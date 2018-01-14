Successfully reported this slideshow.
Métodos globales para la evaluación de las condiciones del trabajo
MÉTODO LABORATOIRE DE ECONOMIE ET SOCIOLOGIE DU TRAVAIL (LEST O EVALUACIÓN GLOBAL DEL PUESTO DE TRABAJO). Objetivo: preten...
Aplicación: El método no puede ser utilizado en todos los puestos de trabajo sin distinción; muy esquemáticamente se puede...
Guía de observación: La guía de observación es un cuestionario donde figuran una descripción de la tarea, una serie de pre...
Evaluación La evaluación se basa en las puntuaciones obtenidas para cada una de las 16 variables consideradas en la guía d...
Valoración de las respuestas Una de las principales ventajas del método consiste en que permite obtener una puntuación par...
Aparatos de medición En la toma de medidas se utiliza el siguiente equipo: ● Anemómetro para medir la velocidad del aire. ...
Análisis gráfico de los datos obtenidos Mediante las tablas de valoración que aporta el método, todos los parámetros reseñ...
Ventajas del método: • Difusión de los conocimientos necesarios en el estudio de las condiciones de trabajo • Servir de ba...
El método de Perfil del puesto Objetivo El método de los perfiles de puestos elaborado por la Régie Nationale des Usines R...
Los objetivos prioritarios que se fija son: ● Mejorar la seguridad y el entorno. ● Disminuir la carga de trabajo físico y ...
Para ello se tiene en cuenta el análisis de ocho factores que se evalúan a través de 23 criterios a los que se añaden otro...
Para la valoración de cada uno de los criterios se fijan un total de cinco niveles de satisfacción.
Estos niveles presentan una progresión sensiblemente idéntica para todos como queda reflejado en el Cuadro.
Criterios de aplicación La aplicación práctica del método pasa por la valoración de cada uno de los criterios enumerados e...
Concepción del puesto Se estudia la buena adaptación de las características físicas del puesto al trabajador medio. Está d...
Inaccesibilidad - Accesibilidad Se verifica si la concepción, obstáculos, densidad de operarios y las instalaciones permit...
Carga física Determina la carga de trabajo física en función de las cargas parciales estáticas, dinámica y de manutención....
Relaciones Las relaciones dependen de las posibilidades de comunicación entre los individuos durante el tiempo de trabajo ...
Presentación de resultados Una vez determinado el nivel de satisfacción de cada uno de los 27 criterios, los resultados de...
El método Análisis de Criterios Legales y Criterios Técnicos (ANACT). Metodologia El método de la A.N.A.C.T. se presenta c...
El método de la A.N.A.C.T. comprende las siguientes etapas: Conocer la Empresa Este primer análisis debe dar una visión gl...
Análisis global de la situación El objetivo de esta etapa es realizar una evaluación del estado de las condiciones de trab...
Encuesta sobre el terreno El método de la A.N.A.C.T., no presenta una encuesta cerrada sino que facilita una guía de cuest...
No se considera necesario aplicar en cada caso todo el cuestionario, sino que se realiza una ponderación de los aspectos g...
Balance del estado de las Condiciones de Trabajo Para poder llevar a cabo el diagnóstico es necesario integrar e interpret...
Discusión de los resultados obtenidos y propuesta de mejora El trabajo realizado hasta el momento ha permitido describir l...
BIBLIOGRAFIA Francisco Pérez Morral . (1990). Evaluación de las Condiciones de Trabajo: el método L. E.S.T.. 1990, de CENT...
  1. 1. Métodos globales para la evaluación de las condiciones del trabajo
  2. 2. MÉTODO LABORATOIRE DE ECONOMIE ET SOCIOLOGIE DU TRAVAIL (LEST O EVALUACIÓN GLOBAL DEL PUESTO DE TRABAJO). Objetivo: pretende ser una herramienta que sirva para mejorar las condiciones de trabajo de un puesto en particular o de un conjunto de puestos considerados en forma globalizada. Es un método que no requiere conocimientos especializados para su aplicación y que está concebido para que todo el personal implicado participe en todas las fases del proceso. Para ello cuenta con una Guía de Observación que, cuantificando al máximo la información recogida, garantiza la mayor objetividad posible, de forma que los resultados obtenidos en una situación concreta sean independientes de la persona que aplique el método.
