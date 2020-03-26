Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Guion literario Interior. Cuarto de la madre-tarde. Encabezado Los hermanos parados alrededor de la cama de la madre, Marí...
y tus hijos Nancy, cuéntame de ellos. Dialogo Nancy 58 años. Mujer blanca hermosa. Personaje Ellos están por llegar. Herma...
llamen fría y calculadora lo que mi madre me deje será solo para mí, para disfrutar. Dialogo Orlando, con el vaso lleno de...
En el cuarto, parece que es mas tarde que la hora del día. El silencio se vuelve a cortar con el arranque del motor del ai...
y regresa con los funcionarios del servicio forense. El Dr. Muñoz, revisa los signos vitales de la anciana, por su cara se...
Orlando: Personaje Ellos, señalando a Nancy y a Pedro. Dialogo Nancy y pedro, son sorprendidos por la respuestas de sus he...
En ese momento llega el abogado con pasos acelerados, sonriente y con aire de triunfo: Acotación. Abogado: Personaje Estas...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guion literario

34 views

Published on

Formato de un guiòn literario de cine

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guion literario

  1. 1. Guion literario Interior. Cuarto de la madre-tarde. Encabezado Los hermanos parados alrededor de la cama de la madre, María una mujer de 60 años, tose muy suavemente, apenas se oye. Acción Rosa la anciana en la cama Personaje Hijos, yo les doy mi bendición, les pido que recuerden que son hermanos, deben apoyarse unos con otros Dialogo Orlando 65 años. Personaje Mamá, usted descanse tranquila. Nosotros ya estamos muy grandecitos para no saber qué hacer. La Madre: Me duele mucho la espalda y el brazo, por favor me podrían colocar de lado. Dialogo María Personaje Yo lo hago poco a poco. Dialogo Silencio total. Todos se miraron por un instante, tratando de romper con el ambiente mudo de la tarde. Solo se oye ocasionalmente la tos de María. Acotación. Por la ventana del cuarto al moverse la cortina, por un movimiento realizado por Pedro, se puede ver que todo está cerrado. Se oye de manera inesperada como el aire acondicionado automáticamente arranca el comprensor. Acción Pedro: 46 años. De piel blanca. Personaje Hace mucho que no veo a mis sobrinos, como están tus hijos Dialogo Orlando Personaje Muy bien, los hijos crecen y nosotros molestamos, sus esposas ocupan mucho su tiempo y es muy poco lo que compartimos. Dialogo Pedro personaje
  2. 2. y tus hijos Nancy, cuéntame de ellos. Dialogo Nancy 58 años. Mujer blanca hermosa. Personaje Ellos están por llegar. Hermano, debemos hacer algo para retomar la unión familiar, sin darnos cuentas nos alejamos demasiado. Vamos a la sala, dejemos descansar a mamá. Dialogo Poco a poco todos caminan hacia la sala de estar, mientras la madre se ve sola en la cama de medio lado, entre la luz tenue de la lámpara de noche encendida, que se encuentra sobre la mesa de noche, el ruido del aire acondicionado y una música sacra comienza a sonar como preparando el ambiente para lo esperado. Acción Interior. Sala de Star-tarde. Encabezado En la sala hay dos grandes sofás con cojines de colores claros, una mesa para tomar el café o té, grandes cuadros de oleos con paisajes hermosos, unas cortinas de techo a piso colocadas a los lados de un balcón, donde se puede ver claramente que se está en horas de la tarde. Se puede ver por el concepto abierto un hermoso comedor y un mueble bar de color caoba, con bebidas espirituosas. Se oye el hielo al caer al vaso. Acción. María: personaje No me has preguntado por mis hijos pedro, pero te diré, que están muy bien, algo disgustado con la abuela, no saben cuál fue la razón de dejarte la mayor parte de sus bienes. Leía en un libro, que las madres hacen eso para tapar algún error con los hijos. Contigo debe haber cometido muchos por lo grande de la herencia. Dialogo. Todos miraron a María como preguntándose, porque hizo ese comentario. Luego María vuelve a toser y con giro rápido se vuelve hacia Nancy. Acción. Nancy: Personaje A mis hijos, esas cosas no les importan, no entiendo, tu comentario. Después de todo, yo le he enseñado que deben tener sus bienes con trabajo, con dedicación y aunque me
  3. 3. llamen fría y calculadora lo que mi madre me deje será solo para mí, para disfrutar. Dialogo Orlando, con el vaso lleno de licor en la mano y parado en el mueble bar, con su mirada penetrante, tose y se queda mirando a Nancy. Acción Orlando: Personaje Mi madre después de sufrir tanto, con esta terrible enfermedad que es el cáncer de estómago, solo merece respeto. Dialogo. Todos se quedan callados y en el silencio. Acción Nancy: Personaje yo he cuidado a mi madre con mucha dedicación, es cierto que a veces es testaruda y he necesitado el apoyo de Pedro. Pedro se queda con ella, yo salgo un momento al supermercado, o a realizar algún urgente. Quiero aclarar es testaruda pero una madre muy tierna. Dialogo María: Personaje Yo, no la he cuidado por todo lo que tengo que hacer en mi hogar. Estoy de acuerdo con Orlando, aunque mis hijos estén degustados, los de Nancy y creo que hasta los tuyos Orlando, mi madre merece paz y respeto. Dialogo Nancy: Personaje Debemos regresar a la habitación. Dialogo. Todos como si hubieran recibido una orden, casi en fila se movieron hacia la habitación de la madre. Orlando se regresa, se toma un poco de licor que aún quedaba en el vas y de forma fuerte se oye como el vaso es dejado sobre el mueble bar. Acción. Interior. Cuarto -tarde. Encabezado
