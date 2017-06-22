Campaña de Los 3 elementos para la Iª Edición del Educa Festival

La Liga de Integración de Profesores LIP Presentado por Yas Rocar
Investigación Para algunos alumnos la hora del recreo es un espacio donde los minutos transcurren lentos y en soledad. Se ...
Objetivos Sensibilizar al colectivo docente de que los problemas de los niños no son solo de ellos. Fomentar el desarrollo...
Target Debemos concienciarlos de la trascendencia que tiene su intervención en la integración de los alumnos. DOCENTES
Insight Cuanto más difícil de enseñar sea una tarea determinada, más trabajo y peculiaridades conllevará. Las relaciones i...
Teorías Inteligencia emocional Psicología positiva Autoconocimiento emocional Autocontrol emocional Automotivación Reconoc...
Eje de campaña Proporcionar a los docentes el valor suficiente y nuevos méto dos para detectar y actuar frente a los casos...
Concepto creativo - LIP Propósitos: Asociar las Fortalezas personales a un superpoder. Conseguir la integración de los niñ...
Para facilitar la comprensión de la campaña, la hemos dividido en dos fases. FASES
Fase 1: Formación de docentes Cursos online Teoría Prática Métodos Talleres
Fase 2: Plataforma Liga de Integración de Profesores - Profesores - Jefes de estudio - Directores Para Donde - Conocer not...
Resultados A través de la ejecución de esta campaña conseguimos 3 objetivos: Concienciar y sensibilizar a la comunidad edu...
Premio Plata en la Categoría de Jóvenes Talentos grupal de la Iª Edición del Educa Festival.

