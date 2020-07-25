Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. BY MOHAMED YASIR 1 STUDY ON EFFECT OF JOB STRESS
  2. 2. Job Stress 2  Job stress is the harmful physical and emotional responses that occur when the requirements of the job do not match the capabilities, resources, or needs of the worker.
  3. 3. Definition 3  Stress is the interaction of individuals with the environment. Ivancevich and Matteson  Job stress is a condition arising from the interaction of people and their jobs and characterized by changes within peope that force them to deviate from there normal functioning. Beehr and Newman
  4. 4. Nature of stress 4  Stress is a state of tension experienced by individuals facing extraordinary demands, constraints or opportunity  Stress can be either positive or negative. For example, some new work situations can bring us positive challenges and excitement, while others are very disturbing and anxiety – arousing.
  5. 5. Difference between Positive and Negative stress 5 Positive stress Negative stress • Motivates and focuses energy • Causes anxiety • It is short term • Can be short or long term • Increases performance • Decreases performance • Feeling exciting • Feels unpleasant • Example : starting a new job or marriage • Example : death of a spouse or being neglected
  6. 6. Emotional signs of stress 6  Depression or anxiety.  Anger, irritability, or restlessness.  Feeling overwhelmed, unmotivated, or unfocused.  Trouble sleeping or sleeping too much.  Racing thoughts or constant worry.  Problems with your memory or concentration.  Making bad decisions
  7. 7. How does the stress effect the job 7  Stress contributes to decreased organizational performance, decreased employee overall performance, high error rate and poor quality of work, high staff turnover, and absenteeism due to health problems such as anxiety, emotional disorder, work life imbalance, depression and other forms of ailments such as frequent.
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. Some of the factors that commonly cause work-related stress include: 9  Long hours work.  Heavy workload.  Changes within the organisation.  Tight deadlines.  Changes to duties.  Job insecurity.  Lack of autonomy.  Boring work.
  10. 10. The Impact of Stress on the Organization 10  Starting a new job would likely to be very stressful if the person felt inexperienced, unable to cope with workload, uncomfortable around their bosses or colleagues and un- stimulated by their work.  The work-related stresses may be responsible for organizational outcomes such as decline in performance, dissatisfaction, lack of motivation and commitment, and an increase in absenteeism and turnover.
  11. 11. Types of Job stress 11 1. Burnout 2. Acute stress 3. Fear-based stress 4. Anticipatory stress 5. Overwork 6. Workplace conflict stress 7. Encounter stress
  12. 12. How Does Stress Affect Workplace Productivity? 12 1. Absenteeism 2. Staff Turnover 3. Punctuality 4. Relationships 5. Quality of Work
  13. 13. Preventing job stress 13 1. Identify the problem 2. Design and implement interventions 3. Evaluate intervention
  14. 14. Reduce job stress 14  Reduce job stress by taking care of yourself Regular exercise is a powerful stress reliever Talk to an attentive listener Get enough sleep  Time management for reducing job stress Create a balanced schedule Plan regular breaks Prioritize tasks Delegate responsibility Be willing to compromise
  15. 15. Way to handle stress 15  Proper selection and job placement.  Develop healthy responses.  Resolve your concern.  Training in stress management.  Good organizational communication.  Using realistic goal setting, redesigning jobs.
  16. 16. Conclusion 16  Many employees are highly stressed, the management is not effective in handling employees stress situation and their satisfaction level is declining day by day.  If the employees are treated well and each employee is delegated with respective work it can reduce stress and later it will enhance job satisfaction which will in turn increase the productivity and employee turnover.
