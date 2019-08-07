audiobooks for kids free Dork Diaries 7 by Rachel Ren�e Russell

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Dork Diaries 7 by Rachel Renée Russell
Dork Diaries 7
Dork Diaries 7
Everyone’s been rooting for Nikki Maxwell and her crush, Brandon—and fans will finally learn if they had their first
kiss in this seventh book of the New York Times bestselling Dork Diaries series!
Nikki’s juggling a lot this month. A reality TV crew is following Nikki and her friends as they record their hit song
together, plus there are voice lessons, dance practice, and little sister Brianna’s latest wacky hijinks. Nikki’s sure she
can handle everything, but will all the excitement cause new problems for Nikki and Brandon, now that cameras are
everywhere Nikki goes?
The Dork Diaries series has more than 13 million copies in print worldwide!
