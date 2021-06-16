Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIDAD 4: METODOLOGÍA PARA EL ANÁLISIS Y PLANTEAMIENTO DE PROBLEMAS ALGORÍTMICAY PROGRAMACIÓN Profa. Yenny Salazar Identif...
CONTENIDO Planteamiento del Problema Definición del Problema Análisis del Problema Identificación de entradas Identif...
Metodología para el Análisis y Resolución de Problemas La metodología para analizar y resolver problemas mediante el uso d...
Planteamiento del Problema El Problema: Es una cuestión que se plantea para hallar un dato desconocido a partir de otros d...
El análisis del problema exige una lectura previa del problema, a fin de obtener una idea general de lo que se solicita. L...
Tiene como propósito ayudar al programador para llegar a una cierta comprensión de la naturaleza del problema. Esta fase, ...
Respondiendo acertadamente estas interrogantes, se pueden definir las características del problema, estableciendo detallad...
Una computadora no tiene la capacidad para solucionar más que cuanto se le proporcionan los sucesivos pasos a realizar. Es...
El diseño tiene como palabra clave: «Cómo» ¿Cómo alcanzar la respuesta requerida? Para realizar esta fase existen métodos ...
Es el algoritmo traspasado a la computadora a través de un lenguaje de programación, debe ser escrito de acuerdo a las reg...
Son todos los comentarios y referencias desde que se dio el problema hasta que se encontró la solución. a. Documentación i...
Problema: Realizar un algoritmo para determinar el área de un rectángulo. Análisis: • El área del rectángulo se calcula mu...
Problema: Realice un algoritmo que determine el área de un cuadrado Análisis: • El área de un cuadrado se calcula multipli...
Problema: Realice un algoritmo para convertir una temperatura dada en grados Celsius a grados Fahrenheit. Análisis: • La c...
Problema: Realice un algoritmo para determinar el monto de la comisión de un vendedor que corresponde a un 10% de sus vent...
Problema: Realice un algoritmo para determinar el monto a pagar a un trabajador sabiendo que además de su sueldo base, tie...
ACTIVIDADES 1.- Realizar el análisis de los siguientes problemas: a. El CNE está interesado en saber el número de personas...
ACTIVIDADES 2.- Realizar el análisis de los siguientes problemas y escribir su algoritmo en pseudocódigo: a. La LVBP está ...
ACTIVIDADES 3.- Mini Proyecto (parte1) • Seleccionar un caso de estudio, teniendo en cuenta que éste pueda aplicarse una s...
UNIDAD 4: METODOLOGÍA PARA EL ANÁLISIS Y PLANTEAMIENTO DE PROBLEMAS ALGORÍTMICA Y PROGRAMACIÓN Profa. Yenny Salazar REFERE...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Software
50 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Unidad 4 Metodología para el Análisis y Planteamiento de Problemas

U.C. Algorítmica y Programación. Unidad 4: Metodología para el Análisis y Planteamiento de Problemas

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unidad 4 Metodología para el Análisis y Planteamiento de Problemas

  1. 1. UNIDAD 4: METODOLOGÍA PARA EL ANÁLISIS Y PLANTEAMIENTO DE PROBLEMAS ALGORÍTMICAY PROGRAMACIÓN Profa. Yenny Salazar Identificar los métodos y pasos para realizar el análisis y planteamiento de problemas.
  2. 2. CONTENIDO Planteamiento del Problema Definición del Problema Análisis del Problema Identificación de entradas Identificación de Procesos Identificación de Salidas Diseño de la Solución Diseño de algoritmos Codificación Documentación Ejemplos Actividades Referencias
  3. 3. Metodología para el Análisis y Resolución de Problemas La metodología para analizar y resolver problemas mediante el uso de algoritmos y programas de computadora se puede dividir en las siguientes fases: Planteamiento del Problema Análisis del Problema Diseño de la Solución Codificación Documentación
  4. 4. Planteamiento del Problema El Problema: Es una cuestión que se plantea para hallar un dato desconocido a partir de otros datos conocidos, o para determinar el método que hay que seguir para obtener un resultado dado. Se propone con la finalidad y ánimo de aclarar o resolver una determinada situación, a través de una metodología determinada. Definición del problema Se requiere que el problema sea definido claramente, para que el programador pueda analizarlo con todo detalle. La definición es una frase, oración o proposición expresada en términos positivos y no en forma de pregunta o interrogación. Por ejemplo, frente al «problema» de no encontrar un lápiz, no se pregunta ¿se perdió el lápiz?, sino que se plantea: «se perdió el lápiz», porque esa es la realidad y por tanto es fácil de entender y resolver. El problema debe estar bien definido si se desea llegar a una solución satisfactoria.
