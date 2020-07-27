Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Careers in Commerce.. Dr Yashodhan Mithare Associate Dean, Faculty of Commerce & Management Savitribai Phule Pune Universi...
7/27/2020 1:19 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 2
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 3
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 4
57/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 6
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 7
87/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare
9 Why Commerce?? Contrary to the perception, careers in commerce provide a high earning and a respectable job. Broad orbit...
10 Discover Yourself.. What are my interests? What are the careers that interest me? Do I follow the crowd? Do I live in a...
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 11 Career Employment Self Employment Profession
What is a Career? ◼ Status, Recognition ◼ Money, Material Reward ◼ Opportunity to Grow, Learn and Develop ◼ Opportunity to...
Have you decided your career? 137/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare
147/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 15 Make a decision….
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 16
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 17
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 18
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 19 Professionals
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 20 Five Great Doctors in India? Five Great Engineers?
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 21
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 22
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 23 Chartered Accountant (CA) He /She is specialized in accounting, auditing and t...
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 24 Who does consultancy earns good money. Eligibility: Admission is open to 10 + ...
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 25 Company Secretary (CS) He/She co-ordinates various departments, ensures compli...
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 26 Company Secretary (CS) The student who would like to join the Course after 10+...
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 27 Cost and Works Accountant / CMA Certified CWAs maintain cost accounting record...
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Cost and Works Accountant / CMA A candidate may appear for the Foundation examina...
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Chartered Financial Analysts utilize their skil...
Few Government openings U.P.S.C. M.P.S.C. S. S. B./ S. S. C. N. D. A. B. Ed. / D. Ed. D. S. B. I.B.P.S. C. D. S. E. N.E.T....
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Administration 31
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 32
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare State Police Services  Police Sub Inspector (PSI)  Deputy Superintendent of Pol...
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 34
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 35
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare ❖ Deputy Collector Class I ❖ Deputy Registrar (Co-operatives) ❖ Assistant Secreta...
Eligibility 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 37
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 38
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 40
Requirements of administrative careers SWOT Analysis Goal Setting Introspection Perseverance Update Yourself Acceptance Ev...
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare ‘Career in Banks’ 42
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 43 Vikram Pandit, CEO, Citigroup
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 1,50, 000 Jobs per year 44
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Why Career in Banks? Global Profession Job Security Better personal growth Wide e...
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Why Career in Banks? Loans at subsidized rates (Housing , Car etc.) Holiday Homes...
Associated Banks of IBPS Sr. No. Bank Name Official site 1. Allahabad Bank www.allahabadbank.in 2. Andhra Bank www.andhrab...
VARIOUS POSITIONS AVAILABLE 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Clerk cum Cashier Probationary Officer Specialist Off...
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 49
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Careers in Aviation Industry… 50
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Highest Paid Jobs Available 51
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 52
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 53
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare ❑ Competitive Salaries up to 960000 pa ❑ Company Provided Accommodation ❑ Transpo...
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 55
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 56
7/27/2020 1:03 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 57 Scan this QR Code to contact me
7/27/2020 1:00 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 58 Scan this QR Code to download the presentation Scan this QR Code to contact me
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 59 Please mail your feedback and suggestions y.mithare@gmail.com
7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 60
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Careers in commerce

