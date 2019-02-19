Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
excellent audio books : The Earl's Mistress | Romance
1.
excellent audio books : The Earl's Mistress |
Romance
Listen to The Earl's Mistress and excellent audio books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any excellent audio
books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
excellent audio books : The Earl's Mistress |
Romance
New York Times bestselling author Liz Carlyle creates her darkest, most sensuous story yet, as a delectable but
desperate governess runs headlong into the path of a notorious rake
Women rarely refuse the wicked Earl of Hepplewood, whose daring exploits are only whispered about. But when his
new governess answers his proposition with a slap, then stalks out, references in hand, Hepplewood finds more than
his face is burning.
Isabella Aldridge has brains, bravado, and beauty—but the latter is no use to a servant. Her circumstances are
desperate, and with Hepplewood's words ringing in her ears, Isabella realizes she must barter her most marketable
asset . . . her body.
But when fate sends Isabella back into Hepplewood's arms, the earl must make an impossible choice—draw Isabella
down into his sensual darkness, or behave with honor for the first time in his life.
3.
excellent audio books : The Earl's Mistress |
Romance
Written By: Liz Carlyle.
Narrated By: Carolyn Morris
Publisher: HarperAudio
Date: August 2014
Duration: 11 hours 47 minutes
4.
excellent audio books : The Earl's Mistress |
Romance
Download Full Version The Earl's
Mistress Audio
OR
Listen Books
Audio Now
Be the first to comment