  5. 5. El análisis del problema exige una lectura previa del problema, a fin de obtener una idea general de lo que se solicita. La segunda lectura deberá servir para responder a las preguntas: ¿Qué información debe proporcionar la resolución del problema? ¿Qué datos se necesitan para resolver el problema? La respuesta a la primera pregunta indicara los resultados deseados o las salidas del problema. La respuesta a la segunda pregunta indicara que datos proporcionan o las entradas del problema. En esta fase debemos aprender a analizar la documentación de la empresa, investigar y observar todo lo que rodea el problema. Análisis del Problema
  6. 6. Tiene como propósito ayudar al programador para llegar a una cierta comprensión de la naturaleza del problema. Esta fase, requiere que el problema esté definido claramente, donde se contemple exactamente lo que debe hacer el programa y el resultado o solución deseada. Para poder identificar y definir bien las características del problema y hallar su solución por computadora, se precisan especificaciones detalladas de entrada y salida, por tanto es conveniente responder a las siguientes preguntas: ¿Qué entradas se requieren? (tipo de datos con los cuales se trabaja y cantidad). ¿Cuál es la salida deseada? (tipo de datos de los resultados y cantidad). ¿Qué método produce la salida deseada? Requisitos o requerimientos adicionales y restricciones a la solución. Análisis del Problema
  7. 7. Respondiendo acertadamente estas interrogantes, se pueden definir las características del problema, estableciendo detalladamente las especificaciones de entradas, procesos y salidas, sabiendo que: Las entrada: son todos los datos que hay que ingresar para la resolución del problema. Los procesos: son las diferentes acciones, instrucciones y/o procedimientos, que usaran los datos proporcionados por el usuario en el paso anterior, para resolver el problema. Las salidas: son los datos esperados y/o la resolución del problema. Una buena definición del problema, junto con una descripción detallada de las especificaciones de entrada y salida, son los requisitos mas importantes para llegar a una solución eficaz. Análisis del Problema
  8. 8. Una computadora no tiene la capacidad para solucionar más que cuanto se le proporcionan los sucesivos pasos a realizar. Estos pasos sucesivos que indican las instrucciones a ejecutar por la máquina, constituyen como ya sabemos, el algoritmo. La información proporcionada al algoritmo componen sus entradas y la información producida por el algoritmo representan las salidas. Los problemas complejos se pueden resolver más eficazmente con la computadora cuando se descomponen en subproblemas que sean más fáciles de solucionar que el original. La descomposición del problema original en subproblemas más simples y a continuación dividir estos subproblemas en otros más simples que puedan ser implementados para su solución en la computadora de denomina diseño descendente (top - down design). Diseño de la Solución
  9. 9. El diseño tiene como palabra clave: «Cómo» ¿Cómo alcanzar la respuesta requerida? Para realizar esta fase existen métodos que facilitan este proceso: representar el problema mediante un algoritmo, empleando herramientas como los diagramas de flujo o pseudocódigo. Ambas, permiten presentar una solución para el problema, y en realidad son intercambiables, es decir que a partir del pseudocódigo puede crearse un diagrama de flujo, y viceversa. El diseño de algoritmos es un método específico para poder crear un modelo matemático ajustado a determinado problema para resolverlo. Finalizando el desarrollo de los algoritmos es necesario verificar que se ha incluido soluciones para todas las formas en que se presente el problema. A este tipo de prueba se le denomina prueba de escritorio. Diseño de la Solución
