriales. En su fa...
Nervio facial  Es uno de los pares craneales mixtos se encarga tanto mandar ordenes a los músculos de la cara dedicadas a...
Nervio glosofaríngeo  Tiene influencia tanto en la lengua como en el faringe el conducto que comunica la boca con el esto...
Nervio accesorio  Se trata de uno de los nervios craneales puros y activos los músculos trapecio y esternocleidomastoideo...
FUNCIONES DE LA MEDULA ESPINAL Transmisiónde la informaciónsensorialy motora  La medula espinal es un núcleo de relevo de...
REACCIÓNINMEDIATA  Como la información sensorial ya produce una respuesta al llegar a la médula espinal, sin tener que es...
REFERENCIAS  https://psicologiaymente.com/neurociencias/medula-espinal  https://psicologiaymente.com/neurociencias/pares...
  1. 1. PARES CRANEALES MORFOFISIOLOGIA DEL SNC Yeny Rocío Acevedo Montañez psicología, universidad iberoamericana octubre 25 de 2020 Sogamoso Boyacá
  2. 2. Neurona olfatoria  Este nervio craneal se dedica a transmitir específicamente información nervioso sobre lo que se defecto a través del sentido del olfato y por lo tanto es una fibra aferente . Es el mas corto de los pares craneales ya que su lugar de destino esta muy cerca de la zona del encéfalo. Nervio optimo  también forma parte de las fibras a aferentes y se encarga de transmitir al cerebro la información visual que se encarga desde el ojo surge desde el diencéfalo.
  3. 3. Nervio oculomotor  También conocido como nervio motor ocular común este nervio craneal manda ordenes a la mayoría de músculos que interviene en el movimiento de los ojos y hacen que la pupila se dilate o se contraiga. Nervio troclearo patético  como el nervio oculomotor, este par craneal se ocupa del movimiento de los ojos. En el concreto le manda señales al musculo obliculo superior de los ojos. Lugar del que surge este par de nervios es el mesencéfalo.
  4. 4. Nervio trigémino  se trata de uno de los craneales mixtos porque tiene funciones tanto motores como sensoriales. En su faceta de nervios motor, manda ordenes a músculos encargados de realizar los movimientos de la masticación mientras que como nervio craneal sensorial recoge información táctil, propioceptiva y del dolor de varias zonas de la cara y la boca . Nervio abdúcente  Este es otro de los pares craneales encargados de hacer que el ojo se mueva en concreto se encarga de producir la abducente, es decir, que el ojo se mueva hacia el lado opuesto a donde esta la nariz .
  5. 5. Nervio facial  Es uno de los pares craneales mixtos se encarga tanto mandar ordenes a los músculos de la cara dedicadas a crear expresiones faciales, permitiendo así socializar y comunicar correctamente como son las glándulas lagrimales y salivales. También recoge datos gustativos de la lengua. Nervio vestibulococlear  Es uno de los pares craneales sensoriales y recoge información de la zona auditiva. En concreto, recibe datos relativos a lo que se oye y ala posición en la que nos encontramos respecto al centro de gravedad lo que permite mantener el equilibrio.
  6. 6. Nervio glosofaríngeo  Tiene influencia tanto en la lengua como en el faringe el conducto que comunica la boca con el estomago recibe información de las papilas gustativas de la lengua, pero también manda ordenar tanto a la glándula parótida ( salivan ) como a músculos del cuello que facilitan la acción de tragar. Nervio vago  Lleva ordenes a la mayoría de los músculos faríngeos y laríngeos, manda fibras nerviosas del sistema simpático a vísceras que se encuentran en la zona de nuestro abdomen y reciben información gustativa que llega desde la epiglotis.
  7. 7. Nervio accesorio  Se trata de uno de los nervios craneales puros y activos los músculos trapecio y esternocleidomastoideo que interviene en el movimiento de la cabeza y los hombros de modo que sus señales se hace nota en parte de la zona superior del tórax en concreto permite que la cabeza quede decantada hacia un lado y que pueda inclinarse hacia atrás. Nervio hipogloso  Al igual que el nervio vago y el glosofaríngeo activo músculos de la lengua y participa en la acción de tragar. Así pues, trabaja junto a los pares craneales para permitir que la deglución se realizada correctamente algo fundamental para el buen estado del organismo.
  8. 8. FUNCIONES DE LA MEDULA ESPINAL Transmisiónde la informaciónsensorialy motora  La medula espinal es un núcleo de relevo de las neuronas y fibras nerviosas presentes en la mayoría parte del cuerpo. Esto quiere decir que tanto el cerebro de la orden de que se realice una acción como cuando una parte de nuestro cuerpo percibe algún estimulo. Procesamiento de la información  Si bien es en el cerebro donde la estimulación se hace consciente, la médula hace un rápido juicio de la situación con el fin de determinar si únicamente enviar la información al cerebro o provocar una actuación de emergencia incluso antes de que llegue. Así pues, en lo relativo a los procesos mentales, permite la aparición de un tipo de atajos en los que la información no tiene por qué esperar a ser procesada por instancias superiores para generar una respuesta
  9. 9. REACCIÓNINMEDIATA  Como la información sensorial ya produce una respuesta al llegar a la médula espinal, sin tener que esperar a ser captada por el cerebro, se gana tiempo, algo muy valioso en caso de ataque de un animal o cuando se puede recibir heridas por caída o por quemaduras. De esta manera, se realizan acciones programadas en el diseño de la médula espinal, y que siempre son ejecutadas de la misma manera.
  10. 10. REFERENCIAS  https://psicologiaymente.com/neurociencias/medula-espinal  https://psicologiaymente.com/neurociencias/pares-craneales-nervios- cerebro  https://www.academia.edu/38324528/Libro_biopsicologia

