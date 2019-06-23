Successfully reported this slideshow.
Na Força do Louvor - Renascer Praise

Na Força do Louvor - Renascer Praise

Na Força do Louvor - Renascer Praise

  1. 1. J� posso ouvir trombetas e trov�es � a voz de Deus quebrando o jugo Nos dando vestes de louvor J� posso ouvir os ossos que se juntam Se levantam como um povo � o ex�rcito de Deus
  2. 2. J� posso ver diante do seu trono Sete tochas de fogo ardente Sete esp�ritos de Deus
  3. 3. Est�o aqui Para revestir a cada um de n�s Com vestes de louvor
  4. 4. Na for�a do louvor eu vou conquistar Na for�a do louvor eu vou avan�ar Na for�a do louvor eu vou edificar a Ti, Senhor
  5. 5. Pra Ti agora Nos erguemos na for�a deste louvor E que as vit�rias Sejam marcas da Tua presen�a em n�s
  6. 6. Aleluia, aleluia, aleluia Ao rei Deus poderoso Deus tremendo Deus poderoso
  7. 7. Deus tremendo Deus poderoso Deus tremendo Maravilhoso rei

