Cara menggunakan simbol aritmatika di excel

Berikut ini merupakan langkah-langkah menggunakan simbol aritmatika di excel

Cara menggunakan simbol aritmatika di excel

  1. 1. CARA MENGGUNAKAN SIMBOL ARITMATIKA DI EXCEL Bisakah Menghitung Dengan Simbol Aritmatika? Menghitung data tidak harus menggunakan formula baku seperti Sum, Average dan lain- lain. Mengapa? Jika memang jumlah data / jumlah cell yang akan di hitung hanya sedikit, misalnya hanya dua cell, maka kita tidak perlu repot-repot menuliskan formula yang panjang. Kita cukup menggunakan simbol aritmatika. Lantas, simbol apa saja yang bisa kita gunakan dalam perhitungan data? Berikut macam-macam simbol aritmatika yang bisa kita manfaatkan pada Excel : NO. SIMBOL ARITMATIKA FUNGSI 1 + Penjumlahan 2 - Pengurangan 3 / Pembagian 4 * Perkalian Cara Menggunakan Simbol Aritmatika di Excel Misalnya ada sebuah tabel seperti di tunjukan pada gambar berikut : A. Perkalian ( * )
  2. 2. Dari gambar diatas, terdapat dua nilai yaitu X dan Y yang terletak pada kolom A dan kolom B. Jika X dan Y dikalikan pada baris data nomor 1 sampai 5, maka penulisan rumusnya adalah : 1. =A2*B2 2. =A3*B3 3. =A4*B4 4. =A5*B5 5. =A6*B6 B. Penjumlahan ( + ) Simbol aritmatika penjumlahan prosesnya sama dengan perkalian, yang berbeda hanyalah simbol yang digunakan. Berikut penulisan rumusnya berdasarkan gambar di atas : 1. =A2+B2 2. =A3+B3 3. =A4+B4 4. =A5+B5 5. =A6+B6 C. Pembagian ( / ) Pembagian juga sama persis dengan pembahasan diatas, berikut penulisan rumusnya : 1. =A2/B2 2. =A3/B3 3. =A4/B4 4. =A5/B5 5. =A6/B6 D. Pengurangan ( - )
  3. 3. Dan yang terakhir adalah penulisan rumus pengurangan, berikut rinciannya : 1. =A2-B2 2. =A3-B3 3. =A4-B4 4. =A5-B5 5. =A6-B6 Sumber : https://www.sinau-thewe.com/2020/01/bisakah-excel-menghitung- menggunakan.html

