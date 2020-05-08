376442410 guia-de-estudio-dirigido-mayas-aztecas-e-incas-2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Ciencias Sociales Guía N° 1 Tema: Los primeros habitantes de América. Objetivos:  Reconocer en el planisferio los disti...
2 PUEBLOS ORIGINARIOS AMERICANOS MAYAS AZTECAS INCAS VIVíAN EN EL ACTUAL TERRITORIO DE: RELIGIÓN MÁXIMA AUTORIDAD SE DESTA...
3 3- Trabajamos con arcilla realizando algunos de los utensilios que utilizaban estos pueblos. Actividad extraescolar: Rea...
  1. 1. 1 Ciencias Sociales Guía N° 1 Tema: Los primeros habitantes de América. Objetivos:  Reconocer en el planisferio los distintos continentes, océanos y Estrecho de Bering.  Ubicar en el mapa de América los tres grandes imperios.  Realizar mapas conceptuales y cuadros comparativos para explicar la forma de vida de las distintas civilizaciones. Motivación: Observamos la imagen de la página 279 y respondemos de forma oral las preguntas que allí aparecen. Actividad individual: 1.- ¿Por dónde llegaron los primeros habitantes de América? 2.- Observa en el mapa los posibles caminos que tomaron los primeros pobladores. 3.- Ubica en un planisferio el Estrecho de Bering. 4.- Completa el siguiente mapa conceptual:
  2. 2. 2 PUEBLOS ORIGINARIOS AMERICANOS MAYAS AZTECAS INCAS VIVíAN EN EL ACTUAL TERRITORIO DE: RELIGIÓN MÁXIMA AUTORIDAD SE DESTACARON POR: Actividad grupal: 1- Lean las páginas 280, 281, 283,284 y 285. Subrayado de ideas principales. 2- Lean las páginas 287 y 288. Investiguen y realicen las actividades que se encuentran a pie de página.
  3. 3. 3 3- Trabajamos con arcilla realizando algunos de los utensilios que utilizaban estos pueblos. Actividad extraescolar: Realiza una lámina sobre alguno de los imperios y cuenta con tus palabras lo que plasmaste en ella. Dinámica grupal: Pequeño grupo de discusión. Bibliografía: TRI ÁREA Bonaerense. C. Sociales 4. Ed. Longseller. Bs. As. 2017 BICIENCIAS Bonaerense. C. Sociales 4. Ed. Santillana. Bs. As. 2017

