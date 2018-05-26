Read Read The Rise of Merchant Empires: Long-Distance Trade in the Early Modern World 1350-1750 (Studies in Comparative Early Modern History) on any device Full



European dominance of the shipping lanes in the early modern period was a prelude to the great age of European imperial power in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Yet in the present age we can see that the pre-imperial age was in fact more an age of partnership or an age of competition when the West and Asia vied on even terms. The essays in this volume examine, on a global basis, the many different trading empires from the end of the Middle Ages to the eighteenth century.

