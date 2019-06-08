Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Listen to Millard Salter's Last Day and Best Se...
Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature In an effort to delay the frailty and isolation...
Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Written By: Jacob M. Appel. Narrated By: Joe Ba...
Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Download Full Version Millard Salter's Last Day...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature

13 views

Published on

Listen to Millard Salter's Last Day and Best Selling Literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any Millard Salter's Last Day Audiobook For PC

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature

  1. 1. Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Listen to Millard Salter's Last Day and Best Selling Literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any Millard Salter's Last Day Audiobook For PC LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature In an effort to delay the frailty and isolation that comes with old age, psychiatrist Millard Salter decides to kill himself by the end of the day-but first he has to tie up some loose ends. These include a t�te-�-t�te with his youngest son, Lysander, who at forty-three has yet to hold down a paying job; an unscheduled rendezvous with his first wife, Carol, whom he hasn't seen in twenty-seven years; and a brief visit to the grave of his second wife, Isabelle. Complicating this plan though is Delilah, the widow with whom he has fallen in love in the past few months. As Millard begins to wrap up his life, he confronts a lifetime of challenges during a single day-and discovers that his family has a big surprise for him as well.
  3. 3. Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Written By: Jacob M. Appel. Narrated By: Joe Barrett Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: November 2017 Duration: 7 hours 6 minutes
  4. 4. Millard Salter's Last Day Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Download Full Version Millard Salter's Last Day Audio OR Listen now

×