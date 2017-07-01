Chola’s and bronze art Class VII

CHOLA’S AND BRONZE ART
The period of the imperial Cholas (c. 850 CE - 1250 CE) was an age of continuous improvement and refinement of Dravidian a...
The Chola period is also remarkable for its sculptures and bronzes.[19] Among the existing specimens in the various museum...
One of the most recognised artwork in the world; the Chola bronze statue involves demanding handwork. Originally considere...
• it was during the Chola period that bronze casting reached a level of unmatched excellence and masterful artistry. Durin...
• Chola bronzes are created using the lost wax technique. In artistic terms it is known as “Cire Perdue”. The process incl...
Art of Chola and Bronze

