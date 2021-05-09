Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
??PDF Notes From Jesus: What Your New Best Friend Wants You to Know Ebook Read online Jesus is the stuff best friends are ...
Book Details Author : Mikal Keefer Publisher : Group Publishing ISBN : 1470750295 Publication Date : 2018-2-1 Language : P...
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read Notes From Jesus: What Your New Best Friend Wants You to Know, click button below
??PDF Notes From Jesus: What Your New Best Friend Wants You to Know Ebook Read online
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
14 views
May. 09, 2021

PDF Notes From Jesus What Your New Best Friend Wants You to Know Ebook Read online

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=1470750295

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PDF Notes From Jesus What Your New Best Friend Wants You to Know Ebook Read online

  1. 1. ??PDF Notes From Jesus: What Your New Best Friend Wants You to Know Ebook Read online Jesus is the stuff best friends are made of--especially if you're a kid!Â Heâ€™s always up for hearing how the day went, listening to worries, and laughing at silly jokes. And he wants to share about himself, too, as best friends do.Â Notes From Jesus are his messages to new friends. Each playfully illustrated note includes: â€¢ Answers to common faith questions kids ask, like "What happens when I mess up?"Â and â€œIs it okay to pray with my eyes open?" â€¢ An inspirational Bible verse for kids to tuck away in their hearts â€¢ Doable, kid-sized ideas for readers to become even better friends with Jesus Each note reminds kids that Jesus enjoys their company, and he wants a lifelong friendship that deepens with each new conversation. Â This is the perfect gift for kids just starting a relationship with Jesus...for young families joining a church...or as a meaningful birthday, holiday, or Christmas gift! Â
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Mikal Keefer Publisher : Group Publishing ISBN : 1470750295 Publication Date : 2018-2-1 Language : Pages : 64
  3. 3. Continue to the next page
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Notes From Jesus: What Your New Best Friend Wants You to Know, click button below
  5. 5. ??PDF Notes From Jesus: What Your New Best Friend Wants You to Know Ebook Read online

×