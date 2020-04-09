Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CARA MEMPROTEKSI CELL TERTENTU Pentingnya Memberikan Proteksi Cell Memproteksi atau mengunci beberapa Cell mempunyai peran...
mencegah salah pengetikan data pada kolom Rata-Rata dan Keterangan maka lebih baiknya di berikan proteksi terhadap kolom t...
7. Kemudian pilih Protect Sheet. 8. Tentukan Password sesuai keinginan. Dalam hal ini tidak ada pembatasan jumlah minimal ...
11. Setelah langkah-langkah tadi kita lakukan, kita sudah berhasil memproteksi beberapa Cell dalam Worksheet tersebut. Tan...
3. Kemudian masukan passwordnya. 4. Klik OK 5. Tanda sebuah Cell atau Range tidak ada proteksi adalah Group Clipboard pada...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cara memproteksi cell tertentu

26 views

Published on

Berikut ini merupakan langkah-langkah memproteksi cell tertentu pada excel

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cara memproteksi cell tertentu

  1. 1. CARA MEMPROTEKSI CELL TERTENTU Pentingnya Memberikan Proteksi Cell Memproteksi atau mengunci beberapa Cell mempunyai peran yang sangat penting, bukan hanya untuk melindungi formula yang ada didalamnya, namun juga isi datanya. Yang dimaksud dengan melindungi adalah agar tidak salah mengisi data pada Cell. Meskipun demikian, tidak menutup kemungkinan Cell atau range yang telah terproteksi akan dijebol atau diretas walaupun tidak semua pengguna bisa melakukannya. Banyak trik yang bisa digunakan untuk meratas proteksi Cell, Worksheet ataupun bahkan Workbook menggunakan tools tertentu. Namun demikian, tujuan akhir bagi seorang pengguna dalam mengelola fungsi / formula pada sebuah dokumen yang dikerjakan bisa berjalan dengan normal tanpa rasa khawatir karena salah mengisi atau bahkan menghapus isi Cell. Jadi secara umum, kita hanya bisa melihat datanya, namun tidak dapat untuk mengubah apapun atau bahkan menghapus data tersebut. A. Cara Memproteksi Cell Contoh ada sebuah tabel yang ditunjukan seperti gambar berikut : Pada kolom Rata-Rata dan Keterangan terdapat rumus / formula yang secara otomatis akan memproses berdasarkan isian data pada kolom UH1, UH2 dan UH3. Untuk
  2. 2. mencegah salah pengetikan data pada kolom Rata-Rata dan Keterangan maka lebih baiknya di berikan proteksi terhadap kolom tersebut. Langkah-langkahnya : 1. Blok range atau cell yang boleh di isi datanya atau yang boleh di edit dalam hal ini adalah Cell B5 sampai E9. 2. Kemudian klik kanan pilih Format Cell 3. Pada Tab Protection hilangkan tanda centang pada pilihan Locked. 4. Kemudian klik OK. 5. Tahapan berikutnya adalah menentukan password pada Worksheet. 6. Klik kanan pada Worksheet sesuai dengan lokasi Cell berada.
  3. 3. 7. Kemudian pilih Protect Sheet. 8. Tentukan Password sesuai keinginan. Dalam hal ini tidak ada pembatasan jumlah minimal karakter yang dibutuhkan. 9. Kemudian klik OK. 10. Akan muncul konfirmasi kata sandi tadi, cukup isikan kembali passwordnya kemudian klik OK.
  4. 4. 11. Setelah langkah-langkah tadi kita lakukan, kita sudah berhasil memproteksi beberapa Cell dalam Worksheet tersebut. Tanda sebuah Cell atau Range terproteksi adalah Group Clipboard pada setiap menu dalam kondisi tidak aktif atau desable. B. Menonaktifkan Proteksi Cell Fitur ini berfungsi untuk menghilangkan proteksi terhadap Cell atau range. Mengapa hal ini perlu dilakukan? Kembali lagi ketujuan utama pembuatan dokumen yaitu kesesuaian terhadap analisa data. Jika sebuah analisa dengan menggunakan formula terdapat kekeliruan, maka sudah pasti kita harus merubah susunan formula tersebut dengan tahapan pertama adalah menonaktifkan proteksinya. Langkah-langkahnya sangat sederhana, tidak seperti ketika akan memberikan proteksi. Berikut langkah-langkahnya : 1. Klik kanan pada Sheet yang akan di nonaktifkan proteksinya. 2. Kemudian pilih Unprotect Sheet.
  5. 5. 3. Kemudian masukan passwordnya. 4. Klik OK 5. Tanda sebuah Cell atau Range tidak ada proteksi adalah Group Clipboard pada setiap menu dalam kondisi aktif atau enable. Sumber : https://www.sinau-thewe.com/2020/01/cara-memproteksi-cell-tertentu- agar.html

×