  3. 3. Aplicación: El método no puede ser utilizado en todos los puestos de trabajo sin distinción; muy esquemáticamente se puede decir que es aplicable preferentemente a los puestos fijos del sector industrial poco o nada cualificados. No debe ser utilizado para evaluar aquellos puestos en los que las condiciones físicas ambientales y el lugar de trabajo varían continuamente, como el caso de los trabajadores de mantenimiento, construcción, etc.
  4. 4. Guía de observación: La guía de observación es un cuestionario donde figuran una descripción de la tarea, una serie de preguntas a modo de indicadores que hacen referencia a 16 variables (numeradas del 1 al 16), agrupadas en 5 bloques de información (A, B, C. D y E), relativos al puesto de trabajo, y un breve cuestionario de empresa.
  5. 5. Evaluación La evaluación se basa en las puntuaciones obtenidas para cada una de las 16 variables consideradas en la guía de observación. Los datos referentes a la descripción de la tarea y al cuestionario de empresa, aunque no se valoran, sirven como herramienta de apoyo para la descripción global del puesto observado y para facilitar el análisis y la discusión.
  6. 6. Valoración de las respuestas Una de las principales ventajas del método consiste en que permite obtener una puntuación para cada una de las variables estudiadas. En este sentido propone una valoración entre 0 y 10 que determina la situación del puesto o grupo de puestos de trabajo en relación a cada una de las variables y que se corresponde con los siguientes criterios:
  7. 7. Aparatos de medición En la toma de medidas se utiliza el siguiente equipo: ● Anemómetro para medir la velocidad del aire. ● Psicómetro para medir la temperatura seca y húmeda. ● Sonómetro para medir los niveles de ruido. ● Luxómetro para medir los niveles de iluminación. ● Cronómetro para medir tiempos de ciclos, de posturas, etcétera. ● Cinta métrica para medir desplazamientos, alturas, etc.
  8. 8. Análisis gráfico de los datos obtenidos Mediante las tablas de valoración que aporta el método, todos los parámetros reseñados quedan cuantificados de acuerdo con las puntuaciones establecidas, las cuales son susceptibles de ser plasmadas en unos diagramas de barras o histogramas.
  9. 9. Ventajas del método: • Difusión de los conocimientos necesarios en el estudio de las condiciones de trabajo • Servir de base a programas de formación sobra las condiciones de trabajo. • Proporcionar un lenguaje común para aquellos a quienes Interesa el mejoramiento de las condiciones de trabajo.
  10. 10. El método de Perfil del puesto Objetivo El método de los perfiles de puestos elaborado por la Régie Nationale des Usines Renault pretende realizar una valoración desde un punto de vista objetivo, es decir, cuantificando todas las variables que definen las condiciones de trabajo de un puesto concreto. Este método ha sido confeccionado a partir de una experiencia industrial comenzada en los años cincuenta por especialistas de condiciones de trabajo y de producción de la R.N.U.R. y es aplicable principalmente a puestos de trabajo repetitivos, de ciclo corto, como es el caso de las cadenas de montaje en la fabricación de automóviles.
  11. 11. Los objetivos prioritarios que se fija son: ● Mejorar la seguridad y el entorno. ● Disminuir la carga de trabajo físico y mental. ● Reducir las molestias del trabajo repetitivo o en cadena. ● Crear una proporción creciente de puestos con un contenido de trabajo elevado.
  12. 12. Para ello se tiene en cuenta el análisis de ocho factores que se evalúan a través de 23 criterios a los que se añaden otros cuatro relativos a la Concepción global del Puesto.
  13. 13. Para la valoración de cada uno de los criterios se fijan un total de cinco niveles de satisfacción.
  14. 14. Estos niveles presentan una progresión sensiblemente idéntica para todos como queda reflejado en el Cuadro.
