المخطط العام الإستراتيجي للقرية المصرية

‫اإلستراتيجي‬ ‫العام‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫المصرية‬ ‫للقرية‬ 2019/2020 ‫إلى‬ ‫مقدم‬:‫د‬.‫السقا‬ ‫عزة‬ ‫حمدي‬ ‫عمر‬ ‫سمير‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الش...
1.‫المقدمة‬ 2.‫تعريف‬‫العام‬ ‫المخطط‬‫اإلستراتيجى‬ 3.‫أهمية‬‫العام‬ ‫المخطط‬‫اإلستراتيجى‬ 4.‫العام‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫عناصر‬‫اإلست...
‫تشمل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫التنميـة‬ ‫أولويـات‬ ‫يحديد‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫العام‬ ‫االستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫إعداد‬‫األنـشطة‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫العمرانى‬ ...
‫هو‬‫المخطط‬‫للتوس‬ ‫المستقبلية‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫يحدد‬ ‫الذي‬‫ع‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫وخطط‬ ‫ومشروعات‬ ‫العمراني‬ ‫لتحقيق...
‫لتحقيقه‬ ‫تسعى‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫والهدف‬ ‫بالغاية‬ ‫المبادرة‬ ‫تزويد‬. ‫المبادرة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫بشأن‬ ‫عام‬ ٍ‫ل‬‫بشك‬ ‫التفكير‬ ‫ّة‬‫ي‬...
‫المخطط‬ ‫عناصر‬‫اإلستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫اليات‬ ‫االستراتيجى‬ ‫االطار‬ ‫المؤسس‬ ‫والتشريع‬ ‫الالمركزية‬ ‫مساحات‬ ‫اتاحة‬ ‫م...
‫التشريع‬ ‫و‬ ‫المؤسس‬ ‫اإلطار‬: ‫نظرا‬‫العامة‬ ‫والموازنات‬ ‫اإلستراتيجية‬ ‫المخططات‬ ‫بإعداد‬ ‫القائمة‬ ‫الجهات‬ ‫لتعد...
‫المحلى‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫تنويع‬: ‫والخدم‬ ‫واألنشطة‬ ‫المشروعات‬ ‫لكافة‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحكوم...
‫مراحل‬‫االستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ولقاءات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫الدراســــــات‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫بالقرية‬ ‫ونتائ‬ ‫الب...
‫التنمية‬ ‫شركاء‬ ‫ولقاءات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫جمع‬: ‫ال‬‫و‬‫أ‬-‫ة‬‫ي‬‫اس‬‫س‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫مع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬: ‫ية‬‫ن‬‫يدا‬‫م‬‫ل...
‫اللقاءات‬ ‫ونتائج‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫تحليل‬: ‫لالمتدا‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫المساحات‬ ‫وحساب‬ ‫المستقبلى‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫سكان‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫تقدير‬ ‫...
‫ثانيا‬:‫فيها‬ ‫ويتم‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫شركاء‬ ‫اجتماع‬: -‫المرتب‬ ‫االنشطة‬ ‫وبدائل‬ ‫المحلية‬ ...
‫االجتماع‬‫التنفيذ‬ ‫وآليات‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫لشركاء‬ ‫النهائي‬: ‫م‬‫ت‬‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ثـ‬‫م‬‫م‬ ‫ع‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ت‬‫ج‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ك‬‫ل‬‫ذ...
‫حالة‬ ‫دراسة‬ ‫و‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫اإلستراتيجي‬ ‫حاتم‬ ‫منشأة‬ ‫قرية‬ ‫الغريب‬ ‫محلية‬ ‫وحدة‬–‫زفتى‬ ‫مركز‬–‫الغربية‬ ...
‫القرية‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫العمراني‬ ‫التطور‬ ‫اإلجتماعية‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫البيئية‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫البنية‬
‫أ‬.‫العمرانى‬ ‫التطور‬: ‫م‬‫ا‬‫ع‬ ‫ذ‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ل‬‫ت‬‫ك‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫ز...
‫قوة‬‫ضعف‬‫فرص‬‫مخاطر‬‫اهداف‬ ‫االرض‬ ‫وغير‬ ‫بور‬ ‫فضاء‬ ‫اراضى‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫تستوعب‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫زراعية‬ ‫منتجة‬ ‫سكانية‬ ‫ز...
‫ب‬.‫االجتماعية‬ ‫الدراسات‬: ‫االقتصادى‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫فى‬ ‫المرأه‬ ‫مساهمة‬:‫نسبتها‬ ‫تصل‬18.1%‫عام‬ ‫حتى‬1996 ‫االمية‬ ‫مشكل...
‫قوة‬‫ضعف‬‫فرص‬‫مخاطر‬‫اهداف‬ ‫البطالة‬ ‫فر‬ ‫لزيادة‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫البشرية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫توافر‬‫ص‬ ‫المستقبلية‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫للمج‬...
‫قوة‬‫ضعف‬‫فرص‬‫مخاطر‬‫اهداف‬ ‫التلوث‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫لتحسين‬ ‫حالية‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫توجد‬ ‫بالقرية‬ ‫البيئه‬(‫وان‬ ‫تشجير‬‫ارة‬) ‫الب...
‫د‬.‫األساسية‬ ‫البنية‬: ‫بالمياه‬ ‫التغذية‬: ‫فربسيس‬ ‫مياه‬ ‫محطه‬ ‫من‬ ‫االساسى‬ ‫المياه‬ ‫مصدر‬-‫االستهالك‬ ‫متوسط‬189...
‫قوة‬‫ضعف‬‫فرص‬‫مخاطر‬‫اهداف‬ ‫الصحى‬ ‫والصرف‬ ‫المياه‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫كل‬ ‫يغطى‬ ‫بالمياه‬ ‫االمداد‬ ‫خدمة‬ ‫اعم‬ ‫لبع...
