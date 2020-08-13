Successfully reported this slideshow.
Radiological contrast media Presented by:- Yashawant kumar yadav Bsc.MIT 2nd year NAMS (Bir Hospital)
Outline •Definition •Types of CM and its classification •Possible risk factors that cause CMR •Types of reaction •Manageme...
Definition Radiological contrast media are (positive ) chemical substance that is introduce in to the body to enhance the ...
Why? • Contrast media needed because soft tissue has low density and atomic number. • The ability to distinguish between t...
Types On the basis of radiographic contrast it is of two type:- 1. Negative contrast media 2. Positive contrast media Neg...
Contd.. As a negative contrast media following can be used :- 1. CARBON DIOXIDE 2. AIR 3. OXYGEN 4. NITROUS OXIDE
Positive contrast media As a Positive CM followings are used : • Barium sulphate BaSO4 • Oily CM (LIPIODOL) Poppyseed oil ...
Barium sulphate BaSO4 • High atomic number Atomic number 56, 0.3-12 um size, pH 5.3 • Not soluble in water = suspension • ...
Contd.. contraindications  perforations of GI tract  proximal to an obstructed bowel precautions  adequate hydration po...
Contd..
Preparation of BaSO4 suspension 1. Weight/volume suspension • Number of grams of solute in 100 mL solution • For a 3% solu...
Iodinated contrast • As iodine has a high atomic number, 53, compared to most tissues in the body, the administration of i...
Properties of CM • Water solubility, • Chemical and thermal stability • Biologically inert • low viscosity • Non-antigenic...
Classification
Contd.. Most ideal contrast media: Iodixanol (visipaque) & Itrolan (Isovist)
Contd..
Tonicity 1. High osmolar (> 1400 mosm/kg) 2. Low osmolar (600-580-800 mosm/kg) 3. Iso osmolar (290-350 mosm/kg) ionic non ...
Contd.. • The osmolality of a particular contrast agent is determined by the number of osmotically active particles formed...
Structure Ionic – monomer and dimer Non ionic- monomer and dimer • These are sodium or methylglucamine salts of 2,4,6 tri-...
Contd..
Contd.. Tri-iodinated benzene ring • C1 attachment differentiates ionic from non-ionic •C1: Ionic (Acidic group with Sodiu...
Contd..
Routs of contrast administration • Contrast materials enter the body in one of three ways. 1. They can be: swallowed (take...
Possible risk factors for Reaction Acute reaction:- 1. Patients with a history of: Asthma 2. Prior reaction to contrast 3....
Contd.. Contrast Induce Nephropathy:- • Preexisting renal dysfunction • Dehydration • Increased age • Diabetes mellitus •...
Categorization of contrast reaction 1. Idiosyncratic reaction (ON the basis of severity) independent of the dose.(anaphyla...
Mild Signs and symptoms appear self-limited without evidence of progression • Nausea, Cough, Warmth (heat) • Headache, Di...
Moderate Reactions which require treatment but are not immediately life threatening. • Tachycardia/bradycardia ,Hypertensi...
Severe Life threatening with more severe signs and symptoms. • Laryngeal edema (severe or progressive) • Clinically manife...
Delayed Contrast Reactions • Delayed contrast reactions can occur anywhere from 3 hours to 7 days following the administra...
Anaphylactic and anaphylactoid • Anaphylactic reactions are events initiated when an allergen and IgE combine to induce ma...
Contd.. •The nature of an anaphylactic reaction depends upon the location where it occurs.  In the skin, vasodilatation p...
Anaphylactoid reactions • Identical to anaphylactic reactions in their manifestations, but they are not initiated by an al...
Management of Anaphylactoid Rxn
NEPHROTOXICITY • The kidneys receive 20–25 percent of resting cardiac output, approximately 1.2– 1.3 liters every minute. ...
Diagnosis • A serum creatinine of greater than 1.5 mg/dL indicates renal insufficiency. • The glomerular filtration rate (...
Contd.. • In general acute renal failure is defined when the serum creatinine raises 25–50 percent or 0.5–1 mg/dL. • Serum...
Predisposing Factors • RENAL IMPAIRMENT • DIABETES • METFORMIN (GLUCOPHAGE™) is an oral antihyperglycemic medication used ...
Contd.. • Lactic acidosis can be fatal. Conditions that reduce metformin excretion or increase serum lactate include: 1. R...
CARDIOVASCULAR TOXICITY • Patients with underlying cardiac disease have an increased incidence and/or severity of cardiova...
NEUROTOXICITY • Iodinated contrast agents cause a change in the blood-brain barrier due to their hypertonicity. • These ri...
VASOVAGAL REACTIONS •Vasovagal reactions are characterized by bradycardia and hypotension.  elevating the legs and/or pla...
EXTRAVASATION OF CONTRAST • Extravasation of small amounts of contrast usually results in only minimal symptoms, including...
PREMEDICATION • Overall, patients who are at increased risk for an anaphylactoid reaction benefit from premedication. (13t...
Medicines used in radiology in case of CR 1. Albuterol Inhaler:  A Beta-2 agonist that causes bronchodilatation and relie...
Contd.. 3. Diphenhydramine: An antihistamine which is an H-1 receptor site blocker. In this capacity, it blocks circulati...
Contd.. 5. Epinephrine:  A drug which is a basic sympathetic agonist with the following effects: As an alpha agonist, ep...
Contd.. 6. Diazepam:  A benzodiazepine used to treat seizures. DOSE: 5–10 mg IV push Maximum dose: 30 mg 7. Nitroglycerin...
References 1. https://www.radiology.wisc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/contrast- agents-tutorial.pdf 2. https://pdfs.sema...
THANK YOU
• How many grams of dextrose are required to prepare 4000 mL of a 5% solution? (5% solution = 5 g of dextrose in 100 mL) 5...
Radiological contrast media its type and classifications, contrast media reaction type and its management in the radiology department,

  51. 51. • How many grams of dextrose are required to prepare 4000 mL of a 5% solution? (5% solution = 5 g of dextrose in 100 mL) 5 g = x g 100 mL 4000 mL x = 200 g