  4. 4. En el cuarto, parece que es mas tarde que la hora del día. El silencio se vuelve a cortar con el arranque del motor del aire acondicionado. Acción Pedro: Personaje Al tratar de mover a la madre, nota que no hay signos vitales, grita mi madre ha muerto. Dialogo: El llanto de los hermanos, se oye en la habitación. Al tratar de voltearla la sombra cubre parte del cuerpo de la madre y se notan unas manchas un pocos sospechosas. Acciòn Orlando: Personaje Mi madre no tenía eso en la espalda esta mañana” “es un golpe, miren su cuerpo, mi madre fue torturada.”, Que ha pasado aquí, últimamente. “Nadie toca el cuerpo de mi madre.” dialogo La sorpresa de todos se notaba en los rostros, no se oía el llanto, todos quedaron como paralizados. El cuerpo de la madre sobre la cama, parecía el de una mujer dormida. Todo se puso oscuro por unos segundos. Acción. María sin detenerse a pensar, busca su cartera, se aleja un poco del resto de los hermanos, toma su teléfono celular y llama a un amigo que trabaja en la jefatura forense y le pide que venga a casa de su madre urgente. Acción María: Personaje “mi madre fue asesinada”. Dialogo Como siempre apoyando todo lo que dice Orlando, María ya asume que su madre fue asesinada, guarda su teléfono y retorna con el grupo de hermanos. Nadie se acerca al cadáver, la madre sigue en la cama, y los sollozos, la tos de María y el arranque del aire acondicionado son los sonidos que se oyen en la habitación. Acción Interior. Cuarto -tarde. Encabezado Suena el timbre y Los teléfonos, los hermanos llamaron a sus hijos para informar la muerte de la madre. Comienzan a repicar los teléfonos. María sale apresurada de la habitación
  5. 5. y regresa con los funcionarios del servicio forense. El Dr. Muñoz, revisa los signos vitales de la anciana, por su cara se nota, un gesto de preocupación. Se oye la tos de María. Los hermanos, aun inocente de la información que María le dio al Médico forense, esperan atentos para poder ir hasta el cuerpo de la madre. Acción. Con un gesto llama al asistente forense. Un joven de unos treinta años, de piel morena y casi calvo. Quien se dirige sin comentarios, tapa el cuerpo de la anciana. Acción. Dr. Muñoz: Personaje Juan debemos llevarnos el cuerpo para realizar los exámenes respectivos. Desde este momentos todos son sospechosos de la muerte de Doña Rosa. Dialogo. Interior-Morgue-Noche Encabezado. En la Morgue, el Dr. Muñoz esta con el Dr. García un hombre de 61 año, pequeño de estatura, ojos azules y piel blanca, conjuntamente con Juan el asistente. El Dr. Muñoz, sin comenzar a realizar los exámenes pertinentes al cadáver, toma su teléfono y marca un número el número de la policía. Acción. Dr. Muñoz. Personajes Hola, soy el Dr. Muñoz de la Medicatura Forense, se ha cometido un asesinato, sospechosos están aquí. La misma hija de la madre me llamo para denunciar el caso, me informó que sospecha de un hermano que tiene muchas deudas y la anciana había decidido dejarle todos sus bienes. Aun no comienzo los exámenes pero pueden comenzar su trabajo. La denunciante es mi amiga. Dialogo. En la sala de espera de la medicatura forense, los hermanos lloran y están a la espera del cadáver. Cuando se presentan dos policías. Acción. Los policías: Personajes Quienes cuidaron a la Sra. Rosa Viscaya el día de hoy? Dialogo
  6. 6. Orlando: Personaje Ellos, señalando a Nancy y a Pedro. Dialogo Nancy y pedro, son sorprendidos por la respuestas de sus hermanos y más aún cuando son detenidos y llevados hasta la comisaria. Acción. En la sala de espera, una oficina poco arreglada, algo descuidada y con unas cincos silla. Entre sollozos, María, toma su teléfono para llamar al resto de la familia. Acción. María: Personaje Teléfono en mano, le dice a sus hijos, que sus hermanos son responsables de la muerte de su madre. Ya se los llevaron detenidos, todo por el dinero. Sigue hablando, “mis hermanos asesinaron a mi madre”. Dialogo. En el Interior-Morgue-Noche Encabezado. Los médicos forenses, examinan el cadáver. No hay nada que diga que el cuerpo fue maltratado, un paro respiratorio ocasiono la muerte de la anciana. Acción Dr. Muñoz. Personaje Como pude equivocarme, Dios, que injusticia he cometido. Esta dama no tiene, ni una raspadura, su cuerpo esta delicadamente cuidado, el cáncer le provoco un paro respiratorio. Dialogo. El Dr. Llama a la familia de Pedro y Nancy para informarles de lo sucedido y con mucha vergüenza hace lo mismo, para con la policía. Acotación. Interior-Policía-Noche Encabezado. Pedro: Personaje Tras las rejas Pedro llora desconsoladamente la injusticia. “No puede ser madre, que me culpen de tu muerte, tú puedes hablar y sabes cuánto te amé y hasta tu último momento te cuide, como pude hacer daño al cuerpo de la mujer ¡que tanto he querido en este mundo!”. Dialogo
  7. 7. En ese momento llega el abogado con pasos acelerados, sonriente y con aire de triunfo: Acotación. Abogado: Personaje Estas libres el cuerpo de tu madre hablo. Dialogo De Repente Pedro ve el resplandor de un rayo de luz Blanca y a su madre quien dándole la bendición. Acción. Rosa Viscaya: Protagonista Con una música suave de fondo. Ya hable, todo está impecable, una madre jamás dejara que un hijo inocente pague una condena”. Sigue feliz hijo mío. Dialogo. La luz resplandeciente se aleja y una oscuridad total pone fin al cortometraje. Acción

×