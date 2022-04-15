Successfully reported this slideshow.

My Potty Training Guide That Will Potty Train Your Child in 3 Days

Apr. 15, 2022
My Potty Training Guide That Will Potty Train Your Child in 3 Days

Apr. 15, 2022
Education

Are you ready to start potty training? This potty training guide will show you how to potty train in 3 days with 3 simple steps. Potty training doesn't have to be stressful for you or your little one! The author of this potty training guide has successfully potty trained 3 children in 3 days and the guide will show you how to do the same!

Are you ready to start potty training? This potty training guide will show you how to potty train in 3 days with 3 simple steps. Potty training doesn't have to be stressful for you or your little one! The author of this potty training guide has successfully potty trained 3 children in 3 days and the guide will show you how to do the same!

My Potty Training Guide That Will Potty Train Your Child in 3 Days

  1. 1. Do you want to potty train in 3 days? I have written this potty training guide after successfully potty training 3 children in 3 days. Potty training doesn't have to be a long-drawn-out process, nor does it need to be stressful on you or your little one. Follow these tips and you will potty train your child in the shortest amount of time possible! Diapers vs Underwear When it comes to potty training your child, there is never a one-size-fits-all approach. This is a journey that you and your child will travel together - every family is different and every child is different. The best way to find out which method works for you - and your child - is by trial and error. If one method doesn't work, try another!
  2. 2. Incentive Systems Of course, if you're toilet training your child, incentive systems are essential. Creating a system where they earn a reward (like stickers or a small toy) for successful potty usage is important; there's no point in punishing them for accidents when they can't control their bodies at that age anyway. Rather than being too rigid, though, give yourself room to be flexible. Depending on how many rewards your child gets each day will determine how much they get. If your toddler uses their potty several times throughout the day, then it's fine if they only get one or two small toys out of it at night; if they don't go for hours and hours on end, then maybe you can award them with a bigger prize. Elimination Communication Embrace toilet training before your baby even gets a diaper. Elimination communication (EC) is a technique where parents recognize their child's natural cues, like facial expressions and noises, that signal that they need to relieve themselves. Using these cues, parents can then help them get on the toilet or into a clean diaper. This way of communicating with our babies about elimination has been practised for centuries, but only recently have modern parents warmed up to it. Don't worry—you don't have your baby on a 24-hour watch—it simply means learning when your baby needs relief and acting accordingly. Conclusion Here’s What You Need To Know About Potty Training In Three Days! Now that you know what you're getting into, let's move on. We want to first tell you a little bit about when we started training our daughter. We decided that we were going to try for two weeks straight (2-1/2 years old) and not go back once she didn't make it. Keep in mind that she was constantly wetting and having accidents at least twice a day, at night, and during naps so we knew that it was just a matter of time before
  3. 3. she started doing well. On Saturday night (day 1), I put my foot down and told her if she didn't start using her potty all day Sunday then she would be wearing diapers again. Click here for Free Videos and Check them here

