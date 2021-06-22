Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ficha 2234152 13/05/21 Activity 3 Full name: Lorena Sanchez Prada 1. Match the definitionsandexamplestothe correct word. W...
kitchen Noun,kitchen - place or space with facilitiesand elements necessaryto cook or prepare food Sell Verb,give someone ...
4. Study for the next class.
Activity 3 2234152
  1. 1. Ficha 2234152 13/05/21 Activity 3 Full name: Lorena Sanchez Prada 1. Match the definitionsandexamplestothe correct word. Word Definition Example spoiled the processin which foodor other substancesstop being good enoughto eat or use,or the waste produced in this process spoiledfood spoilage To destroy or damage something,or to become destroyedor damaged. The refrigeratorair purifier reducesfood spoilage spoil Destroyed,damaged, or no longerable to be used Food spoilsquickly in hot weather 2. Search for the definitionofthese words Safe Adjective, Safe or secure is to offersecurity or protection against damage. Other definitionofinsurance isfree from danger. Safe is also safe against risks;certain; Dream.
  2. 2. kitchen Noun,kitchen - place or space with facilitiesand elements necessaryto cook or prepare food Sell Verb,give someone somethingin exchange for a certain amount of money Processes Noun,is a seriesof actions motionsor operations leadingto the some result manufacturing Long-term Adjective - occurring over or relatingto a longperiod oftime.- a largo plazo Storage Noun,the action or methodof storing somethingfor future use. Satisfying Adjective, Somethingthat issatisfyingmakes you feel happy, especiallybecause youfeel youhave achievedsomething. Prepare Adjective, make (something) readyfor use or consideration Growth Adjective, SomethingIsgrowing Inhibit Adjective, Preventor repressthe exercise offacultiesor habits. Consumers adjective,who consumesgoodsand products in a market society 3. Listenandcomplete. A. preservation B. processes C. food D. storage E. home F. commercial G. consumers H. methods i. bacterial J. K. L.
  3. 3. 4. Study for the next class.

