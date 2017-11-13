Begun as a stage play by Engelhardt, this adaptation focuses on key moments in the life of renowned artist Käthe Kollwitz ...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Helen Engelhardt ●Narrated By: A Full Cast ●Publisher: Blackstone Audioboo...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
Instant access to download Never Again War: The Sacrifice of Käthe Kollwitz Audiobook OR
The War of the Worlds (Dramatized) Othello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition The Motherfucker with the Hat
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Never Again War by Helen Engelhardt audiobooks on spotify

13 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Never Again War by Helen Engelhardt audiobooks on spotify

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Never Again War by Helen Engelhardt audiobooks on spotify

  1. 1. Begun as a stage play by Engelhardt, this adaptation focuses on key moments in the life of renowned artist Käthe Kollwitz to reveal the complex world in which she lived and the destructive nature of war. After her youngest son was killed in Belgium during the opening weeks of World War I, she devoted the rest of her life to using her art in opposition to war. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Never Again War: The Sacrifice of Käthe Kollwitz | Free Online Audio Books
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Helen Engelhardt ●Narrated By: A Full Cast ●Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks ●Date: August 2016 ●Duration: 0 hours 52 minutes
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. Instant access to download Never Again War: The Sacrifice of Käthe Kollwitz Audiobook OR
  5. 5. The War of the Worlds (Dramatized) Othello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition The Motherfucker with the Hat

×