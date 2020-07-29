TUGAS BISNIS MODEL (IBU ELFRIDA NAPITUPULU)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAKMIE HIJAU “JEFTA” YEFTA SAYOGO / 0821901003
LATAR BELAKANG • Bisnis ini saya beri nama merk “Jefta” Jennifer (pasangan saya) & Yefta. • Bisnis bakmie ini akan kami a...
CUSTOMER SEGMENTS • Laki-laki dan perempuan dari usia remaja sampai dewasa (pelajar, mahasiswa/i, maupun karyawan/I di seb...
CHANNEL
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP • MENANYAKAN KOMENTAR-KOMENTAR KEPADA PELANGGAN TENTANG BAKMIE HIJAU INI. KOMENTAR POSITIF AKAN DIPO...
KEY ACTIVITY • Membeli seluruh bahan baku dari supplier yang bersangkutan. • Mengolah bakmie tersebut menjadi bakmie hijau...
REVENUE STREAM • HANYA DARI PENJUALAN BAKMIE (BAKMIE HIJAU, BAKMIE BIASA, PANGSIT GORENG, PANGSIT REBUS, BAKSO) • HARGA JU...
KEY PARTNER • MENJALIN HUBUNGAN KERJASAMA YANG BAIK DENGAN SUPPLIER MIE, PEDAGANG BAKSO, SAYURAN, DAGING AYAM, DAN OJEK ON...
KEY RESOURCES • BAHAN BAKU (BAKMIE HIJAU, SAYURAN, DAGING, DAN BAKSO) YANG TENTUNYA BERKUALITAS BAIK. SEBAB ITU, PERLU KER...
VALUE PROPOSITION • BAKMI HIJAU, NORMAL & JUMBO, DENGAN MANGKUK PANGSIT (BAKMIE HIJAU AYAM, BAKMIE HIJAU AYAM + BAKSO, BAK...
COST STRUCTURE • PERALATAN : 15% • GAJI : 10% • BAHAN BAKU : 40% • PROMOSI : 15% • OVERHEAD (Listrik + PAM) : 20%
• Harga Jual : 150 x Rp 27.000,- = Rp 4.050.000,- • Bakmie Hijau : Rp 50.000,- / kg  5 x Rp 50.000,- = Rp 250.000,- • Dad...
• BISNIS YANG SAYA PILIH TERMASUK DALAM KATEGORI “FOLLOWER” • sebelumnya bisnis bakmie hijau ini sudah ada di mana- mana, ...
THANK YOU
Bisnis Bakmie Hijau "Jefta"

