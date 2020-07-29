Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PEJABAT PROVINSI JATENG (BARAT) TAHUN 2020 NO NAMA JABATAN ALAMAT KET. 1. Ganjar Pranowo, M.IP Gubernur Jl. Gubernur Budio...
19. Prof. Dr. H. Fathurrohman, M. Hum Rektor UNNES Perum trangkil B.84 Sukorejo, Semarang 20. Drs. H. Ahmad Zaenuri Kemena...
PEJABAT PROVINSI JATENG (TIMUR) TAHUN 2020 NO NAMA JABATAN ALAMAT KET. 1. AKBP Bambang Purwadi Binmas Polda Perumahan Wana...
PEJABAT PROVINSI JATENG (SELATAN) TAHUN 2020 NO NAMA JABATAN ALAMAT KET. 1. Kapten Jeferi KODAM Jl. Perintis Kemerdekaan W...
PEJABAT KOTA SEMARANG (BARAT) TAHUN 2020 NO NAMA JABATAN ALAMAT KET. 1. Hendrar Prihadi, SE, MM Walikota Jl. Lempongsari I...
17. Syarif Hidayatullah, M.Si FKUB Jl. Warugalit Raya No. 237 Krapyak 18. Drs. H. Suparman Ketua IPHI Jl. Tm. Borobudur No...
PEJABAT KOTA SEMARANG (TIMUR) TAHUN 2020 NO NAMA JABATAN ALAMAT KET. 1. Abdul Haris, SH, MH Kaban Kesbangpol Jl. Prasetya ...
PEJABAT KOTA SEMARANG (SELATAN & MIJEN) TAHUN 2020 NO NAMA JABATAN ALAMAT KET. 1. Ir. Hj. Hevearita G. Rahayu Wakil Waliko...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pejabat provinsi jateng

