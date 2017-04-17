Docente: Lic. De La Cruz Valenzuela, Yenny
Las partes de la vista Las pestañas Las cejas Los párpados son Son pelillos que cuidan que no entre polvo al ojo. Son peli...
Partes externas de la vista
  2. 2. Las partes de la vista Las pestañas Las cejas Los párpados son Son pelillos que cuidan que no entre polvo al ojo. Son pelillos ubicados encima de los párpados, para que el sudor de la frente no caiga a los ojos. Son membranas móviles cubiertas de piel, que sirven para abrir y cerrar los ojos.

