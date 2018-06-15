Successfully reported this slideshow.
Los Volcanes Presentado por: Rocio Marte y Yennifel Medina
¿Qué son los volcanes? La palabra volcán significa literalmente montaña que humea. En castellano proviene del latín vulcan...
Formación de los volcanes Los volcanes se forman en los límites de las placas tectónicas. Los volcanes submarinos se origi...
El material volcánico tiene una estructura de tres capas ● La corteza: Es la parte externa de un volcán, su temperatura es...
Partes de un volcán
Clasificación de los volcanes por su forma:
Clasificación de los volcanes según su tipo de erupción:
Los volcanes
×