‫المشروعات‬ ‫لبعض‬ ‫الوصفية‬ ‫المالحق‬ ‫بعض‬
‫البيانات‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫و‬ ‫الخرائط‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫الجغرافية‬
  1. 1. ‫اإلستراتيجي‬ ‫العام‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫المصرية‬ ‫للقرية‬ 2019/2020 ‫إلى‬ ‫مقدم‬:‫د‬.‫السقا‬ ‫عزة‬ ‫حمدي‬ ‫عمر‬ ‫سمير‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الشربيني‬ ‫أحمد‬ ‫فايد‬ ‫السيد‬ ‫محمود‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫حسام‬ ‫مريم‬ ‫السوداني‬ ‫طارق‬ ‫ندا‬ ‫العزم‬ ‫أبو‬ ‫نوران‬ ‫العنين‬ ‫أبو‬ ‫نوران‬ ‫أمين‬ ‫السيد‬ ‫نورهان‬ ‫مجاهد‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫نورهان‬ ‫خليفة‬ ‫المنعم‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫يارا‬ ‫جمال‬ ‫خالد‬ ‫يارا‬ ‫إبراهيم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫ياسمين‬
  2. 2. 1.‫المقدمة‬ 2.‫تعريف‬‫العام‬ ‫المخطط‬‫اإلستراتيجى‬ 3.‫أهمية‬‫العام‬ ‫المخطط‬‫اإلستراتيجى‬ 4.‫العام‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫عناصر‬‫اإلستراتيجى‬ 5.‫إعداد‬ ‫مراحل‬‫العام‬ ‫المخطط‬‫اإلستراتيجى‬ 6.‫مثال‬‫إستراتيجية‬‫مصري‬ ‫لقرية‬ ‫العمرانية‬ ‫التنمية‬‫ة‬ ‫دراسة‬‫حاتم‬ ‫منشأه‬ ‫قرية‬ ‫وتنمية‬ ‫تخطيط‬ ‫حالة‬ (‫الغريب‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫الوحدة‬)–‫زفتى‬ ‫مركز‬-‫الغربية‬ ‫محافظة‬ ‫الفهرس‬
  3. 3. ‫تشمل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫التنميـة‬ ‫أولويـات‬ ‫يحديد‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫العام‬ ‫االستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫إعداد‬‫األنـشطة‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫العمرانى‬ ‫والحيز‬ ‫األولوية‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫والمـشروعات‬ ‫العمرانية‬ ‫المخططات‬ ‫تعد‬–‫العام‬ ‫اإلستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫ومنها‬-‫المصرية‬ ‫للقرى‬‫فى‬ ‫للحك‬ ‫الحالى‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫فى‬ ‫المعلنة‬ ‫العامـة‬ ‫والعمرانيـة‬ ‫القوميـة‬ ‫السياسات‬ ‫إطار‬‫ومة‬ ‫ما‬ ‫تتضمن‬ ‫والتى‬‫يلي‬: •‫قا‬ ‫توسيع‬ ‫و‬ ‫أهدافه‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫من‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫لتمكين‬ ‫فعالة‬ ‫مجتمعية‬ ‫أدوات‬ ‫توفير‬‫عدة‬ ‫واألولويات‬ ‫األهداف‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الشعبية‬ ‫المشاركة‬ •‫معط‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫فى‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫بدور‬ ‫المدنى‬ ‫والمجتمع‬ ‫الخاص‬ ‫والقطاع‬ ‫الحكومة‬ ‫قيام‬‫يات‬ ‫السوق‬ ‫وآليات‬ ‫المجتمع‬ •‫واإلقل‬ ‫واالجتماعية‬ ‫واالقتـصادية‬ ‫السياسية‬ ‫األطر‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫فى‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫تعميق‬‫يمية‬ ‫والمحلية‬ •‫الشاملة‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫فى‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫على‬ ‫االعتماد‬ ‫المقدمة‬
  4. 4. ‫هو‬‫المخطط‬‫للتوس‬ ‫المستقبلية‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫يحدد‬ ‫الذي‬‫ع‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫وخطط‬ ‫ومشروعات‬ ‫العمراني‬ ‫لتحقيق‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫والعمرانية‬ ‫والبيئية‬ ‫واالجتماعية‬: -‫ال‬ ‫إطار‬ ‫في‬ ‫المحلي‬ ‫المستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫المستدامة‬ ‫التنمية‬‫رؤية‬ ‫العمرانى‬ ‫لمخطط‬ ‫المستقبلية‬‫للقري‬ -‫االشتراطات‬ ‫و‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫األراضي‬ ‫استعماالت‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫وأولو‬ ‫وبرامج‬ ‫العمراني‬ ‫بالحيز‬ ‫والبنائية‬ ‫التخطيطية‬‫يات‬ ‫وأليات‬‫التنفي‬‫ذ‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫العام‬ ‫اإلستراتيجى‬
  5. 5. ‫لتحقيقه‬ ‫تسعى‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫والهدف‬ ‫بالغاية‬ ‫المبادرة‬ ‫تزويد‬. ‫المبادرة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫بشأن‬ ‫عام‬ ٍ‫ل‬‫بشك‬ ‫التفكير‬ ‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫بآل‬ ‫المسؤولين‬ ‫تزويد‬. ‫وك‬ ،‫المحيطة‬ ‫البيئة‬ ‫في‬ ‫التغييرات‬ ‫بشأن‬ ‫التوقعات‬ ‫بجميع‬ ‫المبادرة‬ ‫د‬ ّ‫و‬‫يز‬‫التأقلم‬ ‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫يف‬ ‫التغييرات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫مع‬. ‫المتاحة‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫تخصيص‬ ‫على‬ ‫المساعدة‬. ‫بجميع‬ ‫واإللمام‬ ،‫التغيير‬ ‫رياح‬ ‫بشأن‬ ‫األعضاء‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الوعي‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المساهمة‬ ‫المحيطة‬ ‫والفرص‬ ‫التهديدات‬. ‫الموازنات‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫عمل‬ ‫في‬ ‫سليم‬ ‫منطق‬ ‫تقديم‬. ‫المستويا‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫التخطيط‬ ‫الجهود‬ ‫مجمل‬ ‫في‬ ‫التسلسل‬ ‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫عمل‬ ‫تنظيم‬‫ّة‬‫ي‬‫اإلدار‬ ‫ت‬. ‫ا‬ ‫صناعة‬ ‫في‬ ‫مبادرته‬ ‫إلى‬ ً‫ة‬‫إضاف‬ ،ً‫قا‬ ّ‫وخال‬ ً‫مبتكرا‬ ‫المدير‬ ‫جعل‬ ‫على‬ ‫العمل‬‫ألحداث‬ ‫تلقيها‬ ‫وليس‬. ‫والمصالح‬ ‫الشأن‬ ‫أصحاب‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫أمام‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫صورة‬ ‫توضيح‬ ‫على‬ ‫العمل‬. ‫المخطط‬ ‫أهمية‬‫االستراتيجي‬
  6. 6. ‫المخطط‬ ‫عناصر‬‫اإلستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫اليات‬ ‫االستراتيجى‬ ‫االطار‬ ‫المؤسس‬ ‫والتشريع‬ ‫الالمركزية‬ ‫مساحات‬ ‫اتاحة‬ ‫من‬ ‫مناسبة‬ ‫ا‬‫الراضى‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫تنويع‬ ‫المحلى‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫وبناء‬ ‫المجتمعية‬ ‫القدرات‬
  7. 7. ‫التشريع‬ ‫و‬ ‫المؤسس‬ ‫اإلطار‬: ‫نظرا‬‫العامة‬ ‫والموازنات‬ ‫اإلستراتيجية‬ ‫المخططات‬ ‫بإعداد‬ ‫القائمة‬ ‫الجهات‬ ‫لتعدد‬ ‫فى‬ ‫جهودها‬ ‫وتضارب‬ ‫للمدن‬ ‫األحيان‬ ‫بعض‬(‫العمرانية‬ ‫والتنمية‬ ‫اإلسكان‬ ‫وزارة‬-‫المحلية‬ ‫الوحدات‬-‫وزارة‬ ‫المالية‬-‫التخطيط‬ ‫وزارة‬....‫الخ‬) ‫وا‬ ‫التخطيطية‬ ‫بالعملية‬ ‫الصلة‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫القوانين‬ ‫بمراجعة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫قيام‬ ‫يلزم‬ ‫فإنه‬‫جراء‬ ‫بها‬ ‫المرتبطة‬ ‫التشريعية‬ ‫التعديالت‬ ‫الالمركزية‬: ‫وضع‬‫ا‬ ‫واشراك‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫المستويات‬ ‫على‬ ‫وسياسية‬ ‫وإدارية‬ ‫مالية‬ ‫إستراتيجية‬‫لقطاع‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫مع‬ ‫والمتابعة‬ ‫والتنفيذ‬ ‫التخطيط‬ ‫في‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫ومنظمات‬ ‫الخاص‬‫ليات‬ ‫االجتماعي‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫وتعزيز‬ ‫المواطنين‬ ‫إلشراك‬ ‫واضحة‬ ‫اإلستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫عناصر‬
