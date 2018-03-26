Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Science
  2. 2. Make Baby Birthing Beautiful Make Baby-Birthing Beautiful With Hypnosis Are you worried about the birthing experience? Would you like to ensure a comfortable and virtually pain-free delivery? Would you like to learn how to be calm and relaxed before and during the delivery? Or is your fear of childbirth holding you back from even having children? You Can Program yourself to super-boost your positive mind-set and feel great about the birthing experience! Hypnosis helps birthing because it: � Eliminates or greatly reduces the need for chemical painkillers. � Eliminates fatigue during labour, enabling you to be fresh with energy for birthing. � Eliminates risk of hyperventilation from "shallow" breathing methods, and allows a more rapid postnatal recovery. � Returns birthing to the beautiful, peaceful experience that nature intended. Dr Janet Hall's "Make Baby Birthing Beautiful" hypnosis recording can help with pain control when labour time comes. Pain control with hypnosis is a safe and effective form of managing the levels of discomfort experienced during contractions and labour resulting in the mother becoming more relaxed and at ease. In doing so she is able to have a direct impact upon the baby in the labour time, so that the baby can also remain calm and relaxed. This will in turn create ease for both mother and baby when bonding after birth. When played nightly during pregnancy, the Dr Janet Hall audio-"Make Baby-birthing Beautiful", helps to promote a deeply restful sleep, to encourage states of calm within the mother and also positive thoughts about the pregnancy itself, the birth and mothering the baby. In addition to being played nightly, it is recommended that the recording be played daily after lunch where it will probably help you have a lovely nap! So, if you're serious about wanting the birthing experience to be a wonderful way to welcome your new baby with love and positive energy, then you need to get a copy of Dr Janet Hall's "Make Baby Birthing Beautiful With Hypnosis" Audio right now!