29 views

Published on

pejabat

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pejabat provinsi jateng

  1. 1. PEJABAT PROVINSI JATENG (BARAT) TAHUN 2020 NO NAMA JABATAN ALAMAT KET. 1. Ganjar Pranowo, M.IP Gubernur Jl. Gubernur Budiono No. 8 Semarang 2. Taj Yasin Wakil Gubernur Jl. Rinjani Ni. 1 Semarang 3 Brigjend. Ahmad Luthfi Kapolda Jl. Letjend. S. Parman No. 80 Semarang 4. Mayjend. M. Effendi Pangdam Jl. Puri Wedari No. 29 Semarang 5. Brigjend. Widi P. Wakil Pangdam Jl. Diponegoro (Belakang Rumah Pangdam) 6. Bambang Heru S. TU Gubernur Jl. Beringin Rejo Barat I/57 (Seb. kiri Perum Bela Vista, Blkng Alfamart) 7. Prof. Abu Hafsin Ketua PWNU Jateng Jl. Sunan Giri Blok IV No. 7 RT 02 RW 03 Tambak Aji, Ngaliyan 8. DR. H.M. Arja Imroni, MA Sekretaris PWNU Jateng Jl. Mahoni Blok D IV No. 3 Perum Beringin Indah, Ngaliyan 9. Drs. H. Huda Bendahara PWNU Jateng Jl. Brotojoyo Tengah II No. 11 (Hasanudin) 10. DR. H. Ahmad daroji Ketua MUI Jateng Jl. Wismasari Utara No. 02 Perum Ngaliyan 11. Prof. Dr. Yasjonan Utama Rektor UNDIP Jl. Imam Barjo No. 7 Semarang 12. Drs. H. Tafsir. M.Ag Ketua Muhammadiyah Jl. Tanjungsari Barat III No. 3 Ngaliyan 13. Drs. H. Ahmad Hasan Asyari, M.Ag Bendahara Muhammadiyah Jl. Silandak Selatan III No. 12 RT 01 RW 13 Putwoyoso, Ngaliyan 14 Drs. H. Taslim Syahlan Ketua FKUB Jl. Karonsih Utara Raya No. 243 Ngaliyan, Semarang 15. Drs. Siswadi Kabid. Ketahanan Bangsa Kesbangpol Jl. Cempolo Rejo Raya No. 37 Krobokan, Semarang 16. Prayitna, SH Kesbangpol Jateng Jl. Jatiluhur Timur II No. 203 Jatingaleh, Semarang 17. Anik Sumiyati Kesbangpol Jateng Tanah Mas 18. Prof. Dr. Imam Taufik Rektor UIN Perumahan Bank Niaga B.13, Jl. Ngaliyan Raya Semarang
  2. 2. 19. Prof. Dr. H. Fathurrohman, M. Hum Rektor UNNES Perum trangkil B.84 Sukorejo, Semarang 20. Drs. H. Ahmad Zaenuri Kemenag Jateng Jl. Sugriwo Gang VII No. 55 Krapyak 21. Prof. Dr. Budi Setiyono Pembantu Rektor I Jl. Primatama No. 67 Perum Taman Setiabudi Semarang 22. Prof. Dr. Singgih T. Dosen FIB Jl. Wologito Barat V/5 RT 01 RW 05 Kel. Kembangarum, Semarang Barat 23. 24. 25.
  3. 3. PEJABAT PROVINSI JATENG (TIMUR) TAHUN 2020 NO NAMA JABATAN ALAMAT KET. 1. AKBP Bambang Purwadi Binmas Polda Perumahan Wana Mukti Blok H3 No. 20 (Sebelah utara masjid) 2. AKBP H.M. Toha Binmas Polda Asrama Polri Sendang Mulyo Blok A No. 12 Semarang 3 Drs. Jati Priyono, M.Si Kesbangpol Jl. Ketileng Asri VII No. 104 Blok E, Semarang 4. Prof. Dr. Ir. Ambariyanto PR IV Jl. Cempedak Selatan 2 Lamper Kidul Semarang 5. Prof. Abdul Jamil UIN Jl. Gondomono No. 6 RT 09 RW 03 Ngaliyan 6. Prof. Mujiono Abdillah UIN Jl. Anyer No. 4 RT 02 RW 08 Kel. Beringin, Ngaliyan 7. Prof. Amin Syukur UIN Perum BBI Blok S No. 18 Ngaliyan 8. Endang Purwaningsih UNDIP FIB, Bag. Akademik Jl. Bukit Kemuning Raya No. 408 C Perum Sendang Mulyo 9. Amir Mahmud Suara Merdeka Jl. Kapas VI Blok A No. 58 E Genuk Indah 10. AKBP Budi POLDA Jl. Wanamukti III No. 20 Perum Wanamukti. 11. Drs. H. Muhyidin Sekretaris MUI Jateng Sebelah Timur MAJT 12. 13. 14 15. 16. 17. 18.
  4. 4. PEJABAT PROVINSI JATENG (SELATAN) TAHUN 2020 NO NAMA JABATAN ALAMAT KET. 1. Kapten Jeferi KODAM Jl. Perintis Kemerdekaan Watugong, Banyumanik 2. May. Syarif Hidayat KODAM Gedawang Permai Asri RT 03 RW 07 Gedawang Banyumanik 3 May. Isa, M.Ag KODAM Jl. Perintis Kemerdekaan Watugong, Banyumanik 4. Letkol Abdullah faqih KODAM Jl. Perintis Kemerdekaan Watugong, Banyumanik 5. May. Lilik KODAM Jl. Perintis Kemerdekaan Watugong, Banyumanik 6. Kol. Jaclani Aster Kodam Jl. Perintis Kemerdekaan Watugong, Banyumanik 7. Kol. Ridwan Kabinteldam Jl. Perintis Kemerdekaan Watugong, Banyumanik 8. m. Khozim TU Kodam Jl. Perintis Kemerdekaan Watugong, Banyumanik 9. Kol. Nur Kholid Staf Ahli Pangdam Jl. Perintis Kemerdekaan Watugong, Banyumanik 10. Kapten Opik Kepala SETUM Jl. Perintis Kemerdekaan Watugong, Banyumanik 11. Priastoto Staf Aster Kodam Jl. Ulin Selatan VI No. 119 Perum Banyumanik 12. DR. Redyanto Noor Dekan FIB Jl. Rumpun Diponegoro X No. 149 Banyumanik 13. DR. Teguh Yuwono UNDIP Jl. Karanggeneng Indah, Ungaran (Semarang 50226) 14 15. 16. 17. 18.