  15. 15. Criterios de aplicación La aplicación práctica del método pasa por la valoración de cada uno de los criterios enumerados en relación con los niveles de satisfacción fijados, teniendo en cuenta las características propias de cada uno.
  16. 16. Concepción del puesto Se estudia la buena adaptación de las características físicas del puesto al trabajador medio. Está determinada por los criterios: Altura-Distancia Este criterio verifica el confort postural del operario a partir de: ● Cotas de emplazamiento más frecuente de las manos. ● Cotas de emplazamiento de los pies. Alimentación - Evacuación Se verifica si las dimensiones de los dispositivos de alimentación y evacuación son compatibles con las posturas del trabajador.
  17. 17. Inaccesibilidad - Accesibilidad Se verifica si la concepción, obstáculos, densidad de operarios y las instalaciones permiten la fácil gesticulación motriz del trabajador. Mandos - Señales Se verifica si la dimensión y emplazamiento respetan los estereotipos y permiten un trabajo normal. Seguridad Este factor trata de evaluar la peligrosidad y la probabilidad de accidente, en función de la naturaleza del trabajo y de los medios utilizados. Entorno físico Valora los elementos físicos que pueden influir en el entorno del puesto de trabajo.
  18. 18. Carga física Determina la carga de trabajo física en función de las cargas parciales estáticas, dinámica y de manutención. Carga mental Podemos decir que es el conjunto de solicitudes experimentadas por el sistema nervioso en el curso de la tarea. Autonomía Se entiende por autonomía la facultad que tiene un trabajador o un grupo de trabajadores de modificar en el tiempo su ritmo de trabajo y de abandonar, a su elección, el puesto de trabajo sin incidir en la producción.
  19. 19. Relaciones Las relaciones dependen de las posibilidades de comunicación entre los individuos durante el tiempo de trabajo y tienden a reducir el aislamiento del trabajador en su puesto o a permitir la ejecución de un trabajo en grupo. Repetitividad Una actividad cíclica de corta duración, entraña una gran repetición de secuencias gesturales siempre idénticas. Esto supone para el trabajador un automatismo de ejecución de gestos que provoca desinterés y sentimiento de monotonía en el trabajo. Contenido del trabajo El contenido del trabajo indica en qué medida la tarea de un operario.
  20. 20. Presentación de resultados Una vez determinado el nivel de satisfacción de cada uno de los 27 criterios, los resultados deben adaptarse a los objetivos perseguidos. Para proceder de una forma rápida estos resultados se recopilan en fichas en base a tres supuestos: ● Perfil analítico de un puesto de trabajo. ● Perfil analítico de un grupo de puestos de trabajo ● Perfil global de un puesto o grupo de puestos.
  21. 21. El método Análisis de Criterios Legales y Criterios Técnicos (ANACT). Metodologia El método de la A.N.A.C.T. se presenta como una herramienta para analizar las condiciones de trabajo de una empresa con el fin de suscitar la acción. Se basa en la convicción de que los trabajadores, sea cual sea su función, son los mejores expertos de sus condiciones de trabajo" (2). Pretende ser una guía para los distintos actores sociales de una organización por lo que es directamente utilizable por todas aquellas personas que, de una manera u otra, estén relacionadas con la mejora de las condiciones de trabajo, ya sea la Dirección, el Departamento de Seguridad e Higiene, el Comité de Seguridad e Higiene, el Comité de Empresa o los trabajadores.
  22. 22. El método de la A.N.A.C.T. comprende las siguientes etapas: Conocer la Empresa Este primer análisis debe dar una visión global, y todavía superficial, del estado de las condiciones de trabajo en los distintos sectores de la empresa. Para ello pueden utilizarse una serie de documentos o informaciones que suelen hallarse en el Departamento de Personal o en la propia Dirección (folletos de presentación de la empresa, organigrama, actas de reuniones de comités de empresa o de seguridad e higiene, plan de formación, etc.
