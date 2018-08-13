Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. A Swollen Red Sun Audiobook Free | A Swollen Red Sun books on tape streaming God, drugs, corruption, and morality come together in this gripping tale of desperation. ​ In Gasconade County, Missouri—once called the meth capital of the world—Deputy Sheriff Dale Banks discovers $52,000 hidden in the broken-down trailer that Jerry Dean Skaggs uses for cooking crystal. And he takes it. Banks knows what he did was wrong, but he did it for all the right reasons. At least, he thinks so. But for every wrong deed, there is a consequence. ​ Jerry Dean can’t afford to lose that $52,000—he owes it to his partners and to a crooked cop. He also can’t afford to disappoint the crazed and fearsome Reverend Butch Pogue, who is expecting Jerry Dean to deliver the chemicals the reverend needs for his next batch of meth. To avoid the holy man’s wrath, Jerry Dean sets in motion a series of events that will threaten Banks’ family, his life, and everything he thinks he knows about the world. ​ “A Swollen Red Sun, simply put, is an epic piece of modern crime fiction. But within that, McBride never loses his sense of powerful intimacy with the characters, their lives, their families, and their demons.”—Todd Robinson, author of The Hard Bounce
  3. 3. A Swollen Red Sun Audiobook Free | A Swollen Red Sun books on tape streaming Written By: Matthew McBride. Narrated By: John McLain Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: June 2014 Duration: 6 hours 45 minutes
