Millard Salter's Last Day
Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature
and Literature
Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction
and Literature
In an effort to delay the frailty and isolation that comes with old age, psychiatrist Millard Salter decides to kill himself
by the end of the day-but first he has to tie up some loose ends. These include a t�te-�-t�te with his youngest son,
Lysander, who at forty-three has yet to hold down a paying job; an unscheduled rendezvous with his first wife, Carol,
whom he hasn't seen in twenty-seven years; and a brief visit to the grave of his second wife, Isabelle. Complicating this
plan though is Delilah, the widow with whom he has fallen in love in the past few months. As Millard begins to wrap
up his life, he confronts a lifetime of challenges during a single day-and discovers that his family has a big surprise for
him as well.
Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction
and Literature
Written By: Jacob M. Appel.
Narrated By: Joe Barrett
Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks
Date: November 2017
Duration: 7 hours 6 minutes
Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction
and Literature