  8. 8. ‫المحلى‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫تنويع‬: ‫والخدم‬ ‫واألنشطة‬ ‫المشروعات‬ ‫لكافة‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحكومي‬ ‫القطاع‬ ‫يستطيع‬ ‫ال‬‫ات‬ ‫على‬ ‫دوره‬ ‫يقتصر‬ ‫بينما‬ ‫جية‬‫اإلستراتي‬ ‫بالمخططات‬ ‫المقترحة‬ ‫العامة‬: -‫إستثمارات‬ ‫أولويات‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫و‬ ‫الخاص‬ ‫القطاع‬ ‫إستثمارات‬ ‫تشجيع‬ -‫التشغيل‬ ‫في‬ ‫والكفاءة‬ ‫اإلستدامة‬ ‫تحقق‬ ‫أن‬. -‫أ‬ ‫على‬ ‫اإلعتماد‬ ‫أهمها‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫المحليات‬ ‫من‬ ‫كثير‬ ‫فى‬ ‫التقليدية‬ ‫غير‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫لمصادر‬ ‫التوجه‬ ‫يتم‬‫سواق‬ ‫سندات‬ ‫وإصدار‬ ‫األموال‬ ‫توليد‬ ‫فى‬ ‫المال‬ ‫المشاركة‬‫القدرات‬ ‫وبناء‬ ‫االجتماعية‬: ‫التنفيذية‬ ‫الجهات‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫األطراف‬ ‫وتهيئة‬ ‫رفع‬(‫األهلية‬ ‫والجمعيات‬ ‫المدنى‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫منظمات‬.)... ‫وتقوي‬ ‫ومتابعتها‬ ‫اتيجيات‬‫االستر‬ ‫ورسم‬ ‫للتخطيط‬ ‫الكافية‬ ‫المهارات‬ ‫إلكسابهم‬ ‫قدراتهم‬ ‫وتنمية‬‫وتمثيل‬ ‫مها‬ ‫جية‬‫اتي‬‫اإلستر‬ ‫للمخططات‬ ‫التخطيطية‬ ‫العمليات‬ ‫على‬ ‫القائمة‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫فرق‬ ‫فى‬ ‫المحلى‬ ‫المستوى‬ ‫اتاحة‬‫االراضى‬ ‫من‬ ‫المناسبة‬ ‫المساحات‬: ‫ا‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫على‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫واألعباء‬ ‫التكاليف‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫من‬ ‫التقليل‬ ‫يستهدف‬ ‫حيث‬‫لتمويل‬ ‫نزع‬ ‫أو‬ ‫األراضى‬ ‫شراء‬ ‫تكاليف‬ ‫من‬ ‫التقليل‬ ‫المثال‬ ‫سبيل‬ ‫على‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫الخدمة‬ ‫لتوطين‬ ‫الذاتي‬‫الملكيات‬ ‫اإلستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫عناصر‬
  9. 9. ‫مراحل‬‫االستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ولقاءات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫الدراســــــات‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫بالقرية‬ ‫ونتائ‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫تحليل‬‫ج‬ ‫اللقاءات‬ ‫واألهداف‬ ‫القضايا‬ ‫تحديد‬‫و‬ ‫البدائل‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫وورش‬ ‫اجتماعات‬ ‫المحلي‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫و‬ ‫بالقرية‬‫ة‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫العام‬ ‫االجتماع‬‫لشركا‬ ‫النهائي‬‫ء‬ ‫وآليات‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫التنمية‬‫التنفيذ‬
  10. 10. ‫التنمية‬ ‫شركاء‬ ‫ولقاءات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫جمع‬: ‫ال‬‫و‬‫أ‬-‫ة‬‫ي‬‫اس‬‫س‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫مع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬: ‫ية‬‫ن‬‫يدا‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ح‬‫و‬‫س‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫أ‬:‫ى‬‫ن‬‫را‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ح‬‫س‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫حي‬‫ا‬‫س‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ط‬‫ئ‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫خ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ق‬‫ي‬‫ق‬‫د‬‫ت‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ال‬‫خ‬ ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫م‬‫ت‬‫ي‬ ‫ث‬‫ي‬‫ح‬ ‫ة‬‫ئل‬‫س‬‫أل‬‫ا‬ ‫ح‬‫ر‬‫ط‬‫و‬ ‫ت‬‫ءا‬‫ا‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫ق‬‫ع‬:‫ه‬‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ـ‬‫ي‬‫ز‬ ‫ع‬‫م‬ ‫ة‬‫حل‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫ذ‬‫ه‬ ‫ن‬‫م‬‫زا‬‫ت‬‫ت‬ ‫د‬‫ق‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫د‬‫ح‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫ء‬‫ا‬‫ك‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ع‬‫و‬‫م‬‫ج‬‫م‬ ‫ع‬‫م‬ ‫ى‬‫ن‬‫دا‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ح‬‫س‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫حل‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫يا‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ث‬-‫ية‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ث‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ما‬‫و‬‫عل‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬: ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫و‬‫عل‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫اء‬‫ص‬‫ح‬‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫ز‬‫ك‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫ل‬‫ال‬‫خ‬ ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ة‬‫ح‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ئ‬‫ا‬‫ص‬‫ح‬‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫ات‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ع‬‫م‬‫ج‬(‫ء‬‫را‬‫ز‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫س‬‫ل‬‫ج‬‫م‬–‫ة‬‫ظ‬‫ف‬‫ا‬‫ح‬‫م‬–‫ز‬‫ك‬‫ر‬‫م‬–‫ة‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ح‬‫م‬–‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫ن‬‫ت‬‫و‬ ‫ء‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ب‬ ‫ز‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ج‬...‫خ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬)‫اء‬‫ص‬‫ح‬‫إل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫م‬‫ا‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫بئ‬‫ع‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ي‬‫ز‬‫ك‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ز‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ج‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫إعداد‬‫في‬ ‫وتتمثل‬ ‫بالقرية‬ ‫القطاعية‬ ‫الدراســــــات‬:- ‫ة‬‫ئي‬‫ي‬‫ب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫راس‬‫د‬‫ل‬‫ا‬:‫ة‬‫ي‬‫حل‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫قر‬‫ب‬ ‫ث‬‫و‬‫تل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ر‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫ص‬‫م‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫ية‬‫اد‬‫تص‬‫ق‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫راس‬‫د‬‫ل‬‫ا‬:‫ش‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫م‬‫ه‬‫أ‬‫و‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ب‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫م‬‫ج‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫ص‬‫ت‬‫ق‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ط‬‫نش‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫م‬‫ه‬‫أ‬ ‫ن‬‫ع‬ ‫ة‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ث‬‫ح‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ت‬‫كال‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫قر‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫ة‬‫ح‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ر‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫تث‬‫س‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ص‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫ي‬‫ف‬ ‫ث‬‫ح‬‫ب‬‫ت‬ ‫ا‬‫م‬‫ك‬ ‫ة‬‫ـ‬‫ي‬‫حل‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫قر‬‫ب‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫ص‬‫ت‬‫ق‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ية‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ك‬‫س‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ع‬‫ما‬‫ت‬‫ج‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫راس‬‫د‬‫ل‬‫ا‬:‫ن‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ع‬‫ض‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ب‬ ‫يع‬‫م‬‫ج‬‫ت‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫ال‬‫ج‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ذ‬‫ه‬ ‫ى‬‫ف‬ ‫م‬‫ت‬‫ي‬(‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ك‬‫س‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫م‬‫ج‬‫ح‬–‫د‬‫د‬‫ع‬ ‫ر‬‫س‬‫أل‬‫ا‬)‫و‬‫مـ‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ال‬‫د‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬‫م‬‫و‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ك‬‫س‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ي‬‫د‬‫د‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ر‬‫و‬‫ط‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫د‬‫و‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫د‬‫خ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫اس‬‫ر‬‫د‬:‫د‬‫ح‬‫ت‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫جت‬‫ال‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ع‬‫را‬‫ز‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ج‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ح‬‫ص‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫ي‬‫عل‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫د‬‫خ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ع‬‫و‬‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫وى‬‫ت‬‫س‬‫م‬ ‫د‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫ي‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫د‬‫خ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ع‬‫يـ‬‫م‬‫ج‬‫ل‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫قب‬‫ت‬‫س‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ج‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ت‬‫ح‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ز‬‫ج‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫يه‬‫ن‬‫را‬‫م‬‫ع‬ ‫ت‬‫ـا‬‫ــ‬‫اس‬‫ر‬‫د‬:‫ل‬‫خ‬‫ا‬‫د‬ ‫ء‬‫ا‬‫ض‬‫ف‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ي‬‫ض‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫أل‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫ق‬‫ي‬‫ق‬‫د‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫و‬‫حد‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ات‬‫ي‬‫ك‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫ت‬ ‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ز‬‫ي‬‫ك‬‫ر‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫م‬‫ت‬‫ي‬ ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ج‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ذ‬‫ه‬ ‫ى‬‫ف‬‫ة‬‫ل‬‫ت‬‫ك‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫حل‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫قر‬‫ب‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ز‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ي‬‫ض‬‫را‬‫أل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫يـ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ن‬‫را‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬(‫ة‬‫ص‬‫ا‬‫خ‬-‫ة‬‫ور‬‫ـ‬‫ج‬‫ه‬‫م‬–‫ب‬‫و‬‫يـ‬‫ج‬ ‫ة‬‫يـ‬‫ع‬‫را‬‫ز‬-‫ى‬‫ع‬‫را‬‫ز‬ ‫ح‬‫ال‬‫ـ‬‫ص‬‫ا‬)‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ز‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫خلال‬‫ت‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ة‬‫ص‬‫ا‬‫خ‬ ‫د‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ت‬‫م‬‫ال‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ن‬‫ي‬‫ط‬‫و‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ص‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ع‬‫اق‬‫و‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫ت‬ ‫ف‬‫د‬‫ه‬‫ب‬. ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫اس‬‫س‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ية‬‫ن‬‫ب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫اس‬‫ر‬‫د‬:-‫ق‬‫ر‬‫ط‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫د‬-‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫غذ‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫د‬-‫ى‬‫ح‬‫ص‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ف‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫د‬- ‫ة‬‫ق‬‫ا‬‫ط‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ء‬‫ا‬‫ب‬‫ر‬‫ه‬‫ك‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ذ‬‫غ‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫د‬-‫الت‬‫ا‬‫ص‬‫ت‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫االستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫مراحل‬
  11. 11. ‫اللقاءات‬ ‫ونتائج‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫تحليل‬: ‫لالمتدا‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫المساحات‬ ‫وحساب‬ ‫المستقبلى‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫سكان‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫تقدير‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الدراسة‬ ‫تهدف‬‫د‬ ‫المس‬ ‫السكان‬ ‫ومتطلبات‬ ‫احتياجات‬ ‫وتحديد‬ ‫السكانية‬ ‫الزيادة‬ ‫استيعاب‬ ‫واساليب‬ ‫العمرانى‬‫من‬ ‫تقبلية‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫و‬ ‫مرافق‬ ‫تحديد‬‫البدائل‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫و‬ ‫واألهداف‬ ‫القضايا‬: -‫األنشطة‬ ‫تجميع‬(‫المشروعات‬)‫المعلومات‬ ‫وتحليل‬ ‫اللقاءات‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الناجمة‬ ‫المتشابهة‬. -‫األنشطة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫لتنمية‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫القضايا‬ ‫تحديد‬(‫المشروعات‬)‫المتشابهة‬. -‫مجاالت‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫كل‬ ‫فى‬ ‫المقترحة‬ ‫والمشروعات‬ ‫االنشطة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫األهداف‬ ‫تحديد‬‫التنمية‬ ‫أجتماعات‬‫المحلية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫و‬ ‫بالقرية‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫وورش‬: ‫أوال‬:‫فيها‬ ‫ويتم‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫شركاء‬ ‫اجتماع‬: -‫ا‬ ‫قرى‬ ‫من‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫كل‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫لخطة‬ ‫المفعلة‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫االنشطة‬ ‫اولويات‬ ‫تحديد‬‫لوحدة‬ ‫المحلية‬ -‫االنشطة‬ ‫توطين‬ ‫بدائل‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫على‬ ‫االتفاق‬(‫المشروعات‬) -‫الجديد‬ ‫العمرانى‬ ‫الحيز‬ ‫وحدود‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫على‬ ‫االتفاق‬(‫البدائل‬ ‫لعرض‬ ‫وفقا‬) -‫المشروعات‬ ‫لتنفيذ‬ ‫والفاعلة‬ ‫المناسبة‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫بدائل‬ ‫توضيح‬ ‫االستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫مراحل‬
  12. 12. ‫ثانيا‬:‫فيها‬ ‫ويتم‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫شركاء‬ ‫اجتماع‬: -‫المرتب‬ ‫االنشطة‬ ‫وبدائل‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫بالوحدة‬ ‫المشتركة‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫القضايا‬ ‫على‬ ‫االتفاق‬‫طة‬ ‫أنسبها‬ ‫على‬ ‫واالتفاق‬. -‫الرئيسية‬ ‫المشروعات‬ ‫على‬ ‫االتفاق‬(‫مركزية‬)‫الوحد‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫المشكالت‬ ‫لعالج‬‫ة‬ ‫ككل‬ ‫المحلية‬. -‫ا‬ ‫احداث‬ ‫فى‬ ‫للشركاء‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫واالدوار‬ ‫المتوقعة‬ ‫التكلفة‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫على‬ ‫الضوء‬ ‫القاء‬‫لتنمية‬ ‫االدوار‬ ‫وتوزيـع‬(‫المركزية‬ ‫االنـشطة‬)‫التابعة‬ ‫القرى‬ ‫و‬ ‫االم‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫على‬. ‫وضع‬‫للقرية‬ ‫العام‬ ‫االستراتيجى‬ ‫المخطط‬: -‫األنشطة‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫يتم‬(‫المشروعات‬)‫العمرانى‬ ‫الحيز‬ ‫وتحديد‬ ‫المقترحة‬ -‫للق‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫المتفق‬ ‫بالمشروعات‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫والمالحق‬ ‫والمستندات‬ ‫اللوحات‬ ‫اعداد‬ ‫يتم‬‫االم‬ ‫رية‬ ‫التابعة‬ ‫والقرى‬ ‫االستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫مراحل‬
  13. 13. ‫االجتماع‬‫التنفيذ‬ ‫وآليات‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫لشركاء‬ ‫النهائي‬: ‫م‬‫ت‬‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ثـ‬‫م‬‫م‬ ‫ع‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ت‬‫ج‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ك‬‫ل‬‫ذ‬ ‫ر‬‫ض‬‫ح‬‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫راس‬‫د‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ية‬‫ئ‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ج‬‫ئ‬‫تا‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫رض‬‫ع‬‫ل‬ ‫ية‬‫ل‬‫ح‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫ى‬‫و‬‫ت‬‫س‬‫م‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ه‬‫د‬‫ق‬‫ع‬ ‫ه‬‫ي‬‫ف‬ ‫م‬‫ت‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ى‬‫ن‬‫را‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ط‬‫ي‬‫ط‬‫خ‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫م‬‫ا‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ئـ‬‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ل‬: ١-‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫ن‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫وي‬‫ل‬‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ق‬‫ا‬‫ف‬‫ت‬‫ال‬‫ا‬. ٢-‫ـ‬‫ف‬ ‫م‬‫ه‬‫س‬‫ت‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫ك‬‫م‬‫ي‬ ‫ى‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ج‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ح‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫ى‬‫و‬‫ت‬‫س‬‫م‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ع‬‫و‬‫شر‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ق‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ف‬‫كل‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫رض‬‫ع‬‫ى‬ ‫ا‬‫هـ‬‫ل‬‫ي‬‫و‬‫م‬‫ت‬ (‫ص‬‫ا‬‫خ‬ ‫ع‬‫ا‬‫ط‬‫ق‬ ،‫ى‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ت‬‫ج‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ق‬‫و‬‫ند‬‫ص‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ،‫ة‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫و‬‫ك‬‫ح‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫غ‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ظ‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ،‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ع‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫و‬ ‫ات‬‫ب‬‫ه‬ ،‫ح‬‫ن‬‫م‬)‫ذ‬‫ي‬‫نف‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ن‬‫م‬‫ز‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫د‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬. ٣-‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫ن‬‫ت‬ ‫ة‬‫ع‬‫و‬‫م‬‫ج‬‫م‬ ‫س‬‫ي‬‫أس‬‫ت‬. 4-‫ة‬‫ك‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ش‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ع‬‫ف‬ ‫م‬‫ي‬‫قي‬‫ت‬‫ب‬ ‫ق‬‫ف‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ق‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫م‬‫دا‬‫خ‬‫ت‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫ة‬‫رك‬‫ا‬‫ش‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ع‬‫ف‬ ‫م‬‫يي‬‫ق‬‫ت‬. -‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ي‬‫ج‬‫ي‬‫ت‬‫را‬‫ت‬‫س‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ط‬‫ط‬‫خ‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ي‬‫ئ‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫م‬‫ش‬‫ي‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫عة‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫م‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ى‬‫ن‬‫را‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ز‬‫ي‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ع‬‫إ‬‫م‬‫ا‬‫ع‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ي‬ ‫ا‬‫م‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ل‬: ١-‫ر‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ب‬‫يو‬‫ج‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ت‬‫لال‬‫خ‬‫ت‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ى‬‫ن‬‫را‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ت‬‫م‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ح‬‫ا‬‫س‬‫م‬ ‫د‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫ت‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ا‬‫اء‬‫ن‬‫ب‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ز‬‫ي‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ح‬‫ا‬‫س‬‫م‬ ‫د‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫ت‬‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫ع‬‫ي‬‫وق‬‫ت‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ح‬‫ا‬‫س‬‫م‬ ‫ة‬‫ط‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫خ‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫و‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫ل‬‫ك‬‫ش‬ ٢-‫ى‬‫ض‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫أل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ال‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ت‬‫س‬‫ا‬ ‫ط‬‫ط‬‫خ‬‫م‬ ‫ة‬‫ح‬‫و‬‫ل‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ة‬‫ف‬‫تل‬‫خ‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ع‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫ش‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ع‬‫اق‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫د‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫ت‬ ٣-‫ى‬‫ض‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ال‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ت‬‫س‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ني‬‫زا‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫و‬ ‫د‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ت‬‫م‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ق‬‫ط‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫م‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫ئي‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ط‬‫ا‬‫تر‬‫ش‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ٤-‫ى‬‫ض‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫أل‬‫ا‬ ‫م‬‫ي‬‫ظ‬‫ن‬‫ت‬ ‫ط‬‫و‬‫ط‬‫خ‬/‫ى‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫يز‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫خ‬‫ا‬‫د‬ ‫ق‬‫ر‬‫ط‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ٥-‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫ن‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫وي‬‫ل‬‫و‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫م‬‫ض‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ق‬‫ا‬‫ف‬‫ت‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ح‬ ‫ى‬‫ف‬ ‫ة‬‫ح‬‫تر‬‫ق‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ق‬‫ف‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ك‬‫ب‬‫ش‬ ٦-‫ة‬‫ح‬‫ر‬‫ت‬‫ق‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ع‬‫و‬‫شر‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ف‬‫ا‬‫ك‬ ‫ل‬‫ي‬‫و‬‫م‬‫ت‬ ‫ب‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫س‬‫أ‬ ‫ح‬‫را‬‫ت‬‫ق‬‫إ‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ف‬‫ل‬‫ك‬‫ت‬ ‫د‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫ت‬‫ل‬ ‫ى‬‫ف‬‫ص‬‫و‬ ‫ق‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫م‬(‫ي‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ع‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫غ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ن‬‫را‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ة‬) ‫االستراتيجي‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫مراحل‬
  14. 14. ‫حالة‬ ‫دراسة‬ ‫و‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫اإلستراتيجي‬ ‫حاتم‬ ‫منشأة‬ ‫قرية‬ ‫الغريب‬ ‫محلية‬ ‫وحدة‬–‫زفتى‬ ‫مركز‬–‫الغربية‬ ‫محافظة‬
  15. 15. ‫القرية‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫العمراني‬ ‫التطور‬ ‫اإلجتماعية‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫البيئية‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫البنية‬
  16. 16. ‫أ‬.‫العمرانى‬ ‫التطور‬: ‫م‬‫ا‬‫ع‬ ‫ذ‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ل‬‫ت‬‫ك‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫ز‬1985‫م‬‫ا‬‫ع‬ ‫ى‬‫ت‬‫ح‬2006‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ح‬4 ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ف‬ ‫ض‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ا‬: ‫د‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫ال‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫ص‬‫ا‬‫خ‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ك‬‫ل‬‫م‬ ‫ى‬‫ه‬ ‫ى‬‫ض‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫د‬‫ئ‬‫ا‬‫س‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ك‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ز‬ ‫ة‬‫ل‬‫غ‬‫ت‬‫س‬‫م‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫غ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ض‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ح‬‫ا‬‫س‬‫م‬(‫ر‬‫و‬‫ب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ض‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬ ‫ء‬‫ا‬‫ض‬‫ف‬‫ل‬‫ا‬) ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ح‬2.13‫ن‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ف‬ ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ش‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ج‬‫ت‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ف‬‫و‬ ‫م‬‫ا‬‫ع‬ ‫ل‬‫ك‬‫ش‬‫ب‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ج‬‫ت‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ع‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫ج‬ ‫ى‬‫ف‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ع‬ ‫ف‬‫ح‬‫ز‬‫ي‬‫ى‬ ‫ص‬‫ا‬‫خ‬ ‫ل‬‫ك‬‫ش‬‫ب‬ ‫ى‬‫ب‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ج‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ب‬‫س‬‫ن‬‫ب‬ ‫ر‬‫و‬‫ب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ض‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ر‬‫ش‬‫ت‬‫ن‬‫ت‬6.5%‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ب‬‫ل‬‫ق‬ ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ب‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ى‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ب‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫ي‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ق‬ ‫ن‬‫ي‬‫ب‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ح‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫ض‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ع‬‫ت‬ ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ع‬‫ت‬ ‫ى‬‫ض‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ك‬‫س‬‫ال‬‫ا‬: ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ن‬‫ك‬‫س‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ب‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ح‬‫ا‬‫س‬‫م‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ج‬‫ا‬12.65‫ن‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ف‬ 31.6%‫ر‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫د‬‫ا‬ ‫ث‬‫ال‬‫ث‬ ‫ن‬‫ع‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫ف‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫ق‬‫ي‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ن‬‫ك‬‫س‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ب‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ح‬44.4%‫د‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ج‬‫ت‬‫و‬ ‫ل‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ج‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫ح‬‫ت‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ب‬‫م‬ ‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ى‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ح‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫ف‬‫و‬‫ت‬‫ل‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ج‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫ح‬‫ت‬139‫ة‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ز‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ع‬‫ي‬‫ت‬‫س‬‫ال‬ ‫ة‬‫د‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ج‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ن‬‫ك‬‫س‬ ‫ة‬‫د‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫ى‬‫ت‬‫ح‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ك‬‫س‬‫ل‬‫ا‬2022 ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫د‬‫خ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬: ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫ي‬‫ل‬‫ع‬‫ت‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫د‬‫خ‬:2‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ح‬‫ص‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫د‬‫خ‬ ‫م‬‫ا‬‫ع‬ ‫ى‬‫ئ‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ت‬‫ب‬‫ا‬:‫د‬‫ج‬‫و‬‫ي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫د‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫د‬‫خ‬:‫ة‬‫ي‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫د‬‫ج‬‫س‬‫م‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ت‬‫ج‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫د‬‫خ‬:‫ت‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫د‬‫خ‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ط‬‫ي‬‫ب‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ع‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ز‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ع‬‫م‬‫ج‬‫و‬ ‫ب‬‫ا‬‫ب‬‫ش‬ ‫ز‬‫ك‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫د‬‫ج‬‫و‬‫ي‬ ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ف‬‫ا‬‫ق‬‫ث‬:‫د‬‫ج‬‫و‬‫ي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫منظور‬
  17. 17. ‫قوة‬‫ضعف‬‫فرص‬‫مخاطر‬‫اهداف‬ ‫االرض‬ ‫وغير‬ ‫بور‬ ‫فضاء‬ ‫اراضى‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫تستوعب‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫زراعية‬ ‫منتجة‬ ‫سكانية‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫معدالت‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫الكتلة‬ ‫اطراف‬ ‫على‬ ‫الرقعة‬ ‫وقلة‬ ‫العمرانية‬ ‫الزراعية‬ ‫المستقب‬ ‫االستيعاب‬‫لى‬ ‫الحيز‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫للسكان‬ ‫العمرانى‬ ‫العمرانى‬ ‫الحيز‬ ‫امتداد‬ ‫االراض‬ ‫على‬ ‫العشوائى‬‫ى‬ ‫الزراعية‬ ‫المحلي‬ ‫االدارة‬ ‫تمكين‬‫ة‬ ‫القض‬ ‫الضبطية‬ ‫من‬‫ائية‬ ‫االسكان‬ ‫احالل‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الرأسى‬ ‫االمتداد‬ ‫بالقرية‬ ‫المبانى‬ ‫وتجديد‬ ‫مشروعات‬ ‫توجد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫التكال‬ ‫منخفض‬ ‫اسكان‬‫يف‬ ‫السكني‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫واغلب‬‫ة‬ ‫احالل‬ ‫الى‬ ‫حاجة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫العمرانى‬ ‫الحيز‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫االعتب‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الوضع‬ ‫مع‬‫ار‬ ‫المستقب‬ ‫االستيعاب‬‫لى‬ ‫للسكان‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫الكوادر‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫الخواطر‬ ‫لتجنب‬ ‫االزمه‬ ‫الطلب‬ ‫وزياده‬ ‫الصحية‬ ‫دون‬ ‫المساكن‬ ‫على‬ ‫تخطيطية‬ ‫ضوابط‬ ‫سكان‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫توفير‬‫ية‬ ‫التكاليف‬ ‫منخفضة‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫العب‬ ‫بتخفيض‬ ‫الجمعيات‬ ‫تقوم‬‫من‬ ‫أ‬ ‫السكان‬ ‫على‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫فى‬ ‫القصور‬ ‫اطف‬ ‫كوجود‬ ‫االبتدائية‬‫اء‬ ‫واسعاف‬ ‫الجهو‬ ‫لتحفيز‬ ‫فرص‬‫د‬ ‫فى‬ ‫للمساهمة‬ ‫الذاتية‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫مشروعات‬ ‫الحالية‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫قصور‬ ‫االحتيجات‬ ‫تغطية‬ ‫على‬ ‫المستقبلية‬ ‫فى‬ ‫العجز‬ ‫سد‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫منظور‬
  18. 18. ‫ب‬.‫االجتماعية‬ ‫الدراسات‬: ‫االقتصادى‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫فى‬ ‫المرأه‬ ‫مساهمة‬:‫نسبتها‬ ‫تصل‬18.1%‫عام‬ ‫حتى‬1996 ‫االمية‬ ‫مشكلة‬:‫حوالى‬ ‫نسبتها‬18.9%‫عام‬ ‫حتى‬1996 ‫البطالة‬:‫نسبتها‬ ‫تبلغ‬11.7%‫عام‬ ‫حتى‬1996 ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫الدراسة‬: ‫المزروعة‬ ‫االرض‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫اجمالى‬154‫اى‬ ‫فدان‬83.2%‫نسبة‬ ‫و‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫المساحة‬ ‫من‬ ‫بالزراعة‬ ‫العاملين‬36% ‫القرية‬ ‫منظور‬
  19. 19. ‫قوة‬‫ضعف‬‫فرص‬‫مخاطر‬‫اهداف‬ ‫البطالة‬ ‫فر‬ ‫لزيادة‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫البشرية‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫توافر‬‫ص‬ ‫المستقبلية‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫للمج‬ ‫الداعمة‬ ‫الجهات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تنسيق‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫ال‬‫تمع‬ ‫الدخل‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫انخفاض‬ ‫فى‬ ‫العاملة‬ ‫القوى‬ ‫من‬ ‫االستفادة‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫مجاالت‬(‫االمية‬ ‫محو‬ ‫انتاجية‬ ‫ومشروعات‬) ‫ما‬ ‫يجد‬ ‫لم‬ ‫الذى‬ ‫الشباب‬ ‫طاقة‬ ‫اهدار‬ ‫طاقته‬ ‫يوظف‬ ‫تنمية‬ ‫خطة‬ ‫غياب‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫االق‬ ‫لتنمية‬ ‫واضحة‬ ‫استراتيجية‬‫تصاد‬ ‫المحلى‬ ‫البشرية‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫من‬ ‫االستفادة‬ ‫بالقرية‬ ‫الموجوده‬ ‫األمية‬ ‫االجتماعى‬ ‫التكافل‬ ‫جهات‬ ‫تعدد‬‫والبطالة‬ ‫الفقر‬ ‫انتشار‬‫الجامعي‬ ‫الخريجين‬ ‫من‬ ‫االستفادة‬‫ين‬ ‫بالقرية‬ ‫االمية‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫ارتفاع‬‫االمية‬ ‫لمحو‬ ‫فصول‬ ‫اقامة‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫موارد‬ ‫للمشاركة‬ ‫مستعدة‬ ‫اهالى‬ ‫وجود‬‫الموارد‬ ‫لتوزيع‬ ‫خطط‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫يتناسب‬ ‫ال‬ ‫بما‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫مشروعات‬ ‫توجيه‬‫مع‬ ‫السكان‬ ‫اولويات‬ ‫البشرية‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫من‬ ‫االستفادة‬ ‫المتاحة‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫لعدم‬ ‫المتاحة‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫اهدار‬ ‫كوادر‬ ‫الشباب‬ ‫مراكز‬ ‫تفعيل‬ ‫الجامع‬ ‫دور‬ ‫وتفعيل‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫الدراسة‬ ‫بالقرية‬ ‫التمويلية‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫تعدد‬ ‫االقتصادية‬ ‫الموارد‬ ‫تعدد‬ ‫الحيازات‬ ‫لضم‬ ‫للمالكين‬ ‫حوافز‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫الصغيرة‬ ‫بالقرية‬ ‫الدخل‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫انخفاض‬ ‫الحص‬ ‫صعوبة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫القروض‬ ‫فائده‬ ‫ارتفاع‬‫ول‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫مجاالت‬ ‫فى‬ ‫لالستثمار‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫الغذائية‬ ‫الصناعات‬ ‫التنم‬ ‫الحداث‬ ‫الذاتية‬ ‫الجهود‬ ‫زياده‬‫ية‬ ‫فى‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫مشروعات‬ ‫استدامة‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫الفردي‬ ‫المجهودات‬ ‫على‬ ‫االعتماد‬ ‫ظل‬‫ة‬ ‫للتنسيق‬ ‫اليه‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫للشباب‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ‫السكان‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الفقر‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحد‬ ‫مستو‬ ‫ورفع‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫زيادة‬‫ى‬ ‫المعيشة‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫منظور‬
  20. 20. ‫قوة‬‫ضعف‬‫فرص‬‫مخاطر‬‫اهداف‬ ‫التلوث‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫لتحسين‬ ‫حالية‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫توجد‬ ‫بالقرية‬ ‫البيئه‬(‫وان‬ ‫تشجير‬‫ارة‬) ‫البعد‬ ‫الهمية‬ ‫االهالى‬ ‫ادرالك‬ ‫البيئى‬ -‫البيئه‬ ‫تدهور‬ ‫العمرانية‬ -‫الشرب‬ ‫مياه‬ ‫تلوث‬ -‫برامج‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫ب‬ ‫البيئه‬ ‫لتحسين‬‫القرية‬ -‫مكب‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫للنفايات‬ -‫نتيج‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫تلوث‬‫ة‬ ‫المخلفات‬ ‫حرق‬ ‫الزراعية‬ -‫البيئه‬ ‫تحسين‬ ‫باقامة‬ ‫العمرانية‬ ‫خضراء‬ ‫مسطحات‬ -‫المخلفات‬ ‫تدوير‬ ‫بتوفير‬ ‫الزراعية‬ ‫واالستفادة‬ ‫مكابس‬ ‫وسماد‬ ‫كعلف‬ ‫منها‬ -‫تلوث‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫حرق‬ ‫من‬ ‫الناتج‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫المخلفات‬ -‫المخلفات‬ ‫تراكم‬ ‫مكب‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫للنفايات‬ ‫الصورة‬ ‫تحسين‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫البصرية‬ ‫تلو‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫تقليل‬‫ث‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫التلوث‬ ‫قضايا‬: ‫الغربية‬ ‫الجهة‬ ‫من‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫المحد‬ ‫المصرف‬ ‫على‬ ‫القمامة‬ ‫انتشار‬-‫بالقرية‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫قمامة‬ ‫مقلب‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫للصرف‬ ‫والمصارف‬ ‫المائية‬ ‫المجارى‬ ‫تلوث‬-‫العمرانية‬ ‫للكتلة‬ ‫العالى‬ ‫الضغط‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫اختراق‬ ‫الزراعية‬ ‫المخلفات‬ ‫حرق‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫تلوث‬
  21. 21. ‫د‬.‫األساسية‬ ‫البنية‬: ‫بالمياه‬ ‫التغذية‬: ‫فربسيس‬ ‫مياه‬ ‫محطه‬ ‫من‬ ‫االساسى‬ ‫المياه‬ ‫مصدر‬-‫االستهالك‬ ‫متوسط‬1890‫الشهر‬ ‫فى‬ ‫لتر‬ ‫والحريق‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫الحنافيات‬ ‫كفاية‬ ‫عدم‬-‫انقطاعها‬ ‫ويكثر‬ ‫االحيان‬ ‫اغلب‬ ‫فى‬ ‫سيئه‬ ‫المياه‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫الصحى‬ ‫الصرف‬: ‫معالجة‬ ‫محطات‬ ‫او‬ ‫صحى‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫شبكات‬ ‫بالقرية‬ ‫توجد‬ ‫ال‬-‫يستخدم‬100%‫ترانشات‬ ‫االهالى‬ ‫من‬ ‫بحجم‬2‫م‬3‫الرئيسية‬ ‫المائية‬ ‫المسطحات‬ ‫على‬ ‫وتصرف‬ ‫الكهرباء‬: ‫الكهرباء‬ ‫استهالك‬ ‫معدل‬760‫ك‬.‫ت‬.‫القرية‬ ‫تغذية‬ ‫ويتم‬ ‫المحافظة‬ ‫متوسط‬ ‫من‬ ‫اعلى‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫س‬ ‫بمحولين‬ ‫االتصاالت‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫فى‬ ‫فرسيس‬ ‫سنترال‬ ‫تتبع‬-‫وتلغراف‬ ‫بريد‬ ‫مكتب‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫الطرق‬: ‫وعدم‬ ‫المرورية‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫وعشوائية‬ ‫الممهدة‬ ‫الطرق‬ ‫توفر‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫الطرق‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫للتدرج‬ ‫تفتقد‬ ‫الشوارع‬ ‫انارة‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫موقف‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫يبلغ‬ ‫الطرق‬ ‫اطوال‬5‫منهم‬ ‫مرصوف‬ ‫كم‬4‫بعرض‬ ‫كم‬6‫م‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫منظور‬
  22. 22. ‫قوة‬‫ضعف‬‫فرص‬‫مخاطر‬‫اهداف‬ ‫الصحى‬ ‫والصرف‬ ‫المياه‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫كل‬ ‫يغطى‬ ‫بالمياه‬ ‫االمداد‬ ‫خدمة‬ ‫اعم‬ ‫لبعض‬ ‫تحتاج‬ ‫للكهرباء‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫يوجد‬‫ال‬ ‫الصيانه‬ ‫الش‬ ‫مياه‬ ‫تنقية‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫كفاءة‬ ‫عدم‬‫رب‬ ‫للصرف‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫تحسين‬ ‫الشرب‬ ‫مياه‬ ‫شبكه‬ ‫تطوير‬ ‫الصحى‬ ‫الصرف‬ ‫االوبئة‬ ‫انتشار‬ ‫المجارى‬ ‫تلوث‬ ‫المائية‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫تدهور‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫الشرب‬ ‫مياه‬ ‫تحسين‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫الصحى‬ ‫الصرف‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫والزراعية‬ ‫الصلبة‬ ‫المخلفات‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫االهالى‬ ‫مشاركة‬ ‫امكانية‬‫عربيات‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫لجمع‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫او‬ ‫المخلفات‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫من‬ ‫للتخلص‬ ‫المخلفات‬ ‫الزراعية‬ ‫مشروعات‬ ‫للتخلص‬ ‫تدوير‬ ‫المخلفات‬ ‫من‬ ‫منها‬ ‫واالستفاده‬ ‫سماد‬ ‫او‬ ‫كعلف‬ ‫القمامة‬ ‫تراك‬ ‫االوبئ‬ ‫وانتشار‬‫ة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫تلوث‬ ‫قش‬ ‫حرق‬ ‫نتاج‬ ‫االرز‬ ‫المخلفات‬ ‫من‬ ‫للتخلص‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ‫المخلفات‬ ‫تدوير‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫قضية‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫المداد‬ ‫هوائية‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫توجد‬ ‫بالكهرباء‬ ‫االوقات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫فى‬ ‫التيار‬ ‫وانقطاع‬ ‫ضعف‬‫القرية‬ ‫امداد‬ ‫بالكهر‬ ‫بالكامل‬‫باء‬‫الضار‬ ‫التأثير‬ ‫المشروعات‬ ‫على‬ ‫التنموية‬ ‫والخدمات‬ ‫السكان‬ ‫تأمين‬ ‫المخاطر‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫القرية‬ ‫منظور‬
  23. 23. ‫المشروعات‬ ‫لبعض‬ ‫الوصفية‬ ‫المالحق‬ ‫بعض‬
  24. 24. ‫المشروعات‬ ‫لبعض‬ ‫الوصفية‬ ‫المالحق‬ ‫بعض‬
  25. 25. ‫البيانات‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫و‬ ‫الخرائط‬ ‫للقرية‬ ‫الجغرافية‬

