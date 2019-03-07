Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
good stories for teenager : Flip | Teen
Listen to Flip and good stories for teenager new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any good stories for teenager
FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
good stories for teenager : Flip | Teen
One morning fourteen-year-old Alex wakes up to find himself in the wrong bedroom, in an unfamiliar house, in a
different part of the country. Six months have disappeared overnight. The family at the breakfast table? Total
strangers. And when he looks in the mirror, another boy's face stares back. A boy named Philip, known as Flip. Unless
Alex finds out what's happened and how to get back to his own life, he'll be trapped forever inside a body that belongs
to someone else. Martyn Bedford's debut novel for young adults is fearless and fast-paced, a riveting psychological
thriller about a boy coming undone in the most extraordinary of circumstances. A Junior Library Guild Selection
3.
good stories for teenager : Flip | Teen
Written By: Martyn Bedford.
Narrated By: Alex Kalajzic
Publisher: Brilliance Audio
Date: April 2011
Duration: 8 hours 6 minutes
4.
good stories for teenager : Flip | Teen
Download Full Version Flip Audio
OR
Download now
Be the first to comment