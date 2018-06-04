Synnopsis :

Culture Smart! Ethiopia provides essential information on attitudes, beliefs and behaviour in Ethiopia, ensuring that you arrive at your destination aware of basic manners, common courtesies, and sensitive issues. This concise guide will tell you what to



Author : Sarah Howard

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Sarah Howard ( 5? )

Link Download : https://zxcfablernoph23.blogspot.com/?book=1857334949

