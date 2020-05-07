Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Yatharth Marketing Offer Phone Sales Training Programs For Corporate Companies Yatharth Marketing Solutions By, Mr. Mihir ...
Key Topics Phone calls are your biggest generators for Sale leads. The more calls you make the more Sale leads you to get....
What is the Sales training structure they follow? Yatharth Marketing Solutions has a USP that they follow. The USP is that...
The other features that are there in the Phone Sales Training Program are the Question & Answer session. The Questions & A...
About Yatharth Marketing Solutions Yatharth Marketing Solutions is India's #1 Sales Training Company. They have been exper...
About Mihir Shah Mr. Mihir Shah is a Top Rated Sales Trainer based in India, USA, & Dubai offers Sales Training Programs t...
Connect on Social Media yatharth Marketing Solutions Twitter Facebook InstagramLinkedin
Contact Details Yatharth Marketing Solutions MOBILE 9099799898 EMAIL ADDRESS info@yatharthmarketing.com ADDRESS 402, City ...
Thank You Yathrth Marketing Solutions Visit more on our social handels
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Yatharth Marketing Offer Phone Sales Training Programs For Corporate Companies

27 views

Published on

Phone calls are your biggest generators for Sale leads. The more calls you make the more Sale leads you to get. Your Sales call has to be picture perfect for your Sales lead to be interested in your product.

To get your Sales call to perfection you have to take a Phone Sales Training Program. Make sure you consult the best Sales Training Company for your Phone Sales Training.

To put out facts, India's #1 Sales training company is Yatharth Marketing Solutions. They have been the best in India for the past six years. There have been no other Sales Training companies that have even come close to the potential that Yatharth Marketing Solutions has.

To know more visit, https://www.yatharthmarketing.com/sales-training-company.html

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Yatharth Marketing Offer Phone Sales Training Programs For Corporate Companies

  1. 1. Yatharth Marketing Offer Phone Sales Training Programs For Corporate Companies Yatharth Marketing Solutions By, Mr. Mihir Shah (India's Top Rated Award Winning Sales Trainer)
  2. 2. Key Topics Phone calls are your biggest generators for Sale leads. The more calls you make the more Sale leads you to get. Your Sales call has to be picture perfect for your Sales lead to be interested in your product. To get your Sales call to perfection you have to take a Phone Sales Training Program. Make sure you consult the best Sales Training Company for your Phone Sales Training. What is the Sales training structure they follow? What are the other features? About Yatharth Marketing Solutions:
  3. 3. What is the Sales training structure they follow? Yatharth Marketing Solutions has a USP that they follow. The USP is that they provide Customized product based phone Sales Training Program.  The customized product based phone Sales Training Program is done after extensive study of the organization and the product. The reason they believe in giving a product based phone Sales Training is that they want the clients to connect with their own product.
  4. 4. The other features that are there in the Phone Sales Training Program are the Question & Answer session. The Questions & Answers session is for the phone Sales trainees to ask whatever questions they have about the Phone Sales process.  Mihir makes sure he answers each and every question of the phone Sales trainees. After which he asks a few questions to get an understanding that the Phone Sales Training Program has been of use or no. What are the other features?
  5. 5. About Yatharth Marketing Solutions Yatharth Marketing Solutions is India's #1 Sales Training Company. They have been experts at giving Phone Sales Training Programs. Mihir Shah who is India's top Sales trainer uses his long-lasting Sales experience in his Sales Training Programs.  They have already provided their phone Sales training programs to many Corporate companies across India. Their services are open to any corporate company, so you can always check their Phone Sales Training Program services on their website @ https://www.yatharthmarketing.com/
  6. 6. About Mihir Shah Mr. Mihir Shah is a Top Rated Sales Trainer based in India, USA, & Dubai offers Sales Training Programs to small & medium-sized business. He has vast experience working in Pharmaceutical, Real Estate, Retail, Automobile industries. Mihir has served more than 400+ Worldwide Clients. To know more about Mihir Shah visit at https://www.yatharthmark eting.com
  7. 7. Connect on Social Media yatharth Marketing Solutions Twitter Facebook InstagramLinkedin
  8. 8. Contact Details Yatharth Marketing Solutions MOBILE 9099799898 EMAIL ADDRESS info@yatharthmarketing.com ADDRESS 402, City Center, Opp. Shukan Mall, Science City Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – 380060 WEBSITE https://www.yatharthmarketing.com/
  9. 9. Thank You Yathrth Marketing Solutions Visit more on our social handels

×