Ulama Conference 2017

ULAMA CONFERENCE OF ASEAN PLUS 2017 “Menggalang Moderatisme Asean, Menuju Penguatan Ekonomi Umat”
Latar Belakang • Moderatisme Islam Asean ada dalam bayang-bayang radikalisme Keagamaan seperti kasus Rohingnya Myanmar dan...
Tujuan • Mengarusutamakan paham Islam wasatiyah di negara Asean Plus (Negara-negara Asean + Tiongkok). • Membangun kerjasa...
Target • Hadirnya perwakilan sepuluh perwakilan komunitas muslim di negara negara Asean. • Terselenggaranya halaqah ulama ...
Waktu dan Tempat Kegiatan halaqah dilaksanakan di Jakarta, pada tanggal 16-18 Oktober 2017 di hotel Sari Pan Pacifik Jakar...
Peserta • Peserta dari perwakilan komunitas muslim di negara Asean Plus. • Perwakilan Pondok Pesantren Se- Indonesia. • Pe...
Persyaratan Pengusulan Call Paper • Mengusulkan makalah dengan tema terkait. • Makalah terkumpul paling lambat 30 Agustus ...
Topik Konferensi (Untuk Call Paper) • Moderatisme Islam di Asean Plus • Potensi Sosial Ekonomi Umat di Asean Plus • Perban...
Narasumber Keynote Speaker Bapak Ir. H. Joko Widodo (Presiden Republik Indonesia)Invited Speakers Lukman Hakim Saefudin (M...
Panitia Steering Committee Prof Dr. Abd Rahman Mas’ud Ph. D Dr. KH Abdullah Syarwani Dr. Iik Arifin Mansyurnur Prof Dr. Am...
Contact Person Kegiatan dibiayai anggaran 2017 oleh Puslitbang Pendidikan Agama dan Keagamaan, Badan Litbang dan Diklat Ke...
  ULAMA CONFERENCE OF ASEAN PLUS 2017 "Menggalang Moderatisme Asean, Menuju Penguatan Ekonomi Umat"
  Latar Belakang • Moderatisme Islam Asean ada dalam bayang-bayang radikalisme Keagamaan seperti kasus Rohingnya Myanmar dan Marawi Philipina. • Perlunya usaha bersama pengarusutamaan moderatisme Islam di negara-negara Asean. • Optimisme moderatisme Asean perlu diimbangi dengan optimisme penguatan kerjasama social ekonomi
  Tujuan • Mengarusutamakan paham Islam wasatiyah di negara Asean Plus (Negara-negara Asean + Tiongkok). • Membangun kerjasama lembaga pendidikan Islam di Asean Plus. • Merintis kerjasama social ekonomi komunitas Muslim di Negara- negara Asean Plus.
  Target • Hadirnya perwakilan sepuluh perwakilan komunitas muslim di negara negara Asean. • Terselenggaranya halaqah ulama Asean Plus (Negara-negara Asean + Tiongkok). • Terwujudnya kerjasama social ekonomi antar lembaga pendidikan Islam di Asia Tenggara.
  Waktu dan Tempat Kegiatan halaqah dilaksanakan di Jakarta, pada tanggal 16-18 Oktober 2017 di hotel Sari Pan Pacifik Jakarta, Indonesia.
  Peserta • Peserta dari perwakilan komunitas muslim di negara Asean Plus. • Perwakilan Pondok Pesantren Se- Indonesia. • Perwakilan Santri Asing di Indonesia. • Peneliti di Lingkungan Badan Litbang dan Diklat kementerian Agama. • Peserta yang mengusulkan call
  Persyaratan Pengusulan Call Paper • Mengusulkan makalah dengan tema terkait. • Makalah terkumpul paling lambat 30 Agustus 2017. • Peserta terpilih diberi kesempatan persentasi dalam pelaksanaan konfrensi ulama.
  Topik Konferensi (Untuk Call Paper) • Moderatisme Islam di Asean Plus • Potensi Sosial Ekonomi Umat di Asean Plus • Perbankan Syariah • Produk Halal • Wisata Halal • Moslem Economic Networking
  Narasumber Keynote Speaker Bapak Ir. H. Joko Widodo (Presiden Republik Indonesia)Invited Speakers Lukman Hakim Saefudin (Menteri Agama RI) Sekjen Asean Perwakilan dari negara sahabat Prof. Dr. KH Ma'ruf Amin (Ketua Umum MUI) Dr. KH Said Agil Sirodj (Ketua Umum NU) Dr. Haedar Nashir (Ketua Umum Muhamadiyah)
  Panitia Steering Committee Prof Dr. Abd Rahman Mas'ud Ph. D Dr. KH Abdullah Syarwani Dr. Iik Arifin Mansyurnur Prof Dr. Amsal Bakhtiar, MA Organizing Committee Hj. Faiqoh, M. Hum Dr. H. Muhamad Murtadlo Husen Hasan Basri, M. Si Nunu Ahmad An Nahidz, M. Si Hj. Munawiroh, M. Pd Ta'rif, MA
  Contact Person Kegiatan dibiayai anggaran 2017 oleh Puslitbang Pendidikan Agama dan Keagamaan, Badan Litbang dan Diklat Kementerian Agama RI Pembiayaan Husen Hasan Basri (081319157303)