18 views

Published on

A Pdf version

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Careers in commerce

  1. 1. Careers in Commerce.. Dr Yashodhan Mithare Associate Dean, Faculty of Commerce & Management Savitribai Phule Pune University
  2. 2. 7/27/2020 1:19 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 2
  3. 3. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 3
  4. 4. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 4
  5. 5. 57/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare
  6. 6. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 6
  7. 7. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 7
  8. 8. 87/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare
  9. 9. 9 Why Commerce?? Contrary to the perception, careers in commerce provide a high earning and a respectable job. Broad orbit of interdisciplinary branches Commerce opens up many career avenues. Globalization, foreign insurance and foreign banks has created enormous job opportunities for commerce students. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare
  10. 10. 10 Discover Yourself.. What are my interests? What are the careers that interest me? Do I follow the crowd? Do I live in a fantasy world? 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare
  11. 11. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 11 Career Employment Self Employment Profession
  12. 12. What is a Career? ◼ Status, Recognition ◼ Money, Material Reward ◼ Opportunity to Grow, Learn and Develop ◼ Opportunity to learn with others ◼ Opportunity to supervise others ◼ Safety and Security ◼ Good Working Conditions ◼ Variety and Creativity ◼ Challenging work 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 12
  13. 13. Have you decided your career? 137/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare
  14. 14. 147/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare
  15. 15. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 15 Make a decision….
  16. 16. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 16
  17. 17. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 17
  18. 18. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 18
  19. 19. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 19 Professionals
  20. 20. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 20 Five Great Doctors in India? Five Great Engineers?
  21. 21. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 21
  22. 22. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 22
  23. 23. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 23 Chartered Accountant (CA) He /She is specialized in accounting, auditing and taxation. CA serves as a corporate caretaker and occupies respectable position in corporate world. Average salaries 25,000- 1,50,000 per month. Abroad, salaries may go up to Rs. 5,00000 per month.
  24. 24. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 24 Who does consultancy earns good money. Eligibility: Admission is open to 10 + 2 pass or equivalent examination. CA Program has three sections viz. Common Proficiency Test (CPT), Professional Competence Course (PCC or PCE) and Final examination. Institute: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) www.icai.org.in
  25. 25. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 25 Company Secretary (CS) He/She co-ordinates various departments, ensures compliance of company legislations and advises directors on statutory requirements of the company. Eligibility: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) offers a three-stage course to qualify as Company Secretary. Foundation course is of 8 months that can be joined after 10+2 exam.
  26. 26. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 26 Company Secretary (CS) The student who would like to join the Course after 10+2 pass or equivalent has to undergo three stages to pursue the Company Secretaries Course i.e. Foundation Programme Executive Programme Professional Programme Institute: The Institute of Company Secretary of India conduct and regulate the course of Company Secretary www.icsi.edu
  27. 27. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 27 Cost and Works Accountant / CMA Certified CWAs maintain cost accounting records, do cost auditing for companies, certify import and export documents under the Exim Policy, serve as executor, administrator, receiver and valuer. Eligibility: The ICWAI examinations are held in three stages: Foundation, Intermediate and Final.
  28. 28. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Cost and Works Accountant / CMA A candidate may appear for the Foundation examination after passing 10+2 examination. Graduates in any discipline are eligible for direct admission to Intermediate course. Institute: Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (ICWAI) conducts and regulate course. www.icwai.org 28
  29. 29. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Chartered Financial Analysts utilize their skills in the core areas of financial and hedge fund research, portfolio management, investment consulting, investment banking. CFA regarded as the key position by financial professionals. Eligibility: To be a CFA, a graduate requires clearing three levels of examination. A minimum of three years of investment/financial experience is essential. Salary Package Rs. 600000 pa www.cfainstitute.org 29
  30. 30. Few Government openings U.P.S.C. M.P.S.C. S. S. B./ S. S. C. N. D. A. B. Ed. / D. Ed. D. S. B. I.B.P.S. C. D. S. E. N.E.T. / S.E.T.
  31. 31. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Administration 31
  32. 32. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 32
  33. 33. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare State Police Services  Police Sub Inspector (PSI)  Deputy Superintendent of Police  Assistant Commissioner of Police 33
  34. 34. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 34
  35. 35. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 35
  36. 36. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare ❖ Deputy Collector Class I ❖ Deputy Registrar (Co-operatives) ❖ Assistant Secretary ❖ Deputy Superintendent of Police ❖ Maharashtra Finance & Accounts Service ❖ Tehsildar ❖ Block Development Officer ❖ District Inspector (Land Records) ❖ Superintendent of Prohibition and Excise ❖ Asstt. Registrar (Cooperatives) ❖ District Transport Officer 36
  37. 37. Eligibility 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 37
  38. 38. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 38
  39. 39. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 40
  40. 40. Requirements of administrative careers SWOT Analysis Goal Setting Introspection Perseverance Update Yourself Acceptance Evaluation Trust in self My Dream Job
  41. 41. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare ‘Career in Banks’ 42
  42. 42. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 43 Vikram Pandit, CEO, Citigroup
  43. 43. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 1,50, 000 Jobs per year 44
  44. 44. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Why Career in Banks? Global Profession Job Security Better personal growth Wide experience Skill Enhancement Higher salaries 45
  45. 45. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Why Career in Banks? Loans at subsidized rates (Housing , Car etc.) Holiday Homes Retirement Benefits Performance based promotions Training Better Stability 46
  46. 46. Associated Banks of IBPS Sr. No. Bank Name Official site 1. Allahabad Bank www.allahabadbank.in 2. Andhra Bank www.andhrabank.in 3. Bank of Baroda www.bankofbaroda.co.in 4. Bank of India www.bankofindia.com 5. Bank of Maharashtra www.bankofmaharashtra.in 6. Canara Bank www.canarabank.in 7. Central Bank of India www.centralbankofindia.co.in 8. Corporation Bank www.corpbank.com 9. Dena Bank www.denabank.co.in 10. IDBI Bank www.idbi.com 11. Indian Bank www.indianbank.in 12. Indian Overseas Bank www.iob.in 13. Oriental Bank of Commerce www.obcindia.co.in 14. Punjab National Bank www.pnbindia.in 15. Punjab and Sind Bank www.psbindia.com 16. State Bank of India www.sbi.co.in 17. Syndicate Bank www.syndicatebank.in 18. UCO Bank www.ucobank.in 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 28 Public Sector Banks, 1670 Cooperative Banks 23 Private Banks, 43 Foreign Banks 47
  47. 47. VARIOUS POSITIONS AVAILABLE 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Clerk cum Cashier Probationary Officer Specialist Officer 48
  48. 48. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 49
  49. 49. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Careers in Aviation Industry… 50
  50. 50. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare Highest Paid Jobs Available 51
  51. 51. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 52
  52. 52. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 53
  53. 53. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare ❑ Competitive Salaries up to 960000 pa ❑ Company Provided Accommodation ❑ Transport Allowance ❑ Hourly Flying Pay ❑ Annual Leave of 30 days ❑ Leave Tickets ❑ Insurance ❑ Profit Sharing Scheme ❑ Concessional Travel 54
  54. 54. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 55
  55. 55. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 56
  56. 56. 7/27/2020 1:03 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 57 Scan this QR Code to contact me
  57. 57. 7/27/2020 1:00 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 58 Scan this QR Code to download the presentation Scan this QR Code to contact me
  58. 58. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 59 Please mail your feedback and suggestions y.mithare@gmail.com
  59. 59. 7/27/2020 12:54 PM Dr. Yashodhan Mithare 60

×