  5. 5. PEJABAT KOTA SEMARANG (BARAT) TAHUN 2020 NO NAMA JABATAN ALAMAT KET. 1. Hendrar Prihadi, SE, MM Walikota Jl. Lempongsari I/372 RT 01/II 2. Supriyadi, S.Sos DPRD Jl. Erowati Raya No. 38 Bulu Lor 3 Kadar Usman, SE Ketua DPRD Jl. Mangkang Wetan No. 55 RT 02 RW 01 Tugu 4. Ir. Izwar Aminudin SEKDA 5. Kombes Auliansyah Lubis Kapolrestabes Jl. Sidodadi Timur No. 19 Semarang 6. Yudi Mardiyana Ka BAPENDA Jl. Candi Kalasan Selatan III/10 Kalipancur Ngaliyan 7. Prof. Erfan S., M.Ag Ketua MUI Jl. Anyer RT 02 RW 06 Kelurahan Beringin Ngaliyan 8. DR. Ali Imron Bendahara MUI Jl. Irigasi Mangkang Kulon 9. DR. Amin Farih Sekretaris MUI Jl. Watuwita IV D No. 1 Perum Permata Puri Ngaliyan 10. Drs. H. Mustam Aji Ketua FKUB Jl. Purwoyoso 13 RT 01 RW 12 Ngaliyan 11. Letkol. Rafiudin H. KASDIM 0733 BS/Semarang Jl. Hasanudin No. 2 Kel. Plombokan 12. Drs. Ali Sifian KESRA Jl. Kumudasmoro Dlm 7 No. 4 RT 07 RW 05 Gisikdrono (Dpn TK Hanura) 13. Kol. Inf. Yudhi Dili Yanto, S.IP DANDIM 0733 BS / Semarang Jl. Ksatria F7 Jatingaleh 14 Kapten Surono Pasi Intel Perum Griya Mandiri B1 No. 8 Jl. Sekar Gading Barat Kel. Kalisegoro Gunungpati 15. Drs. Cahyo Bintarum Ka. Inspektorat Jl. Puspanjolo Barat 12 No.1 Semarang 16. H. Fahrurozi Ketua Muhammadiyah Jl. Pondok Hijau C10 Ngaliyan
  6. 6. 17. Syarif Hidayatullah, M.Si FKUB Jl. Warugalit Raya No. 237 Krapyak 18. Drs. H. Suparman Ketua IPHI Jl. Tm. Borobudur No. 14 (Samping SMPN 19) Semarang 19. DR. M. Sulton Sekretaris FKUB Jl. Segaran Baru RT 05 RW 11 Purwoyoso Ngaliyan 20. DR. Rozihan UNISULA Jl. Candi Penataran XII No. 53 Kalipancur 21. DR. Samidi Kepala LITBANG AGAMA Semarang Jl. Srikaton Dalam I RT 03 RW 07 Purwoyoso Ngaliyan 22. Ahmad Zaenuri Kanwil Kemenag Jl. Sugriwo Gang 7 No. 55 Krapyak 23. Prof. H. Amin Syukur UIN Jl. Perum BPI Ngaliyan Blok S No. 18 Semarang 24. Yudi Mardiyana Kepala BAPENDA Jl. Candi Kalasan Selatan III/10 Kalipancur Ngaliyan 25.
  7. 7. PEJABAT KOTA SEMARANG (TIMUR) TAHUN 2020 NO NAMA JABATAN ALAMAT KET. 1. Abdul Haris, SH, MH Kaban Kesbangpol Jl. Prasetya Indah II No. 47 Pandean Lamper Gayamsari 2. Triyoko Sarjoko, SH, MM Assist. Admin Jl. Kelapa Sawit Raya No. 420 RT 04 RW 07 Pedurungan 3 Tri Supriyanto, MM Staf Ahli walikota Jl. Cinde Barat No. 5 Semarang 4. Drs. Ari Joko Kabag Kesra Jl. Prasetya Bangsa I/14 Kel. Gemah Pedurungan 5. Drs. H. Arifin Wakil Sekretaris MUI Jl. Palebon Raya 3 No. 4 Palebon Pedurungan 6. Joko Dwi Anggrahito Intel Kodim Ketileng Indah Blok N 71 Sendang Mulyo Tembalang 7. Drs. H. Anasom, M.Ag Ketua MUI Jl. Sendang Utara II No. 29A RT 06 RW 09 Pondok Adenuriyah 2 (Depan SMPN 9 Semarang) 8. Drs. H. Danusiri UIN Jl. Kinibalu Selatan No. 14B RT 09 RW 02 Kel. Tandang 9. Drs. H. Labib Kasi Binmas Islam Jl. Sendangguo RT 03 RW 01 Ponpes Adenuriyah I 10. Ringsun SAKOCAB Semarang Jl. Genuksari VI No. 101 RT 02 RW 04 Perum Kinijaya Semarang 11. Ragil Widodo Kesbangpol Jl. Wisma Prasetya IV No. 9 Sambirejo Gayamsari 12. Kak Rohman Kwarcab Jl. Lamper Tengah I No. 575 RT 02 RW 02 Semarang 13. H. Suhindoyo P., SE, MM Kadispora Wonomulyo Mukti Timur G.393A RT 08 RW 011 Kel. Tlogomulyo, Pedurungan 14 15. 16.
  8. 8. PEJABAT KOTA SEMARANG (SELATAN & MIJEN) TAHUN 2020 NO NAMA JABATAN ALAMAT KET. 1. Ir. Hj. Hevearita G. Rahayu Wakil Walikota Jl. Bukit Duta No. 12 Bukitsari, Semarang 2. Joko Hartono, M.Si Sekretaris Kesbang Jl. Nugroho 2 No. 47 Perumda, Ungaran 3 AKBP Maulud Kasat Binmas Jl. Brigjend. Katamso No. 5 Ungaran 4. Aris Kusdarmanto Kesbangpol Kel. Gedawang RT 01 RW 05 Banyumanik 5. Purnomo Budi POLRES Jl. Purnakarya I No. 5 RT 05 RW 02 Kel. Gedanganak, Ungaran Timur 6. Tonny harianto, SH Kesbangpol Jl. Karangrejo Utara No. 6 Srondol Wetam 7. Wahyudi Harsono, MH Kesbangpol Jl. Sadewa V No. 3 Perumnas Mapagan Ungaran 8. Drs. H. Muhdi, M.Ag Kakan Kemenag Semarang Desa Tegalsari Kel. Karanggede RT 02 RW 04 Kec. Tretes Boyolali 9. Agustin Lusin, SH Ka BPKAD Jl. Asri I No. 18 RT 05 RW 04 Puri Perdana Padangsari Banyumanik 10. Drs. H. Muhdi, M.Ag Kakan Kemenag Desa Tegalsari, Kel. Karanggede Rt 02 RW 04, Kec. Tretes, Kab. Boyolali 11. 12. 13. 14 15. 16.

×