  10. 10. Es el algoritmo traspasado a la computadora a través de un lenguaje de programación, debe ser escrito de acuerdo a las reglas gramaticales o sintaxis del mismo. Se genera un algoritmo, el cual se denomina código, y al pasarlo a un lenguaje de programación se le llama código fuente. Compilación: el lenguaje de programación seleccionado revisa que ya no existan errores en el código fuente. Ejecución: ejecutar el programa después del ser compilado. Verificación y Pruebas: revisar que el programa produzca los resultados que el usuario requiere. Hay que verificar si se produce algún error de tipo lógico, de semántica o de ejecución. Depuración: corregir los errores encontrados en la etapa anterior, si hubiese algún error se tiene que regresar hasta la etapa que sea necesaria para que la solución sea la que el usuario requiere. Codificación
  11. 11. Son todos los comentarios y referencias desde que se dio el problema hasta que se encontró la solución. a. Documentación interna: es el encabezado, descripción, declaración del problema, son todos los comentarios que puedan llegar a servir dentro del código fuente. b.Documentación externa: son los manuales que se hacen para una mejor ejecución del programa, ahí se explicara como usar el programa. Documentación
  12. 12. Problema: Realizar un algoritmo para determinar el área de un rectángulo. Análisis: • El área del rectángulo se calcula multiplicando base por altura. Por lo tanto, la entrada es el valor de la base y de la altura. El proceso lo conforma una operación aritmética que se le asigna a una variable que denominaremos “area”. Esa operación consiste en multiplicar el valor de la base por el valor de la altura. La salida corresponde al valor del área del rectángulo. Se requieren tres variables: el valor de la base que se denominará “base”, el valor de la altura que tendrá por nombre “altura” y el área del rectángulo que se denominará “area”. En síntesis, el análisis quedaría de la siguiente manera: Entrada: Valor de la base (base) Valor de la altura (altura) Proceso: area = base * altura Salida: Área del rectángulo (area) Algoritmo: Calcular el área de un rectángulo Inicio entero base, altura, area Leer base, altura area = base * altura Escribir area Fin Ejemplo 1
  13. 13. Problema: Realice un algoritmo que determine el área de un cuadrado Análisis: • El área de un cuadrado se calcula multiplicando lado por lado. Por tanto, la entrada es el valor del lado. El proceso lo conforma una operación aritmética que se le asigna a una variable que denominaremos “areaCuadrado”. Esa operación consiste en multiplicar el valor del lado por lado. La salida corresponde al valor del área del cuadrado. Se requieren dos variables: el valor del lado que se denominará “lado” y el área del cuadrado que se denominará “areaCuadrado”. En síntesis, el análisis quedaría de la siguiente manera: Entrada: Valor del lado (lado) Proceso: areaCuadrado = lado * lado Salida: área del cuadrado (areaCuadrado) Algoritmo: Calcular el área de un cuadrado Inicio entero lado, areaCuadrado Leer lado areaCuadrado = lado * lado Escribir areaCuadrado Fin Ejemplo 2
  14. 14. Problema: Realice un algoritmo para convertir una temperatura dada en grados Celsius a grados Fahrenheit. Análisis: • La converción de grados Celsius a Fahrenheit se calcula mediante la siguiente fórmula: F = (9 / 5) C + 32, donde F son los grados Fahrenheit y C los grados Celsius. Por tanto, la entrada es el valor en grados Celsius. El proceso lo conforma una operación aritmética que se le asigna a una variable que denominaremos “tempF”. Esa operación consiste en multiplicar el cociente de 9 entre 5 por el valor de los grados Celsius que se identificará con la variable “tempC” y sumarle 32. La salida corresponde al valor en grados Fahrenheit. Se requieren dos variables: el valor de grados Celsius que se denominará “tempC” y los grados Fahrenheit que se denominará “tempF”. En síntesis, el análisis quedaría de la siguiente manera: Entrada: Temperatura en grados Celsius (tempC) Proceso: tempF = (9/5)*tempC+32 Salida: Temperatura en grados Fahrenheit (tempF) Algoritmo: Convertir temperatura en grados Celsius a Fahrenheit Inicio real tempC, tempF Leer tempC tempF = (9/5) * tempC + 32 Escribir tempF Fin Ejemplo 3
