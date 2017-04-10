Popular Book "Winning Your Personal Injury Claim, 2nd Edition " (Win Your Personal Injury Claim) For Free
Popular Book "Winning Your Personal Injury Claim, 2nd Edition " (Win Your Personal Injury Claim) For Free

While laws affecting personal injury have not changed dramatically since Winning Your Personal Injury Claim was first published, this new edition shares information consumers asked for after reading the first edition. The author now begins the book with a full overview of the personal injury litigation process, focusing especially on the important events that occur immediately after an accident. He stresses that the claim actually begins at that point and that one must be prepared to deal with all aspects of the situation. He provides suggestions for checklists that can be carried with you, as well as other valuable information to have on hand. This new edition provides a more complete, step-by-step guide to pursuing a personal injury case without formal representation. It includes information regarding the different types of letters that need to be written--and the order in which they are sent--when a claim is being pursued. Many easy-to-use, blank tear-out forms are available in the back of the book.

