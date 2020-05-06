Cuerpos geometricos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cuerpos geométricos 6 Cuerpos geométricos Son figuras tridimensionales con anchura, altura y profundidad
Cuerpos geométricos 7 Poliedro Es un cuerpo geométrico de tres dimensiones cuyas caras son polígonos. Las partes fundament...
Cuerpos geométricos 8 Cubo (hexaedro regular) Según el Teorema de Euler para poliedros, el hexaedro regular tiene seis car...
Cuerpos geométricos 9 Dodecaedro Según el Teorema de Euler para poliedros, el dodecaedro regular tiene doce caras, treinta...
Cuerpos geométricos 10 Poliedro irregular Los poliedros irregulares son poliedros cuyas caras son polígonos no todos igual...
Cuerpos geométricos 11 Los prismas se pueden clasificar de acuerdo a cuatro criterios: 1 - Prisma según el Número de lados...
Cuerpos geométricos 12 2 – Prisma Regular o irregular  Prisma regular: un prisma es regular si sus bases son polígonos re...
Cuerpos geométricos 13  Prisma convexo: el prisma es convexo si sus bases son polígonos convexos.  Prisma cóncavo: el pr...
Cuerpos geométricos 14 ℎ = √ 𝑎2 − 𝑏 2 4 𝐴 = 𝑏 ∙ ℎ 2  Las bases son triángulos escalenos. El área de un triángulo escaleno...
Cuerpos geométricos 15 La altura h puede obtenerse conociendo los tres lados del triángulo rectángulo. ℎ = 𝑎 ∙ 𝑏 𝑐 Su área...
Cuerpos geométricos 16 𝑉 = 𝐴 𝑏 ∗ h Pirámide Una pirámide es un poliedro cuya superficie está formada por una base que es u...
Cuerpos geométricos 17  Altura (h): distancia del plano de la base al vértice de la pirámide.  Vértice de la pirámide (V...
Cuerpos geométricos 18 2 - Pirámide Regular o irregular Pirámide regular: una pirámide es regular si la base es un polígon...
Cuerpos geométricos 19 4 - Pirámide Convexa o cóncava Pirámide convexa: la pirámide es convexa si la base es un polígono c...
Cuerpos geométricos 20 Área de la pirámide regular La pirámide regular es aquella que tiene un polígono regular como base ...
Cuerpos geométricos 21 El volumen de la pirámide triangular regular es el producto del área de la base (Ab) por la altura ...
Cuerpos geométricos 22 Volumen de la pirámide cuadrangular Volumen de una pirámide cuadrangular regular El volumen de la p...
Cuerpos geométricos 23 El volumen de una pirámide recta y de una pirámide oblicua de igual altura es el mismo si al ser co...
Cuerpos geométricos 24 El volumen de una pirámide recta y de una pirámide oblicua de igual altura es el mismo si al ser co...
Cuerpos geométricos 25 El volumen de una pirámide recta y de una pirámide oblicua de igual altura es el mismo si al ser co...
Cuerpos geométricos 26 Los elementos de una esfera son los siguientes:  Centro: es el punto del que equidistan todos los ...
Cuerpos geométricos 27 Particiones de la esfera Casquete esférico de una base Los casquetes esféricos son las dos partes d...
Cuerpos geométricos 28 Casquete esférico de dos bases o zona esférica El casquete esférico de dos bases (o zona esférica) ...
Cuerpos geométricos 29 Semiesfera o hemisferio La semiesfera (o hemisferio) es cuando un plano pasa por el centro de una e...
Cuerpos geométricos 30 Volumen del sector esférico Tanto en el primer como en el segundo caso, la fórmula del volumen del ...
Cuerpos geométricos 31 Cuña esférica La cuña esférica es la parte de la esfera comprendida entre dos planos que se cortan ...
Cuerpos geométricos 32 Volumen de la corona esférica El volumen de la corona esférica será la diferencia de los volúmenes ...
Cuerpos geométricos 33 Cilindro Superficie cilíndrica de revolución Una superficie cilíndrica de revolución se engendra cu...
Cuerpos geométricos 34 Si la superficie cilíndrica se delimita entre dos planos paralelos, se genera un sólido llamado cil...
Cuerpos geométricos 35  Sección recta: superficie que se forma al cortar un plano al cilindro perpendicularmente a su eje...
Cuerpos geométricos 36 Cilindro oblicuo de base elíptica: El ángulo entre el eje y las bases no es un ángulo recto. La sup...
Cuerpos geométricos 37 Área del cilindro El área de un cilindro se halla sumando el área de la superficie cilíndrica o áre...
Cuerpos geométricos 38 Volumen del cilindro En el caso del cilindro oblicuo de sección recta circular (la base es elíptica...
Cuerpos geométricos 39 Expondremos el cilindro truncado recto y el cilindro truncado oblicuo. En ambos casos, su cara late...
Cuerpos geométricos 40 siendo ABS el área de la base superior y ABI el área de la base inferior. Tronco de cilindro oblicu...
Cuerpos geométricos 41 Siendo AL el área del lateral, ABS el área de la base superior y ABI el área de la base inferior. E...
Cuerpos geométricos 42 Si cortamos una superficie cónica con un plano tenemos un cono. Si el plano es perpendicular al eje...
Cuerpos geométricos 43 Área del cono El área de la base del cono es y la de la superficie lateral.
Cuerpos geométricos 44 Por lo tanto, la fórmula del área total del cono de revolución será: Tipos de cono Los conos pueden...
Cuerpos geométricos 45 Volumen del cono La fórmula general del volumen del cono es: Que es la misma fórmula que la del vol...
Cuerpos geométricos 46 En cambio, si el cono es oblicuo de base elíptica, para hallar su volumen, procederemos de la sigui...
Cuerpos geométricos 47 Tronco de cono El tronco de cono recto (o cono truncado recto) es una superficie de revolución gene...
Cuerpos geométricos 48 ¿Cómo se obtiene esta fórmula? Su área es la suma del área de las dos bases circulares más el área ...
Cuerpos geométricos 49 Por otro lado, el área lateral se calcula con una fórmula que recuerda la del área del trapecio (se...
Cuerpos geométricos 50 Volumen del tronco de cono El volumen del tronco de cono se calcula con la fórmula:
Cuerpos geométricos 51 Toro El toro es un sólido de revolución generado por el giro de un círculo cuyo centro recorre una ...
Cuerpos geométricos 52 Donde R es el radio de la circunferencia directriz y r el del círculo generatriz. Esta fórmula es u...
Cuerpos geométricos 53 Referencias  Universo formulas. Cuerpos geométricos. Recuperado de: https://www.universoformulas.c...
  53. 53. Cuerpos geométricos 53 Referencias  Universo formulas. Cuerpos geométricos. Recuperado de: https://www.universoformulas.com/matematicas/geometria/cuerpos- geometricos/  Universo formulas. Tetraedro. Recuperado de: https://www.universoformulas.com/matematicas/geometria/tetraedro/  Universo formulas. Prismas. Recuperado de: https://www.universoformulas.com/matematicas/geometria/prisma/  Universo formulas. Área de un prisma triangular. Recuperado de: https://www.universoformulas.com/matematicas/geometria/area-prisma- triangular/  Universo formulas. Volumen de un prisma triangular. Recuperado de: https://www.universoformulas.com/matematicas/geometria/volumen-prisma- triangular/  Universo formulas. Toro. Recuperado de: https://www.universoformulas.com/matematicas/geometria/toro/  Universo formulas. Cono. Recuperado de: https://www.universoformulas.com/matematicas/geometria/cono/

