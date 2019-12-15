Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BIG SALES Pediatric Telephone Protocols: Office Version DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Pediatric Telephone Protocols is th...
Pages : 514 pagesq Publisher : American Academy of Pediatricsq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1610021967q ISBN-13 : 9781610021968q ...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! BIG SALES Pediatric Telephone Protocols: Office Version
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BIG SALES Pediatric Telephone Protocols: Office Version

7 views

Published on

BIG SALES Pediatric Telephone Protocols: Office Version
Read and Download By Click Button in Last page

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

BIG SALES Pediatric Telephone Protocols: Office Version

  1. 1. BIG SALES Pediatric Telephone Protocols: Office Version DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Pediatric Telephone Protocols is the go-to triage resource at thousands of practices and hundreds of call centers nationwide. Now this AAP best seller from telehealth pioneer Dr. Schmitt covers an even broader spectrum of caller concerns with 6 brand new protocols. And it's even quicker and easier to use. With this must-have resource you get proven prescriptions for phone care quality. You'll see benefits like: - Highlighted assessment questions that help you quickly evaluate patient problems and select the appropriate disposition: 911 call, ED referral, office visit, home care - Parent reassuring home care instructions - Medication questions, dosages, and recommendations - Find-it-fast index helps to quickly zero-in on caller concerns - Detailed User's Guide serves as a valuable training tool - Reproducible log sheets help standardize call documentation and save charting time - Quality assurance checklist eases staff training and evaluation and improves caller satisfaction Key features include - Completely updated and revised 16th edition. - New section on Skin/Bites that includes 27 protocols. - 6 new protocols for a total of 143: Bronchiolitis Follow-up Call, Eczema Follow-up Call, Eye-Swelling, Mosquito Bite, Newborn Acts Sick, and Warts. Click This Link To Download : https://msc.realfiedbook.com/?book=1610021967 Language : English Author : Barton D. Schmittq
  2. 2. Pages : 514 pagesq Publisher : American Academy of Pediatricsq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1610021967q ISBN-13 : 9781610021968q Description Pediatric Telephone Protocols is the go-to triage resource at thousands of practices and hundreds of call centers nationwide. Now this AAP best seller from telehealth pioneer Dr. Schmitt covers an even broader spectrum of caller concerns with 6 brand new protocols. And it's even quicker and easier to use. With this must-have resource you get proven prescriptions for phone care quality. You'll see benefits like: - Highlighted assessment questions that help you quickly evaluate patient problems and select the appropriate disposition: 911 call, ED referral, office visit, home care - Parent reassuring home care instructions - Medication questions, dosages, and recommendations - Find-it-fast index helps to quickly zero-in on caller concerns - Detailed User's Guide serves as a valuable training tool - Reproducible log sheets help standardize call documentation and save charting time - Quality assurance checklist eases staff training and evaluation and improves caller satisfaction Key features include - Completely updated and revised 16th edition. - New section on Skin/Bites that includes 27 protocols. - 6 new protocols for a total of 143: Bronchiolitis Follow-up Call, Eczema Follow-up Call, Eye-Swelling, Mosquito Bite, Newborn Acts Sick, and Warts. BIG SALES Pediatric Telephone Protocols: Office Version
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! BIG SALES Pediatric Telephone Protocols: Office Version
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×