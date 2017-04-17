Diagrama de los microsistemas

LA INFANCIA Y LA ADOLESCENCIA DESDE LOS MICROSISTEMAS
Teoría Ecológica de Urie Bronfenbrenner
Psicólogo estadounidense, quien creó la teoría ecológica sobre el desarrollo y el cambio de conducta en el individuo .
Escribió su TEORIA ECOLÓGICA EN 5 NIVELES: 1.Microsistema 2.Mesosistema 3.Exosistema 4.Macrosistema 5.Cronosistema
La Teoría Ecológica de los Sistemas de Urie Bronfenbrenner consiste en un enfoque ambiental sobre el desarrollo del indivi...
Esta teoría puede aplicarse en todos los ámbitos de la Psicología y otras ciencias, ya que partimos de la base de que el d...
MICROSISTEMA
Es el sistema mas cercano a la persona y con el cual se tiene mas contacto desde el nacimiento. Ejemplo:
la familia
En la Infancia el niño, niña no se puede separar del contexto social. Cuando es un bebé solo es consciente de su entorno i...
La casa
El nivel más cercano al niño o niña en sus primeros años , el cual generalmente abarca la familia, el aula, los compañeros...
La Escuela
Mesosistema
Consiste en esos otros entornos cercanos donde el individuo interactúa. También se puede entender como la vinculación entr...
Clubes Deportivos
Las familias que participan en las reuniones escolares, que hacen parte de las actividades del colegio, permiten un impact...
Cuando los adolescentes perciben que los diferentes elementos de su Mesosistema están interactuando, el resultado en su de...
El espacio que comparten en sus clases de música y otros espacios culturales
Exosistemas
Está compuesto por la comunidad mas próxima después de la familia.
Se refiere a las fuerzas que influyen a lo que sucede en los microsistemas. En este caso, el individuo no es entendido com...
El trabajo, afecta indirectamente, aunque no haya sido partícipe de esa decisión, lo afecta en su estado de ánimo.
El Barrio
Macrosistema
Abarca el ambiente cultural en el cual se vive y todos los demás sistemas que lo afectan
Lo Político
Lo Economico
Cronosistema
Es la dimensión del tiempo con relación al ambiente de la persona.
No es el mismo impacto el del niño que pierde a su padre siendo un bebé, que el que lo pierde siendo un adolescente ya que...
Referido a las condiciones sociales, culturales y estructurales que determinan en cada cultura los rasgos generales de las...
Crecer interactuando con la TV
Crecer en la era de los celulares inteligentes
TODO EN EL SER HUMANO Y SU MEDIO AMBIENTE AFECTA A LA FORMA EN QUE EL MISMO SUJETO CRECE Y SE DESARROLLA
SE TRATA DE UN ENFOQUE AMBIENTAL, DONDE CADA UNO DE LOS NIVELES CONTIEN AL OTRO LAS RELACIONES DE CADA NIVEL SON BIDIRECCI...
LOS ADOLESCENTES: Interactúan constantemente con su familia, sus pares en el colegio, los amigos de la cuadra, del barrio,...
Su desarrollo Depende de su Microsistema la influencia positiva o negativa que tenga de esa interacción
Tomado de: - García Estefanía. (2015) Teoría de los Sistemas Ecológicos de Urie Bronfenbrenner. Universidad Metropolitana ...
Palabras claves Enfoque Variable Genética Interacción Entorno Sistema Relaciones Función Contexto vinculación
YASMINE SALGADO UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA ESPECIALIZACION EN DESARROLLO INTEGRAL DE LA INFANCIA Y LA ADOLESCENCIA
×