  23. 23. Análisis global de la situación El objetivo de esta etapa es realizar una evaluación del estado de las condiciones de trabajo, en el conjunto de la empresa y en cada dependencia, que permita destacar los lugares donde la situación es más desfavorable y determinar, en consecuencia, en qué dependencias deberá realizarse un análisis complementario. Se trata de explotar los resultados de la etapa anterior y decidir en qué sectores se necesita un diagnóstico más detallado; es decir, de fijar prioridades.
  24. 24. Encuesta sobre el terreno El método de la A.N.A.C.T., no presenta una encuesta cerrada sino que facilita una guía de cuestionario, que deberá ser adaptado en cada caso por una o dos personas que trabajen en la dependencia a estudiar o que la conozcan suficientemente. Se contemplan nueve aspectos globales, cada uno de los cuales es evaluado a través de una serie de indicadores.
  25. 25. No se considera necesario aplicar en cada caso todo el cuestionario, sino que se realiza una ponderación de los aspectos globales, adjudicándoles un peso según los siguientes criterios: 0: Sin importancia. 1: Tener en cuenta. 2: Bastante importante 3: Muy importante.
  26. 26. Balance del estado de las Condiciones de Trabajo Para poder llevar a cabo el diagnóstico es necesario integrar e interpretar la información obtenida a través de la encuesta. Esta labor deberá ser realizada por 2 ó 3 personas que hayan realizado el estudio o lo hayan seguido de cerca. Para ello el método facilita dos tipos de fichas: • ficha 5, refleja la evaluación global de cada uno de los indicadores (aquí incluimos como ejemplo la correspondiente al primero, "Contenido del Trabajo"). • ficha 6, se traza el perfil correspondiente a la dependencia estudiada. En esta última puede ser útil hacer un doble perfil: el de los trabajadores y el del mando directo, si ha sido posible obtener este información.
  27. 27. Discusión de los resultados obtenidos y propuesta de mejora El trabajo realizado hasta el momento ha permitido describir las condiciones de trabajo y sus posibles causas. Ahora se trata, con base a los datos obtenidos hasta el momento, de proponer una serie de acciones encaminadas a corregir aquellas situaciones que se consideran nocivas o peligrosas. Es evidente que no existirá una sola solución puesto que las causas tampoco son únicas. Además la solución a ciertos problemas puede tener repercusiones sobre la vida de la empresa por lo que es necesario sopesar las consecuencias antes de tomar una determinación. Por ello este método insiste en la importancia de la negociación de las posibles acciones entre todas las partes implicadas. No se trata de repartir responsabilidades sino que, puesto que no existen "soluciones milagro", la solución se halla en la confrontación de diversos puntos de vista.
  28. 28. BIBLIOGRAFIA Francisco Pérez Morral . (1990). Evaluación de las Condiciones de Trabajo: el método L. E.S.T.. 1990, de CENTRO NACIONAL DE CONDICIONES DE TRABAJO Sitio web: http://www.insht.es/InshtWeb/Contenidos/Documentacion/FichasTecnicas/NTP/Ficheros/101a200/ntp_175.pdf Ricardo Chavarría Cosar . (1990). Evaluación de las condiciones de trabajo: Método de los perfiles de puestos. 1990, de CENTRO NACIONAL DE CONDICIONES DE TRABAJO Sitio web: http://www.insht.es/InshtWeb/Contenidos/Documentacion/FichasTecnicas/NTP/Ficheros/101a200/ntp_176.pdf Clotilde Nogareda . (1990). Análisis de las condiciones de trabajo: método de la A.N.A.C.T.. 1990, de CENTRO NACIONAL DE CONDICIONES DE TRABAJO Sitio web: http://www.cso.go.cr/normativa/notas%20tecnicas%20preventivas%20-%20i.n.s.h.t/ntp_210.pdf Dra. Ana Rivas Pérez. (2004). ESTUDIO COMPARATIVO DE LOS PRINCIPALES MÉTODOS DE EVALUACIÓN DE CARGA FÍSICA Y MENTAL EN EL TRABAJO. . 2004, de Excmo. Ayuntamiento de Ceuta Sitio web: http://www.seslap.com/seslap/html/icontinuada/premios/premio_mapfre2004.pdf