  15. 15. Problema: Realice un algoritmo para determinar el monto de la comisión de un vendedor que corresponde a un 10% de sus ventas. Análisis: Entrada: Monto de las ventas (ventas) Proceso: monto_comision = ventas * 10 / 100 Salida: Monto de la comisión (monto_comision) Algoritmo: Calcular la comisión del 10% sobre las ventas. Inicio real monto_comision, ventas Leer ventas monto_comision = ventas * 10 / 100 Escribir monto_comision Fin Ejemplo 4
  16. 16. Problema: Realice un algoritmo para determinar el monto a pagar a un trabajador sabiendo que además de su sueldo base, tiene un bono especial de $ 100 por cada año de servicio. Análisis: Entrada: Sueldo base (sueldo_b), años de servicio (a_servi) Proceso: pago = sueldo_b + (a_servi * 100) Salida: Monto a pagar (pago) Algoritmo: Inicio entero a_servi real sueldo_b, pago Leer sueldo_b, a_servi pago = sueldo_b + (a_servi * 100) Escribir pago Fin Ejemplo 5
  17. 17. ACTIVIDADES 1.- Realizar el análisis de los siguientes problemas: a. El CNE está interesado en saber el número de personas mayores de 18 años, tanto hombres como mujeres en el Municipio Bermúdez. Calcule e imprima el resultado de esta investigación. Se deben leer registros que contienen cada uno el sexo y la edad de cada persona. b. Encuentre la calificación promedio para un gran número, aunque desconocido, de calificaciones de exámenes. Estas vienen grabadas en registros. La calificación más alta posible es 10.0 c. Una tienda de libros y géneros diversos al menudeo ofrecen un descuento de cortesía del 10% para profesores. Muestre como la computadora puede calcular e imprimir el 10% de $1.00, $1.10, $1.20, etc. hasta $25.00. d. Un vendedor desea calcular su comisión total en bolívares, sobre la venta de varios artículos. Al vendedor le corresponde el 5% de comisión sobre artículos cuyo precio es menor de $20 y el 7.5% de comisión sobre aquellos artículos cuyo precio es de $20 o más. Suponga que el vendedor hizo N ventas.
  18. 18. ACTIVIDADES 2.- Realizar el análisis de los siguientes problemas y escribir su algoritmo en pseudocódigo: a. La LVBP está interesado en promover el béisbol y para ello desea listar los siguientes datos: nombre, apellido, cédula de identidad y dirección de jóvenes que tengan las siguientes características: edad máxima de 18 años, estatura mínima de 1.80 metros, peso máximo de 80 kilos, de un grupo de N aspirantes. b. Se tiene un registro con los datos de los estudiantes de una universidad: código del estudiante, nombre del estudiante, valor por crédito, número de créditos tomados, valor del recargo por inscripción. Se requiere leer los registros e imprimir un listado con la siguiente información por estudiante: código, nombre del estudiante, valor crédito, número de créditos, valor del recargo, valor total pagado por estudiante. También se debe calcular e imprimir al final del listado el total pagado por todos los estudiantes y el promedio por estudiante. Use código de centinela 9999. c. Se tiene un conjunto de registros de los empleados de una compañía, cada registro contiene los siguientes datos: número del empleado, nombre del empleado, salario básico por hora, horas trabajadas en el mes, deducciones. Se requiere leer los registros e imprimir un listado con la siguiente información por empleado: número del empleado, nombre del empleado, salario básico por hora, horas trabajadas, deducciones, salario mensual. También se debe calcular e imprimir al final del listado, el total de salarios pagados a todos los empleados y el promedio salarial por empleado.
  19. 19. ACTIVIDADES 3.- Mini Proyecto (parte1) • Seleccionar un caso de estudio, teniendo en cuenta que éste pueda aplicarse una solución a través de un programa. • Realizar el planteamiento del problema, definiendo detalladamente el problema. • Identificar entradas-procesos-salidas.
  20. 20. UNIDAD 4: METODOLOGÍA PARA EL ANÁLISIS Y PLANTEAMIENTO DE PROBLEMAS ALGORÍTMICA Y PROGRAMACIÓN Profa. Yenny Salazar REFERENCIAS Corona, M. y Ancona M. 2011. Diseño de algoritmos y su codificación en lenguaje C. McGraw-Hill. México. Joyanes, L. y Zahonero, I. 2002. Programación en C. Metodología, algoritmos y estructura de datos. McGraw-Hill. Joyanes, L. 2008. Fundamentos de Programación, Algoritmos, Estructura de Datos y Objetos. Cuarta edición. McGraw-Hill. López, J. Algoritmos y Programación. 2009. Segunda Edición. Eduteka.

×