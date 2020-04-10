Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Liceo Bolivariano “Mario Briceño Iragorr...
Origen de la FANB Unas de las reformas mas importantes emprendidas durante el régimen de Gomes es la de las Fuerzas Armada...
Como se organizaron Están organizados de la siguiente manera: • La comandancia en jefe. • El comando estratégico operacion...
Características y funciones de cada componente Características: Las unidades de la aviación militar están representadas po...
Misión y visión Misión: Es dirigir y ejecutar la rectoría del sistema educativo militar; así como planificar, formular, ac...
Las responsabilidades según la seguridad y la soberanía SEGURIDAD: Establece el articulo 332, Que “El ejecutivo Nacional, ...
Pensamiento filosófico que sustenta a FANB en Venezuela se ha planteado dos grandes ejes teóricos como fundamento de la Fu...
Identificación de los principales símbolos de la FANB
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pre militar yenireth soto

39 views

Published on

organización de las fuerzas armadas nacionales bolivarianas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pre militar yenireth soto

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Liceo Bolivariano “Mario Briceño Iragorry” Barquisimeto-Lara Organización de las Fuerzas Armadas Nacionales Bolivarianas ALUMNA: Yenireth Soto C.I: 30.554.451 NRO DE LISTA: 17 SECCION: “401” DOCENTE: José Alejandro Gouveia
  2. 2. Origen de la FANB Unas de las reformas mas importantes emprendidas durante el régimen de Gomes es la de las Fuerzas Armadas Nacionales, la cual se inicia en 1910 con el objetivo de convertir al ejercito nacional en una fuerza homogénea, moderna y alternamente técnica. En 1910 se inicia el funcionamiento de la academia Militar de Venezuela que había sido creada en 1903 y, dentro de ella, la escuela náutica (después llamada escuela naval de Venezuela). Se crea la escuela de aplicación militar para oficiales en servicio activo, con la finalidad de que actualicen sus conocimientos militares.
  3. 3. Como se organizaron Están organizados de la siguiente manera: • La comandancia en jefe. • El comando estratégico operacional. • Los componentes militares; entre otros. La fuerza armada nacional bolivariana, esta integrada por 4 componentes militares: • El ejercito bolivariano. • La armada bolivariana. • La aviación militar bolivariana. • Guardia nacional bolivariana. • Los componentes militares dependen del presidente o presidenta de la republica y comandante en jefe de la fuerza armada nacional bolivariana, mando que ejerce directamente o por medio del o la comandante estratégico operacional.
  4. 4. Características y funciones de cada componente Características: Las unidades de la aviación militar están representadas por los comandos, grupos y zonas aéreas, así como los escuadrones, escuadrillas y patrullas. Funciones: • El ejercito nacional bolivariano se encarga de las operaciones terrestres y protección de las fronteras territoriales. • Armada nacional bolivariana es el encargado de la defensa naval y de la preservación de la soberanía sobre los espacios acuáticos de Venezuela. • Aviación militar bolivariana es la que tiene por objetivo el resguardo del espacio aéreo de Venezuela. • Guardia nacional bolivariana tiene por finalidad ultima la facilitación y ayuda de los 3 componentes anteriores en el desarrollo de actividades operaciones militares, además de garantizar el orden publico.
  5. 5. Misión y visión Misión: Es dirigir y ejecutar la rectoría del sistema educativo militar; así como planificar, formular, actualizar, controlar y evaluar políticas, estrategias, planes de estudio y proyectos dirigido a garantizar una educación de calidad, para asegurar el cumplimiento de l defensa militar, la cooperación en el mantenimiento del orden interno y la participación activa en el desarrollo nacional. Visión: Es ser una organización moderna, con altos estándares de eficiencias, formada por capital humano, esencialmente profesional en el área educativa, con un elevado sentido de pertenencia, que contribuya efectivamente con la formación capacitación y adiestramiento de la fuerza armada nacional bolivariana, coadyuvando al proceso de consolidación de la seguridad y defensa integral de la nación y el resguardo de la territorialidad.
  6. 6. Las responsabilidades según la seguridad y la soberanía SEGURIDAD: Establece el articulo 332, Que “El ejecutivo Nacional, para mantener y restablecer el orden publico, proteger a los ciudadanos y ciudadanas, hogares y familia y asegurar el pacifico disfrutes de las garantías y derechos constitucionales, de conformidad con la ley, organizara: 1. Un cuerpo uniformado de policía nacional. 2. Un cuerpo de investigaciones científicas, penales y criminalísticas. 3. Un cuerpo de bomberos/as y administración de emergencia de carácter civil. 4. Una organización de protección civil y administración de desastres, entre otros. SOBERANIA: Es un sentido tradicional, se refiere no solo a lo inviolabilidad del estado sino a su capacidad para llevar a cabo sus funciones de gobierno no es. No es simplemente el derecho a no ser perturbado desde el exterior, sino la responsabilidad de realizar las tareas que se esperan de un gobierno efectivo.
  7. 7. Pensamiento filosófico que sustenta a FANB en Venezuela se ha planteado dos grandes ejes teóricos como fundamento de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana (FANB). La adopción del pensamiento Bolivariano en la propuesta de conformación de la nueva FANB pretende contribuir al desarrollo de un ideario antiimperialista y profundamente social. Este conjunto de declaraciones revelan la carga antiimperialista que sostenía el ideario Bolivariano, que ahora sirve de sustento para la formulación de la FANB como un órgano patriótico, popular y antiimperialista. el pensamiento Bolivariano aplicado a la constitución de la FANB está colmado de una profunda carga social. La obligatoria correspondencia que según el Libertador debía existir entre el soldado y el pueblo, eran y son elementos fundamentales para el desarrollo y libertad de la patria: “un soldado no adquiere ningún derecho para mandar a su patria. No es el árbitro de las leyes ni del gobierno; es el defensor de su libertad” (1814). La necesaria relación entre el ejército y las y los ciudadanos, junto con la necesaria participación del pueblo en el mantenimiento de la seguridad y defensa integral de la nación, se enmarcan hoy en el nacimiento de la nueva doctrina militar de la revolución venezolana.
  8. 8. Identificación de los principales símbolos de la FANB

×