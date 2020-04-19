Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Name: Yash Class: B.Com (Hons.) VI Semester
Waste Any materials unused and rejected as worthless or unwanted and “A useless or profile less activity using or expandin...
Types of Waste • There are broadly 3 types of waste- I. Household waste as Municipal waste. II. Industrial waste as hazard...
Solid Waste Management • Solid waste management is the process of collection, transportation and disposal of solid waste i...
Advantages of Solid Waste Management • Reduces trash volume. • It requires a very little space. • Transportation cost is l...
Disadvantages of Solid Waste Management • High Cost • Need skilled labour • Air pollution • Ground water contamination • P...
Sanitary Land Filling of Solid Wastes • It’s a deep trench (3 to5 m). • Refuse is laid in layers and covered with clay/soi...
Engineered Landfills of Solid Wastes • It’s a deep trench (3 to5 m). • Similar to Sanitary Land Filling. • Bottom of the t...
Recommendation • The improvement of people and private sector through NGOs could improve the efficiency of solid waste man...
Conclusion • Solid waste management is the process of removal of solid waste in such a manner that it does not cause any p...
Yash
Yash
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Yash

24 views

Published on

Solid Waste Management

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Yash

  1. 1. Name: Yash Class: B.Com (Hons.) VI Semester
  2. 2. Waste Any materials unused and rejected as worthless or unwanted and “A useless or profile less activity using or expanding or consuming thoughtlessly or carefully.” • Solid waste also include-  Garbage  Rubbish  Demolition products  Sewage treatment residue  Dead animals  Manure and other discarded material
  3. 3. Types of Waste • There are broadly 3 types of waste- I. Household waste as Municipal waste. II. Industrial waste as hazardous waste. III. Bio Medical waste as infectious waste.
  4. 4. Solid Waste Management • Solid waste management is the process of collection, transportation and disposal of solid waste in a systematic, economic and hygienic manner. Or • Solid waste management is the process of the collecting, treating, and disposing of solid material that is discarded because it is of no longer use.
  5. 5. Advantages of Solid Waste Management • Reduces trash volume. • It requires a very little space. • Transportation cost is low. • Safest from hygienic point of view. • Methane gas can be used as a fuel.
  6. 6. Disadvantages of Solid Waste Management • High Cost • Need skilled labour • Air pollution • Ground water contamination • Problem of Land Acquisition
  7. 7. Sanitary Land Filling of Solid Wastes • It’s a deep trench (3 to5 m). • Refuse is laid in layers and covered with clay/soil. • Microorganisms act on the organic matter and degrade them. • Temperature in initial stages is as high as 70 degree C, then drops.
  8. 8. Engineered Landfills of Solid Wastes • It’s a deep trench (3 to5 m). • Similar to Sanitary Land Filling. • Bottom of the trench is lined with impervious material to prevent contamination of ground water. • A well designed leachate collection is provided. • Leachate is treated and then disposed off.
  9. 9. Recommendation • The improvement of people and private sector through NGOs could improve the efficiency of solid waste management. • Public awareness should be created especially at primary level. • Littering of solid waste should prohibited in cities towns and urban areas. • More over house to house collecting solid waste should be done.
  10. 10. Conclusion • Solid waste management is the process of removal of solid waste in such a manner that it does not cause any problem to environment and the living organism as well. It is done through different methods as per the category of the solid waste.

×